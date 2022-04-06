You are here

Airlines predict higher fares after energy price spike
A Spirit Airlines Airbuys A320-200 airplane sits at a gate at the O'Hare Airport in Chicago, Illinois. (Reuters/File)
Updated 06 April 2022
Reuters

  • In February, passenger traffic stood at 54.5 percent of levels seen in the same month of 2019, up from 50.6 percent in January but below the 55.1 percent seen in December
PARIS: Airlines will pass on rising oil prices to passengers through higher fares relatively quickly, but the spike in energy costs will worsen the industry’s overall outlook in 2022, the head of the International Air Transport Association said on Wednesday.

Speaking after JetBlue launched a counter-bid for US budget carrier Spirit Airlines, Director General Willie Walsh also said he saw further scope for consolidation among airlines in the US.

“It clearly took the market by surprise,” Walsh told a regular industry news briefing.

“It is evidence that the financial strength of US airlines does stand out from the rest of the world,” he said, adding that consumers had benefited from major investments in new products.

IATA said global passenger traffic rebounded in February as the impact of the Omicron variant retreated outside Asia. The war in Ukraine has yet to feed through into monthly data.

In February, passenger traffic stood at 54.5 percent of levels seen in the same month of 2019, up from 50.6 percent in January but below the 55.1 percent seen in December. Cargo volumes were at 111.9 percent.

Airlines are grappling with a rise in oil prices which accelerated after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The rise has worsened an outlook already expected to include an industry-wide loss in 2022, although some airlines will make a profit as the world stages an uneven recovery, Walsh said.

In the past, the rule of thumb was that oil prices would take six months to feed through to airfares, he added.

But that could happen more quickly because of the market’s dramatic volatility as well as lower-than-usual levels of forward bookings already in the system following the pandemic.

Walsh also said airlines and airports were moving to tackle staff shortages after a spike in demand, but some factors were outside their control.

Topics: airlines energy prices International Air Transport Association

  • Surprising rise in US crude stocks reported
NEW YORK, LONDON: Oil futures fell sharply on Wednesday following a surprising rise in US crude stocks and after large consuming nations said they would release oil from reserves in conjunction with the United States to counter tightening supply.
Member states of the International Energy Agency will release 120 million barrels from strategic reserves, including 60 million from the United States, according to two sources familiar with the matter. That US 60 million commitment is part of Washington's previously announced plans to release a million barrels a day for the next six months for a rough total of 180 million barrels.
This is the second time the IEA, which includes big consumers like Japan, France and South Korea, has released barrels from its reserves this year. The group collectively has about 1.5 billion barrels in strategic reserves.

Trading
Brent crude futures fell $2.78, or 2.7 percent, to $103.86 as of 12:31 p.m. EST (1631 GMT). US crude fell $2.93, or 2.9 percent, to $99.04 a barrel.
Crude markets have been through weeks of volatility, with prices surging on supply concerns after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions on Moscow by the United States and its allies.
Lately the market has been pulling back following reserve releases along with worries of slowing demand in China, where a resurgent pandemic has prompted lockdowns of cities including Shanghai.

US stocks

US crude stocks rose by 2.4 million barrels in the latest week, the US Energy Information Administration said, while analysts had expected a drawdown. Output also rose, hitting 11.8 million barrels a day, most since late 2021, and output is expected to continue rising. The US also released nearly 4 million barrels from its strategic reserve in the week.
"The SPR release was huge which does raise confidence that they can move a lot out of the reserve on a weekly basis," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

US crude stocks rose unexpectedly in the most recent week as production reached its highest level since before the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose by 2.4 million barrels in the week to April 1 to 412.4 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.1 million-barrel drop. That increase was in part due to a near 4 million barrel release from the US strategic reserves.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 771,000 barrels in the week to 114.3 million barrels. Distillate stocks on the US East Coast, however, are now at their lowest level since April 2003. The decline in supply has caused prices of some products to surge, including jet fuel. Refinery crude runs rose by 35,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates rose by 0.4 percentage point in the week to 92.5 per cent of overall capacity, the highest since June.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.7 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

US gasoline stocks fell by 2 million barrels in the week to 236.8 million barrels.

