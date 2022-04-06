You are here

  • Home
  • BMW has its production in China stopped for 2 weeks to limit COVID-19 spread

BMW has its production in China stopped for 2 weeks to limit COVID-19 spread

BMW has its production in China stopped for 2 weeks to limit COVID-19 spread
The automaker has halted production at both of its factories in Liaoning province since March 24. Image AP
Short Url

https://arab.news/y85hm

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

BMW has its production in China stopped for 2 weeks to limit COVID-19 spread

BMW has its production in China stopped for 2 weeks to limit COVID-19 spread
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Munich-based vehicles manufacturer BMW has had its production in the northern Chinese city of Shenyang ceased for two weeks, following a lockdown of the industrial hub to limit COVID-19’s spread. 

The factories have a total of annual production capacity of about 700,000 units. 

The automaker has halted production at both of its factories in Liaoning province since March 24, after the Shenyang municipal government’s restrictions that started on March 22, Bloomberg reported. 

The company has not given any further details regarding the resumption date. 

“We will continue to closely monitor the pandemic situation, implement strict pandemic prevention measures in the workplace, and adjust our production plans accordingly,” it said in an email. 

Topics: economy BMW Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Related

China slaps new 10% tax on super-luxury cars
Business & Economy
China slaps new 10% tax on super-luxury cars
BMW third-quarter profit rebounds on China demand for luxury cars
Business & Economy
BMW third-quarter profit rebounds on China demand for luxury cars

UAE edtech Qureos raises $3m in a pre-seed round

UAE edtech Qureos raises $3m in a pre-seed round
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

UAE edtech Qureos raises $3m in a pre-seed round

UAE edtech Qureos raises $3m in a pre-seed round
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE-based learn-to-earn marketplace Qureos has raised $3 million in a pre-seed round led by capital firms COTU Ventures and Colle Capital, with participation from other investors.

Qureos will use its investment to build product-led operations as well as expand its team for their offices in UAE, Pakistan, and India.

Founded in 2021, the company builds an experiential learning community to help skill transitions from campus to workplace, MAGNiTT reported.

 

Topics: Qureos Edtech

Related

Edtech Leap Scholar to invest $20m in Middle East roll-out
Business & Economy
Edtech Leap Scholar to invest $20m in Middle East roll-out

Asia’s GDP growth to stay strong in 2022 at 5.2%: Asian Development Bank

Asia’s GDP growth to stay strong in 2022 at 5.2%: Asian Development Bank
Updated 4 min ago
Arab News

Asia’s GDP growth to stay strong in 2022 at 5.2%: Asian Development Bank

Asia’s GDP growth to stay strong in 2022 at 5.2%: Asian Development Bank
Updated 4 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Asian Development Bank expects Asia’s gross domestic product to stay strong at 5.2 percent in 2022 and 5.3 percent in 2023, according to its forecast. 

Despite the spread of omicron, developing Asia’s economies remained relatively open in early 2022, with higher vaccination rates resulting in increased immunity.

This has enabled governments to impose milder mobility restrictions and other containment measures, its chief economist Albert Park, said.

In 2021, growth in Asia-Pacific saw a recovery, achieving 6.9 percent, which is driven by an increase in domestic demand and strong export performance. 

Topics: Asian Development Bank

Related

Saudi real GDP expected to grow by 7.4% in 2022, Ministry of Finance forecasts 
Business & Economy
Saudi real GDP expected to grow by 7.4% in 2022, Ministry of Finance forecasts 

TASI inches higher, NADEC top gainer: Closing bell

TASI inches higher, NADEC top gainer: Closing bell
Updated 26 min 14 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

TASI inches higher, NADEC top gainer: Closing bell

TASI inches higher, NADEC top gainer: Closing bell
Updated 26 min 14 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

As of the closing bell, the Saudi main index, TASI, closed 0.37 percent higher at 13,255, while the parallel market, Nomu, slid 0.30 percent, to reach 24,142.

Shares in National Agricultural Development Co., also known as NADEC, rallied almost 9.97 percent to lead the gainers.

ACWA POWER led the fallers since the opening bell, declining 9.99 percent.

Among the other gainers, SAICO rose 8.23 percent, while Dallah Healthcare Co. gained 7.78 percent. 

