You are here

  • Home
  • All you need to know before the trading week on the Saudi bourse

All you need to know before the trading week on the Saudi bourse

All you need to know before the trading week on the Saudi bourse
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/984bq

Updated 13 sec ago
Salma Wael

All you need to know before the trading week on the Saudi bourse

All you need to know before the trading week on the Saudi bourse
Updated 13 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market closed March higher, despite investors fretting over Russia’s war in Ukraine, which sent oil prices on a rollercoaster ride.

The main index, TASI, rose 3.9 percent on the month to 13,090 points. As for the parallel market, Nomu, it closed almost unchanged at 25,010.

TASI also witnessed a record high as it crossed 13,000 points for the first time since 2006, amid a strong earnings season for most major players.

In Thursday’s session, most Middle Eastern bourses were either flat or nudged higher, but Qatar’s QSI shed 0.2 percent.

Stock exchanges in Dubai, Egypt, and Oman closed almost flat, while Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi advanced between 0.1 and 1 percent.

Oil prices retreated at Friday’s close, with Brent crude reaching $104.39 per barrel, and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate hitting $99.27.

Stock news

Saudi oil giant Aramco awarded a one-year contract to Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. to provide insurance coverage on energy, property, motor, marine, and others

Yamama Cement Co. obtained financing worth SR1.66 billion ($443 million) to improve financial efficiency, increase production capacity in a Riyadh plant, and finance working capital requirements

Saudi Cable Co., Advance International Co. for Information Technology, and Obekian Glass Co. are suspended from trading for one day after not disclosing their financial results during the specified period by the Saudi exchange

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Tadawul Saudi stock exchange

Related

Saudi stock exchange suspends shares trading of three companies
Business & Economy
Saudi stock exchange suspends shares trading of three companies
European stocks set for biggest quarterly drop since 2020
Business & Economy
European stocks set for biggest quarterly drop since 2020

Saudi stock exchange suspends shares trading of three companies

Saudi stock exchange suspends shares trading of three companies
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi stock exchange suspends shares trading of three companies

Saudi stock exchange suspends shares trading of three companies
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi stock exchange, also known as Tadawul, has suspended the share trading of three companies for not issuing financial statements for 2021.

The exchange suspended Saudi Cable Co. shares from the main market, according to a statement.

It also suspended Obeikan Glass Co. and Advance International Company for Communication and Information Technology from the Nomu parallel market.

The trading of these companies will be suspended from Sunday, April 03. 

Following one day's suspension, the company's trading in the exchange will be resumed on Monday. However, these companies should ensure to submit the 2021 financial statements before the closing on May 8. 

If these companies fail to submit the financial statements on that date, trading will be suspended from May 9 until they produce the 2021 results. 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Commodities Updates — Gold slides, corn stays afloat, Ukraine’s forex reserves steady

Commodities Updates — Gold slides, corn stays afloat, Ukraine’s forex reserves steady
Updated 45 min 35 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Updates — Gold slides, corn stays afloat, Ukraine’s forex reserves steady

Commodities Updates — Gold slides, corn stays afloat, Ukraine’s forex reserves steady
Updated 45 min 35 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Gold slid on Friday after robust US jobs data drove the dollar higher and bolstered bets that the Federal Reserve would aggressively raise rates.

Spot gold fell 0.8 percent to $1,921.86 per ounce while U.S. gold futures settled down 1.6 percent at $1,923.70.

Soybean falls, corn mixed, wheat choppy

US soybean futures fell on Friday closing, with the spot May contract dropping below $16 a bushel for the first time in a month after the US Department of Agriculture forecasted record US soy acreage.

Corn futures also ended up mixed. The front May contract on the Chicago Board of Trade, or CBOT, sagged on technical selling and sympathy with soybeans, but deferred months including the December contract, representing the 2022 harvest, rose to life-of-contract highs on worries of a drop in US corn plantings.

