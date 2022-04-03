You are here

Bitcoin, Ethereum drop; new crypto heist surfaces – Crypto Moves

Bitcoin, Ethereum drop; new crypto heist surfaces – Crypto Moves
Inverse Finance, the Ethereum-based lending protocol, announced Saturday that an attacker stole $15.6 million worth of its cryptocurrency. (File/Shutterstock)
DANA ALOMAR

Bitcoin, Ethereum drop; new crypto heist surfaces – Crypto Moves

Bitcoin, Ethereum drop; new crypto heist surfaces – Crypto Moves
Updated 18 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Sunday, dropping by 0.59 percent to $46,274.16 as of 8:00 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,474.34, down by 0.13 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

New heist on the horizon

Inverse Finance, INV, the Ethereum-based lending protocol, announced Saturday that an attacker stole $15.6 million worth of its cryptocurrency.

The hacker targeted Inverse’s Anchor, ANC money market, artificially manipulating the price of its tokens to secure loans against extremely low collateral.

The attacker exploited a vulnerability in the Keep3r price oracle that Inverse uses to track token prices, according to blockchain security firm PeckShield.

The attacker tricked the oracle into believing that the price of Inverse’s INV token was extraordinarily high, so it took out multimillion-dollar loans on Anchor using inflated INV as collateral.

According to its announcement, Inverse has temporarily halted borrowing from Anchor. A Chainlink representative told CoinDesk that the protocol is working with the organization to develop a new INV oracle.

The company also said it would propose Decentralized Autonomous Organization to “ensure all wallets impacted by the price manipulation are repaid 100 percent,” but did not provide further details.

Topics: CRYPTO bitcoin

Oil Updates – Crude falls, climate activists arrested, Mexico suspends gasoline subsidy

Oil Updates – Crude falls, climate activists arrested, Mexico suspends gasoline subsidy
Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates – Crude falls, climate activists arrested, Mexico suspends gasoline subsidy

Oil Updates – Crude falls, climate activists arrested, Mexico suspends gasoline subsidy
Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil settled lower on Friday as members of the IEA agreed to join in the largest-ever U.S. oil reserves release.

Both Brent and U.S. crude benchmarks settled down around 13 percent in their most significant weekly falls in two years after U.S. President Joe Biden announced the release on Thursday.

Brent crude futures were down 32 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $104.39 a barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $1.01, or 1 percent, to $99.27.

Climate activists nabbed in UK

British police said they had arrested 83 people in Essex, east of London, for blockading oil terminals.

Hundreds of activists from groups Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil started blocking oil terminals across Britain on Friday, with some climbing on top of oil tankers as part of their campaign to force the government to speed decarbonization efforts.

Essex police said in a statement on Saturday that 63 people were arrested on Friday following protests at three locations. It said a further 20 were arrested on Saturday.

The police said the people were arrested on suspicion of various offenses.

Mexico suspends gasoline subsidy for US cross-border drivers

On Saturday, Mexico, which has been subsidizing gasoline to soften price spikes, said the policy would not apply in the U.S. border region this week, citing shortages as more Americans drive south to fill their tanks.

The suspension of the subsidy from April 2-8 covers cities in the border states of Tamaulipas, Nuevo Leon, Coahuila, Chihuahua, Sonora and Baja California, including Tijuana, one of the world’s busiest border crossings.

In a statement, Mexico’s finance ministry said that there was a gasoline shortage in the area “from an imbalance between supply and demand.”

“In the United States, gasoline prices are higher than in Mexico, and citizens of that country across the border to stock up,” the finance ministry said.

Damage in Belgorod to disrupt logistics chain

British military intelligence said the destruction of several oil tanks at a depot in the Russian city of Belgorod, close to the Ukrainian border, will likely add short-term strain to Russia’s already stretched logistics chains.

“Supplies to Russian forces encircling Kharkiv, 60 km from Belgorod, may be particularly affected,” Britain’s Ministry of Defense said on Twitter.

Exxon Mobil’s fourth Guyana offshore oil project gets permit

On Friday, Exon Mobil Corp received approval to begin work on its fourth offshore oil drilling project in Guyana from the South American country’s Environmental Protection Agency.

The permit prohibits routine flaring and venting of natural gas during operation. It requires Exxon to keep an undersea device that can close off a well in the event of an accident, according to a statement by the Guyana EPA.

 

(With inputs from Reuters)

 

 

Topics: Oil energy

Yamama Cement Co. bags $426m from SNB to boost its new site at Al Kharj

Yamama Cement Co. bags $426m from SNB to boost its new site at Al Kharj
Updated 15 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Yamama Cement Co. bags $426m from SNB to boost its new site at Al Kharj

Yamama Cement Co. bags $426m from SNB to boost its new site at Al Kharj
Updated 15 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based Yamama Cement Co. has received financing of SR1.6 billion ($426 million) from the Saudi National Bank to boost the production capacity of its new site in Northern Halal, Al-Kharj.