Topics: Oil SPR EIA

RIYADH: Global government debt is set to rise 9.5 percent this year to a record $71.6 trillion, driven by the United States, Japan and China, asset management firm Janus Henderson said in a report on Wednesday.

Governments across the world have ramped up borrowing since the COVID-19 pandemic erupted two years ago, as they tried to shield their economies from the fallout.

That took global government debt to a record $65.4 trillion in 2021, compared to $52.2 trillion in January 2020, Janus Henderson said.

China’s debt rose the fastest and by the most in cash terms, up a fifth or by $650 billion last year, it added.

Among large, developed economies, Germany saw the biggest increase in percentage terms, with its debt rising by 15 percent, almost twice the average global pace.

Italy cuts growth forecasts, confirms 2022 deficit goal at 5.6 percent of GDP

Italy has downgraded its growth estimates for this year and next and confirmed a previous 2022 budget deficit target of 5.6 percent of national output, according to a draft government document seen by Reuters.

The Treasury’s annual Economic and Financial Document forecasts gross domestic product will grow in 2022 by 3.1 percent, down from a 4.7 percent projection made last autumn, the draft shows.

For 2023, the government sees GDP rising by 2.4 percent, down from the previous target of 2.8 percent set in September.

The deficit is targeted at 3.9 percent of GDP in 2023, unchanged from the previous goal.

The new forecasts are set to be approved by Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government later on Wednesday and will form the preliminary framework for the 2023 budget.

UK households’ financial situation worst since Q2 2020 

British households’ financial situation is now the most precarious since the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic in the second quarter of 2020, due to a surging cost of living, a survey showed on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

Pensions company Scottish Widows, part of Lloyds Banking Group, said 60 percent of households had been unable to save more during the pandemic, and that those households which had savings were now running them down at the fastest rate in nine years.

“Over 70 percent of households will need to eat into their savings in the next 12 months in order to meet their growing expenses,” Emma Watkins, a managing director at Scottish Widows, said.

British consumer price inflation hit a 30-year high of 6.2 percent in February and the government’s budget watchdog forecasts it will peak at a 40-year high of 8.7 percent toward the end of this year, due to surging energy costs and broader price rises.

The budget watchdog also said the fall in real incomes would be the greatest since records began in 1956 as wages failed to keep pace with prices.

Polling company Ipsos MORI surveyed 4,500 people aged 18-64 between Jan. 27 and March 8 for Scottish Widows.

UK construction growth buoyant in March despite inflation pressure

British construction output maintained strong growth last month, but builders feared fast-rising inflation would reduce demand from clients as well as squeezing their own profit margins, a survey showed on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

The S&P Global/CIPS construction Purchasing Managers' Index was unchanged in March at 59.1, its joint-highest reading since June 2021 and bucking economists' average forecast in a Reuters poll for a fall to 57.8.

The wider all-sector PMI, which includes previously released services and manufacturing data, rose to its highest since June 2021 at 60.7, up from February's 59.8.

Quick ECB action to rein in inflation could crash economy 

Growth rates in the eurozone could dip into negative territory this year and European Central Bank policy tightening to bring down high inflation in the near term risks crashing the economy, ECB board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday.

With eurozone inflation at a record-high 7.5 percent, the ECB is increasingly coming under pressure to tighten policy, even if the bulk of rapid price growth is due to high energy prices, which are largely outside the bank’s control.

Instead, Panetta said European governments should help the most vulnerable households and jointly finance what is likely to be a costly transition away from Russian energy.

“Quarter-on-quarter growth rates will be very low this year,” Panetta said in a speech. “The adverse impact of the war could well bring them into negative territory and produce longer-lasting effects.

Eurozone financial system coping well with Ukraine war

The eurozone’s financial system is coping well with the war in Ukraine and the associated Western sanctions on Russia, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday.