Wheat futures fell in choppy, lackluster trade at the start of the month and quarter, pressured by sluggish export demand for US supplies.

CBOT May soybeans settled down 35-1/2 cents at $15.82-3/4 a bushel after hitting $15.80-3/4, the contract’s lowest since Feb. 25.

CBOT May corn ended down 13-3/4 cents at $7.35 per bushel, but new-crop December corn settled up 4-1/4 cents at $6.88 after setting a contract high at $6.93-3/4 as brokers worried about a looming supply shortfall.

Ukraine’s gold and forex reserves intact despite Russian invasion

Ukraine’s gold and foreign currency reserves stand at $29 billion, the same level as before Russia’s invasion thanks to external financial support, the president’s economic adviser Oleh Ustenko said on national television on Saturday.

“Before the war, it was $29 billion, then it dropped to $27.5 billion, then there was a currency injection and we are again at the level of $29 billion,” he said, expressing confidence that the hryvnia currency rate could be kept stable.

India supplies food aid to Sri Lanka

Indian traders have started loading 40,000 tons of rice for prompt shipment to Sri Lanka in the first major food aid since Colombo secured a credit line from New Delhi, two officials told Reuters on Saturday.

The Indian Ocean island nation of 22 million people is struggling to pay for essential imports after a 70 percent drop in foreign exchange reserves in two years led to a currency devaluation and efforts to seek help from global lenders.

Fuel is in short supply. Food prices are rocketing, and protests have broken out as Sri Lanka’s government prepares for talks with the International Monetary Fund amid concerns over the country’s ability to pay back foreign debt.

India, the world’s biggest rice exporter, last month agreed to provide the $1 billion credit line to help ease crippling shortages of essential items, including fuel, food and medicine.

(With inputs from Reuters)

 

Topics: economy Gold wheat Russia Ukraine forex trading CORN

Related

Saudi miner Amak posts 122% profit spike on higher gold sales
Business & Economy
Saudi miner Amak posts 122% profit spike on higher gold sales
Russian wheat shipments to Egypt unaffected by war in Ukraine, diplomat says
Middle-East
Russian wheat shipments to Egypt unaffected by war in Ukraine, diplomat says

Bitcoin, Ethereum drop; new crypto heist surfaces – Crypto Moves

Bitcoin, Ethereum drop; new crypto heist surfaces – Crypto Moves
Updated 03 April 2022
DANA ALOMAR

Bitcoin, Ethereum drop; new crypto heist surfaces – Crypto Moves

Bitcoin, Ethereum drop; new crypto heist surfaces – Crypto Moves
Updated 03 April 2022
DANA ALOMAR

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Sunday, dropping by 0.59 percent to $46,274.16 as of 8:00 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,474.34, down by 0.13 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

New heist on the horizon

Inverse Finance, INV, the Ethereum-based lending protocol, announced Saturday that an attacker stole $15.6 million worth of its cryptocurrency.

The hacker targeted Inverse’s Anchor, ANC money market, artificially manipulating the price of its tokens to secure loans against extremely low collateral.

The attacker exploited a vulnerability in the Keep3r price oracle that Inverse uses to track token prices, according to blockchain security firm PeckShield.

The attacker tricked the oracle into believing that the price of Inverse’s INV token was extraordinarily high, so it took out multimillion-dollar loans on Anchor using inflated INV as collateral.

According to its announcement, Inverse has temporarily halted borrowing from Anchor. A Chainlink representative told CoinDesk that the protocol is working with the organization to develop a new INV oracle.

The company also said it would propose Decentralized Autonomous Organization to “ensure all wallets impacted by the price manipulation are repaid 100 percent,” but did not provide further details.

Topics: CRYPTO bitcoin

Oil Updates – Crude falls, climate activists arrested, Mexico suspends gasoline subsidy

Oil Updates – Crude falls, climate activists arrested, Mexico suspends gasoline subsidy
Updated 03 April 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates – Crude falls, climate activists arrested, Mexico suspends gasoline subsidy

Oil Updates – Crude falls, climate activists arrested, Mexico suspends gasoline subsidy
Updated 03 April 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil settled lower on Friday as members of the IEA agreed to join in the largest-ever U.S. oil reserves release.

