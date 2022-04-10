TASI inches up; AMAK, ACWA Power top gainers: Closing bell

Saudi stocks closed slightly higher on Sunday, with gains registered by several major companies, including AMAK, and ACWA Power.



As of the closing bell, the Saudi main index, TASI, closed 0.61 percent higher at 13,395.

The parallel market Nomu slid 0.21 percent, to reach 24,245.

Shares in AMAK rallied 10 percent to lead the gainers.

NADEC led the fallers since the opening, finishing the session down 3.54 percent, while shares in Nama Chemicals Co. slid 2.75 percent.



Among the gainers, ACWA Power rose 6.80 percent, while Bank Aljazira gained 6.18 percent.

Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, closed today’s trading session 0.12 percent lower.

In the banking sector, the Saudi National Bank climbed 0.28 percent, while the Kingdom's largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, edged up 0.49 percent.

As for Saudi pharma operators, Nahdi Medical Co. rose 0.96 percent, while Aldawaa Medical Services Co. was up 0.52 percent at the closing bell.

In the insurance sector, Al-Rajhi Company for Cooperative Insurance fell 0.73 percent.

In the food and beverages sector, Almarai Co. edged up 1.15 percent.

Brent crude was priced at $102.78 a barrel, and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate is at $98.26 a barrel, as of 3:30 p.m. Saudi time.