The amount includes a long-term financing of SR800 million and short-term financing of SR300 million, the company said in a bourse statement.

The deal also includes refinancing of existing loan long-term loans amounting to SR563 million.

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

GCC not at risk of food insecurity but inflation as Ukraine crisis disrupts supply

GCC not at risk of food insecurity but inflation as Ukraine crisis disrupts supply
03 April 2022
Mona Alami
Mona Alami

GCC not at risk of food insecurity but inflation as Ukraine crisis disrupts supply

GCC not at risk of food insecurity but inflation as Ukraine crisis disrupts supply
  • While Gulf region imports nearly 85% of its food supplies, it is among most food-secure regions
Updated 03 April 2022
Mona Alami

RIYADH: The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine is creating major disruptions in global food supplies, creating fear of food insecurity and inflation in some countries heavily reliant on imports amidst rising energy costs. 

The two countries ranked among the top three global exporters of wheat, maize and sunflower oil, among others, according to a new paper by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, or FAO. 

In addition, Russia is also one of the leading exporters of fertilizer, an essential material used in the farming business.

These disruptions, combined with rising transportation costs due to energy prices hikes, could lead to food insecurity for many countries in the Arab region.

“With the Ukraine crisis, we are getting challenged by constant changes in the availability of raw material used in finished (food) products,” said Sasha Marashlian, managing director of Imagine FMCG, an international distributor covering the GCC markets.

He said that countries exporting food commodities are now blocking or capping raw material exports. “This is translating into a lack of availability of certain products and a massive hike in food pricing due to supply and demand dynamics.” 

“In my opinion, every food product will be impacted,” he added, underscoring that food prices could rise by 17 to 20 percent over the next 18 months in the GCC.

Food protectionism 

As food protectionism is spreading, many countries have begun to halt the export of essential food items to secure domestic supply amid rising global supply chain concerns.  

On March 14, for instance, Russia temporarily banned grain exports to ex-Soviet countries and most of its sugar exports. This came on the back of Hungary deciding to ban grain exports on March 5. Egypt followed suit by banning exports of strategic commodities for three months, namely lentils and beans, wheat, and all kinds of flour and pasta. 

Food-producing countries are using export bans to preserve stocks of essential commodities amid what is turning into a severe global crisis.

Rising fuel prices are worsening the situation, leading to higher transportation and freight costs. “Shipment costs are now four to five times compared to two years ago, and the freight cost is at its highest ever,” pointed out Marashlian.

The international distributor believes that the impact will be fully priced in, after Ramadan, once local safety stocks start depleting.

“Countries that are most at risk in the MENA region include Lebanon, Egypt, Yemen, Iran, Libya, and Sudan,” warned Devlin Kuyek, a researcher at GRAIN, which focuses on monitoring and analyzing global agribusiness trends. 

The expert who exclusively spoke with Arab News believes that Saudi Arabia and Oman will be impacted to a lesser extent, as they have the means to source elsewhere.

The impact of food supply chain disruptions will depend on each country’s access to imports. “Price is less of an issue for the GCC than supply,” said Kuyek. 

However, he underlined that during the food price spike of 2007, the GCC countries struggled to get access to the food they needed, at any given price, as food-producing countries started to block exports in order to control domestic prices.

“Another question worth asking is, will these countries continue to source from Russia?” he pondered. 

Russia is still exporting, even if at a lower capacity. Due to their relatively good relations with Moscow, some MENA countries may be able to continue getting grains from Russia.

GCC preserves food security  

History shows that when food prices soared in 2007, GCC countries responded to global disruptions by taking certain measures to maintain and protect their food supplies. 

“Sovereign wealth funds (in these countries) countered (food price rise) by buying up farmland in Africa and securing more supplies,” said Aliya El-Husseini, senior associate — Equity Research at Arqaam Capital, in an interview with Arab News. 

Since then, she said, they started building strategic reserves and local production capacity, which is reflected in the more muted inflation figures this year.

The researcher added that while the GCC still imports nearly 85 percent of its food supplies, it continues to be considered among the most food-secure regions globally.

Food supplies had already started to be disrupted by the COVID pandemic, highlighted El-Husseini. 

This prompted at the time regional governments to launch immediate measures to preserve food security, including financial exemptions and credits to farmers and agribusinesses, movement exceptions for agricultural workers during strict lockdowns, and packaging and distribution support, she explained.

“Subsidy regimes in the region have helped maintain inflation for several years, but a lot of subsidies have been phased out since 2016, while some subsidies still remain and are being expanded to help mitigate price hikes,” added El-Husseini.

