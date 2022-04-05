You are here

Saudi Chemical Co. takes over Eli Lilly's Cialis in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The Saudi Chemical Co. Holding, SCCH, announced that it completed the acquisition of Eli Lilly’s Cialis in Saudi Arabia.
This acquisition of the treatment drug makes AJA Pharmaceutical Industries, one of SCCH’s subsidiaries, the Saudi market’s supplier and manufacturer of Cialis.

Cialis is a treatment for erectile dysfunction as well as other prostate conditions. 

Cialis revenues reached around $26.7 million during 2021, according to a bourse filing. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia

Commodities Update — gold inches lower, wheat up on supply worries, copper soars

RIYADH: Gold inched lower on Tuesday as the US dollar held firm on rising prospects of more Russian sanctions and bigger interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to rein in inflation. 

Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,929.60 per ounce by 0203 GMT.

US gold futures were flat at $1,933.60.

Silver up, platinum down

Spot silver edged 0.1 percent higher to $24.63 per ounce.

Platinum was down 0.1 percent at $984.67 while palladium rose 2.2 percent to $2,326.18.

Wheat up as supply worries loom

US grains futures rose for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, with wheat climbing more than 2 percent, underpinned by Black Sea supply disruptions as Western countries were looking at new sanctions to punish Russia over civilian killings in Ukraine.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade, or CBOT, was up 2.8 percent at $10.38 a bushel as of 0400 GMT, the highest since March 30.

CBOT soybean gained 0.4 percent to $16.09 a bushel, while corn climbed 0.5 percent to $7.54.

Copper hits one-week peak

London copper prices rose to a near one-week high on Tuesday, as a drop in output from top producer Chile and the potential for more sanctions on Russia raised risks of supply shortages.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.3 percent at $10,498 a ton, as of 0434 GMT, after a 1.1 percent gain on Monday.

Ukraine opens new logistic route

On Monday, Ukraine has established new logistics routes for exports, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

Ukraine, one of the world’s largest grain exporters, used to ship most of its commodities out via the Black Sea, but with war raging along much of the coast, traders are being forced to transport more grain by rail.

“We have formed new logistics routes for the maximum possible renewal of Ukraine’s exports. We are searching for new possibilities and creating new infrastructure on our borders,” he said in a video address.

China books massive deal for US corn

Chinese buyers bought 1.084 million tons of US corn, their most significant purchase of US grain since May 2021, the US government said on Monday.

The deal comes as shipments from Ukraine, the world’s fourth-biggest exporter of corn, are snarled following Russia’s invasion. China had been a big buyer of Ukrainian corn, and the fighting, which has disrupted the spring planting season, has created uncertainty about their reliability as a supplier.

The US Agriculture Department said the deal was for 676,000 tons of corn to be delivered in the 2021-22 marketing year that ends August 31 and for 408,000 tons to be produced in 2022-23.

USDA said last week that US farmers plan to cut their corn plantings this spring despite the strong global demand, with high prices for inputs such as fuel and fertilizer cutting into potential profits for growing the yellow grain.

 

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: economy Markets

Saudi Arabia Electricity Co. completes redemption of $1.25bn sukuk

RIYADH: The Saudi Electricity Co. has redeemed the second tranche of its international Islamic sukuk, valued at $1.25 billion, which was listed on the London Stock Exchange.


The numbers of redeemed sukuk reached over 6,000, according to a bourse filing.


The sukuk will be delisted from the LSE as a result, and the impact of this transaction will be reflected in the financial statements for Q2 2022.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Sukuk Islamic finance

Oil Updates — Crude rises, Russia's output plummets, Exxon to invest $10bn in Guyana

RIYADH: Oil futures extended gains on Tuesday as the US and Europe planned new sanctions to punish Moscow over alleged war crimes by Russian troops in Ukraine, adding to concerns about supply disruptions, while Iran nuclear talks stalled.

Brent crude futures rose $1.20, or 1.1 percent, to $108.73 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate futures were up $1.25, or 1.2 percent, at $104.53 a barrel at 0420 GMT.

Both contracts briefly jumped more than $2 a barrel in early Asian trade after Japanese Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda said the International Energy Agency was still working out details for a planned second round of coordinated oil releases.

German regulator takes over Gazprom Germania

Gazprom Germania, an energy trading, storage and transmission business ditched by Russia’s Gazprom on Friday, will be transferred to Germany’s regulator to ensure energy security, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday.

