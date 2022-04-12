You are here

PIF-owned SALIC buys 12.5% of NADEC shares

PIF-owned SALIC buys 12.5% of NADEC shares
This deal accounts for nearly 12.46 percent of NADEC’s total outstanding shares. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: PIF-owned Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co. has completed a deal to acquire 12.66 million shares in National Agricultural Development Co., known as NADEC.

This deal accounts for nearly 12.46 percent of NADEC’s total outstanding shares, which amount to 101.64 million, according to a bourse filing.

SALIC is one of the main shareholders of NADEC which owns more than 5 percent of the company’s capital.

Previously, SALIC owned 20 percent of NADEC, and following the deal, SALIC will hold 32.46 percent.

WASHINGTON: Inflation soared over the past year at its fastest pace in more than 40 years, with costs for food, gasoline, housing and other necessities squeezing American consumers and wiping out the pay raises that many people have received.


The Labor Department said Tuesday that its consumer price index jumped 8.5 percent in March from 12 months earlier — the biggest year-over-year increase since December 1981.

Prices have been driven up by bottlenecked supply chains, robust consumer demand and disruptions to global food and energy markets worsened by Russia’s war against Ukraine.


The government’s report also showed that inflation rose 1.2 percent from February to March, up from a 0.8 percent increase from January to February.


The March inflation numbers were the first to capture the full surge in gasoline prices that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Moscow’s brutal attacks have triggered far-reaching Western sanctions against the Russian economy and have disrupted global food and energy markets.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gasoline — $4.10 — is up 43 percent from a year ago, though it has fallen back in the past couple of weeks.


The escalation of energy prices has led to higher transportation costs for the shipment of goods and components across the economy, which, in turn, has contributed to higher prices for consumers.


The latest evidence of accelerating prices will solidify expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates aggressively in the coming months to try to slow borrowing and spending and tame inflation.

The financial markets now foresee much steeper rate hikes this year than Fed officials had signaled as recently as last month.


Even before Russia’s war further spurred price increases, robust consumer spending, steady pay raises and chronic supply shortages had sent US consumer inflation to its highest level in four decades.

In addition, housing costs, which make up about a third of the consumer price index, have escalated, a trend that seems unlikely to reverse anytime soon.


Economists point out that as the economy has emerged from the depths of the pandemic, consumers have been gradually broadening their spending beyond goods to include more services.

A result is that high inflation, which at first had reflected mainly a shortage of goods — from cars and furniture to electronics and sports equipment — has been emerging in services, too, like travel, health care and entertainment.


The expected fast pace of the Fed’s rate increases will make loans sharply more expensive for consumers and businesses.

Mortgage rates, in particular, though not directly influenced by the Fed, have rocketed higher in recent weeks, making home buying more expensive.

Many economists say they worry that the Fed has waited too long to begin raising rates and might end up acting so aggressively as to trigger a recession.


For now, the economy as a whole remains solid, with unemployment near 50-year lows and job openings near record highs.

Still, rocketing inflation, with its impact on Americans’ daily lives, is posing a political threat to President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies as they seek to keep control of Congress in November’s midterm elections.


Economists generally express doubt that even the sharp rate hikes that are expected from the Fed will manage to reduce inflation anywhere near the central bank’s 2 percent annual target by the end of this year.

Tilley, Wilmington Trust economist, said he expects year-over-year consumer inflation to still be 4.5 percent by the end of 2020. Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he had forecast a much lower 3 percent rate.


Inflation, which had been largely under control for four decades, began to accelerate last spring as the US and global economies rebounded with unexpected speed and strength from the brief but devastating coronavirus recession that began in the spring of 2020.


The recovery, fueled by huge infusions of government spending and super-low interest rates, caught businesses by surprise, forcing them to scramble to meet surging customer demand.

Factories, ports and freight yards struggled to keep up, leading to chronic shipping delays and price spikes.


Critics also blame, in part, the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion March 2021 stimulus program, which included $1,400 relief checks for most households, for helping overheat an already sizzling economy.


Many Americans have been receiving pay increases, but the pace of inflation has more than wiped out those gains for most people.

In February, after accounting for inflation, average hourly wages fell 2.5 percent from a year earlier. It was the 11th straight monthly drop in inflation-adjusted wages.

RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with gains registered by major companies including the Almunajem Foods Co., and Bank Albilad. 

At the closing bell, the Saudi main index, TASI, closed 1.21 percent higher at 13,646. 

Nomu, the parallel market, gained 0.92 percent to reach 24,268. 

Almunajem Foods Co. gained 9.97 percent to lead the gainers, while Saudi Cable Co. fell 5.5 percent to lead the fallers.

Among the gainers, Bank Albilad rose 8.98 percent, while Saudi Investment Bank was up 8.79 percent.

Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, was up 0.73 percent at the end of today’s trading session. 

In the insurance sector, Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance Co. fell 0.99 percent. 

In the food and beverages sector, Almarai’s trading remained intact, with no ups or downs from Monday. 

After an unexpected fall on Monday, oil prices have increased today. Brent crude is priced at $102.30 a barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate is at $97.73 a barrel, as of 3:30 p.m. Saudi time.

RIYADH: UAE-based clean water technology company, Wisewell, has raised $2 million in a pre-seed round led by investment firm BECO Capital, bringing its total funding to $2.6 million to date.

The startup will use its newly raised funds to strengthen its position in the market, as the company prepares for the launch of its first product.

Founded in 2021 by Sami Khoreibi and Sebastien Wakim, Wisewell has developed an app that monitors users’ tap water quality, as well as the state of their filters. It then automatically orders replacements and sends a notification when it’s time to change them.

The company will start accepting pre-orders from 13 of April in the US, and currently has a waitlist of over 2,500 customers.

RIYADH: Dubai Investments Co. has concluded a sale of its 50 percent stake in Emirates District Cooling Co., known as Emicool, to Actis Investment Co.

The company is expected to receive around 465 million dirhams ($126 million) from the sold share and gains from an evaluation of the retained share, Argaam reported, citing the firm’s statement. 

Emicool has a corporate valuation of 3.7 billion dirhams and equity valuation of 2.4 billion. 

Established in 2003 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments, Emicool provides district cooling services in the UAE with 30 percent market share. 

RIYADH: Banks in Saudi Arabia will benefit from a potential rise in interest rates this year, as they see a shift from demand deposits to savings accounts, according to an S&P Global report. 

Interest rates to increase net profit 

According to S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Puneet Tuli, for every increase in the benchmark interest rate of 100 basis points, banks in the nation record a rise in net profit of 13 percent and a return on equity of 1.5 percentage points. 

“Higher rates will help banks promote savings products, in line with Vision 2030. Higher profits will continue to support the strong credit profiles of rated Saudi banks,” said S&P Global in the report released on Monday. 

The report noted that Saudi Central Bank used to mirror US Federal Reserve rate actions. On March 16, Saudi Central Bank had raised its repo rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 1.25 percent and the reverse repo rate by 0.25 percent to 0.75 percent, following the Fed increase. 

The S&P Global report added that Saudi Arabian banks’ credit growth will stay steady at about 12 percent in 2022. 

“Higher rates will gradually cool off lending growth. We believe that mortgage growth will start to moderate, even in nominal terms, in 2022 as the market becomes more saturated,” the report stated. 

Saudi banks unaffected by Ukraine war

Banks in Saudi Arabia have performed well amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. 

“Rated Saudi banks have little direct exposure to Russian or Ukrainian counterparties. We do not expect to see any significant direct effects of the conflict on their asset quality indicators,” S&P said in another report. 