Saudi Arabia capped local fuel prices last June, she said. This has helped keep the transport inflation in check, but, El-Husseini pointed out that it is not enough to offset the rising prices in the other major categories of the food baskets.

“The partial reversal of the VAT, which was increased from 5 percent to 15 percent on 1 July 2020, in Saudi Arabia, could be one key measure to help further contain prices, as the GCC is running fiscal surpluses, thanks to high oil prices and relatively tight fiscal spending plans,” she emphasized.

Other factors that could help GCC countries weather the food crisis are that they have been outsourcing farming to other countries for years. This ensured that they had more direct control over grain trading companies. 

In order to meet their local population demand, the GCC countries have acquired agricultural land in foreign states in Africa and Asia, as well as Arab countries in the Nile Basin, according to a paper titled “Land grabs reexamined: Gulf Arab agro-commodity chains and spaces of extraction” by researcher Christian Henderson.

Yet Kuyek does not seem to view this particular strategy as full proof. “I don’t think the purchase of land in other countries has done much to buffer the GCC demand for imports. Many of the overseas projects collapsed or never got off the ground,” he observed.

Projects that are up and running could also face significant challenges in the form of export bans imposed by foreign countries. Sudan, which is home to a number of GCC mega-farms, is one example where such a scenario could happen.

The GCC countries have nonetheless taken a step further by buying stakes in major food companies. 

“Abu Dhabi took a 45-percent stake in Louis Dreyfus last year, and part of the purchase was predicated on prioritizing trade to the UAE,” said Kuyek.

In 2016, Fondomonte California bought 1,790 acres of farmland in California for nearly $32 million. Fondomont’s parent company is none other than Saudi food giant Almarai.

“While we are seeing an upward pressure on price across the region, inflation is unlikely to reach the levels seen in other emerging or developed markets,” concluded El-Husseini of Arqaam Capital.

Topics: GCC Food insecurity Inflation Ukraine crisis

Saudi Arabia, Middle East invest heavily in solar power, says Nextracker executive

Saudi Arabia, Middle East invest heavily in solar power, says Nextracker executive
03 April 2022
Ousama Habib
Ousama Habib

Saudi Arabia, Middle East invest heavily in solar power, says Nextracker executive

Saudi Arabia, Middle East invest heavily in solar power, says Nextracker executive
  • US company building is helping regional countries reduce dependence on traditional sources of energy
Updated 03 April 2022
Ousama Habib

RIYADH: A leading US solar power company is building several renewable power plants in Saudi Arabia and other countries in the Middle East as part of efforts to reduce dependence on traditional and costly sources of energy and decrease carbon emissions.

“We were fortunate to win our first 405-megawatt project in Saudi Arabia which we secured in 2018. This project has become a flagship in the Kingdom and this is really an example of a solar tracker project with excellent performance,” Marco Garcia, chief commercial officer at Nextracker, told Arab News.

Nextracker was also selected to provide its smart solar trackers and TrueCapture technology for phase one of the Sudair Solar PV Plant (450 MW), Saudi Arabia’s largest solar power plant currently under construction in Sudair.

When complete, it will provide clean energy to meet the needs of 185,000 homes and reduce carbon emissions in the Kingdom by 2.9 tons annually, according to the company.

The Sudair Solar PV IPP Project is developed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) through its subsidiary Badeel/WEHC, Saudi Aramco and ACWA Power.

“The consortium partners have entrusted the Engineering, Procurement and Construction contract with the renewables arm of global construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T),” according to the company.

“The use of local manufacturers for Sudair’s steel production needs will also have significant economic impact,” Garcia said.

Nextracker works with local Saudi steel manufacturing partners for the installation of domestic solar projects as well for steel export to support the development of solar projects around the world.

He stressed that this project in Saudi Arabia has created more than jobs in the Kingdom. “Not only was there were additional job creation, we are using Saudi made steel tubes and trackers that were made in the Kingdom by our partners. So that’s very exciting. In addition, there’s technology with bi-facial modules that will be mounted on the Sudair tracker project,” Garcia explained.

In 2021, Nextracker exported more than 20,000 tons of Saudi steel valued at more than SR112.5 million ($30 million) to help support the installation of the company’s NX Horizon and NX Gemini smart solar trackers at new solar plants in numerous countries, including the US.

It also used local steel manufacturers for all steel required to support the installation of Nextracker solar trackers and technology at the 405 MW Sakaka Solar Plant in Al Jouf, which was also developed by ACWA Power and consortium partners.

Nextracker, which is considered the leading company in the world in terms of solar power plants, has been steadily expanding its operations in many Arab countries such as the UAE, Kuwait, Jordan and Egypt.

“We’ve been in business now nine years and we have achieved over 60 gigawatts of solar tracker projects around the world,” Garcia pointed out.

