RIYADH: While Spain and Italy’s growth forecasts show decline, the European Central Bank does not expect the war in Ukraine to push the euro zone into stagflation even if it does push up inflation due to higher energy prices and push down growth, President Christine Lagarde was quoted as saying on Saturday.
“Incoming data don’t point to a material risk of stagflation,” Lagarde said in an interview with Phileleftheros published by the ECB on its website.
Lagarde said growth in the euro area could be as low as 2.3 percent in a severe scenario due to the war in 2022, however, in all scenarios inflation is expected to decrease and settle at levels around the bank’s 2 percent target in 2024.
Moscow exchange to resume
The Russian central bank said on Saturday that the Moscow stock exchange will resume trading on Monday, with Russian shares and bonds in normal mode, albeit for half a day.
It said the trading session will last from 9:50 a.m. until 1:50 p.m. Moscow time (0650-1050 GMT).
The Russian market is gradually reopening and returning to normal after a suspension caused by sweeping Western sanctions that followed the beginning of what Russia calls “a special operation” in Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Iraqi crude
Jordan and Iraq agreed to extend a memorandum of understanding signed between the two sides to import 10,000 barrels per day of Iraqi Kirkuk crude oil, Jordan’s state news agency reported on Saturday.
The oil will be transported to the Jordan Petroleum Refinery in Zarqa, it added.
Italy’s 2022 growth
Geopolitical tensions stemming from the war in Ukraine will dampen Italy’s growth this year, ratings agency Scope said on Friday, echoing the views of other prominent observers.
The Russian-led invasion of Ukraine has inflated already sky-high energy prices, leading several think tanks to lower their forecasts for eurozone economies in 2022.
Scope Ratings analyst Giulia Branz told Reuters the group’s growth projection for Italy this year now stands at around 3 percent, falling from the 4-4.5 percent initially forecast at the beginning of the year.
Spain’s GDP
The Spanish economy grew 5.1 percent in 2021, revised official data showed on Friday, slightly higher than a 5 percent preliminary estimate given in January but still well below the government’s 6.5 percent target.
Gross domestic product expanded at 2.2 percent in the fourth quarter from the previous one, the revised National Statistics Institute data showed, compared with a flash estimate of 2 percent.
The INE also revised quarterly GDP data for the third quarter to a 3.5 percent expansion from a previous projection of 3.4 percent growth.
Japan fuel subsidies
Japan will extend its current fuel subsidies to cushion the impact of energy inflation on households and businesses to the end of April, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday.
Kishida told reporters he would order the government as early as next week to compile additional emergency countermeasures for rising prices of oil and other goods by the end of April.
Malaysia’s February CPI
Malaysia's consumer prices in February rose 2.2% from a year earlier, below forecast, government data showed.
February’s consumer price index was expected to rise 2.4 percent, according to 16 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.
Saudi Arabia to develop technologies to limit risk to planet, says energy minister
GEN founder praises Saudi efforts to promote entrepreneurship, innovation
Arab News
RIYADH: The Global Entrepreneurship Congress 2022, or GEC, began on Sunday in Riyadh amid a boom for startups in the region that is attracting venture capital funds and angel investors.
The event focuses on ways to make it easier for entrepreneurs to start and scale a business.
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, Netflix’s first CEO Marc Randolph, and a successful star cast of serial businessmen spoke on the first day of the event.
Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman was also among the speakers at the event.
He told the audience that Saudi Arabia was not looking for funding from any country to help it with its energy transition plan.
The energy minister said the Kingdom will develop more technologies at home to limit the risk to the planet.
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Saudi energy minister
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Saudi energy minister
“The future of the world and society lies not in us waiting for someone else to build the things we should use, but for us to build them ourselves,” he added.
The Kingdom is training hundreds of Saudis to lead its nuclear program, he added.
Investing in entrepreneurs
The global entrepreneurial ecosystem is very much necessary to rebound economies, said Jonathan Ortimans, founder of Global Entrepreneurship Network, GEN.
The GEC organizer noted that governments should create environments where companies can develop and evolve.
Ortimans asserted that Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in entrepreneurs.
Talking about economic rebound post-pandemic, he said, “We didn’t work together to encounter the pandemic, but we must work together to enhance our economies.”
He added that GEC 2022 which will run till March 30 will examine the common characteristics shared by vibrant, scalable high-performing ecosystems to provide a roadmap for entrepreneurial recovery from the pandemic.
“We believe there is a sincere and aggressive effort in the Kingdom to allow new value creation and economic growth potential from entrepreneurship and innovation to flourish,” GEN founder and serial entrepreneur Jonathan Ortmans told Arab News while explaining his choice of holding the GEC 2022 in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi support to SMEs
While addressing the congress, Saleh Al-Rasheed, governor of Monsha’at, said the Saudi government encouraged entrepreneurs during the COVID-19 pandemic, pushing the non-oil growth forward.
The government doled out $80 billion to keep the small and medium-sized enterprises afloat during the adverse conditions.
He said that the government also spent $900 million on innovative companies last year to sustain this growth.
