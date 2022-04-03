You are here

Saudi Home Loans raises $423m in IPO from retail investors

RIYADH: Saudi Home Loans has raised SR1.6 billion ($423 million) from retail investors in its initial public offering on the Saudi stock exchange.

The Riyadh-based company saw huge demand from retail subscribers in an offering that was 2,644 percent covered, according to a bourse filing.

With 50 times oversubscription during the book-building period, the IPO was earlier priced at the top end of an indicative range of SR20 per share.

The company, which is seeking to float 30 percent of its capital, is yet to disclose when it will start trading on the Saudi exchange.

Operating since 2007, SHL is 40-percent owned by Arab National Bank, while the second-largest shareholder is Dar Al Arkan, with 15 percent of share capital.

Such a move by the Shariah-compliant real estate lending firm is the latest in the Kingdom’s IPO wave, in a bid to enhance liquidity and scale its capital markets.

 

  • Operating since 2007, SHL is 40-percent owned by Arab National Bank
RIYADH: The General Authority for Competition has issued a no objection certificate to the acquisition of the chocolate manufacturer and seller Hala Bostani Trading Co. by Derayah Third Investment Co. and Derayah First Investment Co.

Derayah Third Investment Co. and Derayah First Investment Co. will acquire 24 percent and 6 percent of the firm’s total shares, respectively, it said in a statement. 

Since the beginning of 2021, the authority has approved 101 acquisitions which is the highest number of approved acquisitions within one year that the authority has achieved since its establishment. 

CAIRO: Despite the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the global supply chain, revenues of Egypt’s Suez Canal increased by 20 percent in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the same period last year.

The Suez Canal Authority recorded $1.7 billion revenue in the first quarter up from $1.4 billion a year earlier. 

“The navigation statistics in the canal during the first quarter of 2022 recorded a remarkable increase in the number and tonnage of ships transiting the canal, and it has not been affected by the repercussions of the Ukrainian-Russian crisis so far,” Osama Rabie, chief of the authority, said. 

The number of ships transiting the canal from January to March this year increased by 15.8 percent, to reach 5,303 ships, up from 4,581 ships during the same period last year. 

The net tonnage passing through the canal rose by 7.4 percent, recording 313.3 million tons, compared to 292 million tons during the past year. 

  • The People's Bank of China said the ongoing process of digitization trials will now focus on privacy protection and crime prevention
China is expanding its digital yuan trials to more cities, according to the Asian giant's central bank. 

Currently, the digital yuan trials are going on in 11 cities, and the central bank is planning to roll out the digitization trials in more regions. 

The People's Bank of China said the ongoing process of digitization trials will now focus on privacy protection and crime prevention. 

According to a Bloomberg report, digital yuan trials were carried out in Shenzhen, Suzhou, Xiong’an, Chengdu, Shanghai, Hainan, Changsha, Xi’an, Qingdao, Dalian, and the closed-loop of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Now, the bank is planning to expand the trials to Tianjin, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Fuzhou, Xiamen, Hangzhou, Ningbo, Wenzhou, Huzhou, Shaoxing and Jinhua. 

 

RIYADH: Stock exchanges in the Gulf Cooperation Council have recorded their biggest quarterly gains since 2009, propelled by a rally in the oil market.

MSCI GCC index, which captures the performance of indexes across the region, went up by 17.7 percent in the last quarter, according to a report by Kamco Invest.

Following the onset of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a volatile energy market saw oil prices soaring to 14-year highs in early March, up 40 percent on a quarterly basis.

The war pushed capital markets into turmoil, but then again, a global-wide recovery was witnessed on the back of peace talks between both countries.

Propelled by gains in the materials and banks sectors, all GCC stock indexes ended the quarter higher, led by Abu Dhabi which surged 17.2 percent.

Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain were next, all posting gains between 15.4 and 16.4 percent. Dubai rose 10.3 percent quarter-on-quarter, while Oman advanced 1.8 percent.