Although Nextracker was founded in 2013 only, it nevertheless focused on the Middle East region in 2016 and 2017 and managed to sign several contracts to build solar power plants in these countries.

“We will also deploy true capture software, which is an energy enhancing software that allows us to produce more energy. Eliminating row to row shading in the morning and afternoon, and also performing, producing more energy during diffuse light hours,” Garcia informed.

He was not able to comment on the actual cost of the two projects in Saudi Arabia.

The company’s executive stressed that the desert climate in some parts of the Middle Eastern countries allow the solar trackers to work perfectly well.

“So, when you have a desert landscape with light colored sand, the light bounces off, off the ground and hits the backside of the bi-facial modules and produces more energy,” Garcia added.

He also pointed out an important project that the company is doing in Dubai.

“We’ve already deployed the first third of that project. So about 350 megawatts that’s already deployed,” Garcia said.

He added that Europe, for example, is gradually trying to reduce its dependence on Russian gas through investing in renewable energy but admitted that it’s difficult to estimate when full reliance on solar power in this continent can be achieved.”

“And I do believe that Europe, let’s say, significantly reduced its dependence on Russian natural gas. How quickly that can happen, remains to be seen. But it’s exciting for the solar power industry. We will have more opportunities to deploy renewable energy in Europe,” Garcia said.

Topics: solar power Nextracker

Egyptian startup Trella blazes the trail in trucking business

Egyptian startup Trella blazes the trail in trucking business
03 April 2022
Nour ElShaeri
Nour ElShaeri

Egyptian startup Trella blazes the trail in trucking business

Egyptian startup Trella blazes the trail in trucking business
  • Following regional success, digital freight platform wants to go global
Updated 03 April 2022
Nour ElShaeri

RIYADH: Gone are the days when transportation meant moving cargo from point A to point B.

The advent of the latest fleet management technologies has brought in a new breed of companies that are spotting the canyons and building bridges over them. One such company is Cairo-based Trella.

Also referred to as the Uber for trucks, Trella is a trucking platform that connects shippers with trucks, driving efficiency in a highly inefficient logistics industry. It is an idea whose time has come. The digital freight platform, launched in 2018, has already carved its niche in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Pakistan.

Much of the credit goes to the company’s founder Omar Hagrass who led Uber Eats’ expansion plans in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. It’s here that he sowed the idea of trucking as a service. His desire is now to empower the communities around him and make his platform global.

“I intend to work hard, make more good decisions than bad ones, provide a product our customers want, and build a culture our employees and communities are proud to be associated with,” said Omar Hagrass.

Business model

What makes the business model scalable and sustainable is the simplicity in connecting the supply-side and the demand-side of the business using an intelligent platform.

“Shippers enter into priced contracts with Trella and post loads on the platform, which immediately generates prices for carriers, who can book the load. Once a carrier delivers the load, Trella pays the carrier and invoices the shipper,” said Hagrass while elaborating on his company’s business model.

The company currently has a 5 to 8 percent take rate — the fee charged by a marketplace on a transaction done by the third party — which could be maximized during critical masses of supply and demand, pushing the take rate up to 15 percent without affecting carrier returns.

“We have successfully completed over tens of thousands of loads, onboarded over 30,000 drivers, and worked to provide logistics solutions for over 500 shippers,” said Hagrass.

Funding and expansion

The company has been a huge draw for angel investors. Three months into its launch, Trella secured its pre-seed funding of $600,000, led by capital firm Algebra Ventures and other angel investors.

The startup utilized the pre-seed funds to stabilize its presence in the Egyptian market and enter Saudi Arabia.

After expanding into the Kingdom and Pakistan, it completed a $42 million post series A round of funding, compromising $30 million in equity and $12 million in debt, and allocating the investment into product development and strengthening market position.

“Digitizing, automating and optimizing the largely manual steps of the trucking load cycle is the main priority, ensuring shippers and carriers can continue to connect seamlessly via the web or app interface,” said Hagrass, hoping to expand further in 2022.

Industry dynamics

The freight industry has seen massive growth in the last few years. In 2021, logistics startups alone bagged the highest funding in Egypt, amounting to $177 million. Last month, a Saudi-based digital freight network TruKKer raised $96 million in a mix of equity and debt for its Series B funding.

The excitement is palpable, and Hagrass bets heavily on his vision and the resourcefulness of his team that has catapulted him into the game.

“Trella’s unique competitive advantage is a team with an experience to launch tech products across the EMEA region, access to large venture capitals and strategic partners, connect with shareholders like ExxonMobil, and background of building a proper marketplace,” said Hagrass. He hopes to use this advantage in making long strides into the emerging entrepreneurial economy of Saudi Arabia that is blazing the trail in the Middle East with its Vision 2030 blueprint.

Topics: Trella freight

