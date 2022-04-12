You are here

Bitcoin, Ether plummet; Meta starts testing tools for Metaverse; Rappi accepts crypto payments — Crypto Moves

Bitcoin, Ether plummet; Meta starts testing tools for Metaverse; Rappi accepts crypto payments — Crypto Moves
Facebook owner Meta Platforms FB.O is beginning to test tools for selling digital assets and experiences within its virtual reality platform Horizon Worlds. Image: Shutterstock
Nirmal Narayanan 
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Bitcoin, Ether plummet; Meta starts testing tools for Metaverse; Rappi accepts crypto payments — Crypto Moves

Bitcoin, Ether plummet; Meta starts testing tools for Metaverse; Rappi accepts crypto payments — Crypto Moves
  • Rappi has teamed with cryptocurrency platforms Bitpay and Bitso to back the new service
Nirmal Narayanan  RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Tuesday, down 5.13 percent to $40,114 as of 09:00 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,010, down 5.36 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Meta starts testing tools for Metaverse

Facebook owner Meta Platforms FB.O is beginning to test tools for selling digital assets and experiences within its virtual reality platform Horizon Worlds, a key part of its plan for creating a metaverse, it said on Monday.

The tools will be available initially to a handpicked set of users who are creating virtual classes, games and fashion accessories within the company’s immersive platform, which is accessible via VR headsets, Meta said in a statement.

Using one tool, those select users will be able to sell their accessories or offer paid access to specialized digital spaces they have built, the company said.

The social media giant is also testing out a “creator bonus” program for a small set of Horizon Worlds users in the US, through which it will pay participants each month for using new features the company launches.

“We want there to just be tons of awesome worlds, and in order for that to happen, there needs to be a lot of creators who can support themselves and make this their job,” Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a conversation with early adopters, held inside Horizon Worlds using avatars.

Bank of Spain reminds public crypto purchases can be banned in certain cases

RIYADH: The Spanish Central Bank has warned users of that banks can take punitive actions if they suspect illegitimate cryptocurrency purchases.

It explains that traditional banks have the ability to block these transactions if they suspect there are suspicious circumstances involved, such as those related to identity theft or money laundering.

The bank also explains that accounts can be blocked as a result of suspicious behavior associated with identity theft.

“It may happen that the bank has suspicions that identity theft with credential theft is taking place. There are frequent cases of fraud in which there is fraudulent access to the accounts of the clients of an entity after having stolen their passwords from the client, and which end in a transfer to acquire cryptocurrencies,” the bank said. 

“It may also happen that the bank classifies this type of operation as high risk and decides to require additional controls, such as making a phone call or asking you to come to the branch.”

Crypto trading volume in India plunges further

Cryptocurrency trading volume in India continues to decline after the government started taxing crypto income at 30 percent.

Crypto trading volumes have fallen from last week across all major exchanges, according to crypto research firm  Crebaco. 

In addition, MobiKwik reportedly pulled its services across exchanges on April 1 amid unclear regulations, Bitcoin.com reported. 

MobiKwik has been one of the preferred payment methods for buying cryptocurrency on exchanges.

Dark personality traits affect Bitcoin enthusiasm, research says

Meanwhile, new research carried out by experts at Queensland University has suggested that cryptocurrencies are more likely to woo people with dark personality traits. 

“First, the high risks and high potential returns of crypto trading make it attractive to the kind of people who like gambling. Second, cryptocurrencies are not issued or backed by governments like traditional or “fiat” currencies. This makes them attractive to people who distrust government,” wrote the researchers in an article published in The Conversation. 

“A common reason to invest in crypto is the hope of earning high returns. Beyond the desire to build wealth, our research shows dark personality traits also drive crypto buying,” researchers added. 

Delivery app Rappi begins accepting cryptocurrency

Colombian delivery app Rappi, which offers on-demand deliveries of food and other goods across Latin America, has launched a cryptocurrency payment pilot program in Mexico.

