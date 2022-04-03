You are here

Saudi stocks flat as market uncertainty reigns: Closing bell

Updated 03 April 2022
Aqila Alasaeed
Updated 03 April 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks flat as market uncertainty reigns: Closing bell

Saudi stocks flat as market uncertainty reigns: Closing bell
Updated 03 April 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed flat after oil prices continued to shift last week, creating uncertainty in the market as investors watch for a resolution over Russia's attack.
As of Sunday’s closing bell, the main index, TASI, was almost flat, down 0.06 percent at 13,082, while the parallel market, Nomu, dropped 0.61 percent to reach 24,857.
Oil prices declined on Friday, with Brent crude reaching $104.39 per barrel, and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate hitting $99.27.
Alujain Holding Corp. has been the top gainer since the open, up 9.89 percent, while Naseej International Trading Co. led the faller, down 3.06 percent.
Among other gainers, ACWA POWER Co. climbed 7.62 percent, while Saudi pharma operator Nahdi Medical Co. rose 1.68 percent.
In the banking sector, Alinma Bank edged down 0.39 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, edged up 0.12 percent.
Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, closed today’s trading session 0.46 percent lower.
Yamama Cement Co. edged up 9.89 percent, after obtaining financing worth SR1.66 billion ($443 million) to improve financial efficiency.

Saudi beauty platform Kaya raises $2.6m in seed round

Updated 03 April 2022
Arab News
Updated 03 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi beauty platform Kaya raises $2.6m in seed round

Saudi beauty platform Kaya raises $2.6m in seed round
Updated 03 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based beauty ecommerce platform, Kaya, has raised $2.6 million in a seed round led by startup lab Revival Lab, with participation from investment firms Al-Dowayan Investment Company and Al-Sulaimaniya Investment Group.

Kaya is a marketplace for customers looking for beauty and personal care products that was founded in 2018.

The platform will use its funds to develop its digital infrastructure as well as its logistics services to support its expansion and growth plans.

Saudi banks continued to post strong credit growth in February, says SAMA report

Updated 03 April 2022
DANA ALOMAR
Updated 03 April 2022
DANA ALOMAR

Saudi banks continued to post strong credit growth in February, says SAMA report

Saudi banks continued to post strong credit growth in February, says SAMA report
Updated 03 April 2022
DANA ALOMAR

RIYADH: Saudi commercial banks’ credit to the private sector rose by SR264 billion ($70.4 billion) in month to SR2.1 trillion at the end of February, Saudi Central Bank data showed. 

This marks a 14.5-percent increase when compared to the previous year.

On a month-on-month basis, the increase was 1.7 percent as the private sector raised SR35.7 billion ($9.5 billion) in February.

Additionally, financing provided by banks to government and quasi-government institutions in February was SR8.8 billion, which translates to a monthly growth of 1.6 percent. The total amount of such credit reached SR568 billion at the end of February .

Saudi banks' total assets rose to SR3.3 trillion in February, having grown by SR64.2 billion compared to the previous month. Total assets grew by 2 percent from SR3.23 trillion in January.

On a year-on-year basis, total assets grew 9.7 percent, rising by SR291 billion, Saudi Central Bank data revealed.

Listings surge sees TASI up 32% since Q1 2021: Quarterly report

Updated 03 April 2022
Aqila Alasaeed
Updated 03 April 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Listings surge sees TASI up 32% since Q1 2021: Quarterly report

Listings surge sees TASI up 32% since Q1 2021: Quarterly report
Updated 03 April 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Tadawul All Share Index ended the first quarter of 2022 just under a third higher, despite the ongoing tensions in Ukraine that have driven up oil prices and created uncertainty in the market. 

Share trades and their value were down compared to Q1 in 2021. 

By the end of quarter one, TASI had climbed 32 percent compared to a year earlier, following a gain of almost 3,182 points to stand at 13,090 points.


It was also the first time the index had exceeded the 13,000 level since 2006.

Total equity market capitalization hit SR11 billion ($3 billion), rising 24 percent, compared to the same period last year.

TASI had also climbed 16 per cent since the end of 2021, fuelled by a surge in inital public offerings. An unprecedented number of listings led to this outcome, including the listing of Nahdi Medical, which was also the largest listing since that of Aramco.

During the period, there were 12.87 billion shares traded, down from 21.81 billion shares traded in the first quarter of 2021.

