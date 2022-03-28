You are here

  • Home
  • TASI up 0.5% reaching highest level since 2006: Closing bell

TASI up 0.5% reaching highest level since 2006: Closing bell

TASI up 0.5% reaching highest level since 2006: Closing bell
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/mbj4g

Updated 20 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI up 0.5% reaching highest level since 2006: Closing bell

TASI up 0.5% reaching highest level since 2006: Closing bell
Updated 20 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: As energy market prices eased, Saudi stocks saw their second day of gain this week as investor fears abated.

The main index, TASI, finished 0.5 percent higher, reaching 13,064 points for the first time since 2006, while the parallel market, Nomu, surged 3.80 percent to 25,135.

The price of Brent crude fell $5.85 to $114.80 a barrel, and WTI crude oil declined $5.72 to $108 a barrel at 3:24 p.m. Saudi time

Leading the gainers was ACWA POWER Co., which climbed 7.80 percent, whereas leading the fallers was Malath Cooperative Insurance Co., which dropped 3.25 percent.

Savola Group rose 0.28 percent, despite reporting a 76 percent decline in annual profit to SR222 million ($59.2 million) in 2021.

Digital security firm Elm Co. was up 0.77 percent, as earlier it achieved the highest level since the listing reaching SR212.4.

In the financial sector, Alinma Bank climbed 0.77 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, edged up 0.63 percent.

Shares of the biggest player in the Saudi oil market Aramco ended today’s trading session up 0.48 percent.

 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU

Related

Capital growth in Saudi Arabia at $3.2bn, says CMA Chairman
Business & Economy
Capital growth in Saudi Arabia at $3.2bn, says CMA Chairman
Update Saudi Arabia successfully facilitating investors entering market, says minister
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia successfully facilitating investors entering market, says minister

UAE’s Tristar acquires 51% stake in HG Storage for $215m 

UAE’s Tristar acquires 51% stake in HG Storage for $215m 
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

UAE’s Tristar acquires 51% stake in HG Storage for $215m 

UAE’s Tristar acquires 51% stake in HG Storage for $215m 
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE-based energy logistics group Tristar Transport has acquired a 51 percent stake in China-based HG Storage International in a deal valued at $215 million.

As per the agreement, the company will acquire a majority holding in a diversified portfolio of oil storage, distribution and retail assets owned by HG Storage, spread across eight countries in Europe, the Americas, Middle East and Africa. 

The transaction will provide an additional 3 million cubic meters of fuel storage capacity to the Tristar portfolio, extending the company’s global presence to 29 countries across the globe.

The deal is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022. 

Founded in 1998, Tristar Group is an integrated energy logistics business with a presence in 21 countries that serve the downstream oil and gas industry.

Topics: Tristar HG Storage

Related

Dubai logistics firm Tristar drops IPO plans
Business & Economy
Dubai logistics firm Tristar drops IPO plans

Nahdi sees profit down in its first post-listing results

Nahdi sees profit down in its first post-listing results
Updated 3 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Nahdi sees profit down in its first post-listing results

Nahdi sees profit down in its first post-listing results
Updated 3 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Recently listed pharma operator Nahdi Medical Co.’s profits fell by 4.3 percent to SR813 million in 2021, according to a filing.

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Armenia seeks to bolster ties with Saudi Arabia in high-tech sector

Armenia seeks to bolster ties with Saudi Arabia in high-tech sector
Updated 40 min 12 sec ago
Nour ElShaeri
Fahad Abuljadayel

Armenia seeks to bolster ties with Saudi Arabia in high-tech sector

Armenia seeks to bolster ties with Saudi Arabia in high-tech sector
Updated 40 min 12 sec ago
Nour ElShaeri Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: Armenia seeks to learn from Saudi Arabia’s ongoing digital transformation experience and bolster ties with the Kingdom in the high-tech sector, the Armenian deputy minister of industry told Arab News on Monday.

Talking on the sidelines of the Global Entrepreneurship Congress in Riyadh, Robert Khachatryan said his country was also undergoing digital transformation, and “it will be interesting to” learn more from the Saudi experience.

