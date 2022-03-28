Nationwide protests if Afghan girls’ schools stay shut: Activists

You are here

About two dozen schoolgirls and women staged a demonstration in the Afghan capital on Saturday demanding the Taliban leadership to reopen the schools.
Updated 28 March 2022
AFP

  Taliban urged to build more schools rather than shutting existing facilities
KABUL: Women’s rights activists pledged Sunday to launch a wave of protests across Afghanistan if the Taliban fail to reopen girls’ secondary schools within a week.

Thousands of secondary school girls had flocked to classes on Wednesday after the government reopened their institutions for the first time since seizing power last August.

But officials ordered the schools shut again just hours into the day, triggering international outrage.

“We call on the leaders of the Islamic Emirate to open girls’ schools within one week,” activist Halima Nasari read from a statement issued by four women’s rights groups at a press conference in Kabul.

“If the girls’ schools remain closed even after one week, we will open them ourselves and stage demonstrations throughout the country until our demands are met.”

The Taliban should be building more schools for girls in rural areas rather than shutting existing facilities, said the statement, which comes after several women’s activists were detained in recent months.

“The people can no longer tolerate such oppression. We do not accept any excuse from the authorities,” it said.

On Saturday, about two dozen schoolgirls and women staged a protest in Kabul demanding the reopening of the schools.

“Women, teachers and girls should come out on the streets and protest,” said student Zarghuna Ibrahimi, 16, who attended the press conference. “The international community should support us.”

The Education Ministry has so far not given a clear reason for its policy reversal, but senior Taliban leader Suhail Shaheel said some “practical issues” were still to be resolved before reopening the schools.

Since storming back to power the Taliban have rolled back two decades of gains made by Afghanistan’s women, who have been squeezed out of many government jobs and barred from traveling alone.

Some Afghan women initially resisted the curbs, holding small protests where they demanded the right to education and work.

But the Taliban soon rounded up the ringleaders, holding them incommunicado while denying that they had been detained.

Since their release, most have gone silent.

On Sunday, the Ministry for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice ordered that men and women should not visit parks in Kabul on the same days.

Women are now permitted to visit parks on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, while the remaining days were reserved for men, a ministry notification said.

North Korea's Kim vows 'overwhelming' military power: state media

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts next to military officials during the launch of the
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts next to military officials during the launch of the "Hwasong-17" intercontinental ballistic missile on March 25, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated 1 min 16 sec ago
AFP

North Korea’s Kim vows ‘overwhelming’ military power: state media

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts next to military officials during the launch of the "Hwasong-17" intercontinental ballistic missile on March 25, 2022. (REUTERS)
  The missile launched Thursday — one of nearly a dozen N.Korean weapons tested this year — appeared to have traveled higher and further than any previous ICBM tested by the nuclear-armed country, including one designed to strike anywhere on the US mainland
Updated 1 min 16 sec ago
AFP

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to build up “overwhelming” and unstoppable military power, state media reported Monday, days after he presided over the nation’s biggest missile launch.
Kim’s comments follow Pyongyang successfully carrying out the launch in defiance of crippling international sanctions on Thursday, the first time the North has fired an intercontinental ballistic missile at full range since 2017.
Known as the Hwasong-17, the powerful ICBM was first unveiled in October 2020 and dubbed a “monster missile” by analysts.
“Only when one is equipped with the formidable striking capabilities, overwhelming military power that cannot be stopped by anyone, one can prevent a war, guarantee the security of the country and contain and put under control all threats and blackmails by the imperialists,” Kim told workers involved in the launch, KCNA reported.
“We will continue to attain the goal of reinforcing national defense capabilities.”
The missile launched Thursday — one of nearly a dozen North Korean weapons tested this year — appeared to have traveled higher and further than any previous ICBM tested by the nuclear-armed country, including one designed to strike anywhere on the US mainland.
Analysts say the successful launch may have emboldened Kim’s confidence that his country is on the right track to achieving nuclear deterrence and that more such tests should be expected.
Long-range and nuclear tests were paused when Kim and then US president Donald Trump engaged in a high-profile bout of diplomacy that subsequently collapsed in 2019. Talks have since stalled.
The launch comes at a delicate time for the region, with South Korea going through a presidential transition until May, and the US distracted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
 

Ukrainians welcome in Hungary but Afghan student was not

A woman reacts as she is assisted by police after fleeing in the suburbs of Kyiv, on March 26, 2022, during Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine. (AFP)
A woman reacts as she is assisted by police after fleeing in the suburbs of Kyiv, on March 26, 2022, during Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine. (AFP)
Updated 28 March 2022
AP

Ukrainians welcome in Hungary but Afghan student was not

A woman reacts as she is assisted by police after fleeing in the suburbs of Kyiv, on March 26, 2022, during Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine. (AFP)
Updated 28 March 2022
AP

BELGRADE, Serbia: When Russia launched its war, Hungary opened its borders for the tens of thousands of refugees escaping Ukraine. Other refugees have been left with no help in a field in Serbia.
After studying in Hungary for three years, Hasib Qarizada sought asylum there after his native Afghanistan unraveled in chaos last August. But rather than receiving refuge, Hungarian authorities whisked Qarizada over the border six months ago into neighboring Serbia, kicking him out into a country he didn’t even know.

