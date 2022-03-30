Biden eyes boost to mining of minerals for electric vehicles

You are here

The president is looking at invoking Title III of the 1950 Defense Production Act, which would provide the government with economic authorities to address industrial shortfalls.
WASHINGTON: Facing higher oil prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, President Joe Biden is looking at invoking the Defense Production Act this week to increase the mining of critical minerals for the batteries used in electric vehicles.

That is according to a person familiar with the White House plans who insisted on anonymity to discuss the likely policy move.

Greater federal support for alternatives to fossil fuels would reduce the leverage of Russian President Vladimir Putin and others on matters of US national and economic security, though it reflects a long-term play rather than an immediate response to the economic damage caused by the war.

Biden’s likely order employing the Defense Production Act would provide a meaningful financial incentive to develop a domestic supply chain for electric vehicles and enable the shift away from gasoline-fueled autos.

Putin’s assault on Ukraine began more than a month ago, rattling global energy markets for petroleum and natural gas in ways that would likely hurt growth worldwide. US crude oil was trading at more than $107 a barrel on Wednesday morning, up from nearly $60 a year ago as inflation has emerged as a persistent threat.

The president is looking at invoking Title III of the 1950 Defense Production Act, which would provide the government with economic authorities to address industrial shortfalls. Mining companies could access money under the law for production of minerals including lithium, nickel, graphite, cobalt and manganese.

The government would not be issuing loans or directly purchasing minerals. The funding would instead cover feasibility studies, production at current operations and modernizing safety standards and production.

BRUSSELS: Russian gas company Gazprom’s offices were raided by EU antitrust regulators, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, as the EU watchdog ramped up its investigation into the company’s gas supplies to Europe.

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager in January asked gas companies including Gazprom about tight supplies after accusations the Russian giant was withholding extra production that could be released to lower rising prices.

Vestager was likely to intensify information gathering on Gazprom’s European businesses, a person familiar with the regulator's thinking told Reuters last month.

The European Commission declined to comment. Gazprom Export said it had no comment.

The person declined to provide details of the EU raids. Bloomberg was the first to report the raids in Gazprom’s offices in Germany.

Gazprom and the Kremlin have repeatedly denied withholding gas supplies, saying that all firm and long-term obligations have been met.

Companies found breaching EU antitrust rules face fines up to 10 percent of their global turnover. Gazprom dodged a fine in 2018 after agreeing to reform its pricing arrangements and pave the way for rivals in eastern Europe following an investigation. 

Saudi Arabia is on the verge of an entrepreneurial boom thanks to the unwavering financial support offered by the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, or Monsha’at.

“Saudi Arabia is ranked second in MENA in startup funding activities, providing SR2 billion ($533 million) to entrepreneurs in 2021,” Abdulaziz Al-Nashwan, general manager of equity at Monsha’at, told Arab News on the sidelines of the Global Entrepreneurship Congress.

“Part of this amount was with the support of Monsha’at; the rest, however, was private funds from different parties, leading to a 27 percent increase over the last year,” said Al-Nashwan.

Monsha’at, the governmental arm for empowering startups, has supported 25 private venture capital firms, or VCs, since 2019. These VCs were able to fund more than 500 startups, amounting to SR6 billion in the past three years, said Al-Nashwan.

“Our investment represented 60 percent of the total fund; the rest came from the private sector,” he said while adding these fundings were a mix of equities and debt.

Monsha’at has been offering consultation programs for the small and medium enterprises, besides mentoring those startups in dealing with other governmental entities.

“We do a lot of activities ranging from providing funding and lobbying for the sector across different government entities and finally work with the startups to improve their skills and scalability,” Al Nashwan added.

RIYADH: Dubai-based Careem has expanded beyond its original avatar of a ride-hailing app to become a ‘Super App’ that includes a wide range of services such as food delivery, grocery shopping, cleaning, shipping and bike rentals. And this is just the beginning.

“The pandemic came as a deep hit, but we diversified quickly. We are now merging as a ‘Super App’ that could do many more things than just ride-hailing. Careem would be something one could use daily,” Mudassir Sheikha, co-founder and CEO of Careem, told Arab News at the Global Entrepreneurship Congress held in Riyadh.

Careem’s creative transformation toward being a ‘Super App’ differentiates it from its parent company Uber Technologies which still focuses on mobility.

