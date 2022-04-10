You are here

Oman’s crude oil output rises as exports jump over 18% in Feb

Oman's crude oil output rises as exports jump over 18% in Feb
Image: Shutterstock
Oman's crude oil output rises as exports jump over 18% in Feb

Oman’s crude oil output rises as exports jump over 18% in Feb
RIYADH: Oman’s production of crude oil and oil condensates climbed by over 8 percent in February, compared to the same period last year, amounting to around 61 million barrels. 

Total exports of crude oil in the Sultanate rose by 18.3 percent during February, compared to the same period in the previous year, the Oman News Agency reported. 

However, the production of natural gas in this month saw a decline of 4 percent to reach 7.5 million cubic metres.

Topics: economy Oil Oman OPEC GCC

Mining, electricity, gas supply push Saudi industrial production index up by 22.3%

Mining, electricity, gas supply push Saudi industrial production index up by 22.3%
Mining, electricity, gas supply push Saudi industrial production index up by 22.3%

Mining, electricity, gas supply push Saudi industrial production index up by 22.3%
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Production Index, also known as IPI, grew by 22.3 percent in February compared to the same month of 2021, GASTAT showed.

IPI’s positive growth for the tenth month in a row is attributed to higher production in the three sub-sectors mining and quarrying, manufacturing and electricity and gas supply.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Inflation industrial output

Egypt’s inflation rate spikes in March amid Ukraine war

Egypt's inflation rate spikes in March amid Ukraine war
Egypt’s inflation rate spikes in March amid Ukraine war

Egypt's inflation rate spikes in March amid Ukraine war
CAIRO: Egypt said on Sunday its annual inflation rate surged past 12 percent in March, up from 10 percent in February, largely because of Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has strained global markets and sent oil prices to record highs.

Data released by the Central Agency for Mobilization and Statistics shows price hikes across many sectors, from fuel, electricity and food items to housing, medical services and entertainment.

The figures cover the period from April 1, 2021, to March 30, 2022.

The hikes have inflicted a heavy burden on consumers, especially lower-income households, and particularly for everyday necessities.

Most of Egypt’s more than 103 million population have suffered from price hikes since the government embarked on an ambitious reform program in 2016 to overhaul the country’s battered economy. Nearly 30 percent of Egyptians live in poverty, according to official figures.

The figures show that food and beverage prices hiked by 4.5 percent in March compared to February prices, with price hikes for cereal and bread hitting 11 percent. 

The government announced last month fixed prices for unsubsidized bread for the next three months in an effort to fight the increase.

The accelerating hikes came in the wake of the Central Bank’s decisions to raise its main interest rate and to devalue the local currency against the U.S. dollar to fight inflation.

Justifying its March 21 decisions, the bank citied the war in Ukraine that has shaken the global economy and threatened food supplies and livelihoods of people across the world.

Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, was at over $102 per barrel over the weekend after hitting a peak of nearly $140 in March.

Topics: Egypt Inflation

PIF-owned SAMI, Boeing partner in bid to scale up Saudi aviation sector

PIF-owned SAMI, Boeing partner in bid to scale up Saudi aviation sector
PIF-owned SAMI, Boeing partner in bid to scale up Saudi aviation sector

PIF-owned SAMI, Boeing partner in bid to scale up Saudi aviation sector
RIYADH: PIF-owned Saudi Arabian Military Industries signed a deal with Chicago-based Boeing to develop a joint venture aimed at scaling up the Kingdom’s aviation sector.

The agreement will strengthen Saudi Arabia’s defense capabilities by providing maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for military platforms, according to a statement by SAMI.

Read More: Boeing plans to expand workforce in Saudi Arabia as Vision 2030 pushes for more localization

“This JV will serve to meet the needs of the growing aviation sector in the Kingdom and paves the way for more fruitful cooperation in the coming years,” said Ahmed Al-Khateeb, SAMI board chairman.

SAMI CEO Walid Abukhaled stated that “the JV is a first step toward a broader strategic partnership between SAMI and Boeing in the future.”

 The move comes in line with a Kingdom-wide vision towards a fully sustainable defense sector by 2030.

Topics: SAMI Boeing deal aviation SaudiVision2030

Binance awarded In-Principle Approval as a crypto-asset service provider from ADGM

Binance awarded In-Principle Approval as a crypto-asset service provider from ADGM
Binance awarded In-Principle Approval as a crypto-asset service provider from ADGM

Binance awarded In-Principle Approval as a crypto-asset service provider from ADGM
ABU DHABI: Binance has received it's In-Principle Approval from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Abu Dhabi Global Market, or ADGM, to establish itself as a crypto asset broker-dealer. 

Upon the successful completion of its ADGM FSRA application, Binance could offer its services regarding virtual asset offerings to customers across the Middle East and North Africa region, through its subsidiary Binance (AD) Limited.

"We are pleased that Binance has been awarded an In-Principle Approval in the ADGM, and are excited to support them as they work towards establishing their foothold and presence in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE," said Dhaher bin Dhaher, CEO, Registration Authority of Abu Dhabi Global Market, in a statement. 

"Binance has been actively engaging global regulators, such as ADGM, as part of its ongoing commitment to uphold global standards and collectively foster the developments and sustainable growth of the crypto ecosystem," said Richard Teng, Head of MENA for Binance. 

ADGM’s virtual asset framework is well recognised globally for its inclusive regulations, and it is playing a crucial role in elevating the economic growth of Abu Dhabi by upholding the transparency and integrity of the marketplace. 

Topics: economy Binance cryptocurrency bitcoin ether

EFG Hermes appoints Saud Altassan as CEO

EFG Hermes appoints Saud Altassan as CEO
EFG Hermes appoints Saud Altassan as CEO

EFG Hermes appoints Saud Altassan as CEO
RIYADH: EFG Hermes Holding’s investment bank arm, the leading investment bank franchise in Frontier Emerging Markets has appointed Saud Altassan as the CEO of EFG Hermes, Saudi.

Before joining EFG Hermes, Altassan was Bank of America’s head of Investment in Saudi Arabia.

Before Bank of America, Altassan was the CEO of Swicorp, the private financial services group specializing in private equity, asset management and investment banking in MENA.

“I am proud and delighted to be joining one of the most reputable financial services institutions in the region,” said Altassan.

“It is exciting to have someone with Altassan’s depth and breadth of experience leading this increasingly important part of EFG Hermes’ franchise. In his new role, Altassan will lead on expansion strategies in the dynamic and ever-growing Saudi market,” said Karim Awad, CEO of EFG Hermes Holding’s Group. 

 

 

Topics: Appointment

