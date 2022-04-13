You are here

Oil Update — Crude eases; Russia revises offer for friendly nations

Oil Update — Crude eases; Russia revises offer for friendly nations
Brent crude futures were down 34 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $104.30 a barrel at 0501 GMT. (Shutterstock)
Updated 11 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Update — Crude eases; Russia revises offer for friendly nations

Oil Update — Crude eases; Russia revises offer for friendly nations
Updated 11 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices eased on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains after China and Japan reported weak economic data, fueling concerns about growth and oil demand in the world’s top consumers.

Brent crude futures were down 34 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $104.30 a barrel at 0501 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell by 46 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $100.14 a barrel. Both contracts had surged more than 6 percent in the previous session.

China’s crude oil imports slipped 14 percent from a year earlier, extending a two-month slide, as strict measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 impacted demand in the world’s top crude importer.

Russia ready to sell oil at any price range

Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov told Izvestia newspaper that Moscow is ready to sell oil and oil products to “friendly countries in any price range,” the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday.

Shulginov said crude prices in the range of $80 to $150 a barrel were, in principle, possible but said Moscow was more focused on ensuring the oil industry continues to function, Interfax said.

German lawmakers urge Russian oil embargo

The EU should impose an embargo on Russian oil as soon as possible, the chairmen of three German parliamentarian committees said on Tuesday after a visit to Ukraine.

The EU is drafting proposals for an oil embargo on Russia, although there was no agreement to ban Russian crude. EU diplomats said Berlin, which is heavily reliant on Russian oil, is not actively supporting an immediate embargo.

Germany’s government expects to be able to phase out Russian oil by the end of the year.

On Tuesday, German Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael Roth said cutting Russian oil would be an essential signal because it would affect Russia’s primary source of income.

A quick EU decision could be combined with a transition phase like the import ban on Russian coal, which will come into effect from mid-August after EU ambassadors agreed on it last week, Roth said.

Impact of sanctions on Russian oil to be visible from May: IEA

The full impact of sanctions and buyer aversion to Russian oil will take full effect from May onwards, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday.

“We assume (April) losses will grow to an average 1.5 million barrels per day for the month as Russian refiners throttle back further and buyers shy away,” the Paris-based agency said in its monthly oil report.

“From May onwards, close to 3 million bpd of Russian oil supply could be offline as the full impact of a widening customer-driven voluntary embargo on Moscow comes into effect.”

(With inputs from Reuters)

 

Topics: Oil crude

Saudi TASI flat as multiday sentiment-driven rally pauses: Opening bell

Saudi TASI flat as multiday sentiment-driven rally pauses: Opening bell
Updated 13 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi TASI flat as multiday sentiment-driven rally pauses: Opening bell

Saudi TASI flat as multiday sentiment-driven rally pauses: Opening bell
Updated 13 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock index opened flat on Wednesday after a multiday rally, even as investor sentiment was fueled by positive market cues.  

As of 10:13 a.m. Saudi time, TASI was flat at 13,641 points, while the parallel market Nomu edged 0.2 percent higher to 24,319.

Bank Albilad led the gainers, rising 7.4 percent after it got approval to increase capital to SR2.5 billion ($670 million) through the issue of bonus shares.

Among the top gainers, MBC Group-backed advertising provider Al Arabia surged 2.7 percent and Bank Aljazira added 3 percent.

The Kingdom’s highest valued bank, Al Rajhi Bank, slightly slipped from the record high it hit in the previous session of SR172.4 to SR172.

Oil giant Aramco was also down 0.23 percent in early trading, while Saudi’s largest lender Saudi National Bank advanced by 0.7 percent.

Almarai Co. registered the highest losses of 1.9 percent, despite shareholders’ approval to pay SR1 per share in annual dividends as well as buy back 10 million shares.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $104.46 per barrel on Wednesday while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate traded at $100.39 as of 10:19 a.m. Saudi time.