He also told Arab News that Armenia was working to improve the startup ecosystem using different tools such as tax incentives. “We are now in the process of establishing a state venture fund” to support small and medium enterprises in the country," the top official said.  

Highlighting the importance of his country’s high-tech sector, Khachatryan said Armenia was known for its electronic goods during the Soviet era.

The deputy minister said Armenia seeks to promote its high-tech sector in the region and boost cooperation with Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region in this regard.

“I think that we need to start a dialogue and strengthen our relations, it can be (done) by mutual visits,” Khachatryan said.

 

 

Topics: Global Entrepreneurship Congress

GEC 2022: Business licenses issued that could create 2,400 new jobs in Saudi Arabia

GEC 2022: Business licenses issued that could create 2,400 new jobs in Saudi Arabia
Updated 54 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

GEC 2022: Business licenses issued that could create 2,400 new jobs in Saudi Arabia

GEC 2022: Business licenses issued that could create 2,400 new jobs in Saudi Arabia
Updated 54 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Investment issued six new business licenses and signed two Memorandum of Understanding at the ongoing Global Entrepreneurship Congress in Riyadh. 

New business licenses were issued to four startups, including three e-commerce companies and one health-tech firm, along with a leading global accelerator and a venture capital firm. 

These companies are expected to invest up to $608.25 million in Saudi Arabia, creating 2,400 jobs in the country. 

Two MoUs were also signed between MISA and Saudi entities Monshaat and the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence to further support start-ups in the nation and foster entrepreneurialism.

“In Saudi Arabia the start-up scene is thriving, and there is enormous potential for venture capitalists,” said Khalid Al Falih, Minister of Investment.

Details of new business licenses

  • Cartlow: A leading re-commerce startup that offers pre-owned, refurbished, open box, and clearance products. The company is expected to invest $50 million, and create 500 new jobs.
  • SOUM: An AI-powered C2C marketplace for second-hand products. Direct investment of $15 million, 500 new jobs.
  • Rabbitmart: An on-demand ultra-fast delivery company with the promise of delivering groceries and other goods in under 20 minutes. Direct investment of $52.5 million, 700 new jobs.
  • Smileneo: A health tech company enabling doctors to be part of the digitalization of teeth straightening. Direct investment of $22 million and 150 new jobs.
  • imVentures: A venture capital fund that offers venture lending as well as equity. Fund size of $375 million, 500 new jobs.
  • PLUGANDPLAY: This company is the world's largest early-stage investor, accelerator, and corporate innovation platform. Fund size of $93.75 million, 50 new jobs.
Topics: Global Entrepreneurship Congress

Related

GEC sees deals worth more than $4bn struck on first day
Business & Economy
GEC sees deals worth more than $4bn struck on first day

PIF's digital security firm Elm reaches highest level since listing 

PIF's digital security firm Elm reaches highest level since listing 
Updated 51 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

PIF's digital security firm Elm reaches highest level since listing 

PIF's digital security firm Elm reaches highest level since listing 
Updated 51 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s digital security firm Elm Co. shares hit a record high of SR212.4 ($56), an increase of 3.77 percent compared to Sunday’s close, according to Tadawul data.

As of 2:50 p.m., shares fell slightly to SR209, having fallen 1.16 percent during the day.

Based in Riyadh, Elm debuted on Saudi Arabia’s main stock index, TASI, on Feb. 16.

Topics: Elm Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

PIF’s digital security firm Elm gets extension for $152m deal
Business & Economy
PIF’s digital security firm Elm gets extension for $152m deal

Latest updates

TASI up 0.5% reaching highest level since 2006: Closing bell
TASI up 0.5% reaching highest level since 2006: Closing bell
UAE’s Tristar acquires 51% stake in HG Storage for $215m 
UAE’s Tristar acquires 51% stake in HG Storage for $215m 
Nahdi sees profit down in its first post-listing results
Nahdi sees profit down in its first post-listing results
Sir David Amess murder trial delayed after jury COVID-19 infections 
Sir David Amess murder trial delayed after jury COVID-19 infections 
Armenia seeks to bolster ties with Saudi Arabia in high-tech sector
Armenia seeks to bolster ties with Saudi Arabia in high-tech sector

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.