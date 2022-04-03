You are here

Saudi stock exchange suspends shares trading of three companies

Saudi stock exchange suspends shares trading of three companies
RIYADH: The Saudi stock exchange, also known as Tadawul, has suspended the share trading of three companies for not issuing financial statements for 2021.

The exchange suspended Saudi Cable Co. shares from the main market, according to a statement.

It also suspended Obeikan Glass Co. and Advance International Company for Communication and Information Technology from the Nomu parallel market.

The trading of these companies will be suspended from Sunday, April 03. 

Following one day's suspension, the company's trading in the exchange will be resumed on Monday. However, these companies should ensure to submit the 2021 financial statements before the closing on May 8. 

If these companies fail to submit the financial statements on that date, trading will be suspended from May 9 until they produce the 2021 results. 

Gold slid on Friday after robust US jobs data drove the dollar higher and bolstered bets that the Federal Reserve would aggressively raise rates.

Spot gold fell 0.8 percent to $1,921.86 per ounce while U.S. gold futures settled down 1.6 percent at $1,923.70.

Soybean falls, corn mixed, wheat choppy

US soybean futures fell on Friday closing, with the spot May contract dropping below $16 a bushel for the first time in a month after the US Department of Agriculture forecasted record US soy acreage.

Corn futures also ended up mixed. The front May contract on the Chicago Board of Trade, or CBOT, sagged on technical selling and sympathy with soybeans, but deferred months including the December contract, representing the 2022 harvest, rose to life-of-contract highs on worries of a drop in US corn plantings.

Wheat futures fell in choppy, lackluster trade at the start of the month and quarter, pressured by sluggish export demand for US supplies.

CBOT May soybeans settled down 35-1/2 cents at $15.82-3/4 a bushel after hitting $15.80-3/4, the contract’s lowest since Feb. 25.

CBOT May corn ended down 13-3/4 cents at $7.35 per bushel, but new-crop December corn settled up 4-1/4 cents at $6.88 after setting a contract high at $6.93-3/4 as brokers worried about a looming supply shortfall.

Ukraine’s gold and forex reserves intact despite Russian invasion

Ukraine’s gold and foreign currency reserves stand at $29 billion, the same level as before Russia’s invasion thanks to external financial support, the president’s economic adviser Oleh Ustenko said on national television on Saturday.

“Before the war, it was $29 billion, then it dropped to $27.5 billion, then there was a currency injection and we are again at the level of $29 billion,” he said, expressing confidence that the hryvnia currency rate could be kept stable.

India supplies food aid to Sri Lanka

Indian traders have started loading 40,000 tons of rice for prompt shipment to Sri Lanka in the first major food aid since Colombo secured a credit line from New Delhi, two officials told Reuters on Saturday.

The Indian Ocean island nation of 22 million people is struggling to pay for essential imports after a 70 percent drop in foreign exchange reserves in two years led to a currency devaluation and efforts to seek help from global lenders.

Fuel is in short supply. Food prices are rocketing, and protests have broken out as Sri Lanka’s government prepares for talks with the International Monetary Fund amid concerns over the country’s ability to pay back foreign debt.

India, the world’s biggest rice exporter, last month agreed to provide the $1 billion credit line to help ease crippling shortages of essential items, including fuel, food and medicine.

(With inputs from Reuters)

 

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Sunday, dropping by 0.59 percent to $46,274.16 as of 8:00 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,474.34, down by 0.13 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

New heist on the horizon

Inverse Finance, INV, the Ethereum-based lending protocol, announced Saturday that an attacker stole $15.6 million worth of its cryptocurrency.

The hacker targeted Inverse’s Anchor, ANC money market, artificially manipulating the price of its tokens to secure loans against extremely low collateral.

The attacker exploited a vulnerability in the Keep3r price oracle that Inverse uses to track token prices, according to blockchain security firm PeckShield.

The attacker tricked the oracle into believing that the price of Inverse’s INV token was extraordinarily high, so it took out multimillion-dollar loans on Anchor using inflated INV as collateral.

According to its announcement, Inverse has temporarily halted borrowing from Anchor. A Chainlink representative told CoinDesk that the protocol is working with the organization to develop a new INV oracle.

The company also said it would propose Decentralized Autonomous Organization to “ensure all wallets impacted by the price manipulation are repaid 100 percent,” but did not provide further details.

RIYADH: Oil settled lower on Friday as members of the IEA agreed to join in the largest-ever U.S. oil reserves release.