Topics: TASI Stock Market Saudi

All you need to know before Wednesday trading on the Saudi bourse

All you need to know before Wednesday trading on the Saudi bourse
Updated 13 April 2022
Arab News

All you need to know before Wednesday trading on the Saudi bourse

All you need to know before Wednesday trading on the Saudi bourse
Updated 13 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks surged on Tuesday in line with higher oil prices and positive investor sentiment.

TASI rose 1.2 percent to 13,646 with its highest-valued bank Al Rajhi Bank hitting a record high of SR172 ($46). The parallel market Nomu was also up 0.9 percent to 24,268.

Despite a strong debut by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai’s bourse dropped 0.5 percent in Tuesday’s session.

Stock exchanges in Qatar and Abu Dhabi shed 2.6 and 0.6 percent, respectively, while the Bahraini and Omani indexes inched up. Kuwait’s bourse was almost flat.

Apart from the GCC, Egypt’s EGX30 slightly recovered from its multiday losing streak as it added 1.6 percent.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $105.24 per barrel on Wednesday while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate traded at $101.02 as of 9:05 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Arab National Bank’s shareholders backed the board’s proposal to pay SR0.45 per share as cash dividends for the second half of 2021

The Saudi Exchange has delisted shares in National Petrochemical Co. following the acquisition deal with Saudi Industrial Investment Group

Naseej International Trading Co. submitted a capital reduction filing to the Capital Market Authority, seeking to cut capital from SR212 million to SR109 million

Shareholders of Almarai Co. approved the board’s recommendation to distribute dividends of SR1 per share for 2021 as well as the buyback of 10 million shares

Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. announced the resignation of three board members — Sultan Khaled Alturki, Abduallah Al-Bassam, and Khalid AlShuwaier

Southern Province Cement Co.’s shareholders approved the distribution of SR1.25 per share in cash dividends for the second half of 2021

Sumou Real Estate Co. signed a 25-year contract valued at SR19.3 million annually with Al Shabab football club in Saudi Arabia to develop the club's commercial land in Riyadh

Shareholders of Riyad Bank endorsed the board’s proposal to pay out half-year dividends of SR0.54 per share

United Wire Factories Co. appointed Khaled Saad Al Kanhal as board chairman and Rasheed Rashid bin Awain as vice chairman of the board

Calendar

May 11, 2022: Start of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 15, 2022: End of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

Topics: TASI Stock Market

Crypto rises, content creators invest in MoonPay, crypto expert jailed for helping North Korea: Crypto Moves

Crypto rises, content creators invest in MoonPay, crypto expert jailed for helping North Korea: Crypto Moves
Updated 13 April 2022
DANA ALOMAR

Crypto rises, content creators invest in MoonPay, crypto expert jailed for helping North Korea: Crypto Moves

Crypto rises, content creators invest in MoonPay, crypto expert jailed for helping North Korea: Crypto Moves
Updated 13 April 2022
DANA ALOMAR

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Wednesday, rising by 0.32 percent to $40,204.12 as of 9:00 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,067.40, up by 1.79 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Content creators invest in crypto firm MoonPay

Crypto startup MoonPay, which provides payment infrastructure for crypto and NFT transactions, expects content creators to increasingly use NFTs to engage with their fans and market their work.

On Wednesday, it announced that more than 60 high-profile investors have pledged $87 million to create digital content and engage with fans, according to Reuters. These high-profile investors include Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Maria Sharapova and Bruce Willis.

The investments come from the firm’s Series A round of investments, disclosed in November last year, for which the company was valued at $3.4 billion.

Other investors in the crypto firm include rapper Aubrey Drake Graham and Adel Future Nur’s company Dreamcrew, Gwyneth Paltrow-led Kinship Ventures, Ashton Kutcher, Guy Oseary-backed Sound Ventures, singer Abel Tesfaye and his manager Amir Esmailian.

Crypto expert lands in jail for helping North Korea

A New York judge sentenced a cryptocurrency expert to 63 months in prison for advising North Korea on how to circumvent US sanctions on its nuclear program using cryptocurrency services and blockchain technologies.

