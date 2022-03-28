North Korea’s Kim vows ‘overwhelming’ military power: state media

You are here

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts next to military officials during the launch of the
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts next to military officials during the launch of the "Hwasong-17" intercontinental ballistic missile on March 25, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated 28 March 2022
AFP

  • The missile launched Thursday — one of nearly a dozen N.Korean weapons tested this year — appeared to have traveled higher and further than any previous ICBM tested by the nuclear-armed country, including one designed to strike anywhere on the US mainland
SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to build up “overwhelming” and unstoppable military power, state media reported Monday, days after he presided over the nation’s biggest missile launch.
Kim’s comments follow Pyongyang successfully carrying out the launch in defiance of crippling international sanctions on Thursday, the first time the North has fired an intercontinental ballistic missile at full range since 2017.
Known as the Hwasong-17, the powerful ICBM was first unveiled in October 2020 and dubbed a “monster missile” by analysts.
“Only when one is equipped with the formidable striking capabilities, overwhelming military power that cannot be stopped by anyone, one can prevent a war, guarantee the security of the country and contain and put under control all threats and blackmails by the imperialists,” Kim told workers involved in the launch, KCNA reported.
“We will continue to attain the goal of reinforcing national defense capabilities.”
The missile launched Thursday — one of nearly a dozen North Korean weapons tested this year — appeared to have traveled higher and further than any previous ICBM tested by the nuclear-armed country, including one designed to strike anywhere on the US mainland.
Analysts say the successful launch may have emboldened Kim’s confidence that his country is on the right track to achieving nuclear deterrence and that more such tests should be expected.
Long-range and nuclear tests were paused when Kim and then US president Donald Trump engaged in a high-profile bout of diplomacy that subsequently collapsed in 2019. Talks have since stalled.
The launch comes at a delicate time for the region, with South Korea going through a presidential transition until May, and the US distracted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
 

Taliban ban Afghan women flying alone in latest setback on rights

Taliban ban Afghan women flying alone in latest setback on rights
Updated 15 min 17 sec ago
AFP

Taliban ban Afghan women flying alone in latest setback on rights

Taliban ban Afghan women flying alone in latest setback on rights
  • Hard-line Islamists have imposed sweeping restrictions on freedoms, mostly targeting Afghan girls and women
  • Women are increasingly being shut out of public life – barred from school and most government jobs
Updated 15 min 17 sec ago
AFP

KABUL: The Taliban have ordered airlines in Afghanistan to stop women from flying unless accompanied by a male relative, in the latest crackdown on basic human rights by the country’s new rulers since seizing power.
The hard-line Islamists have imposed sweeping restrictions on freedoms, mostly targeting Afghan girls and women, and on Sunday also ordered local television channels to stop broadcasting BBC news bulletins.
Over the weekend, they also decreed that men and women could not visit parks in the capital on the same days.
After returning to power, the Taliban promised a softer version of the harsh rule that characterised their first stint in power, from 1996 to 2001, but restrictions have crept back — often implemented regionally at the whim of local officials.
Women are increasingly being shut out of public life — barred from school and most government jobs, and ordered to dress according to the Taliban’s strict interpretation of the Qur'an.
In their latest crackdown, the Taliban ordered Afghanistan’s Ariana Afghan Airlines and Kam Air to stop women from boarding flights unless they were escorted by a “mahram,” or adult male relative.
The decision was taken after a meeting on Thursday between representatives of the Taliban, the two airlines and Kabul airport immigration authorities, aviation officials said.
“No women are allowed to fly on any domestic or international flights without a male relative,” said a letter written by a senior official of Ariana Afghan Airlines to his staff, a copy of which was obtained by AFP.
A spokesman for the Taliban’s religious enforcers, the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, denied ordering the flight ban, but two travel agents AFP contacted confirmed they had stopped issuing tickets to solo women travelers.
It was not clear if the edict would affect foreigners, although local media reported that an Afghan woman with a US passport was prevented from flying last week.
“Some women who were traveling without a male relative were not allowed to board a Kam Air flight from Kabul to Islamabad on Friday,” a passenger on the flight said.
The Taliban have already banned inter-city road trips for women traveling alone, but until now they were free to take flights.
The flight ban came as the vice ministry ordered that men and women should not visit parks in Kabul on the same days.
Women are now permitted to visit parks only on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays, while the remaining days are reserved for men, a ministry notification said.
“It is not the Islamic Emirate’s order but our God’s order that men and women who are strangers to each other should not gather at one place,” Mohammad Yahya Aref, an official at the ministry, said.
The new restriction on women follows Wednesday’s shutdown of all girls’ secondary schools just hours after they were allowed to reopen for the first time since August.
Tens of thousands of girls had flocked back to class, but officials ordered them home just hours into the day, triggering international outrage.
Taliban sources said that the decision was taken after a closed-door meeting of the movement’s top leaders last week in Kandahar, the de facto power center of the group.
Several Afghan women activists have warned of nationwide protests if the schools were not open within a week.
Rina Amiri, the US special envoy to Afghanistan, said repressing Afghan women and girls was no substitute for governance.
“Create a culture of hope rather than one of fear,” she said on Twitter.
The Taliban appear also to have set their sights on local media networks, which flourished under the previous US-backed regimes.
On Sunday, the authorities ordered the BBC’s television partners in Afghanistan to stop broadcasting news bulletins in Pashto, Persian and Uzbek.
“Since the foreign TV channels are broadcast from abroad, the Islamic Emirate has no access to control their contents,” government spokesman Inamullah Samangani said.
The Taliban have already ordered women journalists working in Afghan television networks to wear hijabs, and stopped channels from broadcasting foreign dramas.