“Careem’s vision in the region is quite different from Uber, which alleviates conflict between the two,” he added.

Uber bought Careem in 2019 for $3.1 billion, and even though Uber has full ownership, both companies operate independently.

“These decisions are never easy because they are so big. Once you make the decision, you can’t get out of it. What made it easier is that we knew we have the right to remain independent,” Sheikha said.

The acquisition had given hope to many startups in the region who dreamt of becoming the next unicorn, utilizing the facilities offered by the Kingdom toward nurturing the entrepreneurship sector.

“It’s incredible. There is belief in the ecosystem. There is top talent moving into startups. There is large capital investing into startups, so once you solve the talent and the capital issue, the rest is all relatively straightforward,” Sheikha added.

Careem today operates in almost a hundred cities in the MENA region. It now plans to expand the ‘Super App’ in other countries such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Pakistan, Jordan, and the rest of the GCC in the next two years.

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments Co., known as Dussur and owned by PIF, Aramco and SABIC, has announced the signing of five new shareholders’ agreements.

The agreements consist of four joint ventures and one global acquisition deal, it said in a statement. 

Firstly, a $270 million JV agreement with the Korean SeAH Changwon Integrated Specialty Steel Co. to establish the first local seamless stainless-steel pipes and tubes production plant in Saudi Arabia. 

SeAH and Dussur will invest up to $149 million with a percentage share of 51 percent and 49 percent respectively, while the remaining will be provided by the Saudi Industrial Development Fund.

The second JV involves Tatweer Educational Transportation Services Co. and CHTC KINWIN Automobile Co. to establish the first bus manufacturing facility in the Kingdom with a yearly production capability of 3,000 buses. 

The third JV was signed with 3D Systems to establish the Center for Innovation and Additive Manufacturing in Saudi Arabia. 

The fourth deal was finalized with the US company Baker Hughes to establish a blending and chemical reaction facility with a production capacity of 30,000 megaton, to be located in Jubail City. 

Dussur has also completed an acquisition deal with an international private equity consortium BroadPeak Global LP and Asia Green Fund to acquire the Clean Technologies business of DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

The new company has been named Elessent Clean Technologies. 

The signing of the agreements is a practical demonstration of its mission of investing in the industrial sector in the Kingdom, said Dussur CEO Raed Al-Rayes. 

Dussur portfolio has attracted foreign investments of over SR1 billion ($266 million) and will create more than 2,600 direct jobs by 2030, with an employment nationalization of 65 percent

The company’s expected added value to the gross domestic product of Saudi Arabia is equivalent to SR50 billion over the next 20 years, Al-Rayes added.

RIYADH: CEO and co-founder of Silicon Valley investment firm Plug and Play Tech Center plans to establish a venture capital fund in Saudi Arabia and hopes to boost 100 start-ups.

Saeed Amidi, one of the early investors in PayPal and Google, described the qualities of Saudi startups as “fantastic” during an interview on the sidelines of Global Entrepreneurship Congress in Riyadh.

He said: “If all goes well, we would accelerate a hundred startups in 2022 in Saudi Arabia and invest in about 20 of them.”

“We have discussed that we will have a small fund here, which is about $25 million and from the fund we would do about $5 to $7 million a year for three years, for a total of around $25 million,” Amidi said.

He revealed that of the 20 startups appearing at an earlier event hosted by the Misk Foundation, his firm would be investing in four of them.

Plug and Play Tech Center also recently had an event with the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence that hosted 12 startups.

“We accelerated 12 startups. Six from Saudi Arabia and six from the wider region. So out of the 12, we are expected to invest in three of them. And that is actually better than the ratio that we do in California or internationally,” Amidi stated.

The firm is seeking to support the rising startup ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, and is hiring 20 people for its office in the Kingdom.

“But we hope that the success we have had in Silicon Valley for the last 16 years and in Europe for the last 10 years to bring it to Saudi Arabia this year,” Amidi said.

Amidi also said that Plug and Play has been working with Aramco, Riyadh Bank, and SABIC for three to four years, to improve their digital transformation.

Previous investments by Plug and Play Tech Center include Dropbox when it was just a team of two people, seeing financial rewards up to $35 million from just investing $150,000 in the startup.

