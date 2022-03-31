You are here

  • Home
  • Popular Saudi food chain Raydan's accumulated losses hit 46.7% of capital

Popular Saudi food chain Raydan's accumulated losses hit 46.7% of capital

Popular Saudi food chain Raydan's accumulated losses hit 46.7% of capital
Raydan Food Co, which is known for its meat and rice dish reported its accumulated losses by end of 2021 hit SR158 million ($42 million) or 46.7 percent of the capital.
Short Url

https://arab.news/w7zns

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Popular Saudi food chain Raydan's accumulated losses hit 46.7% of capital

Popular Saudi food chain Raydan's accumulated losses hit 46.7% of capital
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: One of Saudi Arabia's most popular local food chains isn't doing well even as it reduced losses.

Raydan Food Co, which is known for its meat and rice dish reported its accumulated losses by end of 2021 hit SR158 million ($42 million) or 46.7 percent of the capital.

The company’s losses are mainly stemming from the decline in value of right-of-use assets, in addition to assets, as well as property, plant, and equipment values, it said in a filing.

In a separate announcement, the listed company said it managed to narrow losses by 63 percent to SR42 million in 2021, as sales rose following a dip caused by the pandemic last year.

Here’s what you need to know before Thursday trading on Tadawul

Here’s what you need to know before Thursday trading on Tadawul
Updated 11 min 44 sec ago
Salma Wael

Here’s what you need to know before Thursday trading on Tadawul

Here’s what you need to know before Thursday trading on Tadawul
  • Oil prices extended losses on Thursday
Updated 11 min 44 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: With earnings season approaching for the Kingdom’s listed companies and as oil prices dipped, Saudi stocks closed Wednesday’s trading session down.

TASI lost 0.48 percent to 13,038 points, reversing three days of gains, while the parallel market, Nomu, shed 0.34 percent to 24,942.

In tandem with the Saudi index, most stock exchanges in the GCC slipped, including Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Bahrain.

However, stock indexes of Dubai, Oman and Bahrain edged up between 0.2 and 0.4 percent.

Oil prices extended losses on Thursday with Brent crude oil reaching $107.98 a barrel and US benchmark WTI trading at $101.94 at 6:50 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Saudi Chemical Co. Holding formed a joint venture with German full-service provider Hellmann Worldwide Logistics as it bids to scale up operations.

Middle East Healthcare Co. saw its profit drop by 79 percent to SR17.2 million ($4.58 million) in 2021

Saudi Industrial Export Co., known as Sadirat, widened its losses by 13 percent to SR14.9 million in 2021

Scientific & Medical Equipment House Co. reported a 3 percent annual increase in profit to SR76 million

Fesh Fash Snack Food Production Co.’s profit dropped by 64 percent to SR1.4 million during 2021

Saudi Cable Co. said it couldn’t publish its 2021 financial results on time due to a failure to complete some of its audit requirements

Profits of Group Five Pipe Saudi Co. fell by 58 percent year-on-year to SR35 million

Arriyadh Development Co.’s subsidiary has completed the sale of land worth SR250 million, from which it expects a positive impact of SR81 million on profit

SEDCO Capital REIT Fund will distribute dividends of SR0.17 per unit for the first quarter of the current year

National Gypsum Co.’s board proposed the distribution of SR1 per share as cash dividends for 2021 even as profit dropped

Al Gassim Investment Holding Co. turned from losses into profits of SR1.09 million in 2021

Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co. recorded a 122 percent profit hike to SR197 million in 2021, after making a strong debut on Saudi Arabia’s main stock index a day earlier

Saudi Research and Media Group more than doubled profits to SR537 million during 2021

United International Transportation Co.’s board proposed half-year dividends of SR1.3 per share after posting higher profits of SR220 million in 2021

Profits of Shatirah House Restaurant Co. dipped by 19 percent to SR15.4 million in 2021

Shatirah House Restaurant Co.’s board recommended boosting capital from SR25 million to SR35 million by issuing bonus shares

Basic Chemical Industries Co.’s annual profit soared 12.8 percent to SR57.7 million on the back of higher revenue

Tourism Enterprise Co., better known as Shams, widened losses by 71 percent to SR14 million during 2021

Following a sharp decline in profit to SR20.7 million in 2021, Saudi Marketing Co.’s board recommended a dividend freeze for 2021