Saudi Aramco’s trading remained intact, with no ups or downs from Tuesday.

In the banking sector, Alinma Bank climbed 3.72 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, slid 0.25 percent.

As for Saudi pharma operators, Nahdi Medical Co. climbed 1.53 percent, while Aldawaa Medical Services Co. fell 2.36 percent.

In the food and beverages sector, Almarai Co. had climbed 1.94 percent at the closing bell.

Energy prices have continued to rise. Brent crude reached $107.78 a barrel, and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate hit $103.38 a barrel, as of 3:45 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

TASI flat as uncertainty weighs on the market: Opening bell
Business & Economy
TASI flat as uncertainty weighs on the market: Opening bell

CEO of Saudi-listed BCI expects strong results for first quarter of 2022

CEO of Saudi-listed BCI expects strong results for first quarter of 2022
Updated 36 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

CEO of Saudi-listed BCI expects strong results for first quarter of 2022

CEO of Saudi-listed BCI expects strong results for first quarter of 2022
  • Al-Sheikh expects prices of chemical products to stabilize during this quarter at late 2020 levels
Updated 36 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Basic Chemical Industries Co. is likely to post strong results for the first quarter, following robust full-year figures in 2021, CEO, Alaa Al-Sheikh, told Argaam.

Rising sales, driven by joint ventures and partnerships with Henkel and Huntsman Corp., pushed the firm’s net profit from SR31.5 million ($8.4 million) to SR34.4 million in 2021.

“The company has witnessed a strong move towards restructuring last year,” Al-Sheikh said.

“While this continues in 2022, we expect that upgrades and developments within the company to reflect positively on its performance during the first quarter,” he added.

Al-Sheikh expects prices of chemical products to stabilize during this quarter at late 2020 levels, adding that the global oil rally hasn’t affected the company’s operations.

Established in 1973, BCI is specialized in producing and selling chemicals and has several subsidiaries including Saudi Water Treatment Co., Arabian Polyol Co., and others. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia earnings

Related

Non-oil sectors in Gulf unaffected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, March PMI suggests
Business & Economy
Non-oil sectors in Gulf unaffected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, March PMI suggests
Update Chemicals sales soar as Saudi non-oil exports grow by 26%
Business & Economy
Chemicals sales soar as Saudi non-oil exports grow by 26%

Oman’s budget surplus hits $545m on the back of strong oil revenues

Oman’s budget surplus hits $545m on the back of strong oil revenues
Updated 40 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Oman’s budget surplus hits $545m on the back of strong oil revenues

Oman’s budget surplus hits $545m on the back of strong oil revenues
Updated 40 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman has recorded a budget surplus of 210 million Omani riyals ($545 million) as of the end of February, on the back of growing oil revenues.

The country saw a massive improvement from a deficit of 457 million Omani riyals in the same period a year ago, according to a report by the ministry of finance.

Total revenues reached up to 1.92 billion Omani riyals, up over 75 percent on the year, and expenditures rose by 10.2 percent to 1.7 billion riyals.

Strong oil revenues, which almost doubled to 1.09 billion Omani riyals year-on-year, were the main driver of the figures.

This happened amid a boom in the energy market, as oil prices have been soaring steadily to record highs since the beginning of the year. 

Topics: Oman economy

Related

Oman lifts ceiling on foreign ownership of listed firms to attract inflows
Business & Economy
Oman lifts ceiling on foreign ownership of listed firms to attract inflows

Latest updates

BMW has its production in China stopped for 2 weeks to limit COVID-19 spread
BMW has its production in China stopped for 2 weeks to limit COVID-19 spread
UAE edtech Qureos raises $3m in a pre-seed round
UAE edtech Qureos raises $3m in a pre-seed round
Asia’s GDP growth to stay strong in 2022 at 5.2%: Asian Development Bank
Asia’s GDP growth to stay strong in 2022 at 5.2%: Asian Development Bank
Saudi health ministry registers no COVID-19-related deaths
Saudi health ministry registers no COVID-19-related deaths
Hungary’s Orban speaks to Putin, urges immediate truce
Hungary’s Orban speaks to Putin, urges immediate truce

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.