Both Brent and U.S. crude benchmarks settled down around 13 percent in their most significant weekly falls in two years after U.S. President Joe Biden announced the release on Thursday.

Brent crude futures were down 32 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $104.39 a barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $1.01, or 1 percent, to $99.27.

Climate activists nabbed in UK

British police said they had arrested 83 people in Essex, east of London, for blockading oil terminals.

Hundreds of activists from groups Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil started blocking oil terminals across Britain on Friday, with some climbing on top of oil tankers as part of their campaign to force the government to speed decarbonization efforts.

Essex police said in a statement on Saturday that 63 people were arrested on Friday following protests at three locations. It said a further 20 were arrested on Saturday.

The police said the people were arrested on suspicion of various offenses.

Mexico suspends gasoline subsidy for US cross-border drivers

On Saturday, Mexico, which has been subsidizing gasoline to soften price spikes, said the policy would not apply in the U.S. border region this week, citing shortages as more Americans drive south to fill their tanks.

The suspension of the subsidy from April 2-8 covers cities in the border states of Tamaulipas, Nuevo Leon, Coahuila, Chihuahua, Sonora and Baja California, including Tijuana, one of the world’s busiest border crossings.

In a statement, Mexico’s finance ministry said that there was a gasoline shortage in the area “from an imbalance between supply and demand.”

“In the United States, gasoline prices are higher than in Mexico, and citizens of that country across the border to stock up,” the finance ministry said.

Damage in Belgorod to disrupt logistics chain

British military intelligence said the destruction of several oil tanks at a depot in the Russian city of Belgorod, close to the Ukrainian border, will likely add short-term strain to Russia’s already stretched logistics chains.

“Supplies to Russian forces encircling Kharkiv, 60 km from Belgorod, may be particularly affected,” Britain’s Ministry of Defense said on Twitter.

Exxon Mobil’s fourth Guyana offshore oil project gets permit

On Friday, Exon Mobil Corp received approval to begin work on its fourth offshore oil drilling project in Guyana from the South American country’s Environmental Protection Agency.

The permit prohibits routine flaring and venting of natural gas during operation. It requires Exxon to keep an undersea device that can close off a well in the event of an accident, according to a statement by the Guyana EPA.

 

(With inputs from Reuters)

 

 

RIYADH: Saudi-based Yamama Cement Co. has received financing of SR1.6 billion ($426 million) from the Saudi National Bank to boost the production capacity of its new site in Northern Halal, Al-Kharj.

The amount includes a long-term financing of SR800 million and short-term financing of SR300 million, the company said in a bourse statement.

The deal also includes refinancing of existing loan long-term loans amounting to SR563 million.

GCC not at risk of food insecurity but inflation as Ukraine crisis disrupts supply

GCC not at risk of food insecurity but inflation as Ukraine crisis disrupts supply
Updated 30 min 8 sec ago
Mona Alami

GCC not at risk of food insecurity but inflation as Ukraine crisis disrupts supply

GCC not at risk of food insecurity but inflation as Ukraine crisis disrupts supply
  • While Gulf region imports nearly 85% of its food supplies, it is among most food-secure regions
Updated 30 min 8 sec ago
Mona Alami

RIYADH: The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine is creating major disruptions in global food supplies, creating fear of food insecurity and inflation in some countries heavily reliant on imports amidst rising energy costs. 

The two countries ranked among the top three global exporters of wheat, maize and sunflower oil, among others, according to a new paper by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, or FAO. 

In addition, Russia is also one of the leading exporters of fertilizer, an essential material used in the farming business.

These disruptions, combined with rising transportation costs due to energy prices hikes, could lead to food insecurity for many countries in the Arab region.

“With the Ukraine crisis, we are getting challenged by constant changes in the availability of raw material used in finished (food) products,” said Sasha Marashlian, managing director of Imagine FMCG, an international distributor covering the GCC markets.

He said that countries exporting food commodities are now blocking or capping raw material exports. “This is translating into a lack of availability of certain products and a massive hike in food pricing due to supply and demand dynamics.” 

“In my opinion, every food product will be impacted,” he added, underscoring that food prices could rise by 17 to 20 percent over the next 18 months in the GCC.

Food protectionism 

As food protectionism is spreading, many countries have begun to halt the export of essential food items to secure domestic supply amid rising global supply chain concerns.  