Raydan Food Co. managed to narrow losses from SR117 million to SR42 million in 2021 as sales rose. The firm said its accumulated losses have reached 46.7 percent of capital

Naseej International Trading Co. slightly widened losses by 2.5 percent to SR.85.5 million in 2021. As a result, the company’s board proposed a capital reduction of 48.5 percent to SR109 million to amortize accumulated losses

National Metal Manufacturing and Casting Co., known as Maadaniyah, trimmed 2021 losses by 28.6 percent to SR29 million

Saudi Parts Center Co. posted a profit decline of 42.8 percent on an annual basis to SR5.7 million

Calendar

March 31, 2022

End of 2021 earnings season

Saudi Aramco will pay out a cash dividend of SR0.36 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021

 

Topics: economy TASI NOMU Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia regains position as global leader in sukuk, Islamic financing: Bloomberg
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia regains position as global leader in sukuk, Islamic financing: Bloomberg
CMA approves 2 IPOs as Saudi listing boom continues
Business & Economy
CMA approves 2 IPOs as Saudi listing boom continues

IEA countries to decide on collective oil release on Friday, says NZ energy minister's office

IEA countries to decide on collective oil release on Friday, says NZ energy minister's office
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 21 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

IEA countries to decide on collective oil release on Friday, says NZ energy minister's office

IEA countries to decide on collective oil release on Friday, says NZ energy minister's office
Updated 21 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

MELBOURNE: International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries are set to meet on Friday at 1200 GMT (1400 Paris time) to decide on a collective oil release, a spokesperson for New Zealand's energy minister said on Thursday.


"The amount of the potential collective release has not been decided," the spokesperson for energy minister Megan Woods said.


The IEA called an emergency ministerial meeting for Friday.


"That meeting will set a total volume, and per country allocations will follow," she said. 

 

Topics: economy International Energy Agency (IEA) OPEC opec + Russia Saudi Arabia UAE

Related

Live OPEC+ likely to stick to existing oil output deal as Barkindo calls members to be vigilant
Business & Economy
OPEC+ likely to stick to existing oil output deal as Barkindo calls members to be vigilant
OPEC+ decision to maintain policy is ‘disappointing’, says IEA
Business & Economy
OPEC+ decision to maintain policy is ‘disappointing’, says IEA

Bitcoin drops; hackers steal $615 million in one of the biggest ever digital heists — Cryptos move

Bitcoin drops; hackers steal $615 million in one of the biggest ever digital heists — Cryptos move
Updated 31 March 2022
DANA ALOMAR

Bitcoin drops; hackers steal $615 million in one of the biggest ever digital heists — Cryptos move

Bitcoin drops; hackers steal $615 million in one of the biggest ever digital heists — Cryptos move
Updated 31 March 2022
DANA ALOMAR

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Thursday, dropping by 0.72 percent to $46,988.23 as of 8:00 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,394.41 up by 0.33 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Ronin’s $615 million crypto heist

Axie Infinity, the popular online game linked to a blockchain project, has been hacked for nearly $615 million in cryptocurrency.

The theft took place on March 23 but was not detected until almost a week later, according to Ronin, a blockchain platform that lets users transfer crypto in and out of games.

During their attack on Ronin’s network, the hacker used stolen passwords - or private keys - to gain access to crypto funds, Ronin said in a blog post, following a series of attacks targeting machines connected to the network that help confirm transactions.

Ronin said the hack was discovered on Tuesday and that it was working with government agencies to bring the criminals to justice".

Hackers’ identities remain a mystery.

Topics: CRYPTO

Oil Update — Crude nosedives, IEA calls for emergency meeting

Oil Update — Crude nosedives, IEA calls for emergency meeting
Updated 31 March 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Update — Crude nosedives, IEA calls for emergency meeting

Oil Update — Crude nosedives, IEA calls for emergency meeting
Updated 31 March 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices dived more than $5 a barrel on Thursday as the United States is considering the release of up to 180 million barrels from its strategic petroleum reserve over several months to calm soaring crude prices.

Brent futures for May fell $5.47, or 4.8 percent, to $107.98 a barrel at 0317 GMT. The May contract expires on Thursday and the most actively traded June future was down $5.22 to $106.22.

