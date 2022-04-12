You are here

  • Home
  • WTO: War in Ukraine to curb trade, economic growth this year
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

WTO: War in Ukraine to curb trade, economic growth this year

WTO: War in Ukraine to curb trade, economic growth this year
WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala attends a press conference on WTO trade forecast at the intergovernmental trade organization in Geneva on Tuesday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mmmnn

Updated 14 sec ago
AP

WTO: War in Ukraine to curb trade, economic growth this year

WTO: War in Ukraine to curb trade, economic growth this year
  • Russian and Ukrainian exports of items like food, oil and fertilizers are under threat from the war
  • The WTO said its projections for world trade take into account factors like the impact of the war, sanctions on Russia and shrinking worldwide demand amid lower business and consumer confidence
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

GENEVA: The World Trade Organization predicted Tuesday that trade in goods will grow much less than previously expected this year, saying prospects for the global economy have darkened since the onset of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
In the latest grim economic outlook to emerge, the Geneva-based trade body pointed to multiple uncertainties in its forecast over the next two years because Russian and Ukrainian exports of items like food, oil and fertilizers are under threat from the war. It also cited the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic — notably from lockdowns in China.
“It’s now clear that the double whammy of the pandemic and the war has disrupted supply chains, increased inflationary pressures and lowered expectations for output and trade growth,” WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told reporters.
The WTO said its projections for world trade take into account factors like the impact of the war, sanctions on Russia and shrinking worldwide demand amid lower business and consumer confidence.
It said world merchandise trade volume is expected to grow 3 percent this year, down from a forecast of 4.7 percent before the war began. For 2023, it’s expected to increase 3.4 percent.
The trade body also projects that global gross domestic product at market exchange rates will grow by 2.8 percent this year, down from the 4.1 percent previously anticipated.
Okonjo-Iweala said the war has caused “immense human suffering” in Ukraine and its effect has rippled around the world, notably in poorer countries, adding: “A potential food crisis is looming.”
She said high fuel prices and expensive fertilizer pose a threat to future crop yields, and the war has further strained global supply chains already under pressure.
The WTO is part of a steering committee set up by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to look into the possible food crisis. The panel has discussed, among other things, whether countries with “additional buffer stocks” of grain could release some supply into international markets, Okonjo-Iweala said.
She expressed hopes for a “humanitarian cover” to ensure that the harvest of 80 percent of Ukraine’s winter wheat in July can go forward, and that wheat can be planted in the country in September.
The WTO outlook follows a similarly downbeat forecast from the World Bank.
The Washington-based lender said in a report Sunday that the war in Ukraine is set to inflict twice the amount of economic damage across Europe and Central Asia that the COVID-19 pandemic did.
It also said Ukraine’s economy will shrink by 45.1 percent this year. Besides Ukraine, the report focused on central and Eastern Europe, former Soviet republics, the Balkan countries and Turkey.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict WTO trade

Related

WTO says goods trade surging past pre-pandemic level; raises forecasts
Business & Economy
WTO says goods trade surging past pre-pandemic level; raises forecasts
Saudi Arabia files WTO complaint over EU measures
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia files WTO complaint over EU measures

Saudi partners with WEF to launch new strategy to boost industrial sector 

Saudi partners with WEF to launch new strategy to boost industrial sector 
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi partners with WEF to launch new strategy to boost industrial sector 

Saudi partners with WEF to launch new strategy to boost industrial sector 
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has launched a new strategy with the World Economic Forum to promote industrial innovation and advanced manufacturing in the country. 

Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources and Chairman of the Saudi Industrial Development Fund Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef launched the Saudi Advanced Manufacturing Hub, or Saudi AMHUB, strategy, which will look to position Saudi Arabia at the global forefront of industrial innovation and advanced manufacturing.

This will pave the way for Saudi’s industrial sector to implement the advanced mechanisms and practices of leading industrial experiences around the world, said Al-Khorayef, during the launch ceremony held in Riyadh on April 12. 

Led by SIDF, Saudi AMHUB will have 24 core members from the public, private and academic sectors, and it will promote the Kingdom's industrial sector towards adopting advanced manufacturing. 

“In addition to that, it will be strengthening links between investors and providers of advanced technologies globally and enabling the local industrial sector to use such advanced technologies,” said SIDF CEO Ibrahim bin Saad Al-Mojel in a press statement.