The nation’s digital infrastructure also contributed to the growth by alleviating the onslaught of the pandemic. “We have a strong digital infrastructure that has contributed to limiting economic damage during the pandemic,” said Al-Rasheed.
‘Business is easier today’
The emergence of entrepreneurship is gaining currency across all sections of society as the entry barriers to running a business is far more accessible and economical.
“The world of business has now shaped up in such a way that it is very easy and cheap to become an entrepreneur,” said Samih Sawiris, the Egyptian construction tycoon.
Sawiris, who stepped down as the chairman of Orascom Development Holding last December, built resorts in Egypt, Montenegro, and Switzerland.
Digital books
The digital versions of books are reshaping the educational sector, said Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, while talking at GEC 2022.
“I used to think that computers would change education. But eventually, I found out that it was (the) digital version of books,” said Wozniak.
Saudi companies vie to make a mark in global export market
KSA aims to increase non-oil exports from 16% to 50% of non-oil GDP by 2030.
147 firms have launched their products in the market under the slogan ‘Made in Saudi Arabia’ in various fields.
Ousama Habib
RIYADH: Over 1,400 Saudi manufacturing companies are now part of the country’s growing industrial sector as the Kingdom taps more resources to develop and expand local industry, said Faisal Al-Maghlooth, director general of Made in Saudi Program at Saudi Made.
“We are proud to have more than 1,400 companies that represent the national industry identity, enhance the quality of the local product and make it a first choice for the consumer in all markets,” Al-Maghlooth told Arab News on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Made in Saudi Program.
He proudly pointed to some important developments and factors that have helped shape the Saudi industry. “Within one year of starting Made in Saudi Arabia, there have been many achievements that we are proud of.
‘Made in Saudi’ (program) seeks to market national goods and services to become the preferred option locally and globally.
Faisal Al-Maghlooth
There are more than 30 strategic partners, and more partners are being added,” Al-Maghlooth informed.
Up until now, more than 6,500 products have been registered by Saudi companies and 147 firms have launched their products in the market under the slogan “Made in Saudi Arabia” in various fields of food, chemicals, iron, pharmaceuticals, paints and others.
Asked about the contributions made by “Made in Saudi Arabia” at the local economic level, Al-Maghlooth said there were plenty. “Increasing domestic consumption of national goods and services, raising the share of national products, especially those with higher local content, in the Saudi market as well as in our exports, increasing Saudi non-oil exports to priority export markets and enhancing the attractiveness of the Saudi industrial sector for local and foreign investment,” he noted.
‘Made in Saudi Arabia’ advantage
Al-Maghlooth highlighted some of the advantages in joining the program. “Many advantages have been achieved by the companies that joined, the most important of which is the use of the Made in Saudi Arabia logo on the company’s registered products, which contributes to strengthening its institutional and marketing presence with member companies and products registered under the same logo,” he pointed out.
Moreover, these firms benefited from all the posts and marketing campaigns launched by the Saudi Export Development Authority under the slogan “Made in Saudi Arabia” through social networking sites, facilitating members’ communication with all government agencies, exchanging experiences in specialized fields, training in developing local content, entering global and export markets, using the logo on products that meet recognized national content and quality standards.
Al-Maghlooth emphasized the importance of the Saudi private sector in the program. “It is important to clarify that ‘Made in Saudi’ (program) seeks, as I mentioned earlier, to market national goods and services to become the preferred option locally and globally, and this can only be achieved in close and vital cooperation with the private sector, as well as the public sector,” he said.
One of the goals that the program is working on is to develop the contribution of the private sector to the national economy, and even to unleash the capabilities of the promising non-oil sectors, which are always focused on by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman when talking about the Saudi economy, according to Al-Maghlooth.
As for the eligibility to register products in the program, it revolves around fulfilling the requirements for adding value, meaning that the percentage of local materials included in the final product is not less than 40 percent.
This program will also enable both Saudi men and women to join the workforce of the rapidly growing industry and will further enhance medium, small and micro-enterprises.
Diversifying the economy
This development comes at a time when Saudi Arabia has made steady and giant steps to diversify the economy and reduce dependence on oil as the main source of revenue.
All indicators and available statistics show that the Kingdom is on the right path to increase the share of non-oil exports in general.
Although oil exports still have the lion’s share of total exports (more than 70 percent), the private sector, with the support of the government, has succeeded in opening new markets around the world for non-oil products.
The drive to boost non-oil exports was also seen as an integral part of the ambitious Vision 2030 agenda that is supposed to shape the Saudi economy.
According to the Saudi General Authority for Statistics, GASTAT, non-oil Saudi exports to the rest of the world in 2021 stood at $61.7 billion compared to $45.1 billion in 2020, an increase of 89.52 percent.
Total Saudi non-oil exports in 2019 stood at $50 billion, based on GASTAT data.
In the fourth quarter of 2021, non-oil exports surged to $12.6 billion compared to $12.2 billion in the same quarter of 2020, an increase of 14.13 percent.
China remained the largest recipient of Saudi non-oil products as evident by official statistics.