To reduce the sentence for a crime that can carry up to 20 years in jail, Griffith, 39, pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate US law.

Prosecutor Damian Williams said, “There is no question North Korea poses a national security threat to our nation. The regime has shown that it will stop at nothing to ignore our laws for its benefit.”

“Griffith had admitted that he took actions to evade sanctions, which are in place to prevent (North Korea) from building a nuclear weapon,” the prosecutor said.

Topics: CRYPTO bigcoin

Saudi competition authority approves 88% more mergers & acquisitions requests in Q1

Saudi competition authority approves 88% more mergers & acquisitions requests in Q1
Updated 13 April 2022
Rinat Gainullin

Saudi competition authority approves 88% more mergers & acquisitions requests in Q1

Saudi competition authority approves 88% more mergers & acquisitions requests in Q1
  • General Authority for Competition received 101 application in 1Q 2021, +42 percent year-on-year 
Updated 13 April 2022
Rinat Gainullin

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Competition approved 49 applications for mergers and acquisitions in the first quarter of 2022, an 88-percent jump from a year ago.

The authority, known as GAC, received 101 application for economic concentration in the first quarter of 2022. This is 42 percent more than in the same quarter a year ago, it said in a report.

Economic concentrations include mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures.

As the Authority considered the said 101 application during the first quarter of 2022, it issued certificates of “no objection” for 49 applications while it treated 44 applications as “not requiring reporting.” 

For the time being, the remaining 8 applications are still being considered by the Authority.

Out of a total 49 certificates of “no objection” issued by GAC during the first quarter of 2022, 40 — or 82 percent of all such certificates — were issued in relation to applications for acquisition. 

At the same time, 6 “no objection” certificates were issued in relation to applications for merger, while the remaining 3 certificates in relation to the applications for joint ventures.  

Furthermore, 32 applications or 65 percent of all applications with in relation to which GAC issued “no objection” certificates, were applications for the establishment of foreign enterprises. 

This is an increase of 68 percent compared to the first quarter of 2021. 

The remaining 17 applications — an increase of 142 percent year-on-year — were applications for the establishment of national or domestic enterprises.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Mergers and Acquisitions

Commodities Update — Gold, silver up; China's trade with Russia rises in March

Commodities Update — Gold, silver up; China's trade with Russia rises in March
Updated 13 April 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold, silver up; China's trade with Russia rises in March

Commodities Update — Gold, silver up; China's trade with Russia rises in March
Updated 13 April 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday as concerns of an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict increased safe-haven bids for the precious metal. However, a firmer US dollar capped bullion’s gain.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,969.76 per ounce, as of 0609 GMT, after hitting a near one-month peak of $1,978.21 on Tuesday. 

US gold futures were flat at $1,975.80.

Silver, platinum gain slightly, palladium up 3.1%

Spot silver was up 0.4 percent at $25.46 per ounce. 

Platinum rose 0.7 percent to $972.51, and palladium gained 3.1 percent to $2,398.15. 

Grains firm

US wheat futures were firmer in early Asian trading on Wednesday, extending gains on persistent worries about Black Sea grain exports disrupted by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, while corn retreated from a five-week high.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade, or CBOT, was up 0.3 percent at $11.16 a bushel as of 0039 GMT, trading near Tuesday’s three-week high of $11.25.

CBOT corn shed 0.4 percent to $7.73 a bushel after rallying to as high as $7.79 in the previous session, its strongest since March 7.

CBOT soybean edged up 0.1 percent to $16.71-1/4 a bushel.

China’s March trade with Russia rises

China’s overall trade with Russia rose by more than 12 percent in March from a year earlier in dollar terms, in sync with previous gains, even as Beijing criticized Western sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Overall trade with Russia increased 12.76 percent in March to $11.67 billion and jumped 30.45 percent in the first quarter from the same period last year, Chinese customs data showed on Wednesday.

The gains in total trade — comprising the values for exports and imports — were in line with previous increases, with Russia a major source of oil, gas, coal and agriculture commodities for China.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Topics: commodity

