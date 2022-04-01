Tunisia’s president rules out early elections after dissolving parliament

TUNIS: Tunisia’s parliamentary elections won’t be held within the next three months, President Kais Saied said late on Thursday during a meeting with Prime Minister Najla Bouden, according to a Facebook post by the president’s office.
Saied issued a decree on Wednesday dissolving parliament, which has been suspended since last year, after it defied him by voting to repeal decrees that he used to assume near total power.
The Free Constitutional Party, an opposition party that polls project would be the biggest in parliament if elections were held, urged Saied to call early elections following the dissolution of parliament.
Abir Moussi, the party head and a supporter of late autocratic president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, said that Saied has no choice, according to the constitution, and should call elections within three months.
“I don’t know how they get this interpretation” Saied said on Thursday, referring to article 89 of the constitution.
He has previously said he will form a committee to rewrite the constitution, put it to a referendum in July then hold parliamentary elections in December.
Tunisia’s main opposition party, the Islamist Ennahda, rejects Saied’s move to dissolve parliament and will boycott any referendum he calls to restructure the political system unilaterally, its leader, Rached Ghannouchi, said earlier on Thursday.
Saied’s opponents accuse him of a coup when he suspended the chamber last summer, brushed aside most of the 2014 constitution and moved to rule by decree as he set about remaking the political system.
Tunisia’s 2014 constitution says the parliament must remain in session during any exceptional period of the kind announced by Saied last summer and that dissolving the chamber should trigger a new election, though he has not yet announced one.
Respite for Gazans as religious tourism resumes in Gaza
Updated 01 April 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA
GAZA CITY: With Saudi Arabia resuming Umrah flights, two years after suspending them due to the COVID-19 pandemic, life has returned to normal for the Hajj and Umrah companies based in Gaza.
Religious tourism is the mainstay of Gaza’s Hajj and Umrah companies, even though they have to operate under complicated circumstances due to the Israeli blockade. The majority of the 2 million Palestinians living there are barred from international travel and tourism.
These companies are counting on a recovery in the sector to compensate for the heavy losses incurred during the pandemic.
Two Umrah trips per week of 600 pilgrims depart from Gaza, the first of which set off on March 14, through the Rafah crossing toward Cairo International Airport, and from there to Madinah.
The last Umrah trip from Gaza set off in February 2020, before the outbreak of the pandemic, which paralyzed the world and disrupted many aspects of life.
Gazans expressed their happiness with the return of Umrah flights, and many rushed to register to perform its rituals during the months of Shaban and Ramadan, despite higher prices than before the pandemic.
Several years ago, Ikram Al-Asmar registered herself among those wishing to perform Hajj, but was not lucky to be among the groups of pilgrims selected from Gaza. “When I waited too long, I decided to register to perform Umrah,” she told Arab News.
Al-Asmar’s words were not enough to express her strong feelings and overwhelming happiness to travel, after years of saving money for the pilgrimage.
FASTFACT
Many Gazans find Umrah trips an opportunity to travel for the first time from, in light of the many restrictions imposed on them for 15 years by Israel, and the deterioration of their living conditions.
Muhammad Hammad went through the experience of performing Umrah five years ago, and intends to repeat the experience again with his wife during Ramadan. “Umrah in Ramadan has a special taste and a great reward,” he said.
Muhammad had promised his wife that he would accompany her to perform Umrah, after she was affected by his talk about the Kaaba and Madinah, but the pandemic prevented them from traveling.
“We did not travel at that time, because God was hiding the best for us by performing Umrah in the month of Ramadan, with the beautiful spiritual feelings and rituals that this holy month brings,” he said.
Hammad believes that the majority of Gazans wish to perform Umrah, and what prevents them is poverty and rampant unemployment among the majority of the population.
The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees estimates that 80 percent of Gaza’s population of about 2 million people, the majority of whom are refugees, depend on relief aid for their livelihoods.