On March 14, for instance, Russia temporarily banned grain exports to ex-Soviet countries and most of its sugar exports. This came on the back of Hungary deciding to ban grain exports on March 5. Egypt followed suit by banning exports of strategic commodities for three months, namely lentils and beans, wheat, and all kinds of flour and pasta. 

Food-producing countries are using export bans to preserve stocks of essential commodities amid what is turning into a severe global crisis.

Rising fuel prices are worsening the situation, leading to higher transportation and freight costs. “Shipment costs are now four to five times compared to two years ago, and the freight cost is at its highest ever,” pointed out Marashlian.

The international distributor believes that the impact will be fully priced in, after Ramadan, once local safety stocks start depleting.

“Countries that are most at risk in the MENA region include Lebanon, Egypt, Yemen, Iran, Libya, and Sudan,” warned Devlin Kuyek, a researcher at GRAIN, which focuses on monitoring and analyzing global agribusiness trends. 

The expert who exclusively spoke with Arab News believes that Saudi Arabia and Oman will be impacted to a lesser extent, as they have the means to source elsewhere.

The impact of food supply chain disruptions will depend on each country’s access to imports. “Price is less of an issue for the GCC than supply,” said Kuyek. 

However, he underlined that during the food price spike of 2007, the GCC countries struggled to get access to the food they needed, at any given price, as food-producing countries started to block exports in order to control domestic prices.

“Another question worth asking is, will these countries continue to source from Russia?” he pondered. 

Russia is still exporting, even if at a lower capacity. Due to their relatively good relations with Moscow, some MENA countries may be able to continue getting grains from Russia.

GCC preserves food security  

History shows that when food prices soared in 2007, GCC countries responded to global disruptions by taking certain measures to maintain and protect their food supplies. 

“Sovereign wealth funds (in these countries) countered (food price rise) by buying up farmland in Africa and securing more supplies,” said Aliya El-Husseini, senior associate — Equity Research at Arqaam Capital, in an interview with Arab News. 

Since then, she said, they started building strategic reserves and local production capacity, which is reflected in the more muted inflation figures this year.

The researcher added that while the GCC still imports nearly 85 percent of its food supplies, it continues to be considered among the most food-secure regions globally.

Food supplies had already started to be disrupted by the COVID pandemic, highlighted El-Husseini. 

This prompted at the time regional governments to launch immediate measures to preserve food security, including financial exemptions and credits to farmers and agribusinesses, movement exceptions for agricultural workers during strict lockdowns, and packaging and distribution support, she explained.

“Subsidy regimes in the region have helped maintain inflation for several years, but a lot of subsidies have been phased out since 2016, while some subsidies still remain and are being expanded to help mitigate price hikes,” added El-Husseini.

Saudi Arabia capped local fuel prices last June, she said. This has helped keep the transport inflation in check, but, El-Husseini pointed out that it is not enough to offset the rising prices in the other major categories of the food baskets.

“The partial reversal of the VAT, which was increased from 5 percent to 15 percent on 1 July 2020, in Saudi Arabia, could be one key measure to help further contain prices, as the GCC is running fiscal surpluses, thanks to high oil prices and relatively tight fiscal spending plans,” she emphasized.

Other factors that could help GCC countries weather the food crisis are that they have been outsourcing farming to other countries for years. This ensured that they had more direct control over grain trading companies. 

In order to meet their local population demand, the GCC countries have acquired agricultural land in foreign states in Africa and Asia, as well as Arab countries in the Nile Basin, according to a paper titled “Land grabs reexamined: Gulf Arab agro-commodity chains and spaces of extraction” by researcher Christian Henderson.

Yet Kuyek does not seem to view this particular strategy as full proof. “I don’t think the purchase of land in other countries has done much to buffer the GCC demand for imports. Many of the overseas projects collapsed or never got off the ground,” he observed.

Projects that are up and running could also face significant challenges in the form of export bans imposed by foreign countries. Sudan, which is home to a number of GCC mega-farms, is one example where such a scenario could happen.

The GCC countries have nonetheless taken a step further by buying stakes in major food companies. 

“Abu Dhabi took a 45-percent stake in Louis Dreyfus last year, and part of the purchase was predicated on prioritizing trade to the UAE,” said Kuyek.

In 2016, Fondomonte California bought 1,790 acres of farmland in California for nearly $32 million. Fondomont’s parent company is none other than Saudi food giant Almarai.

“While we are seeing an upward pressure on price across the region, inflation is unlikely to reach the levels seen in other emerging or developed markets,” concluded El-Husseini of Arqaam Capital.

