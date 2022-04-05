You are here

Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector activity records fastest growth in 4 years 

Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector activity records fastest growth in 4 years 
Supply chains also displayed strength, with lead times shortening to the greatest extent for three years.
Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector activity records fastest growth in 4 years 

Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector activity records fastest growth in 4 years 
  The report noted that businesses picked up as the impact of the pandemic on the economy receded
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector continued to record strong business activity in March, witnessing the fastest growth in over four years, triggered by stronger improvements in purchasing and supplier delivery times, according to the latest data released by S&P Global.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index posted at 56.8 in March, rising from 56.2 in February, with the Output Index recording the highest growth since Dec. 2017, signaling a sharp improvement in the business condition and new orders.

“The Saudi Arabia PMI continued to signal strong growth in the non-oil economy in March, as new business and activity rose sharply in line with recovering client demand,” David Owen, an economist at S&P Global, commented in the report.

He said supply chains also displayed strength, with lead times shortening to the greatest extent for three years.

“In turn, companies raised their purchasing at the fastest rate since December 2017, supporting higher capacity levels,” added Owen. 

The report noted that businesses picked up as the impact of the pandemic on the economy receded, leading to an increase in new clients and export orders, for the first time in three months.

However, it highlighted that a sharp rise in global energy and commodity prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war had imposed an inflated cost burden on Saudi Arabian businesses in March.

Firms commonly saw a rise in the price of petrol as well as several raw materials, leading to a marked increase in purchasing costs. With staff costs also up fractionally, input prices rose at the fastest rate in just over a year-and-a-half, the report added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia non-oil economy Oil Saudi PMI

Here's what you need to know before Tuesday's opening bell on Saudi Arabia's Tadawul

Here's what you need to know before Tuesday's opening bell on Saudi Arabia's Tadawul
RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed slightly higher on Monday, as investor sentiment was boosted by positive global cues.

The Saudi main index, TASI, closed 0.63 percent higher at 13,165 points, while the parallel market, Nomu, tumbled 1.66 percent to 24,445.

Other bourses in the GCC were mixed, led by Abu Dhabi, up 1.3 percent, followed by Qatar’s QSI.

Stock exchanges in Dubai and Kuwait edged down 0.5 and 0.6 percent, respectively, while the Omani and Bahraini indexes were almost flat.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Egypt’s EGX30 slipped slightly after a recent rally.

Oil prices went up on Tuesday with Brent crude oil reaching $109.02 a barrel and US benchmark WTI crude oil trading at $104.72 as of 9:10 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi Chemical Company completed the acquisition of Eli Lilly’s drug Cialis in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Thimar Development Holding Co. announced it will not be able to unveil its 2021 annual financial results

Saudi Electricity Co. has redeemed the second tranche of its international Islamic sukuk, valued at $1.25 billion and was listed on the London Stock Exchange

Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. got the Capital Market Authority’s approval to increase capital by a rights issue standing at SR154 million ($41 million)

CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance Co.’s board recommended not to distribute cash dividends for 2021 to support future growth

Alinma Tokio Marine Co. has renewed an insurance contract worth SR30 million with Abdul Latif Jameel Co.

Naseej International Trading Co. has appointed Wasatah Capital to manage its planned capital reduction

Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries & Medical Appliances Corp. has appointed Mohammad Talal Al-Nahhas as board chairman and Ammar Abdelwahed Al-Khudairy as vice chairman of the board

Bitcoin up and Ethereum up; Britain to exploit virtual assets’ potential — Crypto Moves

Bitcoin up and Ethereum up; Britain to exploit virtual assets' potential — Crypto Moves
Bitcoin up and Ethereum up; Britain to exploit virtual assets' potential — Crypto Moves

Bitcoin up and Ethereum up; Britain to exploit virtual assets' potential — Crypto Moves
  Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable value relative to traditional currencies or a commodity
Bitcoin, the topmost cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Tuesday, up by 1.13 percent to $46,738.95 as of 9:00 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,520.68, up by 0.39 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Britain formulates plan to exploit crypto potential

Britain set out a detailed plan on Monday to use the potential of crypto-assets and their underlying blockchain technology to help consumers make payments more efficiently.

As part of creating a global crypto-asset hub, John Glen, the country’s financial services minister said Britain would legislate to bring some stablecoins under the regulatory net, such as complying with existing payment rules.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable value relative to traditional currencies or a commodity such as gold to avoid the volatility that makes bitcoin and other digital tokens impractical for most commerce.

The government said that all stablecoins that reference a fiat currency should be regulated.