Despite this, Hajj and Umrah companies say that the turnout for Umrah trips this season is good.
The registration witnessed a growth after Saudi Arabia’s decision to exempt pilgrims from Gaza from the institutional quarantine and its fees, bringing the costs down from 1,270 Jordanian dinars ($1791) to 1,150 dinars, according to Muhammad Hamdan, owner of the Doyouf Rahman company for Hajj and Umrah.
The turnout increases during the month of Ramadan, which helps companies in Gaza to get out of the recession crisis and stop the “bleeding” of losses, according to Hamdan.
“The prices are good compared to the services provided and the time spent by the pilgrim in the holy land, but the difficult living conditions in Gaza are what make Gazans feel the high cost,” Hamdan said
Umrah pilgrims from Gaza use Cairo International Airport for both legs of the trip, and have no options to use land routes, like Umrah pilgrims from the West Bank, which explains the great discrepancy in costs.
As the Undertaker enters WWE Hall of Fame, Middle East fans pay tribute to ‘the Phenom’
Mark Calaway is one of the most recognized superstars in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment
Saudis who grew up watching “the Deadman” in action on TV are among the Undertaker’s biggest fans
Updated 18 min 55 sec ago
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN
RIYADH: World Wrestling Entertainment icon and legend the Undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 1 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, as part of WrestleMania Week, in a ceremony that will be streamed live worldwide.
Mark Calaway, better known to fans by his ring name the Undertaker, is one of the most recognized superstars in the history of WWE and a pop culture icon, having made his WWE debut at the 1990 Survivor Series as the mystery partner for WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase’s Million Dollar Team.
“I remember I was 11 when I watched him debut at Survivor Series in 1990,” Sultan Alobaid, a Saudi media professional, told Arab News, echoing the sentiments of many Saudi millennials who grew up watching “the Deadman” on their TV screens.
The man who earned the moniker “the Phenom” went on to hold nearly every major championship in WWE, and has competed in some of its most memorable matches during his illustrious 30-year career.
A year into his journey with the promotion, he defeated the legendary Hulk Hogan to win his first (what was then) WWF Championship at the 1991 Survivor Series, and became the youngest ever champion at that time.
The Undertaker has established a historic 21-year undefeated streak at WrestleMania that is yet to be broken. Guinness World Records Gamer’s Edition recognized him as having the most consecutive victories at WrestleMania in 2016.
“I remember every year I watched WrestleMania just to see who the Undertaker was going to beat,” Ahmed Al-Jassim, a Saudi cellphone shop owner, told Arab News. “It started with Jimmy Snuka and we saw it extend to other legends like King Kong Bundy, Triple H, Kane, and Shawn Michaels.”
The Undertaker’s fights with Shawn Michaels and Triple H are considered among the best in the history of WWE’s biggest marquee event.
Recalling the time when Brian Lee stepped in as an Undertaker impersonator for several weeks in 1994, one Saudi WWE fan said: “I still remember the two Undertakers incident. Of course, at the time, there was no internet or satellite television, so I was following the build-up of excitement through newspaper and magazine articles over weeks. All that my friends and I would wonder was if this was true, and whether WWE would actually pull off two identical wrestlers or would use special effects.”
The Saudi fan, now in his forties, added: “I remember rushing to the video store and back home when I heard that SummerSlam video had been released and there it was: Undertaker Vs Undertaker, identical in their looks and even their moves. It was sports entertainment history in the making and a truly memorable moment.”
The real Undertaker famously defeated his impersonator during a head-to-head at the SummerSlam of August 1994.
FASTFACT
Did you know that, for a short period of time in 1994, there were two Undertakers? This happened when the real Undertaker was away on his break. The WWE officials introduced Brian Lee to impersonate the Undertaker. Brian looked just like the real Undertaker with wet, long hair and sinister looks.
