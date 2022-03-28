TASI up 0.5% reaching highest level since 2006: Closing bell

RIYADH: As energy market prices eased, Saudi stocks saw their second day of gain this week as investor fears abated.

The main index, TASI, finished 0.5 percent higher, reaching 13,064 points for the first time since 2006, while the parallel market, Nomu, surged 3.80 percent to 25,135.

The price of Brent crude fell $5.85 to $114.80 a barrel, and WTI crude oil declined $5.72 to $108 a barrel at 3:24 p.m. Saudi time

Leading the gainers was ACWA POWER Co., which climbed 7.80 percent, whereas leading the fallers was Malath Cooperative Insurance Co., which dropped 3.25 percent.

Savola Group rose 0.28 percent, despite reporting a 76 percent decline in annual profit to SR222 million ($59.2 million) in 2021.

Digital security firm Elm Co. was up 0.77 percent, as earlier it achieved the highest level since the listing reaching SR212.4.

In the financial sector, Alinma Bank climbed 0.77 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, edged up 0.63 percent.

Shares of the biggest player in the Saudi oil market Aramco ended today’s trading session up 0.48 percent.