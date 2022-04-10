You are here

From Miss Universe crown to reciters’ voices, NFTs can get anything you want

DANA ALOMAR

  • These properties are tamper-proof and cannot be stolen
RIYADH: Who would have thought that a day would come when a neighborhood girl in Riyadh could be a part-owner of the Miss Universe crown? Or a person in Dubai can own part of one the most beautiful voices that recite the religious text of the Qur’an? 

The dream will soon be a reality as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, is giving access to anything we can think of today.

Dubai-based luxury jewelry house Mouawad is offering a “fractionalized” ownership of the Miss Universe crown via NFTs. 

For the first time, fans of the Miss Universe Power of Unity crown will have a chance to be part of the beauty pageant history. They could be owners of the digital content associated with the contestants and the crown.

And if the crown ever came under the hammer, the owner could vote to sell the pageant, place it in a museum or, still better, trade the tokens with another beauty enthusiast. However, the million-dollar question now is how this is even possible. The short answer is NFTs.




Suzy Sikorski, associate specialist at Christie’s Dubai

To understand the term, one must closely look at the operative word, fungible. The word means mutually exchangeable things such as dollar bills, shares, and commodities. Non-fungible implies something that cannot be exchanged. NFTs are digital assets stamped, sealed and saved on an online ledger of transactions, referred to as a blockchain. These digital objects cannot be duplicated.

NFTs are a new asset class. It could be anything from a painting to an audio clip or any digital data hardcoded on the blockchain. An individual must sign a “smart contract” to own the digital asset. These properties are tamper-proof and cannot be stolen.

“People invest in NFTs hoping that it would appreciate in value with time. They’re looking for monetary gain to sell those assets later for a higher value,” said Musfir Khawaja, co-founder of nftOne, an NFT platform that focuses on art, culture and creativity in the Middle East. 




Musfir Khawaja, co-founder of nftOne

“It’s like investing in real estate, gold or even cryptocurrencies,” he said.

While digital art has been around for a long time now, the ability to own and trade them at will makes it an exciting proposition. It’s also democratized the art market.

“NFTs open up a new demography of people who wouldn’t necessarily be interested in the traditional collection or production of art,” said Suzy Sikorski, an associate specialist at Christie’s Dubai, the renowned art gallery and auction house.

People invest in NFTs hoping that it would appreciate in value with time. They’re looking for monetary gain to sell those assets later for a higher value

Musfir Khawaja, co-founder of nftOne, an NFT platform

Sirkosi further added that such platforms empowered digital artists and gave voice to women and marginalized sections of society.

“In many cases, it has given a voice to gender minorities. The voiceless are now finding a clear way through the NFT market, which is very interesting,” she said.

While the NFT market is still nascent, it’s a rage among the millennials and Generation Z, who consider tokens an integral part of their daily lives. The network is now breaching the generation gap by including traditional orthodox communities who hitherto were oblivious about the market potential for their art and craft.

An excellent case in point is the work of Qur’an reciters who had no say in the commercial use of their religious oration. Technically, it’s piracy. Companies such as nftOne are now coming forward to protect their intellectual property rights by offering them a chance to mint their online rendition as an NFT.

“We are in discussions with several reciters who are willing to create NFTs of their recitations and protect their IPR, thereby stopping people from misusing their audio for commercial gains,” Khawaja said.

With newer opportunities and inclusive growth, the NFT marketplace will soon be one of the most happening places on the information superhighway. And this time the writing will be on the blockchain.

RIYADH: Oil prices slipped $2 a barrel in early Asian trading on Monday, following a second straight weekly decline after world consumers announced plans to release a record volume of crude and oil products from strategic stocks and China lockdowns continued.

Brent crude fell $2.04, or 2 percent, to $100.74 a barrel at 0139 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude lost $1.94, or 2 percent, to $96.32. 

Last week, Brent dropped 1.5 percent while US oil slid 1 percent. 

Lockdown in Shanghai; IEA to release 60 million barrels

The market has been watching developments in China, where authorities have kept Shanghai, a city of 26 million people, locked down under its “zero tolerance” for COVID-19. China is the world’s biggest oil importer.

Member nations of the International Energy Agency will release 60 million barrels over the next six months, with the United States matching that amount as part of its 180-million-barrel release announced in March. The moves aim to offset a shortfall in Russian crude after Moscow was hit with heavy sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.

EU seeks alternatives to Russian oil and gas

The EU may set more ambitious targets for its transition to renewable energy as it seeks alternatives to imports of oil and gas from Russia, EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said on Sunday.

The EU’s 27 member states have agreed to collectively reduce their net greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent from 1990 levels by 2030, a step toward “net-zero” emissions by 2050.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, the European Commission has also proposed that Europe cut imports of Russian gas by two-thirds this year and is drafting plans to phase them out by 2027.

The Commission is to propose a “Repower EU” plan in May for how the bloc can quit Russian fossil fuels.

“What we will do in the next couple of weeks is work toward what I call the Repower EU initiative, and as part of that, we want to accelerate the energy transition. So, in that context, we might revisit our targets,” Timmermans told reporters during a visit to Cairo.

Biden to speak to Indian PM on Russian oil imports

Meanwhile, US president Joe Biden will meet virtually with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, the White House said, when the US has made clear it does not want to see an uptick in Russian energy imports by India.

“President Biden will continue our close consultations on the consequences of Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Sunday.

US Deputy National Security Adviser for International Economics Daleep Singh said the US would not set any “red line” for India on its energy imports from Russia but does not want to see a “rapid acceleration” in purchases. 

