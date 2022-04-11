You are here

Jared Kushner's PE firm secured $2bn from Saudi Arabia: NYT

Jared Kushner's PE firm secured $2bn from Saudi Arabia: NYT
Jared Kushner, was Special Advisor to President Trump. Image Shutterstock
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Jared Kushner's PE firm secured $2bn from Saudi Arabia: NYT

Jared Kushner's PE firm secured $2bn from Saudi Arabia: NYT
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Jared Kushner's private equity firm, Affinity Partners secured $2 billion from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund in the summer of 2021, according to a New York Times report. 

To secure the deal, Kushner traveled multiple times to the Middle East.

Despite being rebuffed by Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, he secured a $2 billion investment from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund in July last year, the report added. 

The report also noted that the PIF was initially reluctant to support Kushner's fund, citing his lack of experience. However, the board of the PIF finally decided to sign the deal. 

Kushner set up Affinity Partners in July 2021 following his departure from the White House.

During his time at the White House, he served as a senior advisor to his father-in-law, the then president Donald Trump. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) Jared Kushner Donald Trump

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Twitter says billionaire Musk not joining its board, warns of 'distractions ahead'

Twitter says billionaire Musk not joining its board, warns of ‘distractions ahead’
  Before taking a stake, Musk ran a Twitter poll asking users if they believed Twitter adheres to the principle of free speech
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Twitter Inc. said on Sunday that Elon Musk rejected its offer to join the social media firm’s board, a dramatic turn in a week when the billionaire became its biggest shareholder, and it warned of more drama with “distractions ahead.”


Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal said in a note posted to Twitter that the company’s board held many discussions with Musk, but he did not state the reason for the Tesla CEO’s decision.


Agrawal said the planned appointment was due to become effective on Saturday, which would have prevented the world’s wealthiest person from becoming a beneficial owner of more than 14.9 percent of Twitter’s common stock.


“I believe this is for the best,” Agrawal said in the note. (https://bit.ly/3usFqhe) “There will be distractions ahead, but our goals and priorities remain unchanged.”


The announcement was so abrupt that Musk was still listed on Twitter’s board of directors on its website as of early Monday.


Musk, whose net worth is pegged at $274 billion by Forbes, responded only with a face-with-hand-over-mouth emoticon on Twitter. Tesla did not immediately respond to an email sent to the company seeking a comment from the CEO.


Musk, who calls himself a free-speech absolutist and has been critical of Twitter, disclosed a 9.1 percent stake on April 4 and said he planned to bring about significant improvements at the social media platform.


The disclosure of the stake stoked widespread speculation on his intentions, ranging from a full takeover of the platform to taking an active role in corporate decisions.


News of Musk taking a board seat had some Twitter employees panicking over the future of the social media firm’s ability to moderate content, company sources told Reuters.


Musk, a prolific user of Twitter, has made announcements about his company and a variety of issues to his more than 80 million followers on the social media platform.


Before taking a stake, Musk ran a Twitter poll asking users if they believed Twitter adheres to the principle of free speech.


A day after becoming the largest shareholder, he launched another poll asking users if they wanted an edit button, a long-awaited feature on which Twitter has been working.


The Tesla boss also asked users in a poll if Twitter’s headquarters should be converted into a homeless shelter, a plan backed by Amazon.com Inc’s founder Jeff Bezos.


On Saturday, Musk suggested changes to the Twitter Blue premium subscription service, including slashing its price, banning advertising and giving an option to pay in the cryptocurrency dogecoin.


Twitter shares, which soared 27 percent on April 4 after Musk disclosed his stake, have lost 7.5 percent since then to Friday’s close.

 

Topics: economy Elon Musk Twitter

Riyadh tops Saudi Arabia's Rent Index in March

Riyadh tops Saudi Arabia's Rent Index in March
Updated 13 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh tops Saudi Arabia's Rent Index in March

Riyadh tops Saudi Arabia's Rent Index in March
  The rental index aims to facilitate transparency in the rental market in the Kingdom by determining specific indicators
Updated 13 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The city of Riyadh topped the rental index report for Saudi Arabia for the second month in a row, taking over 31 percent of the total rental deals registered, according to Ejar monthly report.