“The Undertaker was a big part of all of our childhoods,” Tamaraah Al-Gabaani, a Saudi Arabia-based fashion influencer, told Arab News. Recalling the ‘fake’ Undertaker episode, she said: “It obviously didn’t sit well with me as a loyal fan.”
Throughout his career, the Undertaker was involved in many first-of-a-kind matches, a notable one being against Mankind in the first Boiler Room Brawl at SummerSlam 1996. Memorably, as the name suggests, the two wrestling legends spent 20 minutes brawling in the Cleveland Gund Arena’s boiler room.
The Undertaker took his rivalry with Mankind to a new level with another unprecedented specialty match with the main event of In Your House: Buried Alive.
At the Badd Blood event in 1997, the Undertaker challenged Shawn Michaels to a first-ever Hell in a Cell match, which would become a mainstay for WWE.
“Well, you know, you have to prepare mentally,” the Undertaker told Arab News in a 2020 interview, looking back at these career highlights.
“When you’re thinking about your match, you have to look at everything that you’ve done, that led up to that particular match, because obviously if you’re going to have a Buried Alive match, there’s had to have been some serious things happen along the way to get to the point where you want to bury somebody alive.
The Undertaker and Mankind’s macabre feud was revived in 1998, taken to a graphic new height, and decisively resolved when they faced each other in a Hell in a Cell match at King of the Ring.
“You know, if there’s a lot of those matches like Buried Alive and Hell in a Cell, and the Inferno match, that one was interesting. There wasn’t any rehearsing anything on that one, believe me, that was just out there doing it and hoping that I wasn’t one that got caught on fire. As morbid as that sounds, I guess it fits with what I do.”
The match became one of the most famous in professional wrestling history when the Undertaker threw Mankind off the roof of the 4.9-meter cell onto a broadcast table below.
“I blame the Undertaker for the times I got in trouble for copying his wrestling moves on my friends and brothers,” Joel Huffman, an American expat in Saudi Arabia and a co-founder of Arabius, told Arab News.
Indeed, the Undertaker has been responsible for some of the most theatrical moments in WWE history. At the 1992 Summer Slam, held for the first and only time out of the US at London’s Wembley Stadium, he entered the arena riding on the back of a hearse.
At the 2005 Survivor Series, druids delivered a casket that was struck by lightning and went up in flames. The Undertaker then burst from the flaming casket in a rage and brutalized an entire ring full of superstars as a message to his next victim Randy Orton.
In 2011, promotional videos aired showing the Undertaker entering and standing in a Western-style old house on a rainy desert. Each promo ended with the date 2–21–11 being “burned into” the screen.
On that year’s Feb. 21 edition of Raw, the Undertaker returned. But before he could speak, Triple H also returned and challenged him to a confrontation at WrestleMania XXVII, which was later made under no-holds-barred rules. The Undertaker won, but he had to be carried away from the ring on a stretcher.
“I thank him for his example of hard work and dedication throughout his legendary 30-year career and well-deserved place in the Hall of Fame among the greatest sports entertainment icons in history,” said Huffman.
The Undertaker featured in the lineup of wrestling giants who participated in Saudi Arabia’s first televised WWE event in April 2018, where 60,000 fans packed out the King Abdullah Stadium in Jeddah.
The event was the first in a 10-year partnership between WWE and the Saudi General Sports Authority in support of Saudi Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s social and economic reform agenda.
WWE announced on Nov. 4, 2019, that it had expanded its partnership with the Kingdom until 2027, under which it would hold two large-scale events in the country per year.
Saudi Arabia first announced WWE would be holding shows in the Kingdom in Dec. 2013, with the first house shows taking place at Riyadh’s Green Halls Stadium in April 2014.
“I’m glad WWE has come to Saudi Arabia now,” Atallah Al-Ghamdi, a Saudi who works in transportation logistics, told Arab News.
“My favorite time was when the Undertaker and Goldberg wrestled. It was truly great to see these two legends in person. I grew up watching both,” he added, referring to the 2019 Super ShowDown in Jeddah.
