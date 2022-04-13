Raw material prices rising due to Ukraine war: Aluminum Bahrain CEO

RIYADH: The war in Ukraine has led to price rises in all sectors of raw materials, including aluminum, the CEO of Aluminum Bahrain, Ali Al-Baqali, said, in an interview with Al-Arabiya.
The company produces about 1.5 million metric tons of aluminum annually.
“Prices rose very dramatically, and the price of aluminum exceeded 3,500 dollars per ton. These are historical prices that we have not seen for decades,” Al-Baqali said.
He explained that the company does not import raw materials from Russia or Ukraine. It imports some raw materials that enter the production process, and they have found alternatives from other suppliers, he added.