“For the euro area, the financial stability impact of the war has so far been relatively contained,” de Guindos told a conference. “Markets have generally been functioning well.”

“While both banks and non-banks have been affected – especially the few that have large direct exposures to Russia and Ukraine – the economic fallout has not had a sizeable impact on the EU banking or financial systems as a whole,” he added.

Swedish economy shrank 0.8 percent in February from January

Sweden’s economy shrank by 0.8 percent in February from the previous month on a seasonally adjusted basis, preliminary data from the Statistics Office published on Wednesday showed.

Economic activity was 2.5 percent higher in February than in the same month in 2021.

China’s services sector activity squeezed by omicron surge

Activity in China’s services sector contracted at the steepest pace in two years in March as the local surge in coronavirus cases restricted mobility and weighed on client demand, a private sector survey showed on Wednesday.

The Caixin services PMI dived to 42.0 in March from 50.2 in February, dropping below the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis. The reading indicates the sharpest activity decline since the initial onset of the pandemic in February 2020.

The survey, which focuses more on small firms in coastal regions, tallied with the gauge of an official survey, which also showed the deterioration in the services sector. 

The Caixin PMI is compiled by S&P Global from responses to questionnaires sent to purchasing managers in China.

Topics: global debt eurozone

Mideast’s air traffic up 215.3% in February: IATA

Mideast’s air traffic up 215.3% in February: IATA
RIYADH: Following the slowdown of the pandemic, the total air traffic in the Middle East rose 215.3 percent in February 2022 compared to February 2021, according to the International Air Transport Association. 

On the global scale, total air traffic in February  2022 was up 115.9 percent compared to February 2021. That is an improvement from January 2022, which was up 83.1 percent compared to January 2021.

IATA also made it clear that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine did not negatively impact air travel, said IATA in a press release. 

IATA measures total traffic in “revenue passenger kilometers” or RPKs.

However, the RPK in February 2022 was down 45.5 percent from February 2019, the time before the pandemic started wreaking havoc around the globe. 

“The recovery in air travel is gathering steam as governments in many parts of the world lift travel restrictions,” Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general.

He added: “States that persist in attempting to lock-out the disease, rather than managing it, as we do with other diseases, risk missing out on the enormous economic and societal benefits that a restoration of international connectivity will bring.” 

Topics: IATA air travel Mideast

Saudi Lawazem closes $1.3m seed round led by Merak Capital

Saudi Lawazem closes $1.3m seed round led by Merak Capital
RIYADH: Saudi operational procurement company Lawazem has closed a seed deal valued at $1.3 million, in a round led by the technology investment firm Merak Capital.

Founded in 2020, Lawazem is a B2B mall and a one-stop-shop for all business procurement needs, ranging from VIP guest services to office stationery. 

“More than 100 organizations, private and government, are using Lawazem to fulfill their operational needs and accessing Lawazem’s extensive catalog supported by our partners and vendors,” CEO Abdulhakim Albeshir commented.

The investment round will enable the company to further develop and enhance its technology, as well as help in establishing the infrastructure required to address the demand for its products and services.

It will allow it to steadily expand its staff, marketing initiatives and technology capabilities. 

During 2021, the company witnessed an average quarterly growth of 150 percent.

 

Topics: Lawazem Merak Capital

BMW has its production in China stopped for 2 weeks to limit COVID-19 spread

BMW has its production in China stopped for 2 weeks to limit COVID-19 spread
RIYADH: Munich-based vehicles manufacturer BMW has had its production in the northern Chinese city of Shenyang ceased for two weeks, following a lockdown of the industrial hub to limit COVID-19’s spread. 

The factories have a total of annual production capacity of about 700,000 units. 

The automaker has halted production at both of its factories in Liaoning province since March 24, after the Shenyang municipal government’s restrictions that started on March 22, Bloomberg reported. 

The company has not given any further details regarding the resumption date. 

“We will continue to closely monitor the pandemic situation, implement strict pandemic prevention measures in the workplace, and adjust our production plans accordingly,” it said in an email. 

Topics: economy BMW Coronavirus (COVID-19)

