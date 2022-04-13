You are here

SICO Saudi REIT raises loan limit with Riyad Bank to fund acquisitions

RIYADH: SICO Saudi real estate investment trust on Wednesday signed an appendix Shariah-compliant financing agreement with Riyad Bank to increase the finance ceiling to SR665 million ($177 million) from SR500 million.
The amount will be increased in return for mortgaging income-generating assets and a five-year promissory note, according to a bourse filing by the fund manager, SICO Capital Co.
SICO Capital Co. expects a positive financial impact from the transaction, as the funds will be used to finance new acquisitions of income-generating properties.

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, ADQ, has invested in several transactions in Egyptian firms, in a bid to support the north African country’s economy. 

The investments come as part of ADQ’s commitment to invest in Egypt’ economy through its $20 billion joint strategic investment platform, it said in a statement.  

Transactions include stakes in one of Egypt’s largest lenders, the Commercial International Bank, the e-payments platform Fawry, logistics company Alexandria Container & Cargo, Misr Fertilizers Production Co., and Abu Qir Fertilizers & Chemical Industries. 

ADQ didn’t specify how much it will spend.

“Since the inception of ADQ’s $20 billion strategic investment platform with the Sovereign Fund of Egypt, we have executed several investment opportunities in Egypt, with the aim to deliver robust commercial benefits and sustainable growth,” CEO of ADQ, Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, said. 

“The recent transactions are a testament to our long-term commitment to elevate our investment partnership with Egypt, and to continue deploying capital in projects of commercial importance,” Alsuwaidi added. 

RIYADH: BlackRock and Vanguard Group have invested in Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s $6.1 billion initial public offering, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.

DEWA also attracted investments from Fidelity Investments, T. Rowe Price, and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, it added.

UAE-based investors covered half of the total order book, around 30 percent were by international investors, and the Gulf accounted for the remaining share.

BlackRock declined to comment to Bloomberg on the news.

Despite missing out on last year’s boom that was led by Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, the state utility was the world’s second-biggest initial share sale this year, after LG Energy Solution.

It drew billions of dollars from investors, and marked the biggest regional IPO since Saudi oil giant Aramco raised $25 billion in 2019.

RIYADH: At the closing bell on Wednesday, the Saudi main index, TASI, closed 0.78 percent lower at 13,540. 

The parallel market, Nomu, gained 0.17 percent to reach 24,311. 

Methanol Chemicals Co. ended the trading session up 5.39 percent to lead the gainers, while Saudi Arabian Mining Co., also known as Ma'aden, was down 5.14 percent, to lead the fallers.

Among the gainers, Yamama Cement Co. rose 4.62 percent, while National Gas and Industrialization Co. was up 4.56 percent.

Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, edged lower, by 0.81 percent at the end of today's trading session. 

In the banking sector, Alinma Bank fell 1.19 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank was down 1.97 percent. 

In the food and beverages sector, Almarai was down 1.88 percent. 

Oil prices rose by more than 2 percent on Wednesday. Brent crude is priced at $105.70 a barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate is at $101.40 a barrel, as of 3:30 p.m. Saudi time.

RIYADH: Saudi information technology firm Al Moammar Information Systems Co., also known as MIS, has renewed a Shariah-compliant loan worth SR500 million ($133 million) to finance operations.

The funds will help Saudi-listed MIS finance projects as well as issue bank letters of credit and guarantee, according to a bourse filing.

The loan, obtained from Al Rajhi Bank, will be valid until the end of December 2022.

Last October, Riyadh-based MIS partnered with Saudi Fransi Capital to launch a fund – namely Saudi Data Center Fund 1. This aimed to establish six data centers in two areas, with a combined initial capacity of 24 MW.

The first-of-its-kind fund in the Kingdom, as claimed by the related parties, was used to kick off the first phase of the construction process in January at an initial value of SR1.2 billion.

MIS was established in 1979, and is Saudi Arabia’s first listed information technology company. 

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s largest lender, Saudi National Bank, saw its shares soar to a record high during Wednesday’s trading session, to close 1.34 percent higher.

With the stock hitting an all-time closing high of SR75.9 ($20.2), SNB’s market valuation now stands at almost SR340 billion.

Earlier in the day, the shares reached their highest level since listing of SR76.8, but then slightly fell at the closing bell.

SNB’s 2021 profit was up 10.7 percent to SR12.7 billion, from SR11.4 billion a year earlier.

The bank attributed the improved performance to a series of effects that followed the NCB-Samba merger, which fueled a 32.6 percent rise in operating income.

The final phases of the merger with Riyadh-based Samba Group were concluded on Jan. 6, 2022.

