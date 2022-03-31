You are here

Oil Update — Crude nosedives, IEA calls for emergency meeting
Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) speaks at the Autumn conference of Equinor. IEA has called members for an emergency meeting as crude prices are above $100. (File/AFP)
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices dived more than $5 a barrel on Thursday as the United States is considering the release of up to 180 million barrels from its strategic petroleum reserve over several months to calm soaring crude prices.

Brent futures for May fell $5.47, or 4.8 percent, to $107.98 a barrel at 0317 GMT. The May contract expires on Thursday and the most actively traded June future was down $5.22 to $106.22.

US West Texas Intermediate futures for May delivery fell $6.06, or 5.6 percent, to $101.76 a barrel after earlier slipping to a low of $100.85.

China oil giant CNOOC plans $5.5 bn Shanghai listing

Amid rising geopolitical tensions, CNOOC Ltd, China’s top offshore oil and gas producer, plans to raise about 35 billion yuan ($5.5 billion) next month in what will likely be China’s 10th-biggest listing, to fund oil and gas extraction as Beijing prioritizes energy security.


State-owned CNOOC, which is blacklisted by Washington, said in a prospectus on Thursday it plans to sell 2.6 billion shares on April 12 and list thereafter on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.


CNOOC is taking advantage of soaring global oil prices as Russia’s war on Ukraine pushes up already high inflation. CNOOC expects first-quarter profit to jump between 62 to 89 percent from a year earlier and its Hong Kong-listed shares hit two-year highs on Wednesday.

US warns India on Russian oil purchase

Meanwhile, the US has warned India about snapping up Russian oil through spot tenders since the war broke out on Feb. 24, taking advantage of deep discounts as other buyers back away.

A significant increase in Russian oil imports by India could expose New Delhi to a “great risk” as the United States prepares to step up enforcement of sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, a senior US administration official said.

The US official’s comment comes ahead of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s two-day visit to New Delhi and during the ongoing visit of US deputy national security adviser for economics Daleep Singh to India.

India has purchased at least 13 million barrels of Russian oil since Feb. 24, compared with nearly 16 million barrels in all of 2021.

IEA’s ministerial meet to discuss oil supply

The International Energy Agency has called an emergency ministerial meeting for Friday to discuss oil supply, a spokesperson for Australian Energy Minister Angus Taylor said on Thursday.

“The IEA has called an emergency meeting to be scheduled for Friday night Australian time,” the spokesperson said, adding that Taylor would be participating.

Meanwhile, New Zealand energy minister Megan Woods said the IEA meeting will decide on a collective oil release.

“The amount of the potential collective release has not been decided. That meeting will set a total volume, and per country allocations will follow,” said Woods.

 

(With inputs from Reuters)

Updated 13 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi main index TASI opened lower as concerns linger about the ongoing tensions in Ukraine and erratic oil prices.

As of Thursday 10:09 a.m. Saudi time, TASI was 0.15 lower at 13,019, while the parallel market, Nomu, started unchanged at 24,945.

Energy prices fell as markets remained unsteady, with Brent crude down $4.01 to $109.44 a barrel, and US WTI crude lower by $4.81 to $103.01 a barrel as of 10:02 a.m. Saudi time.

Almasane Alkobra Mining Co., known as Amak, gained 1.78 percent leading the gainers in opening trading for the second consecutive day, while Middle East Healthcare Co., which fell 4.52 percent, was leading the fallers.

Among the banks, Alinma Bank edged down 0.39 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi remained unchanged.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, opened today's trading session 0.12 percent lower.

As both pharmaceutical giants reported declines in profit recently, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. rose 0.27 percent, while Nahdi Medical Co. edged down 0.51 percent.

 

Saudi IPO spree on TASI up 250% in first quarter with $3.4bn in proceeds

Saudi IPO spree on TASI up 250% in first quarter with $3.4bn in proceeds
Updated 12 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Initial public offering activity on Saudi Arabia’s primary index TASI soared 250 percent in the first quarter of 2022 from a year ago, even as the Ukraine-Russia crisis roiled markets.

In what is considered the region’s most active IPO market, the value of initial share sales reached as high as $3.4 billion from $280 million during the same period in 2021.

The IPO buzz emerged following seven record offerings by East Pipes, Elm, Scientific and Medical Equipment House, Al-Dawaa Medical Services, Al Masane Al Kobra Mining, Nahdi Medical and Saudi Home Loans.

Pharma chain operator Nahdi topped the list as it raised $1.36 billion in the Kingdom’s biggest IPO since oil giant Aramco.

PIF-owned digital security firm Elm Co. was next, with $819 million in proceeds.

In the same quarter last year, the market was relatively idle, with only two offerings of Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies and Theeb Rent a Car, generating proceeds amounting to $144 million and $136 million, respectively.

Despite ongoing geopolitical hurdles, strong oil prices, solid market debuts, and increased investor interest spurred activity in the Kingdom’s IPO market.

Speaking at the Saudi Capital Market Forum earlier this month, the CEO of the bourse, Mohammed Al-Rumaih, said 70 more IPOs are lined up for the current year on the main and parallel markets.

Companies’ interest in selling shares to the public increased over the past few years with the introduction of the parallel market, known as Nomu, where IPO activity is as busy as the main market.

