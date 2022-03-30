PMI urges creating a sustainable future for all at The Big 5 Saudi

RIYADH: Project Management Institute, a global association for project professionals, is calling on world leaders, change-makers and the international business community to join forces to further drive the world’s shift toward a more sustainable future.

PMI is part of The Big 5 Saudi Construction Leadership Summit taking place from March 28 to 31 as a thought leader, bringing insights on how project professionals have a critical role to play in addressing the future of work and solving the world’s most pressing challenges.

Over the course of this summit, stakeholders will have the opportunity to hear from PMI thought leaders and project professionals who are not accepting pessimism as an option in the face of the most urgent, long-term trends around the globe, including everything from climate change to shifting demographics to the latest breakthroughs in technology like artificial intelligence. Instead, they are at work re-imagining the future through the power of projects, empowering project professionals and changemakers to make ideas into reality by embracing bold new solutions.

Grace Najjar, managing director of PMI MENA, moderated a session focused on driving impact through sustainable development and environmental leadership in Saudi Arabia’s built environment. Discussions covered the range of initiatives in construction contributing to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and how the Kingdom’s construction sector is developing climate solutions and detailing the steps the country’s built environment is taking to scale up and unite efforts to reduce carbon emissions. Her session also outlined the various ways in which project stakeholders are embedding environmental leadership into project plans.

When asked about her participation at the event, Najjar said: “PMI has developed an impactful program designed with leading industry experts, such as Saudi Aramco to address the pain points and key challenges faced by construction professionals. This is an example of how we are bringing solutions and equipping construction organizations with the knowledge to navigate the industry’s experiments with technology such as artificial intelligence, drones, robotics, and cloud storage.”

The 2022 edition of The Saudi Big 5 Leadership Summit is bringing together the biggest brands, organizations and thought leaders in global construction to discuss the future of the industry.

Najjar also presented a session on the “Impact of the Digital Age on the Future of Work,” where she provided actionable insights on how individuals and organizations can equip themselves with new strategies and tap into the potential of future leaders that the world is seeking.