Jeddah came in second with more than 19 percent, followed by Dammam with 6 percent, then Makkah Al-Mukarramah by more than 4 percent, Al-Madinah Al-Munawwara and Al-Khobar closely followed with more than 3 percent.

The deals were based on residential and commercial lease contracts concluded during March and recorded in a rental database, which was distributed among the cities included in the rental index.

The rental index aims to facilitate transparency in the rental market in the Kingdom by determining specific indicators for cities, neighborhoods and different types of real estate, both residential and commercial.

The service uses interactive maps as well as the "rental indicator," to enable beneficiaries to search for appropriate options that suit their needs, and to facilitate searches within the cities and neighborhoods covered by the service, which can be accessed through the "Sakani" platform.

Topics: economy Riyadh Saudi Arabia real estate

Dubai issues 24,662 new business licenses in Q1 of 2022, reflecting 58% growth

Dubai issues 24,662 new business licenses in Q1 of 2022, reflecting 58% growth
Updated 23 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai issues 24,662 new business licenses in Q1 of 2022, reflecting 58% growth

Dubai issues 24,662 new business licenses in Q1 of 2022, reflecting 58% growth
Updated 23 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai has issued a total of 24,662 new business licenses in the first quarter of 2022, reflecting 58% growth compared to the corresponding period a year earlier, WAM reported, citing a report from The Department of Economy and Tourism.

The figures are in line with the city’s goal to support productivity, growth, economic diversification, sustainability, competitiveness, developing strategic economic sectors, and providing high quality standards.

While 57 percent of the newly issued businesses were professional, 43 percent were commercial.

Bur Dubai district accounted for the largest share with 16, 577 licenses, followed by Deira, with 8,066 licenses, then by Hatta, with just 19 licenses.

In terms of legal structures, 33 percent of licensed were for sole establishment firms, 26 percent were civil companies, and 19 percent were limited liability companies.

Registration and licensing transactions amounted to 136,034 during the period, reflecting 36 percent growth, when compared to the corresponding period a year earlier.

Initial approvals reached 19,835, representing growth of 43 percent as opposed to the same period last year. 

Additionally, trade name reservations hit 22,112, demonstrating growth of 29 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2021.

 

Topics: Dubai business economy

UAE's dnata expands its capacity at London Heathrow airport with new cargo facility

UAE’s dnata expands its capacity at London Heathrow airport with new cargo facility
Updated 11 April 2022
Arab News

UAE’s dnata expands its capacity at London Heathrow airport with new cargo facility

UAE’s dnata expands its capacity at London Heathrow airport with new cargo facility
Updated 11 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai-based air and travel services provider, dnata, has launched a new 10,500 sqm cargo centre at London Heathrow airport.

The new facility is part of the firm’s dnata City East complex, and will increase its capacity at Heathrow. It will ensure the handling of goods amid increasing demand for reliable air cargo services in the UK, according to a company statement.

It will operate in conjunction with dnata City East’s existing 22,500 sqm facility which opened in September 2019, making it the largest off-site cargo handling operation at the UK’s largest commercial aviation hub. 

Since 2014,  dnata has expanded UK cargo operations with seven facilities, including six new builds to its infrastructure.

It now operates 13 cargo centers at six airports in the country. 

Topics: economy Heathrow cargo trade Aviation industry airlines virgin atlantic

CSR UAE Fund plans 50 projects with private sector over next 5 years

CSR UAE Fund plans 50 projects with private sector over next 5 years
Updated 11 April 2022
Arab News

CSR UAE Fund plans 50 projects with private sector over next 5 years

CSR UAE Fund plans 50 projects with private sector over next 5 years
Updated 11 April 2022
Arab News

The UAE’s Corporate Social Responsibility Fund plans 50 new programs and initiatives designed in partnership with the private sector in the country, according to its Chairman, Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri.

The plan is part of a five year strategy launched by the fund, developed to enhance the role of the nation as the global driver for responsible investment and sustainable development, WAM reported.

The board also welcomed the newly appointed members: Fatima Tawakul, assistant under-secretary for support services, ministry of industry and advanced technology, and Walid Al Naqbi as board secretary. 

Topics: economy UAE social responsibility corporate social responsibility (CSR)