“The approach will ensure convertibility into fiat currency, at par, and on-demand,” the finance ministry said. 

The ministry added that the Bank of England would regulate “systemic” stablecoins.

UK FM asks Royal Mint to create NFT

British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has asked Royal Mint to create a non-fungible token to be issued by the summer, the Treasury said on Monday, adding it was part of its forward-looking approach toward crypto-assets.

An NFT is a digital asset on a blockchain, a record of transactions kept on networked computers.

Saudi Chemical Co. takes over Eli Lilly's Cialis in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Chemical Co. takes over Eli Lilly's Cialis in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Chemical Co. takes over Eli Lilly's Cialis in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Chemical Co. takes over Eli Lilly's Cialis in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: The Saudi Chemical Co. Holding, SCCH, announced that it completed the acquisition of Eli Lilly’s Cialis in Saudi Arabia.
This acquisition of the treatment drug makes AJA Pharmaceutical Industries, one of SCCH’s subsidiaries, the Saudi market’s supplier and manufacturer of Cialis.

Cialis is a treatment for erectile dysfunction as well as other prostate conditions. 

Cialis revenues reached around $26.7 million during 2021, according to a bourse filing. 

Commodities Update — gold inches lower, wheat up on supply worries, copper soars

Commodities Update — gold inches lower, wheat up on supply worries, copper soars
Commodities Update — gold inches lower, wheat up on supply worries, copper soars

Commodities Update — gold inches lower, wheat up on supply worries, copper soars
RIYADH: Gold inched lower on Tuesday as the US dollar held firm on rising prospects of more Russian sanctions and bigger interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to rein in inflation. 

Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,929.60 per ounce by 0203 GMT.

US gold futures were flat at $1,933.60.

Silver up, platinum down

Spot silver edged 0.1 percent higher to $24.63 per ounce.

Platinum was down 0.1 percent at $984.67 while palladium rose 2.2 percent to $2,326.18.

Wheat up as supply worries loom

US grains futures rose for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, with wheat climbing more than 2 percent, underpinned by Black Sea supply disruptions as Western countries were looking at new sanctions to punish Russia over civilian killings in Ukraine.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade, or CBOT, was up 2.8 percent at $10.38 a bushel as of 0400 GMT, the highest since March 30.

CBOT soybean gained 0.4 percent to $16.09 a bushel, while corn climbed 0.5 percent to $7.54.

Copper hits one-week peak

London copper prices rose to a near one-week high on Tuesday, as a drop in output from top producer Chile and the potential for more sanctions on Russia raised risks of supply shortages.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.3 percent at $10,498 a ton, as of 0434 GMT, after a 1.1 percent gain on Monday.

Ukraine opens new logistic route

On Monday, Ukraine has established new logistics routes for exports, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

Ukraine, one of the world’s largest grain exporters, used to ship most of its commodities out via the Black Sea, but with war raging along much of the coast, traders are being forced to transport more grain by rail.

“We have formed new logistics routes for the maximum possible renewal of Ukraine’s exports. We are searching for new possibilities and creating new infrastructure on our borders,” he said in a video address.

China books massive deal for US corn

Chinese buyers bought 1.084 million tons of US corn, their most significant purchase of US grain since May 2021, the US government said on Monday.

The deal comes as shipments from Ukraine, the world’s fourth-biggest exporter of corn, are snarled following Russia’s invasion. China had been a big buyer of Ukrainian corn, and the fighting, which has disrupted the spring planting season, has created uncertainty about their reliability as a supplier.

The US Agriculture Department said the deal was for 676,000 tons of corn to be delivered in the 2021-22 marketing year that ends August 31 and for 408,000 tons to be produced in 2022-23.

USDA said last week that US farmers plan to cut their corn plantings this spring despite the strong global demand, with high prices for inputs such as fuel and fertilizer cutting into potential profits for growing the yellow grain.

 

(With input from Reuters)

Saudi Electricity Co. completes redemption of $1.25bn sukuk

Saudi Electricity Co. completes redemption of $1.25bn sukuk
Saudi Electricity Co. completes redemption of $1.25bn sukuk

Saudi Electricity Co. completes redemption of $1.25bn sukuk
RIYADH: The Saudi Electricity Co. has redeemed the second tranche of its international Islamic sukuk, valued at $1.25 billion, which was listed on the London Stock Exchange.

The numbers of redeemed sukuk reached over 6,000, according to a bourse filing.

The sukuk will be delisted from the LSE as a result, and the impact of this transaction will be reflected in the financial statements for Q2 2022.