The strategy’s main aim is to provide practical solutions to the country's industrial sector while raising the operational and financial efficiency of factories. 

SIDF joined the WEF in January 2021, in a move to adopt advanced industrial practices in the Kingdom.

Topics: WEF Saudi Arabia manufacutring

ADQ, Chimera Investments to launch UAE’s first SPACE on ADX  

ADQ, Chimera Investments to launch UAE’s first SPACE on ADX  
Updated 16 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

ADQ, Chimera Investments to launch UAE’s first SPACE on ADX  

ADQ, Chimera Investments to launch UAE’s first SPACE on ADX  
Updated 16 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi-based investment firm ADQ has partnered with Chimera Investments to set up the UAE’s first Special Purpose Acquisition Company, ADC Acquisition Corporation, it said in a statement.

ADC plans to raise 367 million dirhams ($100 million) through an initial public offering of 36.7 million shares, at an offer price of 10 dirhams per share.

The company said the shares will be sold to qualified retail and professional investors in a public subscription in the UAE and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, known as ADX. 

It said ADC’s launch offers target businesses an opportunity to access capital in Abu Dhabi’s capital markets through a faster and a less expensive way to the traditional IPO method.

“Through ADC, we are creating a desirable investment structure in the UAE that is well positioned to identify and consolidate target companies through a differentiated approach, providing private companies a new route to funding from public markets and investors with access to an innovative investment product,” said Mohamed Hassan Al-Suwaidi, CEO of ADQ, in a press statement. 

The listing of the new company follows a strong performance for ADX in the first quarter of 2022, with market capitalization reaching around 1.9 trillion dirhams by the end of March, which is up by 117 percent compared to the same period last year. 

 

Topics: ADX Investment

PIF-owned SALIC buys 12.5% of NADEC shares

PIF-owned SALIC buys 12.5% of NADEC shares
Updated 27 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

PIF-owned SALIC buys 12.5% of NADEC shares

PIF-owned SALIC buys 12.5% of NADEC shares
Updated 27 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: PIF-owned Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co. has completed a deal to acquire 12.66 million shares in National Agricultural Development Co., known as NADEC.

This deal accounts for nearly 12.46 percent of NADEC’s total outstanding shares, which amount to 101.64 million, according to a bourse filing.

SALIC is one of the main shareholders of NADEC which owns more than 5 percent of the company’s capital.

Previously, SALIC owned 20 percent of NADEC, and following the deal, SALIC will hold 32.46 percent.

Topics: PIF shares

US inflation jumped 8.5 percent in past year, highest since 1981

US inflation jumped 8.5 percent in past year, highest since 1981
Updated 32 min 24 sec ago
AP

US inflation jumped 8.5 percent in past year, highest since 1981

US inflation jumped 8.5 percent in past year, highest since 1981
  • Inflation, which had been largely under control for four decades, began to accelerate last spring as the US and global economies rebounded with unexpected speed and strength from the brief but devastating coronavirus recession
Updated 32 min 24 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: Inflation soared over the past year at its fastest pace in more than 40 years, with costs for food, gasoline, housing and other necessities squeezing American consumers and wiping out the pay raises that many people have received.


The Labor Department said Tuesday that its consumer price index jumped 8.5 percent in March from 12 months earlier — the biggest year-over-year increase since December 1981.

Prices have been driven up by bottlenecked supply chains, robust consumer demand and disruptions to global food and energy markets worsened by Russia’s war against Ukraine.


The government’s report also showed that inflation rose 1.2 percent from February to March, up from a 0.8 percent increase from January to February.


The March inflation numbers were the first to capture the full surge in gasoline prices that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Moscow’s brutal attacks have triggered far-reaching Western sanctions against the Russian economy and have disrupted global food and energy markets.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gasoline — $4.10 — is up 43 percent from a year ago, though it has fallen back in the past couple of weeks.


The escalation of energy prices has led to higher transportation costs for the shipment of goods and components across the economy, which, in turn, has contributed to higher prices for consumers.


The latest evidence of accelerating prices will solidify expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates aggressively in the coming months to try to slow borrowing and spending and tame inflation.

The financial markets now foresee much steeper rate hikes this year than Fed officials had signaled as recently as last month.


Even before Russia’s war further spurred price increases, robust consumer spending, steady pay raises and chronic supply shortages had sent US consumer inflation to its highest level in four decades.

In addition, housing costs, which make up about a third of the consumer price index, have escalated, a trend that seems unlikely to reverse anytime soon.


