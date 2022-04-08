You are here

Saudi housing ministry to levy fines on non-fenced vacant land from July 1

Saudi housing ministry to levy fines on non-fenced vacant land from July 1
The fine is re-imposed in case of not fencing the land, the ministry said on its Twitter account. (File/Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing called on owners of vacant lands to fence their plots before July 01, 2022, to avoid a fine of SR100 ($26.6) for every square meter.

The fine is re-imposed in case of not fencing the land, the ministry said on its Twitter account.

The ministry aims to improve the urban landscape, protect property from encroachments, reduce visual distortions, encourage citizens to become environmentally friendly and preserve lands from waste and rubble.

The ministry said that Riyadh, Dammam, Makkah, Al-Madinah and Jeddah are the target cities in the first phase where the decision will take effect.



RIYADH: Saudi Reinsurance Co., or Saudi Re, board recommended a capital hike to support its future expansion activities.

The company's new capital is to be increased from SR891 million ($237.5 million) to SR1.336 billion through a rights issue, it said in a statement on April 8.

The capital hike through SR445.5 million rights issue will increase the number of shares from 89.1 million to 133.65 million, the statement revealed.

“In line with our long-term strategy towards 2026, we have set out with a clear ambition at the onset of 2021 to evolve and diversify as a company that can reliably serve the risk and growing reinsurance needs of the Kingdom, aiming to become among the top 50 global reinsurers,” Saudi Re CEO, Fahad Al-Hesni, said.

“Saudi Re has attained a growth rate of 19 percent over the past three years, as we expand our activities across more than 40 markets in the Middle East, Asia and Lloyd’s Market in the United Kingdom and Africa,” stated Al-Hesni.

Pending approval of the Saudi Central Bank, the Capital Market Authority, and other regulatory authorities, this move will strengthen Saudi Re’s capital base.

The company will announce the appointment of a financial advisor and submission of the capital increase application file in due course.

Saudi Re successfully completed a capital increase from SR810 million in 2021, by capitalizing SR81 million from retained earnings.

The capital increase was done through a 1-for-10 bonus share distribution.

Al-Hesni added that the company’s gross written premium increased by 19.3 percent to SR1.1 billion in 2021, marking the highest premium level achieved in the history of the company.



RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank, SAMA, directed banks to halt the option of opening online accounts for individuals or institutions as part of new security measures.

Under the new measures that will take effect starting April 10, accounts are to be opened through branches only, Okaz daily reported and local banks like Al Rajhi Bank announced on its twitter account.

Other measures include limits on daily electronic transfers and holding the international transfers for 24 hours.

SAMA also asked banks to stop allowing non-Saudi customers to add beneficiaries online and instead do it in person, according to a circular seen by Arab News.

Banks are requested to apply more than one criterion to verify identity on the request to establish electronic services, change the password, issue and activate cards, and confirm the request through another channel such as a phone call.

Measures also include applying more multi-factor authentication standards for each money transfer transaction for pre-added customers, and customers must manually enter the temporary password or OTP.

The new decisions came as an increase in fraud has been observed recently, through impersonation of platforms that sell goods or provide services, with names of official entities, to obtain access data on electronic banking services, SAMA explained in the circular.

Due to the significant and rapid development in the financial services provided by banks through traditional and electronic channels, financial fraud has increased, with different methods and forms, for illegal financial gain, SAMA added.

Impersonation, fictitious recruitment, phantom investment, fake web pages or platforms, and internal fraud are among the most prominent bank fraud operations.


The circular revealed many challenges that contributed to increasing the fraud operations in the Kingdom.

The weakness in process control systems created a challenge in the early detection and reduction of fraud cases, with insufficient investment in the infrastructure of anti-fraud systems using artificial intelligence and customer behavior study.

More than 4.8 million accounts were opened remotely without verifying that the customer's identification number matches the identity number of the user on the mobile. This constitutes 55 percent of the total accounts opened remotely.

Also, there are no procedures to verify that the IBAN and the name of the beneficiary match, the circular added.

