Alpha Pharma & SAP ink deal for digital transformation partnership

Alpha Pharma, a local pharmaceutical manufacturer and part of the Cigalah Healthcare Company, a leading healthcare distributor in Saudi Arabia, has inked a partnership with global technology firm SAP to enable its digital transformation as part of a wider business strategy.
The new partnership aims to streamline Alpha Pharma’s operations in areas of finance, supply chain, logistics, production, and HR, while also aligning the organization with the digitization goals of Saudi Vision 2030. Recognizing the benefits of a digitized management approach, Alpha Pharma plans to deploy solutions including SAP S/4HANA, SuccessFactor, Private Cloud and the core offering of RISE with SAP to centralize and streamline a number of key business functions.
Commenting on the partnership, Murad Al-Saggaf, general manager, Alpha Pharma, said: “Just as technology plays a significant role in our nation’s Vision 2030, Alpha Pharma recognizes the cost efficiencies and organizational agility that can be achieved through digital transformation. SAP’s demonstrated expertise and knowledge of Saudi Arabia makes them an ideal partner for Alpha Pharma on this organization-wide journey.”
Mohammed Alromaizan, SAP vice president for Saudi Arabia, said: “We have previously successfully implemented business solutions for global healthcare and pharmaceutical brands which has given us greater insight into Alpha Pharma’s digital transformation potential. In addition to the partnership, this signing also helps SAP further strengthen our presence in the Kingdom’s pharmaceutical sector.”
Established in 2017, Alpha Pharma is a subsidiary of Cigalah Healthcare Company with a direct investment of SR296 million ($78.9 million).
The pharmaceutical plant boasts a capacity to produce up to 1 billion tablets, 300 million capsules and 30 million bottles of syrups and suspensions per year, in compliance with the international Current Good Manufacturing Practice regulations. The plant also maintains high quality across manufacturing stages while focusing on continuous improvement and minimal operator intervention.