Hasib Qarizada a student from Afghanistan rests outside his room in the "Krnjaca" refugee centre near Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP)

“Police just came over and handcuffed me,” Qarizada told The Associated Press in Belgrade, the Serbian capital. “They told me ‘Don’t try to run away, don’t try to fight with us, don’t do anything stupid.’”
Left all alone in a field in Serbia with no one in sight for miles, the 25-year-old Qarizada had no idea where he was, where to go or what to do.
“I was a student, and they just gave my life a totally different twist,” he said. “They didn’t give me a chance to grab my clothes, my (phone) charger or my laptop or anything important that I would need to travel.”
He told the AP he “had no idea where Serbia was, what language they speak, what kind of culture they have.”
Hungarian police haven’t immediately responded to AP’s request for a comment on Qarizada’s expulsion in September.
While Hungary is notorious for how its treats migrants fleeing wars and poverty, Qarizada’s case points to a particularly sinister practice of sending people into a third country they hadn’t come from.
Rights activists in the region registered the first such case back in 2017, when a 16-year-old Kurd from Iraq was deported into Serbia from Hungary though he had initially entered Hungary from Romania and managed to reach Austria before he was sent back.
More recently, a woman from Cameroon who entered Hungary from Romania was sent to Serbia last December. Another African woman who flew in from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, a year ago also ended up in a field in Serbia.
“This is something that unfortunately has become normal, regular and something which cannot be considered as unusual,” Serbian rights lawyer Nikola Kovacevic said.
Qarizada’s expulsion illustrates the stark differences in the treatment of people from Ukraine and those from non-European war zones under right-wing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
Similarly, Croatia — another EU country that has been accused off using violence against migrants — has said Ukrainians can come and stay.
Activists have applauded the shift while also warning of discrimination against refugees and migrants from the Middle East and Africa, who for years have faced perils and pushbacks at the borders of Hungary, Croatia and other European nations.
“For those of us following these issues, it is hard to miss the stark contrast of the last few weeks with Europe’s harsh response to people fleeing other wars and crises,” said Judith Sunderland of Human Rights Watch. “A staggering number of people from Asia, Africa, and the Middle East die every year attempting to reach Europe.”
Zsolt Szekeres from the Hungarian Helsinki Committee noted that “the (Hungarian) government is trying their best to explain now why Ukrainians are good asylum-seekers and others are bad migrants.”
With Hungary’s April 3 election approaching, government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs dismissed as “fake news” media reports that authorities were discriminating even among the refugees arriving from Ukraine.
Border pushbacks, which are illegal under international law, means that people are sent from one country to another without consideration of their individual circumstances.
When, like Qarizada, they are expelled to a country they hadn’t come from, “the severity of the violation is higher,” said Kovacevic, the Serbian lawyer.
Qarizada’s deportation was even more drastic as he hadn’t arrived in Hungary along any illegal migration route. A self-financed student who shared an apartment and had an established life in Budapest, Qarizada sought asylum because the turmoil in Afghanistan meant his family could no longer pay his university fees and therefore he couldn’t renew his residence permit.
In rejecting his asylum application, activists say, Hungarian authorities disregarded the fact that Qarizada’s homeland of Afghanistan couldn’t be considered safe as the Taliban returned to power.
Qarizada told the AP that his family had connections with Afghanistan’s pre-Taliban government and were in danger of retribution. “They hardly go outside,” he said.
Helsinki Committee lawyers have taken Qarizada’s case both to the courts in Hungary and the European Court of Human Rights, arguing that his unlawful expulsion runs against the European Convention of Human Rights, Szekeres said.
A Hungarian court has ruled in favor of Qarizada, but the lawyers are now waging another legal battle to force Hungarian authorities to implement the decision and allow him to come back, he added.
“He applied for asylum, he was staying here, and he was in need of protection, and he was pushed out in a summary manner,” Szekeres insisted. “He was never given the possibility or option to explain his situation.”
For Qarizada, the days after the expulsion were the worst of his life.
Abandoned in Serbia, he walked for hours, finally reaching a gas station where a woman let him charge his phone and directed him toward the nearest asylum center. The facility was full so he slept outside for four nights.
“I felt very horrible ... because I was a normal student. I was studying, I was going to classes. I had my own friends. I had my own life,” he said. “I wasn’t doing anything bad.”
Karox Pishtewan, the Kurdish minor deported into Serbia in 2017 and who was granted asylum there, also told the AP that Hungarian police “just opened the gate and told us to go.”
“It was July and everything was green,” he recalled. “I was quite shocked. We hadn’t slept for three days and they just kicked us out there. I had no idea where I was and what was happening.”
Szekeres said the acceptance of refugees from Ukraine shows that solidarity with people in need has remained strong among ordinary Hungarian people despite the government’s years-long anti-immigration agenda.
“There is no difference between Ukrainian parents fleeing with their children and Afghan parents fleeing with their children,” he said. “This is a good reminder for everyone that asylum-seekers, no matter where they come from, need protection.”