SAMA also called banks to present a plan for other measures within five days to be implemented within two months.

Those measures include investment in the infrastructure of anti-fraud systems.

SAMA has accelerated its efforts recently in fighting fraud and scams.

Last year, it formed a team to investigate a scam through bogus recruitment.



DUBAI : Dubai school operator Taaleem is in preliminary talks with banks for an initial public offering in Dubai, two sources told Reuters, a transaction that would test market appetite for UAE’s education sector.

The private education sector in the UAE is recovering from a slowdown during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Schools have been under pressure with higher operational costs and families departing from the UAE in the first year of the pandemic or opting for remote learning at schools abroad.

The Dubai government last week decided to freeze tuition fees for the year 2022-2023, its third year in a row to help ease the financial burdens on parents.

Taaleem, one of the largest providers of early childhood, primary and secondary education, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Talks are ongoing and no final decision has been made over the potential transaction, the sources said.

In a report to clients, ratings agency Moody’s last month said the tuition fee freeze was credit negative for Dubai’s largest education provider Gems.

“The announcement contrasts with the wider economic growth and inflationary environment in Dubai and the UAE.”

Moody’s also said Abu Dhabi’s education authority did not yet provide information on whether schools would be allowed to hike tuition fees for the coming academic year.

Taaleem operates 17 private schools in Dubai and Abu Dhabi under American and British curriculums, in addition to the International Baccalaureate program. 



DUBAI: Lebanon is the most vulnerable state in the MENA region, Minister of Economy and Trade Amin Salam has told CNN’s Becky Anderson during an interview.

One of the most pressing issues in the country is the lack of wheat supplies, Salam said. Lebanon lost its national reserves in the 2020 Beirut explosion, he added. “So, this created an additional layer of challenge to Lebanon because so far we’ve been using the private sector silos to store wheat.” 

The country imports about 80 percent of its wheat from Russia and Ukraine and has been “struggling most recently looking for new markets” that meet its qualifications, he said.

“In addition to the wheat, we’re having challenges that we’re concerned about two months from today that includes sunflower oil and sugar.”

Salam said that Lebanon has failed to recover from the inflationary pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Purchasing power is very low, and (there are) many other challenges including the big number of refugees per capita that we have in Lebanon — that adds another layer of challenge.”

Lebanon is now in talks with the international community to help recover its economy.

It is in discussion with several countries, including the US and France, over potential alternative markets for food products. “We are hoping that those countries will be able to support us with the supply chain,” Salam said.

The country is also working on a “major program” with the World Bank that is expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks.

“We are confident that the international community is still very supportive of Lebanon and does not want Lebanon to fall apart,” he added.

An IMF delegation is in Lebanon to reach an agreement over an economic rescue deal. “So far, everything is moving very positively. We’re hoping to have a staffing agreement in place soon, which puts the train on the tracks.”

Salam said that the country’s Central Bank is “not bankrupt.”

He added: “We know that our national reserves are at a very difficult place. But we are very confident that the IMF agreement will help Lebanon get out of its crisis.”



ROME: The CEOs of 14 Emirati companies who presented initiatives supporting sustainability as an integral part of economic and social development were honored at a ceremony in Italy.

The event, organized by Credit Union Exports — a subsidiary of the UAE government — and CEOforLife — an international body of sustainability pioneers and impact makers headquartered in Rome — was attended by Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Emirati minister for foreign trade.

The event aimed to showcase the best practices of Emirati and Italian companies that have excelled in developing innovative products in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, and whose activities have had a positive impact on the environment and society as a whole.

“The UAE adopts principles to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all human beings,” said Al-Zeyoudi.

Di Maio said Italian companies operating in the UAE’s energy and infrastructure sectors are recording an increase in market share “thanks to their extensive experience.”

There are “opportunities for Italian companies to grow in hi-tech projects related to renewable energy, healthcare and technological innovation,” he added. “The Italian government is keen to achieve this goal.”



