Bitcoin drops; hackers steal $615m in one of the biggest ever digital heists — Crypto moves

Bitcoin drops; hackers steal $615m in one of the biggest ever digital heists — Crypto moves
Hackers’ identities remain a mystery. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 28 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR

Bitcoin drops; hackers steal $615m in one of the biggest ever digital heists — Crypto moves

Bitcoin drops; hackers steal $615m in one of the biggest ever digital heists — Crypto moves
Updated 28 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Thursday, dropping by 0.72 percent to $46,988.23 as of 8:00 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,394.41 up by 0.33 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Ronin’s $615 million crypto heist

Axie Infinity, the popular online game linked to a blockchain project, has been hacked for nearly $615 million in cryptocurrency.

The theft took place on March 23 but was not detected until almost a week later, according to Ronin, a blockchain platform that lets users transfer crypto in and out of games.

During their attack on Ronin’s network, the hacker used stolen passwords - or private keys - to gain access to crypto funds, Ronin said in a blog post, following a series of attacks targeting machines connected to the network that help confirm transactions.

Ronin said the hack was discovered on Tuesday and that it was working with government agencies to bring the criminals to justice".

The hackers’ identities remain a mystery.

Lawmakers may take a softer stance on crypto

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says he is much more optimistic about the crypto market now than he was a month ago. 

He explained that bond sell-offs and increased crypto adoption have boosted the prices of cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin.

“People have realized crypto is very popular, and I think you are going to see the Democrats taking a softer stance,” Novogratz said, in an interview with CNBC.

He predicted earlier this month when Bitcoin was struggling to break the $40k level that its price would range between $30k and $50k over the course of the year, according to Bitcoin.com. 

Novogratz added: “We certainly see increased adoption in crypto.” 

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen admitted last week that crypto has benefits. 

“Crypto has obviously grown by leaps and bounds and it’s now playing a significant role, not really so much in transactions, but in investment decisions of lots of Americans,” Yellen said.

“There are benefits from crypto and we recognize that the innovation in the payment system can be a healthy thing.”

Ukraine

Michael Chobanian, the leader of Ukraine’s largest crypto exchange, Kuna, has been tasked with converting and spending tokens to help equip Ukrainian forces, Bloomberg reported. 

In mid-March, crypto donations enabled the Ukrainian military to purchase 5,500 bulletproof vests, 500 helmets, night-vision goggles and medicine, Alex Bornyakov, Ukraine’s deputy minister for digital transformation said.  

Topics: CRYPTO

BCG Digital Ventures expands to the Middle East with centers in Riyadh, Dubai

BCG Digital Ventures expands to the Middle East with centers in Riyadh, Dubai
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

BCG Digital Ventures expands to the Middle East with centers in Riyadh, Dubai

BCG Digital Ventures expands to the Middle East with centers in Riyadh, Dubai
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Corporate innovation and business building arm of Boston Consulting Group, BCG Digital Ventures, will expand into the Middle East with innovation centers in Riyadh and Dubai. 

BCGDV is aiming to redefine key markets and industries while creating impact through customer-centric innovation as well as paving the way for new disruptive businesses, the company said in a statement.

“In the last few years, we’ve seen growing national efforts to prioritize homegrown digital innovation, coupled with strong demand from private and public sector organizations across the Middle East to embrace digital technology and seize a competitive advantage,” said Joerg Hildebrandt, a managing director and senior partner who heads BCG in the Middle East.

This announcement comes after the founder and president of the Global Entrepreneurship Network praised Saudi Arabia’s rising entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“I think Saudi Arabia is not just leapfrogging other ecosystems. You’re pole-vaulting over them,” Jonathan Ortmans told Arab News in an exclusive interview.

 

Topics: BCG Digital Ventures

Saudi Grain Organization Corporation issues tender to import 355,000 tons of wheat

Saudi Grain Organization Corporation issues tender to import 355,000 tons of wheat
Updated 5 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Grain Organization Corporation issues tender to import 355,000 tons of wheat

Saudi Grain Organization Corporation issues tender to import 355,000 tons of wheat
Updated 5 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Grain Organization Corporation, or SAGO, has issued a tender to import as much as 355,000 tons of wheat, according to a statement.

This is to be applicable for the time period between September and November of 2022.

One ship is set to arrive at Jeddah Islamic Port, three ships to Yanbu Commercial Port, one ship to King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam, and another ship to the port of Jizan.

Located in Riyadh, SAGO is part of the grain and oilseed milling industry and is composed of 857 companies.

 

Topics: wheat Saudi Grain Organization Corporation

Global food security faces serious threats, warns Syngenta

Global food security faces serious threats, warns Syngenta
The company said it is providing seeds and crop protection products to farmers in Ukraine for food production. Image Shutterstock
Updated 13 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Global food security faces serious threats, warns Syngenta

Global food security faces serious threats, warns Syngenta
  • “ We are taking these high risks consciously and believe it’s the right thing to do”
Updated 13 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Agricultural development company Syngenta has warned that global food security is facing serious threats on the back of soaring prices, fertilizer shortages, and a potential loss of production after the war in Ukraine. 

According to a Bloomberg report, Syngenta claimed that the world was already facing a food crisis as prices of staples surged and hunger was on the rise. 

The company said it is providing seeds and crop protection products to farmers in Ukraine for food production. 

“Our business activity in Ukraine is not for profit at the moment; it is about providing much needed agricultural inputs on credit with a high risk of default,” said the company spokesman. 

“The goods we ship are not insured any longer against losses. We are taking these high risks consciously and believe it’s the right thing to do,” he added. 