South Korea’s omicron surge has likely peaked, officials say

South Korea’s omicron surge has likely peaked, officials say
Updated 29 min ago
AP

South Korea’s omicron surge has likely peaked, officials say

South Korea’s omicron surge has likely peaked, officials say
  • South Korea reported an average of about 350,000 new cases last week
  • But new cases will likely drop slowly because of relaxed social distancing rules
Updated 29 min ago
AP

SEOUL: South Korea’s daily average of new COVID-19 cases declined last week for the first time in more than two months, but the number of critically ill patients and deaths will likely continue to rise amid the omicron-driven outbreak, officials said Monday.
South Korea reported an average of about 350,000 new cases last week, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Monday. It was the first drop in the weekly average in 11 weeks, KDCA Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong said.
The current outbreak has likely peaked and is expected to trend downward, Jeong said citing expert studies. But new cases in South Korea will likely drop slowly because of relaxed social distancing rules, an expansion of in-person school classes and rising infections due to the coronavirus mutant widely known as “stealth omicron,” she said.
The number of virus patients in serious or critical condition and fatalities are also expected to keep rising for now, Jeong said. Experts say these counts often trail about two weeks behind the evolution of case counts.
Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol separately said the omicron-led outbreak has peaked, though a more thorough analysis is needed to confirm whether the outbreak has shifted into a downward trend.
On Monday, South Korea reported 187,213 new COVID-19 cases in the latest 24-hour period, marking the first time daily cases have fallen below 200,000 in 25 days. The number of seriously or critically ill patients reached a record high of 1,273.
The highly transmissible omicron variant has forced South Korea to abandon a stringent COVID-19 response based on mass laboratory tests, aggressive contact tracing and quarantines to focus limited medical resources on priority groups, including people 60 and older and those with preexisting medical conditions.
Health officials recently significantly eased quarantine restrictions and border controls and stopped requiring adults to show proof of vaccination or negative tests when entering potentially crowded spaces like restaurants so that more public and health workers could respond to rapidly expanding at-home treatments.

US, Philippines kick off their largest-ever war games

US, Philippines kick off their largest-ever war games
Updated 28 March 2022
AFP

US, Philippines kick off their largest-ever war games

US, Philippines kick off their largest-ever war games
  • Nearly 9,000 Filipino and American soldiers will take part in the 12-day training event
  • Balikatan war games reflect the ‘deepening alliance’ between the two countries
Updated 28 March 2022
AFP

MANILA: The Philippines and the United States launched the largest-ever joint military drills in the archipelago nation on Monday, signaling deepening defense ties as fresh tensions surface in the disputed South China Sea.
The war games are the last under outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, who previously threatened to cancel exercises and axe a key military deal with longtime ally the United States as he pivoted toward China.
Nearly 9,000 Filipino and American soldiers will take part in the 12-day training event across the main island of Luzon, which is usually an annual affair but was canceled or curtailed during the pandemic.
Philippine military chief General Andres Centino said at the opening ceremony in Manila that the largest round of the Balikatan war games reflected the “deepening alliance” between the two countries.
US Major General Jay Bargeron said the “friendship and trust” between their respective armed forces would allow them to “succeed together across the entire spectrum of military operations.”
The exercises will cover maritime security, amphibious operation, live-fire training, counter-terrorism, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.
Recent maneuvers between the two countries focused on potential conflict in the South China Sea, which Beijing claims almost in its entirety.
Since taking power in 2016 Duterte has moved closer to China, but has faced pushback from the Philippine public and concern in the military wary of its territorial ambitions in the waters.
Trillions of dollars in trade pass through the strategic sea and it is thought to contain rich petroleum deposits, making it a frequent source of regional friction.
China has ignored a 2016 ruling by The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration that its historical claim is without basis.
It has reinforced its stance by building artificial islands over some contested reefs and installing weapons on them.
The future of the war games was thrown into doubt after Duterte said in February 2020 he planned to axe the Visiting Forces Agreement, which provides the legal framework for the US to hold joint military exercises and operations in the Philippines.
But he walked back on the decision last July, as tensions between Manila and Beijing over the South China Sea spiked following the detection of hundreds of Chinese boats parked at a reef off the Philippines.
On the eve of the joint drills, the Philippine Coast Guard accused its Chinese counterpart of steering one of its ships within meters of a Filipino patrol boat near the disputed Scarborough Shoal — a flashpoint between the two countries.
That came weeks after Manila confronted Beijing’s ambassador over a Chinese navy ship “lingering” in the Philippines’ archipelagic waters.
The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to media requests for comment on the war games or the Scarborough Shoal incident.
The exercises are being held in the shadow of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The US and its allies are providing defensive weapons to Kyiv and imposing crippling economic sanctions on Moscow.
Duterte, whose six-year term ends in June, has expressed concern that the Philippines was “involved” in the conflict because of its security alliance with the United States.
That includes a mutual defense treaty and permission for the US military to store defense equipment and supplies on several Philippine bases.

