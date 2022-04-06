You are here

UAE edtech Qureos raises $3m in a pre-seed round

UAE edtech Qureos raises $3m in a pre-seed round
Qureos was founded in 2021 (Qureos)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

UAE edtech Qureos raises $3m in a pre-seed round

UAE edtech Qureos raises $3m in a pre-seed round
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE-based learn-to-earn marketplace Qureos has raised $3 million in a pre-seed round led by capital firms COTU Ventures and Colle Capital, with participation from other investors.

Qureos will use its investment to build product-led operations as well as expand its team for their offices in UAE, Pakistan, and India.

Founded in 2021, the company builds an experiential learning community to help skill transitions from campus to workplace, MAGNiTT reported.

 

Topics: Qureos Edtech

Asia's GDP growth to stay strong in 2022 at 5.2%: Asian Development Bank

Asia’s GDP growth to stay strong in 2022 at 5.2%: Asian Development Bank
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Asia’s GDP growth to stay strong in 2022 at 5.2%: Asian Development Bank

Asia’s GDP growth to stay strong in 2022 at 5.2%: Asian Development Bank
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Asian Development Bank expects Asia’s gross domestic product to stay strong at 5.2 percent in 2022 and 5.3 percent in 2023, according to its forecast. 

Despite the spread of omicron, developing Asia’s economies remained relatively open in early 2022, with higher vaccination rates resulting in increased immunity.

This has enabled governments to impose milder mobility restrictions and other containment measures, its chief economist Albert Park, said.

In 2021, growth in Asia-Pacific saw a recovery, achieving 6.9 percent, which is driven by an increase in domestic demand and strong export performance. 

Topics: Asian Development Bank

TASI inches higher, NADEC top gainer: Closing bell

TASI inches higher, NADEC top gainer: Closing bell
Updated 22 min 26 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

TASI inches higher, NADEC top gainer: Closing bell

TASI inches higher, NADEC top gainer: Closing bell
Updated 22 min 26 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

As of the closing bell, the Saudi main index, TASI, closed 0.37 percent higher at 13,255, while the parallel market, Nomu, slid 0.30 percent, to reach 24,142.

Shares in National Agricultural Development Co., also known as NADEC, rallied almost 9.97 percent to lead the gainers.

ACWA POWER led the fallers since the opening bell, declining 9.99 percent.

Among the other gainers, SAICO rose 8.23 percent, while Dallah Healthcare Co. gained 7.78 percent. 

Saudi Aramco’s trading remained intact, with no ups or downs from Tuesday.

In the banking sector, Alinma Bank climbed 3.72 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, slid 0.25 percent.

As for Saudi pharma operators, Nahdi Medical Co. climbed 1.53 percent, while Aldawaa Medical Services Co. fell 2.36 percent.

In the food and beverages sector, Almarai Co. had climbed 1.94 percent at the closing bell.

Energy prices have continued to rise. Brent crude reached $107.78 a barrel, and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate hit $103.38 a barrel, as of 3:45 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

CEO of Saudi-listed BCI expects strong results for first quarter of 2022

CEO of Saudi-listed BCI expects strong results for first quarter of 2022
Updated 33 min ago
Arab News

CEO of Saudi-listed BCI expects strong results for first quarter of 2022

CEO of Saudi-listed BCI expects strong results for first quarter of 2022
  Al-Sheikh expects prices of chemical products to stabilize during this quarter at late 2020 levels
Updated 33 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Basic Chemical Industries Co. is likely to post strong results for the first quarter, following robust full-year figures in 2021, CEO, Alaa Al-Sheikh, told Argaam.

Rising sales, driven by joint ventures and partnerships with Henkel and Huntsman Corp., pushed the firm’s net profit from SR31.5 million ($8.4 million) to SR34.4 million in 2021.

“The company has witnessed a strong move towards restructuring last year,” Al-Sheikh said.

“While this continues in 2022, we expect that upgrades and developments within the company to reflect positively on its performance during the first quarter,” he added.

Al-Sheikh expects prices of chemical products to stabilize during this quarter at late 2020 levels, adding that the global oil rally hasn’t affected the company’s operations.