All voting rights in the company will be moved to the regulator, the Bundesnetzagentur, Habeck told a news conference. The move was immediately put into effect by publication in the Federal Gazette.

“The order of the trust administration serves to protect public security and order and to maintain the security of supply,” Habeck said.

“This step is mandatory,” he added.

Russia’s March oil output down to 11.01mn bpd

Russian output of oil and gas condensate fell to 11.01 million barrels per day, or bpd, in March from 11.06 million bpd in February, according to Reuters calculations based on an Interfax report on Monday that cited an unnamed source.

A Russian analytical unit affiliated with the Energy Ministry did not publish monthly oil and gas output data on April 2, according to two clients, the first delay in years amid reports of a production decline.

Russia’s oil and gas condensate production was 46.57 million tons in March, Interfax news agency said, compared with 42.23 million tons in February, which was three days shorter.

Reports of lower production in March, though minor, come as exporters experience difficulties in placing some barrels amid Western sanctions over Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine.

On Friday, sources said that on March 31, the oil output was down to 10.6 million bpd, the lowest daily level since September 2021. It was not immediately clear whether the reduction was a one-off factor or a sign of a more prolonged decline.

Gas leak in Alaska oil field

More than 7.2 million cubic feet of natural gas escaped in a leak at a key Alaska oil field, forcing workers to evacuate and cutting production last month, operator ConocoPhillips and a state regulatory agency said.

ConocoPhillips is working to seal off the leak at its Alpine field, the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission said in a report, as it determined the gas volume lost in the leak discovered a month ago that brought a cut in oil output.

Overall daily Alpine production fell to a low of 36,851 barrels on March 13 from 51,700 on March 1 before the discovery, the state’s revenue department said, though latest figures show output has since recovered to more than 50,000 bpd.

As site remediation work continues, Conoco said it was placing cement in multiple steps to isolate the shallow geologic formation identified as the source of the gas. Then it will plug the source, the company said on its incident website.

Exxon signals record quarterly profit

Exxon Mobil Corp. on Monday said its first-quarter results could top a seven-year quarterly record, with operating profits from pumping oil and gas alone of up to $9.3 billion.

A snapshot of the largest US oil company’s quarter ended March 31 showed operating profits from oil and gas, its biggest unit, could jump by as much as $2.7 billion over the prior quarter’s $6.6 billion.

Exxon to invest $10bn in Guyana offshore oil project

Meanwhile, Exxon has also decided to invest $10 billion in a fourth oil production project off the coast of Guyana, the largest in the South American country.

Guyana is one of Exxon’s top bets for future production growth, with as much as 1.2 million bpd of oil and gas expected to be produced by 2027.

Exxon and partners Hess Corp. and CNOOC Ltd. Consortium started production in Guyana in 2019 and are responsible for all output in the country. They have discovered more than 10 billion barrels of recoverable oil.

Exxon’s Yellowtail development in the Stabroek block is expected to produce about 250,000 bpd starting in 2025. The $10-billion project is one of up to ten that the companies plan to install in Guyana.

 

(With inputs from Reuters)

 

Topics: Oil energy

Turkey's inflation hits 20-year high; Spain's jobs market improves — Macro Snapshot

RIYADH: Turkey’s annual consumer inflation leapt to a 20-year high of 61.14 percent in March, data showed on Monday, fueled by rising energy and commodity prices as the fallout of the Russia-Ukraine conflict compounds the impact of the lira’s plunge last year.

Inflation has surged since last autumn, when the lira slumped after the central bank launched a 500 basis-point easing cycle sought by President Tayyip Erdogan.

Month-on-month consumer prices rose 5.46 percent, the Statistical Institute said, just below a Reuters poll forecast of 5.7 percent. The annual consumer price inflation forecast was 61.5 percent.

Spain’s jobs market improves

Spain’s labor market withstood soaring inflation and a crippling truckers’ strike in March to see a drop in unemployment, data showed on Monday, helped in part by reforms aimed at cutting the use of temporary contracts.

The number of people registering as jobless in Spain slipped 0.09 percent in March from February, or by 2,921 people, leaving 3.11 million people out of work, Labour Ministry data showed.

Spain added 23,998 net jobs during the month, a 0.12 percent rise from February.

Consumer prices spiked 9.8 percent in March in Spain, pushed up by energy and fresh food, after the country suffered two weeks of transport workers’ strikes that brought factories to a halt and emptied supermarket shelves.

Inflation soars in Poland

The National Bank of Poland  is likely to raise its main interest rate by 50 basis points to 4.00 percent on Wednesday, a Reuters poll showed, but with inflation surging into double-digits economists say a bigger hike is possible.