On Nov. 22, 2020, exactly 30 years after making his ring debut, the Undertaker announced his retirement to a crowdless arena in Orlando, Florida — emptied due to that year’s COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.
The Undertaker’s WWE Hall of Fame induction, therefore, marks an ideal opportunity to give “the Phenom” the dramatic send-off he deserves.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d be 41 when he retired,” said Saudi fan Alobaid, reflecting on his hero’s monumental life in the ring.
Israel-Palestine ‘peace moves ahead with Biden govt working quietly behind the scenes’
‘Hundreds’ of Arab Americans working in US administration including several dozen high-profile appointees such as Amr
Updated 31 March 2022
RAY HANANIA
CHICAGO: The Biden administration is quietly getting things done to bring Israelis and Palestinians together, working outside of the headlines to improve the lives of the people, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Israel and Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr said in an exclusive interview with Arab News.
Amr, who defined his responsibilities as “coordinating US foreign policy vis-a-vis Israel and the Palestinians,” said that US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken are committed to ensuring that Arab Americans have a “real role” in that process.
In his first public interview since being appointed on Jan. 20, 2021, Amr said that a primary responsibility is to “coordinate US foreign policy vis-a-vis Israel and the Palestinians individually and also in efforts to bridge the divide between the two” to create an atmosphere where peace becomes possible. He said that the Biden administration has made headway on that front.
“If you are an ordinary person living in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, you have seen some changes in the past year. Israel has increased the water supply in Gaza by 40 percent. It doesn’t sound like much but it really makes a difference to people’s lives,” Amr told Arab News.
“Israel has granted over 10,000 work permits to Palestinians in Gaza to work in Israel. That was not the case a year ago and this is a higher number than at any time in many, many years. And as we just heard in recent days, Israel has announced it will increase that number to about 20,000. And, as a result of that, we have seen unemployment fall in meaningful ways for the people of Gaza for the first time. And so, the situation is improving.”
Amr gave another example: “Israel has been issuing identification cards to thousands of Palestinians in the West Bank who didn’t have them. These aren’t just administrative issues in our view or economic issues. They are issues that touch on freedom of movement. Of having a residency permit that allows you to travel. We hope and expect they are making a real difference in people’s lives.”
He said that there are many examples of how pressures on Palestinians are easing, which in turn helps create a positive atmosphere outside of the news media headlines to get things done.
But Amr stressed that the Biden Administration through Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is “working quietly and relentlessly on a range of other issues behind-the-scenes” that he cannot detail.
“He also said we were going to work behind the scenes through quiet relentless diplomacy to that end and so that is our core philosophy,” Amr explained, referring to Blinken.
“The secretary of state believes that is important in its own right but also as a means to get back to a negotiated solution. That is kind of the big picture.”
BACKGROUND
Amr said that he does not want to discuss efforts that are currently being pursued to bring Israelis and Palestinians closer together for peace.
Amr said that he was honored to be asked by the administration of President Joe Biden to work under Antony Blinken at the State Department.
In the 2000 presidential election campaign, Amr served as national director of ethnic engagement for candidate and former vice president, Al Gore.
Amr said that he doesn’t want to discuss efforts that are currently being pursued to bring Israelis and Palestinians closer together for peace. “I don’t want to get into that because I find that the more we talk about these things upfront, the less likely they are to happen. But my hope is that we are going to continue working on such steps that improve the quality of life for ordinary people, which we hope begin to create a confidence and get us back in the direction we want to go to.”
Amr said: “The United States has restarted what we view as vital assistance to the Palestinian people. We provided over half a billion dollars in the last year, over 400 million of that through UNRWA, the UN agency which provides services. And we feel that these funds make a real difference improving the quality of life for ordinary people.”
Amr said that he was inspired as a child by the words of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who said “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” The quote is embedded among several at the MLK Memorial in Washington, DC.