Established in 1973, BCI is specialized in producing and selling chemicals and has several subsidiaries including Saudi Water Treatment Co., Arabian Polyol Co., and others. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia earnings

Oman's budget surplus hits $545m on the back of strong oil revenues

Oman’s budget surplus hits $545m on the back of strong oil revenues
Updated 36 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

Oman’s budget surplus hits $545m on the back of strong oil revenues

Oman’s budget surplus hits $545m on the back of strong oil revenues
Updated 36 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman has recorded a budget surplus of 210 million Omani riyals ($545 million) as of the end of February, on the back of growing oil revenues.

The country saw a massive improvement from a deficit of 457 million Omani riyals in the same period a year ago, according to a report by the ministry of finance.

Total revenues reached up to 1.92 billion Omani riyals, up over 75 percent on the year, and expenditures rose by 10.2 percent to 1.7 billion riyals.

Strong oil revenues, which almost doubled to 1.09 billion Omani riyals year-on-year, were the main driver of the figures.

This happened amid a boom in the energy market, as oil prices have been soaring steadily to record highs since the beginning of the year. 

Topics: Oman economy

EU countries hunt for global coal stocks as Russian ban looms

EU countries hunt for global coal stocks as Russian ban looms
Updated 06 April 2022
Reuters
Reuters

EU countries hunt for global coal stocks as Russian ban looms

EU countries hunt for global coal stocks as Russian ban looms
  Australia has also found renewed buying interest from Europe, with thermal coal imports totalling 537,000 tons in the first quarter of this year
Updated 06 April 2022
Reuters

LONDON: European buyers are increasing shipments of coal from across the globe against a backdrop of a proposed European Union ban on Russian imports and the scramble to relieve tight gas supplies, according to data and shipping sources.


The European Commission on Tuesday proposed new sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, including a ban on buying Russian coal and on Russian ships entering EU ports.


The new restrictions come at a time of uncertainty about future gas deliveries from Russia to the EU later this month after the Kremlin’s demand that buyers start paying Russian gas giant Gazprom in roubles.


In March, European countries imported a total of 7.1 million tons of thermal coal, which is used in power and heat generation, a 40.5 percent increase year-on-year and the highest level since March 2019, analysis from shipbroker Braemar ACM, based on ship tracking data, found.


“Despite Russian coal shipments to Europe in March still continuing at pre-war levels, the expected alteration in coal flows into Europe has started to show,” Braemar dry bulk analyst Mark Nugent said.


“Shipments from Colombia and the United States have been strong in response to the conflict with Atlantic suppliers providing the most cost-efficient alternative for European end-users.”


The EU depends on Russia for around 45 percent of its coal imports, 45 percent of its gas imports and around 25 percent of its oil imports, according to the European Commission website.


Braemar data showed 3.5 million tons of Russian thermal coal were imported into the EU in March, the highest monthly total since October 2020.


On a weekly basis, March 28-April 1 saw the highest levels of Russian thermal coal imports since the Feb. 24 invasion began, with 887,000 tons of Russian thermal coal imported into the EU, according to Braemar.


German coal importers’ group VDKi on Wednesday said the country should be able to find alternatives to Russian hard coal imports by the peak demand winter season, but there will be technical issues and increased costs.


Thermal coal imports from Colombia totalled 1.3 million tons in March, rising by 47.3 percent year-on-year, Braemar data showed.


Imports from the US in March totalled 809,000 tons, rising by 30.3 percent year-on-year and at their highest level since October 2019.


Imports from South Africa also picked up with 287,000 tons arriving in March versus no shipments in March last year.


Australia has also found renewed buying interest from Europe, with thermal coal imports totalling 537,000 tons in the first quarter of this year, versus no shipments over the same period in 2021, Braemar said.


But Indonesia and Australia, among the world’s top coal exporters, have hit their production limits and are unlikely to meet Europe’s demand for additional supplies if the European Union bans Russian coal imports, mining executives said.


“There is greater concern over the risks with trading Russian coal (due to broader sanctions), so that is already having an impact on shipments,” one shipping source familiar with the trade said.


Although it is still more expensive to burn gas to produce power than coal, the price of thermal — which is for heating and power generation — has reached all-time highs this year.


Alex-Stuart Grumbar, dry bulk analyst with shipping consultancy MSI, said Europe’s need to import more coal from sources further afield would be positive for the larger panamax and capesize shipping segments on long-haul coal trade routes.


“The initial disruption to trade patterns will be positive for dry bulk markets, though ultimately, this will push global coal prices higher, incentivising China and India to produce more coal domestically,” Grunbar said.

Topics: economy coal gas Europe Russia Ukraine Russia russia sanctions