Rappi has teamed with cryptocurrency platforms Bitpay and Bitso to back the new service, which will let users turn crypto into credits within the app to make purchases, Rappi said.

“It’s a first step that will allow us to learn and continue incorporating the crypto world into Rappi,” Rappi President Sebastian Mejia said in a statement.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Nirmal Narayanan

Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Cepsa, the Spanish oil and gas company, which is majority-owned by Abu Dhabi’s strategic investment fund Mubadala, is in talks with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and Masdar, on potential co-investments and partnerships in green hydrogen projects. 

In an interview with a UAE’s daily, Cepsa CEO, Maarten Wetselaar, said that potential collaboration can take the form of joint investments in developing the entire hydrogen value chain from the Middle East to Europe and North Africa. 

Cepsa is also considering building demand and infrastructure in Spain and other parts of Europe, as ADNOC will completely focus on green hydrogen projects, the CEO added. 

$11bn green hydrogen project in Australia

Japan’s Osaka Gas Co. Ltd. said on Tuesday it will provide technical support for a $10.75 billion green hydrogen project in the Australian outback, and will consider potential investment in future.

The Desert Bloom Hydrogen project, backed by Singapore-based Sanguine Impact Investment Group, will use a unique technology to suck water out of the air and solar power to split the water to make green hydrogen — hydrogen generated by renewable energy — in the Northern Territory’s desert.

Osaka Gas has agreed to contribute project management, engineering and technical support for the project, manage hydrogen sales and negotiate with equipment manufacturers, the project’s developer, Aqua Aerem, said.

“We may invest in the project in the future, but there is no concrete investment plan from our end now,” a spokesperson for the Japanese utility said, adding it will provide technical support by leveraging its expertise in gas production and hydrogen-related businesses.

Ukrainian energy firms sue Russia

A coalition of Ukrainian companies wants a US federal court to order Russia to pay a nearly $35 million foreign judgment, with the hope they can eventually access some of the country’s assets in the US.

The 11 companies said on Saturday in a petition in Washington, D.C., to the federal court, that they operated gas stations and an office in Crimea that were seized by Russia in 2014. Swiss arbitrators awarded them $34.5 million in 2019, according to court papers.

A lawyer for the companies, James Boykin, said the freezing of Russian assets as part of recent US sanctions could offer a chance for his clients to collect.

“If funds do get made available to people who suffered from Russian aggression, I don’t see why Crimea and people who lost out following the annexation would be excluded,” he said.

The petition said Russian forces seized and looted petrol stations owned by the companies because Ukrainian tycoon and former government official, Igor Kolomoisky, a part-owner of petitioner Sabil, was a Kremlin critic. Kolomoisky was sanctioned by the US in 2021 for alleged corruption.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Aqila Alasaeed

Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks rose for the third day in a row during the morning session Tuesday despite higher oil prices.

Early in the day, Brent crude was trading at $101.54 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was trading at $97.38 a barrel, as of 10:05 a.m. Saudi time.

The main index, TASI, gained 0.13 percent to 13,500, and the parallel market Nomu advanced 0.15 percent to 24,082 as of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time.

Almunajem Foods Co. led the gainers with a 6.55-percent gain, while Eastern Province Cement Co. led the laggards with a 2.04-percent decline.

In the financial sector, the Saudi National Bank and Al Rajhi Bank saw their shares rise 0.36 percent and 1.36 percent, respectively.

Further in the financial sector, Bank Albilad gained 3.32 percent, after it got its general assembly's approval to increase its capital to $2.6 billion.

Shares of Saudi pharma giants Aldawaa Medical Services Co. and Nahdi Medical Co. rose 0.37 percent and 0.46 percent, respectively.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, opened today's trading session 0.12 percent higher.

Salma Wael

Salma Wael

RIYADH: The Saudi main index TASI closed higher for a second straight day on Monday, up 0.7 percent to 13,483 points, while Nomu dropped 0.8 percent to 24,047.