 

Topics: economy food shortages Russia Ukraine food crisis wheat

European stocks set for biggest quarterly drop since 2020

European stocks set for biggest quarterly drop since 2020
Updated 23 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

European stocks set for biggest quarterly drop since 2020

European stocks set for biggest quarterly drop since 2020
  • The STOXX 600 was on track for a 5.8 percent drop in the first quarter of 2022
Updated 23 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: European stocks were little changed on Thursday, holding near recent one-month highs but set for the biggest quarterly drop since the start of 2020, while oil prices fell and eastern Ukraine braced for fresh attacks.


Asian shares fell and oil prices plunged following news that the United States was considering releasing up to 180 million barrels from its strategic petroleum reserve as part of a move to lower fuel prices.


Brent crude futures were down 3.7 percent at $109.28, while US West Texas Intermediate futures were down 4.7 percent at $102.76 .


Oil prices have surged since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February and the United States and allies responded with hefty sanctions on Russia, the second-largest exporter of crude.


European stocks were mixed but held near the highs they reached earlier in the week when investor sentiment became more positive about peace talks in Ukraine.


That optimism was petering out as Ukraine prepared for new Russian attacks, ahead of peace talks resuming on Friday.


Asian shares fell after Chinese PMI data showed manufacturing and services activity contracted in March.


At 0825 GMT, the MSCI World Equity index was down 0.2 percent on the day, while Europe’s STOXX 600 was down 0.1 percent, just below the one-month high it hit on Tuesday.


The STOXX 600 was on track for a 5.8 percent drop in the first quarter of 2022, its biggest quarterly fall since it plunged 23 percent in the first quarter of 2020.


Peter McCallum, rates strategist at Mizuho said that investors were still cautious about Ukraine, with central banks facing a “stagflation environment.”


“It tends to be difficult for risk assets to perform with that backdrop but I think there’s some sort of sense of relief at the moment among investors ... it’s more tail risks being priced out than any good news being priced in,” he said.


A recent sell-off in US Treasuries paused and the 10-year Treasury yield edged lower, at 2.3416 percent, compared to its three-year high of 2.557 percent reached on Monday.


A key part of the yield curve steepened on Wednesday, unwinding recent moves betting that aggressive US Federal Reserve policy tightening could send the world’s largest economy into recession as it tries to curb soaring inflation.


European government bond yields were mostly down by around 3-4 basis points, as falling oil prices helped counter the recent sell-off in bonds. The German 10-year yield was set for its biggest monthly rise since 1996.


Following Wednesday’s data showing surging inflation in Germany and Spain, readings on Thursday showed French inflation hit 5.1 percent. Italian inflation data is due at 0900 GMT.


“With Russia’s invasion having lasted for over 5 weeks now, we’re increasingly seeing the impact reflected in the official inflation numbers,” Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid wrote in a note to clients.


Mizuho’s McCallum said he expected aggregate euro zone inflation data on Friday to be above economists’ expectations, but that a high reading was priced into the market.


The euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.1135, having been boosted earlier in the week by hopes for peace in Ukraine.


The dollar was little changed against the yen, with the pair at 121.935, having stabilized after the yen fell to its lowest since 2015 on Monday on expectations that the Bank of Japan would be markedly more dovish than the Fed.


Commodity-linked currencies such as the Norwegian crown were down.


Gold edged lower, but was still set for its biggest quarterly rise since September 2020.


Bitcoin was little changed at around $47,132.

Topics: economy UK European Union (EU) Europe Russia Ukraine

Taiwan pledges $32bn on clean energy; US allocates $3bn to make homes energy efficient: NRG matters

Taiwan pledges $32bn on clean energy; US allocates $3bn to make homes energy efficient: NRG matters
Updated 27 min 26 sec ago
REEM WALID 

Taiwan pledges $32bn on clean energy; US allocates $3bn to make homes energy efficient: NRG matters

Taiwan pledges $32bn on clean energy; US allocates $3bn to make homes energy efficient: NRG matters
Updated 27 min 26 sec ago
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Countries have slowly started shifting focus away from the war between Russia and Ukraine as they consider their energy policies.

Taiwan and the US are investing significant sums to meet climate targets and to shield consumers from soaring utility bills. 

Moreover, Spanish firm Cepsa SA is setting new strategies as part of its clean energy transition. 

However, firms such as Germany’s BASF are still facing uncertainties amid war repercussions. 

Looking at the bigger picture: 

  • Taiwan has pledged to spend NT$900 billion ($32 billion) between 2022 and 2030 in an attempt to double climate efforts as the country is projected to miss its 2025 target. The amount will be spent on renewable technologies, grid infrastructure, and energy storage, Bloomberg reported, citing a report by the National Development Council.
  • The US is planning to allocate as much as $3.16 billion to renovate thousands of homes in low-income areas into becoming more energy-efficient, while  simultaneously lowering utility bills, CNBC reported. This comes as part of a bigger $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill which President Biden signed into law in 2021.

Through a micro lens: 

  • Spanish multinational oil and gas company Cepsa SA — which is controlled by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund — has announced a new clean-energy centric strategy worth up to $8.9 billion as it seeks to secure new fuel sources to shift its operations to low carbon energy by 2030, Bloomberg reported. As part of the new strategy, the Madrid-based corporation will focus on developing energy such as green hydrogen and biofuels for heavy transportation including trucking, shipping, and airlines, Bloomberg reported, citing CEO Maarten Wetselaar. 
  • The second largest chemical producer in the world, BASF, has announced that production would have to come to a halt if natural gas supplies drop to less than half its requirements, Reuters reported. Headquartered in Germany, the firm cautioned that any shortage in supply will have a dual effect on chemical production as it will disrupt both the production process as well as the manufacturing of products.
Topics: Taiwan United States Renewable Energy