Amr’s career has included working at the World Bank, the World Economic Forum, and with various United Nations organizations, including UNICEF, where he said, “I have always tried to infuse the concept of bringing people the quality and justice they deserve in that work.”
In the 2000 presidential election campaign, Amr served as national director of ethnic engagement for candidate and former vice president, Al Gore. He later served as deputy assistant administrator for the Middle East at the United States Agency for International Development, “helping to manage foreign assistance programs.” In 2013 he spent four years working as deputy special envoy for Palestinian-Israeli negotiations for Secretary of State John Kerry.
Amr said that he was honored to be asked by the Biden administration to work under Blinken at the State Department and to pursue a policy to treat both Israelis and Palestinians equally.
“President Biden articulated that when he said he believes Israelis and Palestinians equally deserve to live safely and securely and enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity and democracy,” Amr said.
As Arab Americans prepare on April 1 to commemorate “Arab American Heritage Month,” Amr insisted that Arab Americans are playing a significant role in the Biden administration.
“Arab Americans absolutely have a role. As a young person growing up and then as a college student, I never saw names like ours in government. I’m not saying they weren’t there, but they were invisible. At some point I promised myself that if I ever got the chance to try to change that, I would. I want my kids to grow up in an America where it is a normal thing for Arab Americans to have a visible role in government,” Amr said.
“Even though Arab Americans only make up 1 percent of the US population, among the tens of thousands of employees at the state department, several hundred are now Arab Americans, from entry level to senior level folks. That wasn’t the case when I arrived in Washington decades ago. Very often I felt like I was the only Arab American in the room.”
Today, there are “many Arab Americans here in the Middle East bureau where I work,” as well as an “Arab Americans in Foreign Affairs Affinity Group,” which was set up more than a decade ago and has about 400 members, he said. The “Affinity Group” is one of many representing ethnic American constituents such as African Americans, Hispanics and Asians.
“Alongside of the diversity that is America, there are Arab Americans at every level of the State Department. The Secretary of State’s Chief of Staff Suzy George is an Arab American. There are Arab Americans throughout the department, including here in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, on my team alongside of a full range of diverse Americans from all backgrounds,” Amr said.
“It really is up to the (Arab) community to decide whether or not the president delivered on his commitments. But what I do see is that this is an administration that is committed to delivering on things. There are hundreds of Arab Americans in the civil service here at the State Department and in the foreign service that are rising up through the ranks.”
Amr said that diversity and inclusion “will contribute to peace between Israelis and Palestinians.”
Amr has become a key player in helping the Biden administration define its policies toward the Israelis and Palestinians. Last year, reports surfaced that Biden might name him to serve as US Consul-General to Palestinians. Blinken had announced in May 2021 his hopes to re-establish the US Consulate to the Palestinians in Jerusalem, where the consul-general would serve. However, the idea remains on hold.
“The peace, the freedom, the security and the prosperity that we all seek for all Israelis and Palestinians is something that is hard work. It’s not always a headlines thing. It’s things like work permits for Palestinians from Gaza to be able to work in Israel that have helped bring down the unemployment rate in Gaza, residency permits for Palestinians in the West Bank to be able to lead more normal lives, providing more water, providing more electricity.” Amr said.
“Peace is not just about the big headline issues. It’s all about building up and addressing concerns that affect ordinary peoples’ lives. It is also about preventing things that we don’t want to happen from happening as well. Essentially what we are trying to do is accentuate the positive, minimize the negative and try to move forward and
build good relationships that just lift up ordinary people’s lives as best we can.”
Aoun vows to stay in office until he ‘exposes all corrupt elements’
Lebanese president urges voters to ‘make right choice’ in upcoming parliamentary elections
Questioning of Lebanon’s central bank governor on corruption charges postponed to June 9
Updated 31 March 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Lebanese President Michel Aoun has called on voters to “make the right choice” in the upcoming parliamentary elections.
