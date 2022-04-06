BMW has its production in China stopped for 2 weeks to limit COVID-19 spread

RIYADH: Munich-based vehicles manufacturer BMW has had its production in the northern Chinese city of Shenyang ceased for two weeks, following a lockdown of the industrial hub to limit COVID-19’s spread.

The factories have a total of annual production capacity of about 700,000 units.

The automaker has halted production at both of its factories in Liaoning province since March 24, after the Shenyang municipal government’s restrictions that started on March 22, Bloomberg reported.

The company has not given any further details regarding the resumption date.

“We will continue to closely monitor the pandemic situation, implement strict pandemic prevention measures in the workplace, and adjust our production plans accordingly,” it said in an email.