Melting faster than ever, Indonesia's little-known glacier may disappear by 2025

Melting faster than ever, Indonesia’s little-known glacier may disappear by 2025
Updated 27 March 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Melting faster than ever, Indonesia’s little-known glacier may disappear by 2025

Melting faster than ever, Indonesia’s little-known glacier may disappear by 2025
  Tropical glacier in Papua is one of a handful left in the world
  Local tribe in the mountain range considers the glacier a sacred site
Updated 27 March 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s little-known glacier may disappear as early as 2025, the Meteorological, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency BMKG said on Sunday, with rising temperatures having accelerated the melting of the ice.

The tropical glacier, one of a handful left in the world, lies on a mountain near Puncak Jaya in Indonesia’s easternmost province of Papua. It has undergone a rapid loss of ice coverage and thickness in the past two decades that could lead to the snow completely disappearing in just a few years’ time.

The Papuan glacier is remnant of glaciers that have existed for around 5,000 years, researchers said. It is one of the few remaining tropical glaciers, with others located in South America and Africa.

Dodo Gunawan, who heads BMKG’s climate change department, told Arab News: “The snow on Puncak Jaya will vanish soon. This is happening because of global warming.”

“Because temperatures at the peak have already increased, it can no longer sustain the snow to compact down into the glacier.”

Though the glacier has been melting for years, increasing global temperatures and reduced rainfall that has been exacerbated by El Nino — a phenomenon that causes tropical ocean water and atmospheric temperatures to get warmer — has sped up the thinning of the glacier.

Donaldi Permana, the agency’s deputy director climate and air quality research, said around the beginning of the industrial revolution, in 1850, the total glacier area on the Puncak Jaya mountain range was estimated at around 20 sq km. By 2002, ice coverage in the area had decreased to around 2 sq km, and was recorded at 0.34 sq km by May 2020.

The thickness of the glacier has been greatly reduced since 2010, when it was at 32 meters, to 22 meters in 2016. The ice thinned to around 8 meters by 2021.

“Under these conditions, between 2025 and 2027, it is likely that the ice will vanish,” Permana told Arab News.

Tropical glaciers are highly sensitive indicators and recorders of climate change, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

The disappearance of the snow-capped peaks in Papua would not only mean the loss of a rare site for Indonesia, but might also affect the fauna and flora in the area, an aspect that Permana said researchers still need to explore further.

It will also be a huge cultural loss for the local Papuan community.

“Culturally, there are native tribes around Puncak Jaya who consider the glacier as a sacred site. The ice’s disappearance will have an impact on them,” Permana said.

Thousands rally for embattled Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Thousands rally for embattled Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Updated 27 March 2022
AFP

Thousands rally for embattled Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Thousands rally for embattled Pakistan PM Imran Khan
  The former cricketing star is accused by the opposition of mismanaging the economy and foreign policy
  Political analysts say Khan has lost the crucial support of the country's powerful military
Updated 27 March 2022
AFP

ISLAMABAD: Thousands of Pakistanis gathered in the capital Islamabad on Sunday to rally behind the country’s beleaguered Prime Minister Imran Khan who is facing a no confidence vote in parliament.
The former cricketing star is accused by the opposition of mismanaging the economy and foreign policy in the most serious challenge to his leadership since coming to power in 2018.
Political analysts say Khan has lost the crucial support of the country’s powerful military, while a spate of MPs from his ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party have said they will defect.
Addressing a rally attended by supporters who were bussed in from around the country, Khan claimed he was the subject of a “foreign conspiracy” aimed at dislodging his government and that “funding was being channelled into Pakistan from abroad.”