Aoun, whose term ends next October, also confirmed on Thursday that he will not leave office unless he “uncovers all corrupt elements since the responsibility for reforming the country lies with those who will succeed him.”
He stressed “the need to reform the judiciary and other institutions of the state,” adding that “there can be no reform as long as institutions are controlled.”
The Lebanese parliamentary elections are scheduled for May 15.
With 46 days remaining in the current parliamentary term, the government of Prime Minister Najib Mikati is due to end on May 22.
A total of 42 of 1,044 candidates, including six women, had withdrawn their candidacy by late on Wednesday.
Wednesday midnight was the deadline for the withdrawal of candidates who have not found a place in the electoral lists being formed to contest the elections.
Fatin Younis, director-general for political affairs and refugees, whose department receives candidacies, predicted that “the lists will be clear with the expiration of the deadline for registration at midnight on Monday, April 4.”
The countdown to the last deadline to register the lists began on Thursday.
Younis said: “Six lists have been registered on Thursday and the number is expected to rise on Friday, and rise again on Monday after the weekend.”
Younis said that “a problem related to the required documentation faced a number of candidates who wanted to withdraw on Wednesday, having found no place for them in the lists that are in place.”
She added: “They preferred to leave things as they are for their candidacy to drop automatically with the announcement of the lists.”
The announcement of the electoral lists has begun in the media.
Among them is a list headed by MP Fouad Makhzoumi, president of the National Dialogue Party, in the Beirut II district. It is the second list to be announced after the civil society list of the same district.
Most political parties have completed their lists, while others are still working on theirs or are facing disputes between the candidates.
A surprising alliance has emerged between the Socialist Progressive Party and the Lebanese Forces Party in some constituencies.
Wael Abou Faour, a member of the Socialist Progressive Party, said: “Each party will have its own status in other constituencies that are common between both parties.”
The Samir Kassir Foundation has issued a report on the handling of issues related to freedom of expression and democratic frameworks by parties taking part in the parliamentary elections.
The foundation monitored 27 parties and congregations and found that “non-sectarian movements are the most dedicated to discussing the issue of freedom of expression or democracy, including what are considered alternative parties that were founded or emerged after 2011.”
It said that “traditional parties tend to revive a more divisive discourse based on the distinction between ‘us’ and ‘them,’ and adopt a more focused position on this subject.”
The foundation added that “alternative movements generally rely on the idea of ‘combating assassinations’ as part of broader and more comprehensive ideas regarding their view of the existing regime and its repressive instruments as a whole.”
In parallel with the electoral developments, the lead investigating judge in Mount Lebanon, Nicolas Mansour, adjourned Central Bank Gov. Riad Salameh’s questioning until June 9 — after the date of the parliamentary elections — in the Public Prosecution’s case filed against him over claims of “money laundering and illicit enrichment.”
Salameh did not appear for questioning and was represented by his attorney, Chaouki Azan, who presented formal pleadings.
In parallel, judge Mansour decided to release the governor’s brother Raja Salameh, who was arrested on the same charge, in return for a financial guarantee and the seizure of his funds in Lebanon.
Raja Salameh’s attorney appealed to the Mount Lebanon Accusation Authority to reduce bail.
Coalition says committed to halting military operations in Yemen
Updated 01 April 2022
Arab News
LONDON: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said on Thursday it was committed to stopping military operations inside Yemen in response to a request from the secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, state TV reported.
The coalition said its air forces did not carry out any combat operations inside Yemen, adding it was taking all steps to make the cessation of military operations a success and to make comprehensive peace.
Meanwhile, UK ambassador to Yemen Richard Oppenheim said Britain welcomed the GCC- led talks and called on Yemeni parties to seize the chance for peace.
It's time for all Yemeni parties to seize the chance for peace in Yemen. @OSE_Yemen consultations have full UK support. We welcome other positive developments: Coalition and Houthi ceasefire proposals and @GCC led Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue. There is no space for missed opportunities https://t.co/xmgyRG5IR0