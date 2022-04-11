Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on April 11

RIYADH: Saudi main stock index TASI started the trading week higher on Sunday, propelled by lifted investor appetite.

At the closing bell, TASI was up 0.6 percent to 13,395 points, while the parallel market Nomu edged down to 24,245.

Qatar topped GCC stock exchanges, adding 2.8 percent, followed by Oman and Bahrain.

Kuwait’s BKP and the Egyptian index EGX30 shed 0.3 and 1.8 percent, respectively.

Oil prices slid on Monday as Brent crude oil reached $100.95 per barrel and US benchmark WTI traded at $96.41 at 9:20 a.m.

Stock news

United Cooperative Assurance Co. received approval from the Saudi Central Bank to increase capital to SR700 million ($187 million) through a rights issue

Shareholders of Saudi Basic Industries Corp. approved the board’s proposal to distribute dividends of SR2.25 per share for the second half of 2021

Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. announced that it had fully redeemed its $500 million Shariah-compliant Sukuk

Saudi Arabia’s United Electronics Co., known as eXtra, reported a 20 percent increase in profit to SR97 million for the first quarter of 2022

Saudi Industrial Investment Group has received approval to fully acquire National Petrochemical Co., better known as Petrochem

Calendar

April 11, 2022

National Petrochemical Co.’s shares will be suspended from trading on the Saudi stock exchange to commence delisting procedures