Lured by steep discounts following Western sanctions on Russian entities, India has bought at least 13 million barrels of Russian crude oil since the country invaded Ukraine in late February. That compared with some 16 million barrels for the whole of last year, according to Reuters. 

(With inputs from Reuters) 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s United Electronics Co., known as eXtra, posted a 20 percent increase in net profit for the first quarter of 2022 due to an increase in sales.

The Khobar-based retailer’s profit rose to SR97 million ($25.8 million), compared to SR81 million for the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse filing.

The result was attributed to higher sales as well as consumer finance and services sector growth, which led to a gross profit increase of 11.4 percent.

RIYADH: Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. has completely redeemed its $500 million Islamic sukuk, the company announced in a bourse statement. 

The company — one of the leading property developers in Saudi Arabia — said that the impact of this transaction will be reflected on its financial statements in the second quarter.

In the statement, it revealed that it used its internal resources to pay the sukuk on the due date. 

On the redemption date, there were 5,00,000 sukuk, and each was valued at $1000.

Oil prices slipped $2 a barrel in early Asian trading on Monday, following a second straight weekly decline after world consumers announced plans to release a record volume of crude and oil products from strategic stocks and as China lockdowns continued.
Brent crude fell $2.04, or 2 percent, to $100.74 a barrel at 0139 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude lost $1.94, or 2 percent, to $96.32. Last week, Brent dropped 1.5 percent while US oil slid 1 percent. For several weeks, the benchmarks have been at their most volatile since June 2020.
The market has been watching developments in China, where authorities have kept Shanghai, a city of 26 million people, locked down under its “zero tolerance” for COVID-19. China is the world’s biggest oil importer.
Member nations of the International Energy Agency (IEA) will release 60 million barrels over the next six months, with the United States matching that amount as part of its 180 million barrel release announced in March. The moves are aimed at offsetting a shortfall in Russian crude after Moscow was hit with heavy sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.
“Oil is losing steam due to the joint efforts of the oil reserve release by US and the IEA countries, along with weakening demand amid China extending lockdowns, where both of the manufacturing hubs, Shenyang and Shanghai, halted broad production,” CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.
The unprecedented release of 240 million barrels, equivalent to well over 1 million barrels per day, has helped cool prices and sharply narrowed backwardation in oil price curves, where prices in prompt months are higher than those in future months.
However, it is unclear whether that will fully offset the shortfall in Russian oil as exports continued, with India, lured by steep discounts, increasing imports.
On Monday, President Joe Biden will meet virtually with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House said, at a time when the United States has made it clear it does not want to see an uptick in Russian energy imports by India.
Russia’s production of oil and gas condensate fell to 10.52 million bpd for April 1-6 from a March average of 11.01 million bpd.
The oil reserves release could deter producers, including the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and US shale producers, from accelerating output increases even with prices around $100 a barrel, ANZ Research analysts said in a note.
However, the OPEC+ group of oil exporting nations has not shown any inclination to increase its output targets more than the 400,000 barrels per day it has been adding monthly as part of a restoration of supply cuts.
In the United States, energy firms last week added oil and natural gas rigs for a third week in a row as Washington seeks more production to help its allies wean themselves off Russian oil and gas.

RIYADH: Consumer prices in Russia jumped 7.61 percent in March, their biggest month-on-month increase since January 1999, data showed on Friday, as the economy took a hit from sanctions and a record fall in the rouble.

Inflation in Russia has accelerated sharply in the past few weeks as the ruble slipped to an all-time low last month after Russia began what it calls “a special military operation” in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The fall in the ruble, which has recovered sharply this week to 2022 highs, boosted demand for a wide range of goods from food staples to cars on expectations that prices will rise even more.

Germany’s growth to fall 

Germany’s economic growth could fall to 1.4 percent-1.5 percent this year, from 2.7 percent in 2021, with an average of around 590,000 people on reduced-hours lay-off schemes over the course of the year, Labor Minister Hubertus Heil said in an interview with Bild am Sonntag.

“We will still be growing,” Heil said. “But this all subject to the proviso that the war does not spread further and that energy supply remains in place,” he added.

The government would provide further aid and support for lay-offs where possible to safeguard jobs if the situation worsened, Heil said.

Germany plans to offer more than €100 billion ($108.8 billion) worth of aid to companies hit by fallout from the war in Ukraine, according to a document seen by Reuters on Friday.

Argentina’s inflation estimate 

Argentina’s 2022 inflation is expected to reach 59.2 percent, analysts consulted by the country’s central bank said on Friday, largely due to the impact that the war in Ukraine is having on prices.

The projection is 4.2 percentage points higher than the previous poll published one month ago.

The survey, which consulted 41 participants between March 29 and 31, also estimated March’s inflation at 5.5 percent and a growth of 3.2 percent for the year.

The economists surveyed expect the average nominal exchange rate in Argentina to be 154 pesos per dollar by December and expect it to reach 222 pesos per dollar by the end of 2023.

Chile inflation surges 

Chile’s consumer prices rocketed 1.9 percent in March, the highest monthly rise in almost thirty years, underscoring the challenge for authorities as they battle spiraling inflation exacerbated by rising global commodities costs.

The country’s official statistics agency said on Friday that the rise had been driven by food prices, non-alcoholic beverages and education.

The monthly figure was far higher than the 1.05 percent rise expected in a Reuters poll of economists and is the highest monthly inflation rate since 1993. The rolling 12-month rate rose further to around 9.4 percent, the highest since 2008.

 