Ukrainians welcome in Hungary but Afghan student was not

A woman reacts as she is assisted by police after fleeing in the suburbs of Kyiv, on March 26, 2022, during Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine. (AFP)
A woman reacts as she is assisted by police after fleeing in the suburbs of Kyiv, on March 26, 2022, during Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine. (AFP)
Updated 28 March 2022
AP

Ukrainians welcome in Hungary but Afghan student was not

A woman reacts as she is assisted by police after fleeing in the suburbs of Kyiv, on March 26, 2022, during Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine. (AFP)
Updated 28 March 2022
AP

BELGRADE, Serbia: When Russia launched its war, Hungary opened its borders for the tens of thousands of refugees escaping Ukraine. Other refugees have been left with no help in a field in Serbia.
After studying in Hungary for three years, Hasib Qarizada sought asylum there after his native Afghanistan unraveled in chaos last August. But rather than receiving refuge, Hungarian authorities whisked Qarizada over the border six months ago into neighboring Serbia, kicking him out into a country he didn’t even know.

Hasib Qarizada a student from Afghanistan rests outside his room in the "Krnjaca" refugee centre near Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP)

“Police just came over and handcuffed me,” Qarizada told The Associated Press in Belgrade, the Serbian capital. “They told me ‘Don’t try to run away, don’t try to fight with us, don’t do anything stupid.’”
Left all alone in a field in Serbia with no one in sight for miles, the 25-year-old Qarizada had no idea where he was, where to go or what to do.
“I was a student, and they just gave my life a totally different twist,” he said. “They didn’t give me a chance to grab my clothes, my (phone) charger or my laptop or anything important that I would need to travel.”
He told the AP he “had no idea where Serbia was, what language they speak, what kind of culture they have.”
Hungarian police haven’t immediately responded to AP’s request for a comment on Qarizada’s expulsion in September.
While Hungary is notorious for how its treats migrants fleeing wars and poverty, Qarizada’s case points to a particularly sinister practice of sending people into a third country they hadn’t come from.
Rights activists in the region registered the first such case back in 2017, when a 16-year-old Kurd from Iraq was deported into Serbia from Hungary though he had initially entered Hungary from Romania and managed to reach Austria before he was sent back.
More recently, a woman from Cameroon who entered Hungary from Romania was sent to Serbia last December. Another African woman who flew in from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, a year ago also ended up in a field in Serbia.
“This is something that unfortunately has become normal, regular and something which cannot be considered as unusual,” Serbian rights lawyer Nikola Kovacevic said.
Qarizada’s expulsion illustrates the stark differences in the treatment of people from Ukraine and those from non-European war zones under right-wing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
Similarly, Croatia — another EU country that has been accused off using violence against migrants — has said Ukrainians can come and stay.
Activists have applauded the shift while also warning of discrimination against refugees and migrants from the Middle East and Africa, who for years have faced perils and pushbacks at the borders of Hungary, Croatia and other European nations.
“For those of us following these issues, it is hard to miss the stark contrast of the last few weeks with Europe’s harsh response to people fleeing other wars and crises,” said Judith Sunderland of Human Rights Watch. “A staggering number of people from Asia, Africa, and the Middle East die every year attempting to reach Europe.”
Zsolt Szekeres from the Hungarian Helsinki Committee noted that “the (Hungarian) government is trying their best to explain now why Ukrainians are good asylum-seekers and others are bad migrants.”
With Hungary’s April 3 election approaching, government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs dismissed as “fake news” media reports that authorities were discriminating even among the refugees arriving from Ukraine.
Border pushbacks, which are illegal under international law, means that people are sent from one country to another without consideration of their individual circumstances.
When, like Qarizada, they are expelled to a country they hadn’t come from, “the severity of the violation is higher,” said Kovacevic, the Serbian lawyer.
Qarizada’s deportation was even more drastic as he hadn’t arrived in Hungary along any illegal migration route. A self-financed student who shared an apartment and had an established life in Budapest, Qarizada sought asylum because the turmoil in Afghanistan meant his family could no longer pay his university fees and therefore he couldn’t renew his residence permit.
In rejecting his asylum application, activists say, Hungarian authorities disregarded the fact that Qarizada’s homeland of Afghanistan couldn’t be considered safe as the Taliban returned to power.
Qarizada told the AP that his family had connections with Afghanistan’s pre-Taliban government and were in danger of retribution. “They hardly go outside,” he said.
Helsinki Committee lawyers have taken Qarizada’s case both to the courts in Hungary and the European Court of Human Rights, arguing that his unlawful expulsion runs against the European Convention of Human Rights, Szekeres said.
A Hungarian court has ruled in favor of Qarizada, but the lawyers are now waging another legal battle to force Hungarian authorities to implement the decision and allow him to come back, he added.
“He applied for asylum, he was staying here, and he was in need of protection, and he was pushed out in a summary manner,” Szekeres insisted. “He was never given the possibility or option to explain his situation.”
For Qarizada, the days after the expulsion were the worst of his life.
Abandoned in Serbia, he walked for hours, finally reaching a gas station where a woman let him charge his phone and directed him toward the nearest asylum center. The facility was full so he slept outside for four nights.
“I felt very horrible ... because I was a normal student. I was studying, I was going to classes. I had my own friends. I had my own life,” he said. “I wasn’t doing anything bad.”
Karox Pishtewan, the Kurdish minor deported into Serbia in 2017 and who was granted asylum there, also told the AP that Hungarian police “just opened the gate and told us to go.”
“It was July and everything was green,” he recalled. “I was quite shocked. We hadn’t slept for three days and they just kicked us out there. I had no idea where I was and what was happening.”
Szekeres said the acceptance of refugees from Ukraine shows that solidarity with people in need has remained strong among ordinary Hungarian people despite the government’s years-long anti-immigration agenda.
“There is no difference between Ukrainian parents fleeing with their children and Afghan parents fleeing with their children,” he said. “This is a good reminder for everyone that asylum-seekers, no matter where they come from, need protection.”

