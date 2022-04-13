You are here

Saudi-listed SASCO gets another $100m loan to finance NAFT acquisition

RIYADH: The Saudi Automotive Services Co. has signed an agreement for a Shariah-compliant loan worth SR375 million ($100 million) from Bank Albilad.

The 10-year deal comes as an extension to a SR504 million loan that was obtained earlier this year, from Riyad Bank.

Saudi-listed SASCO will use SR300 million of the funds to finance its most recent acquisition of gas station operator NAFT, a bourse filing revealed.

The remaining amount will be allocated to hedge against profit fluctuations, it added.

Amid expansion efforts, the firm had earlier closed a SR1.1 billion deal to acquire 80 percent of NAFT Services Limited Co., which has over 200 gas stations across the Kingdom.

SASCO operates car service stations, restaurants, and a gasoline transporter fleet. It also supplies spare parts for workshops. 

RIYADH: The war in Ukraine has led to price rises in all sectors of raw materials, including aluminum, the CEO of Aluminum Bahrain, Ali Al-Baqali, said, in an interview with Al-Arabiya. 

The company produces about 1.5 million metric tons of aluminum annually. 

“Prices rose very dramatically, and the price of aluminum exceeded 3,500 dollars per ton. These are historical prices that we have not seen for decades,” Al-Baqali said. 

He explained that the company does not import raw materials from Russia or Ukraine. It imports some raw materials that enter the production process, and they have found alternatives from other suppliers, he added.

PARIS: France is considering restructuring plans for debt-laden power firm EDF that include full nationalization followed by the sale of its renewables business to focus on nuclear energy, BFM Business reported, citing unidentified sources.
The website said the government was working with investment bank Goldman Sachs on several restructuring scenarios.
The sale of the renewables business could fetch 15 billion euros ($16 billion), it cited unidentified bankers as saying, adding that could help finance the building of six next-generation EPR nuclear reactors.
The sale could attract the interest of French energy group Engie, in which the state has a 24 percent stake, BFM said.
A Finance Ministry official told Reuters there were no plans to sell EDF’s renewable energy arm, and denied the government was looking into shifting it to Engie.
The spokesperson also noted ongoing French elections and said no decisions on EDF would be taken until a new government was in place.
Goldman Sachs declined to comment. Engie did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
At 0825 GMT, EDF shares were up 2.9 percent at 8.57 euros, while Engie shares were off 0.06 percent at 11.44 euros.
“We believe that Engie would clearly be interested as it would accelerate its growth in renewables. However whilst this could make sense, it remains so far a scenario from the press,” JP Morgan analysts said in a note.
“Whilst we believe that both (President Emmanuel) Macron and (Marine) Le Pen are supportive of nuclear, what will be decided will ultimately depend on the outcome of the elections,” they added, referring to the candidates facing a run-off in the presidential vote.
Macron told journalists on March 17, as he presented his program for re-election, that the state — which already owns over 80 percent of EDF — should further strengthen its capital position in the utility.
Macron has pushed for a shake-up of EDF as a way of securing the future of its debt-laden and capital-intensive nuclear energy sector, at a time when Western nations are seeking to reduce their dependence on Russian gas.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Housing Co. has launched 5,000 new residential villas in Riyadh, as part of a plan to enhance real estate supply through the Sakani program during 2022.

The newly launched units are located in the north of Riyadh and in the Al-Asala project in the south, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Housing units will be offered in phases during April, with the first project to be launched on Wednesday. 

Reservations will be available through the Sakani application and website and its full services center, the SPA reported.

The Ministry of Housing and the Real Estate Development Fund formed Sakani in 2017, with the aim of facilitating home ownership in the Kingdom, by developing new housing stock, allocating plots and homes to nationals and financing their purchase. It has a goal of reaching 70 percent home ownership by 2030.

California: Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Wednesday it plans to invest about $9.5 billion across its US offices and data centers this year, up from $7 billion last year.
Google said the investment will create at least 12,000 full-time jobs in 2022 and focus on data centers in several states including Nevada, Nebraska and Virginia.
The company will open a new office in Atlanta this year, and expand its data center in Storey County, Nevada, it added.
“It might seem counterintuitive to step up our investment in physical offices even as we embrace more flexibility in how we work. Yet we believe it’s more important than ever to invest in our campuses…,” Google said in a statement.
Google has been trying to bring back its employees to some of its offices in the United States, the UK and Asia Pacific by mandating working from office for about three days a week, a step to end policies that let employees work remotely because of COVID-19 concerns.
Google will continue to invest in offices in its home state of California and support affordable housing initiatives in the Bay Area as part of its $1 billion housing commitment.
Last year, Google helped provide $617 billion in economic activity for US businesses, creators and developers, according to its 2021 economic impact report.

SEOUL: Hyundai Motor Co. plans to add electric vehicles in its Montgomery assembly line in the United States, marking the South Korean automaker’s first EV production in the country, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama said on Tuesday.
Hyundai said it plans to invest $300 million to build the Electrified Genesis GV 70 and hybrid version of the Santa Fe at its US manufacturing center.