TASI targets larger companies with the ability to bear big loads in data disclosure and governance, while smaller companies prefer to list on Nomu.

Nomu has recorded seven IPOs raising $608 million collectively this year.

The series of public offerings came in line with efforts to boost liquidity in Saudi Arabia’s capital market.

 

India bought Russian oil at a discount of $35 per barrel: Bloomberg

India bought Russian oil at a discount of $35 per barrel: Bloomberg
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 15 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Amid mounting pressure from isolating sanctions imposed by the US, UK and EU among others on Russia, a Bloomberg report has revealed that the sanctioned nation offered India oil at a heavily discounted price of $35 a barrel.


Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported that Russia made this move as its traditional buyers have backed away from buying its oil.


According to the report, Russia wants India to take 15 million barrels contracted for this year to begin with.


Governmental talks are ongoing and expected to be finalized soon.


India is one of those nations that have been doubling down on Russian crude, defying international sanctions, and rising pressure from the West.


Asia’s No. 2 oil importer has purchased at least 13 million barrels of Russian oil since Feb. 24, compared with nearly 16 million barrels in all of 2021, according to a Reuters report.

UK house price growth at strongest pace since 2004 in March: Nationwide

UK house price growth at strongest pace since 2004 in March: Nationwide
Updated 25 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: British house prices in March marked their strongest pace of growth since 2004, data from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Thursday.


House prices increased by 1.1 percent month-on-month in March, Nationwide said. Prices were 14.3 percent higher than their level a year ago, compared with a median forecast of a 13.5 percent rise according to a Reuters poll of economists.


“The housing market has retained a surprising amount of momentum given the mounting pressure on household budgets and the steady rise in borrowing costs,” Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s Chief Economist, said in a statement.

Here’s what you need to know before Thursday trading on Tadawul

Here’s what you need to know before Thursday trading on Tadawul
Updated 31 March 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: With earnings season approaching for the Kingdom’s listed companies and as oil prices dipped, Saudi stocks closed Wednesday’s trading session down.

TASI lost 0.48 percent to 13,038 points, reversing three days of gains, while the parallel market, Nomu, shed 0.34 percent to 24,942.

In tandem with the Saudi index, most stock exchanges in the GCC slipped, including Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Bahrain.

However, stock indexes of Dubai, Oman and Bahrain edged up between 0.2 and 0.4 percent.

Oil prices extended losses on Thursday with Brent crude oil reaching $107.98 a barrel and US benchmark WTI trading at $101.94 at 6:50 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Saudi Chemical Co. Holding formed a joint venture with German full-service provider Hellmann Worldwide Logistics as it bids to scale up operations.

Middle East Healthcare Co. saw its profit drop by 79 percent to SR17.2 million ($4.58 million) in 2021

Saudi Industrial Export Co., known as Sadirat, widened its losses by 13 percent to SR14.9 million in 2021

Scientific & Medical Equipment House Co. reported a 3 percent annual increase in profit to SR76 million

Fesh Fash Snack Food Production Co.’s profit dropped by 64 percent to SR1.4 million during 2021

Saudi Cable Co. said it couldn’t publish its 2021 financial results on time due to a failure to complete some of its audit requirements

Profits of Group Five Pipe Saudi Co. fell by 58 percent year-on-year to SR35 million

Arriyadh Development Co.’s subsidiary has completed the sale of land worth SR250 million, from which it expects a positive impact of SR81 million on profit

SEDCO Capital REIT Fund will distribute dividends of SR0.17 per unit for the first quarter of the current year

National Gypsum Co.’s board proposed the distribution of SR1 per share as cash dividends for 2021 even as profit dropped

Al Gassim Investment Holding Co. turned from losses into profits of SR1.09 million in 2021

Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co. recorded a 122 percent profit hike to SR197 million in 2021, after making a strong debut on Saudi Arabia’s main stock index a day earlier

Saudi Research and Media Group more than doubled profits to SR537 million during 2021

United International Transportation Co.’s board proposed half-year dividends of SR1.3 per share after posting higher profits of SR220 million in 2021

Profits of Shatirah House Restaurant Co. dipped by 19 percent to SR15.4 million in 2021

Shatirah House Restaurant Co.’s board recommended boosting capital from SR25 million to SR35 million by issuing bonus shares

Basic Chemical Industries Co.’s annual profit soared 12.8 percent to SR57.7 million on the back of higher revenue

Tourism Enterprise Co., better known as Shams, widened losses by 71 percent to SR14 million during 2021

Following a sharp decline in profit to SR20.7 million in 2021, Saudi Marketing Co.’s board recommended a dividend freeze for 2021

Raydan Food Co. managed to narrow losses from SR117 million to SR42 million in 2021 as sales rose. The firm said its accumulated losses have reached 46.7 percent of capital

Naseej International Trading Co. slightly widened losses by 2.5 percent to SR.85.5 million in 2021. As a result, the company’s board proposed a capital reduction of 48.5 percent to SR109 million to amortize accumulated losses

National Metal Manufacturing and Casting Co., known as Maadaniyah, trimmed 2021 losses by 28.6 percent to SR29 million

Saudi Parts Center Co. posted a profit decline of 42.8 percent on an annual basis to SR5.7 million

Calendar

March 31, 2022

End of 2021 earnings season

Saudi Aramco will pay out a cash dividend of SR0.36 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021

 