The total value of shares traded dropped 22 percent to SR542 billion ($144.75 billion), compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Total transactions during the quarter fell 14.33 percent to reach 23.64 million, compared to 27.59 million during the first quarter of 2021.

 

Business mood in Japan darkens in Q1; US unemployment rate drops to 3.6% — Macro Snapshot

Updated 03 April 2022
Farida Elgazzar
Updated 03 April 2022
Farida Elgazzar

Business mood in Japan darkens in Q1; US unemployment rate drops to 3.6% — Macro Snapshot

Business mood in Japan darkens in Q1; US unemployment rate drops to 3.6% — Macro Snapshot
Updated 03 April 2022
Farida Elgazzar

RIYADH: Japanese big manufacturers’ morale slipped in the first quarter from the previous three months, the Bank of Japan’s closely watched “tankan” survey showed on Friday, as lingering COVID-19 pains and the war in Ukraine clouded the outlook.

The headline index for big manufacturers slipped to plus-14 from plus-17 in the last quarter, the central bank’s key survey showed. That compared with economists’ median estimate for plus-12 in a Reuters poll of analysts.

US unemployment rate drops

US employers maintained a brisk pace of hiring in March, driving the unemployment rate to a new two-year low of 3.6 percent while also boosting wages, resulting in a further tightening of labor market conditions and opening the door to a hefty 50 basis points interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve in May.

The Labor Department’s closely watched employment report on Friday also showed more people joining the workforce, likely attracted by the higher wages. Employment in professional and business services, financial activities and retail sectors is now above pre-pandemic levels.

The 11th straight month of job gains in excess of 400,000 underscored the economy’s resilience even as growth appears to have slowed considerably in the first quarter under the weight of high inflation amid snarled supply chains.

Italy growth forecast

Italy’s employers association Confindustria on Saturday slashed its growth forecast for the economy in 2022 to 1.9 percent from an estimate of 4.1 percent given in October, citing the impact of a “deep supply shock” following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a report, the association’s research unit CSC forecast gross domestic product would rise 1.6 percent next year, adding the worsened scenario would postpone a return to levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic — initially expected in the second quarter of 2022 — to the first months of next year.

The new forecasts are based on the assumption that the war in Ukraine ends by June, or at least that the economic uncertainties diminish, but the numbers would likely weaken further should the conflict persist until the end of this year, or even spill into 2023, the industry association added.

Mexican economy 

Mexico’s government forecast economic growth of 3.4 percent for 2022, far below what the nation’s President was aiming for, a Finance Ministry document showed on Friday, as Latin America’s second-largest economy claws back losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry said in a published budget document that it expects the economy to expand by 3.5 percent in 2023.

“The persistent impacts of the pandemic on supply and demand imbalances, and the escalation of the geopolitical conflict between Russia and Ukraine, have forced countries to adjust their growth expectations for this year,” the document says.

China factory activity 

China’s factory activity slumped at the fastest pace in two years in March due to a local COVID-19 resurgence and economic fallout from the Ukraine war, a survey showed on Friday, strengthening the case of more policy support for the economy.

The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 48.1 in March, indicating the steepest rate of contraction since February 2020, from 50.4 in the previous month.

The 50-point index mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

The deterioration in manufacturing conditions was broadly in line with the official PMI released on Thursday, which showed activity contracted at the quickest rate since October 2021. The private-sector Caixin survey focuses more on small firms in coastal regions compared with the official survey. 

 

Saudi Home Loans raises $423m in IPO from retail investors

Updated 03 April 2022
Arab News
Updated 03 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi Home Loans raises $423m in IPO from retail investors

Saudi Home Loans raises $423m in IPO from retail investors
Updated 03 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Home Loans has raised SR1.6 billion ($423 million) from retail investors in its initial public offering on the Saudi stock exchange.

The Riyadh-based company saw huge demand from retail subscribers in an offering that was 2,644 percent covered, according to a bourse filing.

With 50 times oversubscription during the book-building period, the IPO was earlier priced at the top end of an indicative range of SR20 per share.

The company, which is seeking to float 30 percent of its capital, is yet to disclose when it will start trading on the Saudi exchange.

Operating since 2007, SHL is 40-percent owned by Arab National Bank, while the second-largest shareholder is Dar Al Arkan, with 15 percent of share capital.

Such a move by the Shariah-compliant real estate lending firm is the latest in the Kingdom’s IPO wave, in a bid to enhance liquidity and scale its capital markets.

 