In the fourth quarter of 2021, Saudi non-oil exports to China amounted to SR55.3 billion ($14.7 billion), or 17.3 percent of total exports.
India and Japan followed next with SR34 billion and SR33.3 billion respectively.
South Korea, the UAE, the US, Egypt, Singapore, Taiwan and Bahrain were the other countries that ranked in the top 10 destinations. Exports of Saudi Arabia to those 10 countries amounted to SR225.4 billion, accounting for 70.4 percent of total exports.
The data compiled by Arab News also showed that Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports helped reduce some of the negative impact from the volatility in the Kingdom’s oil exports revenues.
“The volatility in non-oil exports revenues on a yearly basis was relatively milder than that for oil exports,” according to recent GASTAT data.
The diversification of the Saudi economy including increasing exports is at the heart of Saudi Vision 2030.
The Vision 2030 aims to increase non-oil exports from 16 percent to 50 percent of non-oil gross domestic product by 2030.
The Kingdom seemed very determined to open new markets for its non-oil products irrespective of the number of years to realize this objective.
The purpose of these studies are to help policymakers in the Kingdom to develop a modern and effective approach to streamline the Saudi economy in a bid to allow the non-oil sector to increase exports to other countries in the world.
Based on the promising data over the past few years, Saudi Arabia will most likely increase non-oil exports and even focus on other products besides chemicals and plastic.
GCC luxury market to hit $11bn by 2023: Chalhoub Group report
ARAB NEWS
RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council, or GCC, luxury market is projected to hit $11 billion by 2023, up from the current $9.7 billion, according to privately held luxury goods retailer and distributor Chalhoub Group GCC’s Luxury Report.
The GCC luxury sector reported a growth of over 23 percent from 2019, according to Lynn Al Khatib, group head of communication at Chalhoub Group.
Saudi Arabia has reached $2.2 billion in the personal luxury segment, reflecting a growth of over 19 percent, primarily driven by spend repatriation [spending that would have otherwise been done while abroad, often on holiday], female empowerment, retail landscape, event and activities, and the e-commerce boom, according to the report.
In an attempt to grow and transform the retail space, Chalhoub Group is increasing store openings, and heavily investing in their fulfillment center to enhance last mile delivery to their customers.
Figures indicate that 60 percent of repatriation happens in people’s home countries.
On the other hand, e-commerce recorded double-digit growth with the beauty sector experiencing a 63 percent growth while fashion 89 percent.
“We forecast a 7 percent increase in the fashion and retail industry in the next two years, driven by the rise of e-commerce,” Al Khatib added.
In addition, 33 percent of luxury consumers now are women in the workforce who are more willing to spend on luxury and ultra luxury.
Moreover, Chalhoub Group has proven their commitment as a group to a sustainability strategy that they are embedding at the core of their business. This is evident in its business ethics, commitment to the people, planet, and partners.
Chalhoub Group is keen on supporting small local businesses and helping them thrive, grow, and enhance the business.
Last year, in partnership with the Fashion Commission of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture, Chalhoub launched a “fashion lab” to help bolster small local designers and businesses.
“Strategic collaborations with authoritative private sector entities will play a pivotal role in supporting us with intelligence and insights on the fashion industry. Such collaborations will ultimately benefit the regional fashion industry, nurture local talents and support the growth of retail,” the report said, citing Burak Cakmak, Chief Executive of the Fashion Commission.
While tourism is expected to increase, which is beneficial for the sector, some risks remain due to geopolitical uncertainty.
Local spending by GCC nationals as well as the development of new categories, among several other factors will aid the market reach the $11 billion set for 2023, the report stated.
Mawani, LogiPoint launch $40m logistics development at Jeddah port
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, in partnership with award-winning logistics real estate company LogiPoint, will build two new warehousing complexes at Jeddah Islamic Port with an investment exceeding SR150 million ($40 million).
The facilities will be spread over a 43,000 square meter site in the Bonded and Re-Export Zone at the port, said a statement issued on Sunday.
The complexes will enhance the port’s infrastructure and operating capabilities, expand capacity, and enable logistical efficiency. It is first phase in LogiPoint’s ongoing infrastructure development plan worth SR400 million over the next two years.
LogiPoint is a subsidiary of Saudi Industrial Services Co. — SISCO.
Village V is a state-of-the-art multi-purpose 24,500 square meter warehousing complex with dedicated zones for handling frozen, chilled, ambient, and dry cargo. Warehouse Village V also introduces a LogiPoint first with a dedicated zone designed and equipped to handle pharmaceutical goods inside the port.
Additionally, it will enable LogiPoint to extend their time-tested and much-in-demand labeling, re-packing, and consolidation services to their clients, allowing it to operate as a truly transformative logistics hub for the region.
Village VI is a 18,700 square meter built-to-suit facility which has been designed to the specifications of Aramex.
The latest projects are set to boost the port’s status as an international logistics center of excellence, which reflects Mawani’s and LogiPoint’s ongoing strategy to position Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub as per the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and Vision 2030.