Consumer price inflation in the largest economy in the EU’s eastern wing hit 10.9 percent in March, statistics office data showed on Friday, as the war in Ukraine drove a surge in fuel and food prices. 

 At its March sitting, the Polish central bank’s Monetary Policy Council responded with a bigger-than-expected 75 basis point hike, but with the zloty having firmed by more than 7 percent from the lows hit in the early days of the war, most economists believe rate-setters will opt for a smaller increase this time.

“We see 50 basis points, with upside risk,” said Rafal Benecki, chief economist at ING in Poland.

Germany and Russian oil, gas

Germany will face a steep recession if there is a stop to imports or delivery of Russian gas and oil, a top German bank lobby warned on Monday.

Europe’s largest economy is heavily dependent upon Russia for energy, and nations' banks echoed concerns over possible energy disruption expressed by big names in industry in recent days. Read full story

Christian Sewing, the CEO of Deutsche Bank, said in his role as president of Germany’s BDB bank lobby that banks expected sharply slower growth this year of around 2 percent due to the war in Ukraine.

BOJ urged to hike interest rates

Japan’s central bank should hike interest rates to ensure the country will not fall out of lockstep with the rest of the world in its monetary policy, an associate of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida whose ideas likely inspired the premier’s economic policy framework said.

Kishida’s government should unleash as much as $400 billion in public spending over the next five years to boost medical and anti-disaster investment, businessman George Hara also told Reuters in an interview..

The vision of Hara, who heads an organization that aims to reduce poverty around the world, likely served as a backbone of Kishida’s “new capitalism” agenda through which the premier is pushing for greater wealth distribution.

Philippine peso gains, Malaysian ringgit slips

The Philippine peso rose to a five-week high on Monday, buoyed by improved manufacturing data and the central bank’s recent hawkish tone on gradually normalizing liquidity pressures, while the Malaysian ringgit led losses among emerging Asia currencies.

The peso advanced 0.3 percent, hitting its highest since March 1, while the Malaysian ringgit eased 0.3 percent despite a rise in oil prices, as investors kept a watchful eye on the International Energy Agency’s plan to follow the United States in releasing oil reserves.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas in a meeting late last month left key interest rates unchanged, but highlighted its readiness to temper increased pricing pressures as it raised inflation forecasts. The currency has gained 1.8 percent since the announcement.

Topics: Turkey Inflation Spain

Related

Business mood in Japan darkens in Q1; US unemployment rate drops to 3.6% — Macro Snapshot
Business & Economy
Business mood in Japan darkens in Q1; US unemployment rate drops to 3.6% — Macro Snapshot

Russia maintains gas deliveries as Europe moots fresh sanctions

OSLO/LONDON: Russia maintained gas flows through key pipeline routes into Europe on Monday, despite uncertainty over payment terms and as European leaders urged further sanctions against Moscow amid allegations of war crimes in Ukraine.

Physical gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline, at Germany’s Mallnow border point see-sawed over the weekend and last stood at zero, data from operator Gascade showed.

Nominations, or requests, for Russian gas deliveries via Slovakia’s Velke Kapusany entry point from Ukraine were steady on Monday at 967,954 MWh/day, as were flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany at 73,379,286 kWh/h.

Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom said it was continuing to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers.

However, questions remained over future deliveries in light of the Kremlin’s demand that buyers start paying Gazprom in roubles.

Slovakia’s Prime Minister Eduard Heger confirmed over the weekend that his country would act in unison with the EU against such payment demands.

Meanwhile, Germany, which gets around 40 percent of its gas from Russia, is working “every day” toward being able to ban Russian energy, the economy minister said on Monday.

Germany has already activated an emergency plan that could lead to gas rationing if supplies drop too low but German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said an encompassing ban on all Russian energy imports would inflict more economic damage on EU member states than on Russia.

Germany will face a steep recession if there is a stop to imports or delivery of Russian gas and oil, a top German bank lobby warned.

France’s economic analysis council said a hefty EU-wide tariff on Russian energy imports could prove more efficient than an outright ban, although even a full embargo would have a limited impact on most countries.

The Conseil d'Analyse Economique said that a full energy ban could on average cause a loss of gross national income of 0.2-0.3 percent, working out to €100 ($110) per adult.

Italy, which is also heavily reliant on Russian gas, said it will not veto sanctions on Russian gas imports and said it has sufficient reserves to forego Russian gas supply over the next few months.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict gas EU