Nationwide protests if Afghan girls’ schools stay shut: Activists

Nationwide protests if Afghan girls’ schools stay shut: Activists
Updated 28 March 2022
AFP

Nationwide protests if Afghan girls’ schools stay shut: Activists

Nationwide protests if Afghan girls’ schools stay shut: Activists
  • Taliban urged to build more schools rather than shutting existing facilities
Updated 28 March 2022
AFP

KABUL: Women’s rights activists pledged Sunday to launch a wave of protests across Afghanistan if the Taliban fail to reopen girls’ secondary schools within a week.

Thousands of secondary school girls had flocked to classes on Wednesday after the government reopened their institutions for the first time since seizing power last August.

But officials ordered the schools shut again just hours into the day, triggering international outrage.

“We call on the leaders of the Islamic Emirate to open girls’ schools within one week,” activist Halima Nasari read from a statement issued by four women’s rights groups at a press conference in Kabul.

“If the girls’ schools remain closed even after one week, we will open them ourselves and stage demonstrations throughout the country until our demands are met.”

The Taliban should be building more schools for girls in rural areas rather than shutting existing facilities, said the statement, which comes after several women’s activists were detained in recent months.

“The people can no longer tolerate such oppression. We do not accept any excuse from the authorities,” it said.

FASTFACTS

  • The Education Ministry has so far not given a clear reason for its policy reversal, but senior Taliban leader Suhail Shaheel said some “practical issues” were still to be resolved before reopening the schools.
  • Since storming back to power the Taliban have rolled back two decades of gains made by Afghanistan’s women, who have been squeezed out of many government jobs and barred from traveling alone.

On Saturday, about two dozen schoolgirls and women staged a protest in Kabul demanding the reopening of the schools.

“Women, teachers and girls should come out on the streets and protest,” said student Zarghuna Ibrahimi, 16, who attended the press conference. “The international community should support us.”

The Education Ministry has so far not given a clear reason for its policy reversal, but senior Taliban leader Suhail Shaheel said some “practical issues” were still to be resolved before reopening the schools.

Since storming back to power the Taliban have rolled back two decades of gains made by Afghanistan’s women, who have been squeezed out of many government jobs and barred from traveling alone.

Some Afghan women initially resisted the curbs, holding small protests where they demanded the right to education and work.

But the Taliban soon rounded up the ringleaders, holding them incommunicado while denying that they had been detained.

Since their release, most have gone silent.

On Sunday, the Ministry for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice ordered that men and women should not visit parks in Kabul on the same days.

Women are now permitted to visit parks on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, while the remaining days were reserved for men, a ministry notification said.