Both Brent and U.S. crude benchmarks settled down around 13 percent in their most significant weekly falls in two years after U.S. President Joe Biden announced the release on Thursday.

Brent crude futures were down 32 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $104.39 a barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $1.01, or 1 percent, to $99.27.

Climate activists nabbed in UK

British police said they had arrested 83 people in Essex, east of London, for blockading oil terminals.

Hundreds of activists from groups Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil started blocking oil terminals across Britain on Friday, with some climbing on top of oil tankers as part of their campaign to force the government to speed decarbonization efforts.

Essex police said in a statement on Saturday that 63 people were arrested on Friday following protests at three locations. It said a further 20 were arrested on Saturday.

The police said the people were arrested on suspicion of various offenses.

Mexico suspends gasoline subsidy for US cross-border drivers

On Saturday, Mexico, which has been subsidizing gasoline to soften price spikes, said the policy would not apply in the U.S. border region this week, citing shortages as more Americans drive south to fill their tanks.

The suspension of the subsidy from April 2-8 covers cities in the border states of Tamaulipas, Nuevo Leon, Coahuila, Chihuahua, Sonora and Baja California, including Tijuana, one of the world’s busiest border crossings.

In a statement, Mexico’s finance ministry said that there was a gasoline shortage in the area “from an imbalance between supply and demand.”

“In the United States, gasoline prices are higher than in Mexico, and citizens of that country across the border to stock up,” the finance ministry said.

Damage in Belgorod to disrupt logistics chain

British military intelligence said the destruction of several oil tanks at a depot in the Russian city of Belgorod, close to the Ukrainian border, will likely add short-term strain to Russia’s already stretched logistics chains.

“Supplies to Russian forces encircling Kharkiv, 60 km from Belgorod, may be particularly affected,” Britain’s Ministry of Defense said on Twitter.

Exxon Mobil’s fourth Guyana offshore oil project gets permit

On Friday, Exon Mobil Corp received approval to begin work on its fourth offshore oil drilling project in Guyana from the South American country’s Environmental Protection Agency.

The permit prohibits routine flaring and venting of natural gas during operation. It requires Exxon to keep an undersea device that can close off a well in the event of an accident, according to a statement by the Guyana EPA.

 

(With inputs from Reuters)

 

 

Topics: Oil energy

Yamama Cement Co. bags $426m from SNB to boost its new site at Al Kharj

Yamama Cement Co. bags $426m from SNB to boost its new site at Al Kharj
Updated 03 April 2022
Arab News

Yamama Cement Co. bags $426m from SNB to boost its new site at Al Kharj

Yamama Cement Co. bags $426m from SNB to boost its new site at Al Kharj
Updated 03 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based Yamama Cement Co. has received financing of SR1.6 billion ($426 million) from the Saudi National Bank to boost the production capacity of its new site in Northern Halal, Al-Kharj.

The amount includes a long-term financing of SR800 million and short-term financing of SR300 million, the company said in a bourse statement.

The deal also includes refinancing of existing loan long-term loans amounting to SR563 million.

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Latest updates

All you need to know before the trading week on the Saudi bourse
All you need to know before the trading week on the Saudi bourse
Saudi stock exchange suspends shares trading of three companies
Saudi stock exchange suspends shares trading of three companies
In war-torn Syria, a charity offers hope to kids with cancer
In war-torn Syria, a charity offers hope to kids with cancer
Witnesses: Explosion in Afghan capital wounds at least 15
Witnesses: Explosion in Afghan capital wounds at least 15
Commodities Updates — Gold slides, corn stays afloat, Ukraine’s forex reserves steady
Commodities Updates — Gold slides, corn stays afloat, Ukraine’s forex reserves steady

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.