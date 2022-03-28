You are here

Mawani, CMA CGM Group launch $130m integrated logistics platform at Jeddah port

Jeddah Islamic Port receives 75 percent of Saudi Arabia’s total inbound maritime trade and transhipments, with an annual capacity of 130 million tons. 
Jeddah Islamic Port receives 75 percent of Saudi Arabia’s total inbound maritime trade and transhipments, with an annual capacity of 130 million tons. 
RIYADH:  The Saudi Ports Authority, known as Mawani, has partnered with the international shipping and logistics company CMA CGM Group to build an integrated logistics platform at the Jeddah Islamic Port at a cost of $130 million.
"This project which includes a $130 million investment over the span of 20 years to strengthen the CMA CGM Group’s presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the whole region," CMA said in a.joint statement.

The 130,000-square-meters facility aims to develop an efficient sector-wide logistics mechanism and boost the Kingdom’s profile as a global logistics hub connecting three continents.

It will create over 150 direct and hundreds of indirect jobs in the logistics sector, said the statement issued on Monday.
“It adds further momentum to our aspirations in building a booming and sustainable maritime sector, achieving the socioeconomic ambitions listed out in Vision 2030 and offering world-class logistics services that can stimulate economic growth and enable strategic integration with the transportation ecosystem,” Mawani President Omar bin Talal Hariri said.
As the Kingdom’s top import and export destination, Jeddah Islamic Port receives 75 percent of Saudi Arabia’s total inbound maritime trade and transhipments, with an annual capacity of 130 million tons. 

 

TASI up 0.5% reaching highest level since 2006: Closing bell

TASI up 0.5% reaching highest level since 2006: Closing bell
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 18 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI up 0.5% reaching highest level since 2006: Closing bell

TASI up 0.5% reaching highest level since 2006: Closing bell
Updated 18 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: As energy market prices eased, Saudi stocks saw their second day of gain this week as investor fears abated.

The main index, TASI, finished 0.5 percent higher, reaching 13,064 points for the first time since 2006, while the parallel market, Nomu, surged 3.80 percent to 25,135.

The price of Brent crude fell $5.85 to $114.80 a barrel, and WTI crude oil declined $5.72 to $108 a barrel at 3:24 p.m. Saudi time

Leading the gainers was ACWA POWER Co., which climbed 7.80 percent, whereas leading the fallers was Malath Cooperative Insurance Co., which dropped 3.25 percent.

Savola Group rose 0.28 percent, despite reporting a 76 percent decline in annual profit to SR222 million ($59.2 million) in 2021.

Digital security firm Elm Co. was up 0.77 percent, as earlier it achieved the highest level since the listing reaching SR212.4.

In the financial sector, Alinma Bank climbed 0.77 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, edged up 0.63 percent.

Shares of the biggest player in the Saudi oil market Aramco ended today’s trading session up 0.48 percent.

 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU

UAE’s Tristar acquires 51% stake in HG Storage for $215m 

UAE’s Tristar acquires 51% stake in HG Storage for $215m 
Updated 7 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

UAE’s Tristar acquires 51% stake in HG Storage for $215m 

UAE’s Tristar acquires 51% stake in HG Storage for $215m 
Updated 7 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE-based energy logistics group Tristar Transport has acquired a 51 percent stake in China-based HG Storage International in a deal valued at $215 million.

As per the agreement, the company will acquire a majority holding in a diversified portfolio of oil storage, distribution and retail assets owned by HG Storage, spread across eight countries in Europe, the Americas, Middle East and Africa. 

The transaction will provide an additional 3 million cubic meters of fuel storage capacity to the Tristar portfolio, extending the company’s global presence to 29 countries across the globe.

The deal is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022. 

Founded in 1998, Tristar Group is an integrated energy logistics business with a presence in 21 countries that serve the downstream oil and gas industry.

Topics: Tristar HG Storage

Nahdi sees profit down in its first post-listing results

Nahdi sees profit down in its first post-listing results
Updated 10 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Nahdi sees profit down in its first post-listing results

Nahdi sees profit down in its first post-listing results
Updated 10 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Recently listed pharma operator Nahdi Medical Co.’s profits fell by 4.3 percent to SR813 million in 2021, according to a filing.

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Armenia seeks to bolster ties with Saudi Arabia in high-tech sector

Armenia seeks to bolster ties with Saudi Arabia in high-tech sector
Updated 47 min 16 sec ago
Nour ElShaeri
Fahad Abuljadayel

Armenia seeks to bolster ties with Saudi Arabia in high-tech sector

Armenia seeks to bolster ties with Saudi Arabia in high-tech sector
Updated 47 min 16 sec ago
Nour ElShaeri Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: Armenia seeks to learn from Saudi Arabia’s ongoing digital transformation experience and bolster ties with the Kingdom in the high-tech sector, the Armenian deputy minister of industry told Arab News on Monday.

Talking on the sidelines of the Global Entrepreneurship Congress in Riyadh, Robert Khachatryan said his country was also undergoing digital transformation, and “it will be interesting to” learn more from the Saudi experience.

He also told Arab News that Armenia was working to improve the startup ecosystem using different tools such as tax incentives. “We are now in the process of establishing a state venture fund” to support small and medium enterprises in the country," the top official said.  

Highlighting the importance of his country’s high-tech sector, Khachatryan said Armenia was known for its electronic goods during the Soviet era.

The deputy minister said Armenia seeks to promote its high-tech sector in the region and boost cooperation with Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region in this regard.

“I think that we need to start a dialogue and strengthen our relations, it can be (done) by mutual visits,” Khachatryan said.

 

 

Topics: Global Entrepreneurship Congress

GEC 2022: Business licenses issued that could create 2,400 new jobs in Saudi Arabia

GEC 2022: Business licenses issued that could create 2,400 new jobs in Saudi Arabia
Updated 28 March 2022
Arab News

GEC 2022: Business licenses issued that could create 2,400 new jobs in Saudi Arabia

GEC 2022: Business licenses issued that could create 2,400 new jobs in Saudi Arabia
Updated 28 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Investment issued six new business licenses and signed two Memorandum of Understanding at the ongoing Global Entrepreneurship Congress in Riyadh. 

New business licenses were issued to four startups, including three e-commerce companies and one health-tech firm, along with a leading global accelerator and a venture capital firm. 

These companies are expected to invest up to $608.25 million in Saudi Arabia, creating 2,400 jobs in the country. 

Two MoUs were also signed between MISA and Saudi entities Monshaat and the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence to further support start-ups in the nation and foster entrepreneurialism.

“In Saudi Arabia the start-up scene is thriving, and there is enormous potential for venture capitalists,” said Khalid Al Falih, Minister of Investment.

Details of new business licenses

  • Cartlow: A leading re-commerce startup that offers pre-owned, refurbished, open box, and clearance products. The company is expected to invest $50 million, and create 500 new jobs.
  • SOUM: An AI-powered C2C marketplace for second-hand products. Direct investment of $15 million, 500 new jobs.
  • Rabbitmart: An on-demand ultra-fast delivery company with the promise of delivering groceries and other goods in under 20 minutes. Direct investment of $52.5 million, 700 new jobs.
  • Smileneo: A health tech company enabling doctors to be part of the digitalization of teeth straightening. Direct investment of $22 million and 150 new jobs.
  • imVentures: A venture capital fund that offers venture lending as well as equity. Fund size of $375 million, 500 new jobs.
  • PLUGANDPLAY: This company is the world's largest early-stage investor, accelerator, and corporate innovation platform. Fund size of $93.75 million, 50 new jobs.
Topics: Global Entrepreneurship Congress