US West Texas Intermediate futures for May delivery fell $6.06, or 5.6 percent, to $101.76 a barrel after earlier slipping to a low of $100.85.

US warns India on Russian oil purchase

Meanwhile, the US has warned India about snapping up Russian oil through spot tenders since the war broke out on Feb. 24, taking advantage of deep discounts as other buyers back away.

A significant increase in Russian oil imports by India could expose New Delhi to a “great risk” as the United States prepares to step up enforcement of sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, a senior US administration official said.

The US official’s comment comes ahead of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s two-day visit to New Delhi and during the ongoing visit of US deputy national security adviser for economics Daleep Singh to India.

India has purchased at least 13 million barrels of Russian oil since Feb. 24, compared with nearly 16 million barrels in all of 2021.

IEA’s ministerial meet to discuss oil supply

The International Energy Agency has called an emergency ministerial meeting for Friday to discuss oil supply, a spokesperson for Australian Energy Minister Angus Taylor said on Thursday.

“The IEA has called an emergency meeting to be scheduled for Friday night Australian time,” the spokesperson said, adding that Taylor would be participating.

Meanwhile, New Zealand energy minister Megan Woods said the IEA meeting will decide on a collective oil release.

“The amount of the potential collective release has not been decided. That meeting will set a total volume, and per country allocations will follow,” said Woods.

 

(With inputs from Reuters)

Topics: Oil energy

OPEC+ likely to stick to existing oil output deal as Barkindo calls members to be vigilant

OPEC+ likely to stick to existing oil output deal as Barkindo calls members to be vigilant
Updated 31 March 2022
Arab News

OPEC+ likely to stick to existing oil output deal as Barkindo calls members to be vigilant

OPEC+ likely to stick to existing oil output deal as Barkindo calls members to be vigilant
Updated 31 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON/DUBAI: OPEC+ sources said on Wednesday the producer alliance which includes Russia is likely to stick to its existing deal to gradually increase oil production, a view echoed by OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo.

The sources, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, were attending a joint technical committee meeting that advises OPEC+ on market fundamentals.

The full ministerial meeting will take place on Thursday.

Barkindo encouraged OPEC+ members “to stay the course” regarding the group’s decision, according to an OPEC statement.

He also said that OPEC+ members should remain “vigilant and attentive to ever-changing market conditions.”

OPEC+ replaces IEA numbers 

OPEC is considering whether to exclude International Energy Agency's oil production estimates, Bloomberg reported citing unnamed delegates attending the OPEC+ meeting on Thursday. 

According to the Bloomberg report, ministers will discuss it on Thursday. 

Another delegate who also wished to stay anonymous revealed that the technical committee representing the broader OPEC+ alliance, on Wednesday, decided to replace the IEA numbers in its assessments of compliance. 

The new move from OPEC marks the culmination of months of argument between the IEA which represents the interests of major energy consumers, and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Meeting outcome

OPEC+ will likely stick to plans for a modest increase in oil output in May, several sources close to the talks told Reuters, despite a surge in prices due to the Ukraine crisis and calls from the United States and others for more supply.

OPEC+ has boosted output targets by 400,000 barrels per day each month since August 2021. From May 1, that monthly target increase will rise slightly to 432,000 bpd.

The energy ministers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, key members of OPEC+, said on Tuesday the group should not engage in politics as pressure mounted on it to take action against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

“We urge global leaders to ... once again ensure an unhindered, stable and secure flow of energy to the whole world,” Barkindo said in reference to recent market developments.

OPEC officials told the European Union that the bloc’s possible ban on oil from Russia would hurt consumers, OPEC sources said. 

 

(With input from Reuters)

 

Topics: Oil OPEC+ OPEC

Latest updates

Here’s what you need to know before Thursday trading on Tadawul
Here’s what you need to know before Thursday trading on Tadawul
Peak TV: Ramadan small-screen highlights
Peak TV: Ramadan small-screen highlights
IEA countries to decide on collective oil release on Friday, says NZ energy minister's office
IEA countries to decide on collective oil release on Friday, says NZ energy minister's office
2 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on West Bank: Ministry
2 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on West Bank: Ministry
Kurdish diva Pervin Chakar delves into Mesopotamian heritage
Kurdish diva Pervin Chakar delves into Mesopotamian heritage

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.