Most GCC stock exchanges ended higher tallying with Saudi Arabian markets.

Dubai’s bourse led with gains amounting to 1.3 percent as investor sentiment was boosted ahead of the record listing of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.

Stock exchanges in Abu Dhabi, Qatar also advanced, while the Omani and Kuwaiti indexes closed almost flat.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, the Egyptian index EGX30 extended losses by 1.6 percent, following a rise in inflation.

In energy trading, Brent crude oil reached $100.73 a barrel on Tuesday while US benchmark WTI traded at $96.56 as of 9:03 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news           

National Agricultural Development Co. received a letter from a shareholder that owns more than 5 percent of the company's capital regarding the completion of a deal to purchase an additional 12.46-percent stake

Bank Albilad got approval on the board of directors' recommendation to increase capital to SR2.5 billion ($670 million) through the issuance of bonus shares

A consortium of Saudi Ground Services Co. and Saudi Services and Operations Co.Ltd was awarded a SR342-million contract to operate and maintain the passenger bridges at King Abdulaziz International Airport for a period of five years

Almunajem Food Co. saw its profits jump by 232 percent to SR97.9 million during the first quarter of 2022 from the same period a year ago

Middle East Healthcare Co. announced that its Saudi German Hospital in Riyadh started operating on April 10 after receiving the health ministry’s final license

DANA ALOMAR

DANA ALOMAR

DUBAI: The Dubai hotel industry recorded 90 percent occupancy in March, for the first time since 2007, driven by new demands due to Dubai Expo 2020, STR data revealed.   

The city’s occupancy levels crossed 90 percent during the final days of the mega event, reaching its peak of 96 percent on March 24, while staying higher than 90 percent for 25 days during the month.   

This also helped hotels improve their average daily rates and revenue per available room, with ADR reaching the second-highest level of the pandemic era to 891.46 dirhams ($242.71) and RevPAR climbing to 817.90 dirhams, which is the highest since December 2015. 

 

Nirmal Narayanan

Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices inched higher on Tuesday as risk appetite weakened ahead of US inflation data that could support the Federal Reserve’s aggressive policy stance to contain rising pricing pressures.
Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,958.61 per ounce, as of 0407 GMT, after hitting its highest in nearly a month on Monday. 

US gold futures rose 0.8 percent at $1,962.90.

Palladium, silver up

Auto-catalyst metal palladium gained 1 percent at $2,457.49, after hitting its highest since March 24 at $2,550.58 on Monday following a sale block by London markets. 

Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.4 percent to $25.18 per ounce and platinum was up 0.5 percent at $981.56. 

Grains firm

US grains futures rose on Tuesday, with wheat climbing to its strongest level in more than two weeks and corn near a five-week high on persistent concerns over the Russia-Ukraine conflict that continues to disrupt Black Sea exports.

As Black Sea shipments from major wheat exporters Ukraine and Russia remained hampered, further tightening global supplies, the spotlight now is on winter wheat production in the US Plains, where farmers face risks from drought.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 1.8 percent at $11.08-1/2 a bushel, as of 0408 GMT, shortly after touching $11.09-1/2, its highest since March 24.

The CBOT corn contract gained 0.9 percent at $7.71-1/4 a bushel, hovering near a five-week high of $7.78 scaled in the previous session.

CBOT soybeans climbed 0.6 percent to $16.65-1/2 a bushel, below a two-week high of nearly $17 hit in the previous session.

Aluminum sinks

Shanghai aluminium prices fell for a sixth straight session on Tuesday to their lowest in more than three months, as COVID-19 curbs in top consumer China and bets over aggressive policy tightening fanned growth and demand concerns.

The most-traded May aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SAFcv1 was down 1.4 percent at $3,300.84 a ton by noon break, after falling to its lowest since Jan. 6 at $3,233.37.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.5 percent at $3,265 a ton as of 0430 GMT.

(With inputs from Reuters)