A supporter of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, waves flags while wearing a dress with pictures of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a rally in Islamabad on March 27, 2022. (AFP)


“We have been threatened in writing but we will not compromise on national interests,” he said, without offering evidence or details.
Local police officials put the number of participants at up to 20,000.
There was a heavy security presence in the capital, with opposition parties also planning rallies in the city next week.
Khan was elected after promising to sweep away decades of entrenched corruption and cronyism, but the opposition has accused him of mounting a witch hunt against his opponents.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan along with other lawmakers, gestures upon his arrival to address the supporters of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party during a rally in Islamabad on March 27, 2022. (AFP)


Voted in by an electorate weary of the two-party dynasties that have dominated Pakistan politics since independence, he has struggled to maintain support, with inflation skyrocketing, a feeble rupee and crippling debt.
A no confidence motion has been tabled in the country’s National Assembly, with days of debates expected to start next week before the vote.
The opposition needs a simple majority to topple Khan, after which a new prime minister would be chosen by parliament.
But horse-trading is common in Pakistan politics and the rebels could well return to the fold.

Anti-Islam rhetoric among French presidential candidates risks 'spiral of hatred': Paris grand mosque rector 

Anti-Islam rhetoric among French presidential candidates risks ‘spiral of hatred’: Paris grand mosque rector 
Updated 27 March 2022
Arab News

Anti-Islam rhetoric among French presidential candidates risks ‘spiral of hatred’: Paris grand mosque rector 

Anti-Islam rhetoric among French presidential candidates risks ‘spiral of hatred’: Paris grand mosque rector 
  All right-wing candidates have referred to a mood of fear in France after terror attacks in the country
  Hafiz expressed concern that Muslims are being portrayed as "the problem of a whole society"
Updated 27 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: An increase in anti-Islam rhetoric in France’s presidential election campaign risks creating a “spiral of hatred” and scapegoating law-abiding Muslims in a similar fashion to the vocal attacks on Jews in the 1930s, the rector of the Grand Mosque of Paris has said.

Speaking to British newspaper the Guardian, Chems-eddine Hafiz expressed concern that Muslims are being portrayed as “the problem of a whole society.”

“We’re in a society that is fractured and searching for itself, a society that is weakened and fearful after the pandemic. The fact of looking for a scapegoat — there have been precedents to that: In 1930, when the finger began to be pointed at Jews who became ‘the problem of a whole society.’ Today it’s no longer Jews, it’s Muslims. I thought in the 21st century we would be safe from that type of discourse,” Hafiz said.

The rector published a book this month titled “With All Due Respect, We’re Children of the Republic,” to challenge what he called heightened anti-Muslim rhetoric sweeping across the French right during the election campaign.

President Emmanuel Macron is leading the polls and is favorite to win re-election next month. 

Some of his rivals have focused their campaigns on Islam and immigration.

These include far-right candidate Eric Zemmour, a former TV pundit who has convictions for inciting racial hatred. He frequently refers to the discredited “great replacement” conspiracy theory, in which he claims local French populations could be replaced by newcomers, making France a majority Muslim country.

In an interview last month, Zemmour called on Muslims in France to renounce their religion, and said he was standing to “save France from Islam” and from French people’s “replacement.”

Opinion polls show far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and Macron as the two candidates likely to come out top in the first round of polling on April 10 and go through to the April 24 run-off vote.

Le Pen plans to hold a referendum on immigration and ban the hijab from all public places.

Valerie Pecresse, head of the Ile-de-France region that includes Paris and candidate for the center-right Les Republicains, has also been criticized for referring to the great replacement theory.

She has vowed to limit the wearing of the Muslim headscarf in some public spaces, including by athletes in sporting events.

All right-wing candidates have referred to a mood of fear in France after the 2015 Paris terror attacks and the murder of French schoolteacher Samuel Paty in 2020.

Hafiz said that he was the first to condemn terrorism and his mosque was at the heart of work to counter extremism in France. 

However, the rector said he feared that the majority of law-abiding Muslim French citizens were being associated with terrorist attacks, even though they are often victims of terrorism themselves.

“For several years now, at every election in France, certain candidates have spoken of the ‘problem’ of Islam, linking Islam to immigration or to terrorism,” Hafiz said.

“French Muslims have faced stigmatization or insults, or the view that Islam is incompatible with the rules of the French Republic, or with the West. But in this election, it’s much more serious because there is a candidate who completely lets loose and talks of the ‘great replacement,’ and who affirms with vehemence that Islam and Muslims can’t stay in France, that their place is elsewhere, and if they want to stay in this country they must no longer practice their religion.

“We’re in 2022; we’re in the fourth, even fifth, generation of Muslims in France and they are still considered foreigners,” he added.

Hafiz said that it had become “almost fashionable” for presidential candidates “to criticize Islam and Muslims, to see them as non-desirables who are dangerous or bring insecurity.”

The rector added that he feared there could be an increase in anti-Muslim acts after the election as a result of the rhetoric. 

Between 800,000 and 1 million people attend mosques or Muslim prayer rooms in France.