Economists point out that as the economy has emerged from the depths of the pandemic, consumers have been gradually broadening their spending beyond goods to include more services.

A result is that high inflation, which at first had reflected mainly a shortage of goods — from cars and furniture to electronics and sports equipment — has been emerging in services, too, like travel, health care and entertainment.


The expected fast pace of the Fed’s rate increases will make loans sharply more expensive for consumers and businesses.

Mortgage rates, in particular, though not directly influenced by the Fed, have rocketed higher in recent weeks, making home buying more expensive.

Many economists say they worry that the Fed has waited too long to begin raising rates and might end up acting so aggressively as to trigger a recession.


For now, the economy as a whole remains solid, with unemployment near 50-year lows and job openings near record highs.

Still, rocketing inflation, with its impact on Americans’ daily lives, is posing a political threat to President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies as they seek to keep control of Congress in November’s midterm elections.


Economists generally express doubt that even the sharp rate hikes that are expected from the Fed will manage to reduce inflation anywhere near the central bank’s 2 percent annual target by the end of this year.

Tilley, Wilmington Trust economist, said he expects year-over-year consumer inflation to still be 4.5 percent by the end of 2020. Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he had forecast a much lower 3 percent rate.


Inflation, which had been largely under control for four decades, began to accelerate last spring as the US and global economies rebounded with unexpected speed and strength from the brief but devastating coronavirus recession that began in the spring of 2020.


The recovery, fueled by huge infusions of government spending and super-low interest rates, caught businesses by surprise, forcing them to scramble to meet surging customer demand.

Factories, ports and freight yards struggled to keep up, leading to chronic shipping delays and price spikes.


Critics also blame, in part, the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion March 2021 stimulus program, which included $1,400 relief checks for most households, for helping overheat an already sizzling economy.


Many Americans have been receiving pay increases, but the pace of inflation has more than wiped out those gains for most people.

In February, after accounting for inflation, average hourly wages fell 2.5 percent from a year earlier. It was the 11th straight monthly drop in inflation-adjusted wages.

Topics: United States Inflation economy interest rates US Federal Reserve Dollar

Related

Analysis GCC not at risk of food insecurity but inflation as Ukraine crisis disrupts supply graphic
Business & Economy
GCC not at risk of food insecurity but inflation as Ukraine crisis disrupts supply
US Federal Reserve is set to raise rates four times this year: Goldman Sachs
Business & Economy
US Federal Reserve is set to raise rates four times this year: Goldman Sachs

TASI, Nomu gain; bank shares rally — Closing bell

TASI, Nomu gain; bank shares rally — Closing bell
Updated 37 min 43 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

TASI, Nomu gain; bank shares rally — Closing bell

TASI, Nomu gain; bank shares rally — Closing bell
Updated 37 min 43 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with gains registered by major companies including the Almunajem Foods Co., and Bank Albilad. 

At the closing bell, the Saudi main index, TASI, closed 1.21 percent higher at 13,646. 

Nomu, the parallel market, gained 0.92 percent to reach 24,268. 

Almunajem Foods Co. gained 9.97 percent to lead the gainers, while Saudi Cable Co. fell 5.5 percent to lead the fallers.

Among the gainers, Bank Albilad rose 8.98 percent, while Saudi Investment Bank was up 8.79 percent.

Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, was up 0.73 percent at the end of today’s trading session. 

In the insurance sector, Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance Co. fell 0.99 percent. 

In the food and beverages sector, Almarai’s trading remained intact, with no ups or downs from Monday. 

After an unexpected fall on Monday, oil prices have increased today. Brent crude is priced at $102.30 a barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate is at $97.73 a barrel, as of 3:30 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: TASI NOMU Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

WTO: War in Ukraine to curb trade, economic growth this year
WTO: War in Ukraine to curb trade, economic growth this year
Saudi partners with WEF to launch new strategy to boost industrial sector 
Saudi partners with WEF to launch new strategy to boost industrial sector 
Thai golf stars confirmed for next month’s debut Aramco Team Series Bangkok
Thai golf stars confirmed for next month’s debut Aramco Team Series Bangkok
ADQ, Chimera Investments to launch UAE’s first SPACE on ADX  
ADQ, Chimera Investments to launch UAE’s first SPACE on ADX  
PIF-owned SALIC buys 12.5% of NADEC shares
PIF-owned SALIC buys 12.5% of NADEC shares

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.