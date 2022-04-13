Saudi Arabia expresses support for humanitarian aid mechanism for Lebanon

You are here

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun receives Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Beirut Walid Bukhari at the Baabda Palace on Wednesday. (SPA)
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Saudi envoy tells Lebanese president the Kingdom is “keen on helping the Lebanese people”
  • Walid Bukhari, Michel Aoun also discuss boosting bilateral ties
BEIRUT: Saudi Arabia has expressed its support for the people of Lebanon and its desire to bolster ties between the two nations following the return of its envoy to Beirut.

Walid Bukhari, the Saudi ambassador to Lebanon, told Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Wednesday that “the Kingdom is keen on helping the Lebanese people during difficult circumstances and strengthening relations between the two countries.”

According to the president’s media office, the two men discussed bilateral relations and Bukhari told Aoun about “the mechanism of the Saudi-French joint fund aimed at providing humanitarian support and achieving stability and development in Lebanon.”

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and other Gulf states recalled their ambassadors from Lebanon in October in protest against insulting statements made by former Information Minister George Qordahi regarding the war in Yemen.

Bukhari last met Aoun in March 2021. That meeting took place after a failed attempt to form a government led by former Premier Saad Hariri and the exchange of accusations of disrupting the process between Hariri and Aoun.

Since returning to Beirut, Bukhari has held talks with religious authorities, current and former prime ministers and interior ministers, foreign diplomats and other politicians.

Kuwaiti Ambassador Abdul-Al Sulaiman Al-Qenaei has also returned to Beirut. He said after meeting Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Wednesday that “restoring diplomatic relations and the return of ambassadors indicate the success of the Kuwaiti initiative.”

He added that both Lebanon and the Gulf states had mutually agreed that their long history was above everything else and that “what happened is in the past and the return of ambassadors will lead to further rapprochement and cooperation that benefit the brotherly countries.”

Wednesday’s developments coincided with the 47th anniversary of the start of the civil war in Lebanon. Hariri tweeted: “The suffering of the Lebanese is repeated in different forms.”

Meanwhile, the joint parliamentary committees were unable to approve a draft Lebanese capital control law on Wednesday.

Ibrahim Kanaan, chair of the Finance and Budget Committee, said: “We are making amendments to the current draft.”

Politicians have failed to pass the law since 2019 when Lebanon descended into a financial crisis that has paralyzed its banking system and frozen depositors out of their US dollar accounts.

Formal capital controls are a policy recommendation of the International Monetary Fund, from which Lebanon hopes to secure an aid package.

Lawmaker Bilal Abdullah said the draft contained “defects and needs amendments.”

He told Arab News: “The conditions of the IMF are harsh … How will we face people if the flour and medicines are no longer subsidized? What is the point of competing for parliamentary seats in a bankrupt country?

“Some people are preventing any progress toward the country’s recovery plan. However, some are forgetting that the country is bankrupt, and we must not stop negotiations with the IMF.”

Pressure is mounting on last week’s preliminary agreement between an IMF team and Lebanese authorities to implement the fund’s conditions to prevent a complete financial collapse.

The Depositors Outcry Association protested in Beirut against the draft capital control law. Alaa Khorshid, its head, said: “We cannot accept the theft of our money followed by the enactment of a law to protect the thieves.”

In another development, the US Department of State’s report about human rights in Lebanon referred to reliable information about “serious political interference with the judiciary and judicial affairs and imposing severe restrictions on the freedom of expression and media, including violence, threats of violence, arrests, unjustified prosecutions against journalists, censorship and the existence of laws criminalizing defamation, severe restrictions on internet freedom and the forced return of refugees to a country where their lives or freedom are threatened.”

The report mentioned “the presence of serious high-level and widespread official corruption” and added that “government officials enjoyed a measure of impunity for human rights abuses, including evading or influencing judicial processes.”

The report also cited “unofficial detention facilities by the terrorist Hezbollah party and Palestinian militias.”

Updated 13 April 2022
Arab News

UN Security Council welcomes transfer of power in Yemen, praises GCC contribution

UN Security Council welcomes transfer of power in Yemen, praises GCC contribution
  • Council members applauded Saudi Arabia, UAE for pledging $3 billion package of support for country
  • UN special envoy for Yemen on Wednesday concluded his first visit to Yemen since his appointment last August
Updated 13 April 2022
Arab News

NEW YORK: The UN Security Council on Wednesday welcomed the peaceful transfer of power last week from Yemen’s President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to a newly created Presidential Leadership Council that includes a broader array of political representatives.

They applauded the intention of the PLC to form a negotiating team for UN-led talks and expressed hope that the development will enhance stability in the country and the prospects of an inclusive, Yemeni-led political peace settlement under the auspices of the UN, following a truce that was announced at the start of Ramadan.

The members of the Security Council noted the three-day visit to Sanaa by Hans Grundberg, the UN’s special envoy for Yemen, that concluded on Wednesday. It was his first since his appointment to the post in August last year.

The Security Council called on the Houthi rebels to work with the envoy and engage with his efforts to achieve a permanent ceasefire and negotiate an inclusive political settlement. It again stressed the importance of a minimum of 30 per cent participation by women as part of any agreement, in line with a resolution adopted this year.

Speaking from Sanaa at the end of his visit, Grundberg said that despite alarming reported violations of the Ramadan truce, which came into effect on April 2, “we have seen a significant overall reduction in hostilities and no confirmed reports of airstrikes or cross-border attacks.”

He added: “We have also seen badly needed fuel ships coming into the ports of Hodeidah, which I hope will contribute to resolving the fuel crisis you have been experiencing here in Sanaa. A steady flow of ships should be entering Hodeidah throughout the duration of the truce.”

Intense work and preparations continue at Sanaa airport for the first commercial flights in six years, Grundberg said, and consultations on the reopening of roads in Taiz and other governorates have also already begun. However he warned that great challenges remain.

“We are relying on the parties’ continued commitment and serious engagement in upholding the truce,” he said. “Dialogue in good faith with each other is key and the parties need to make use of the United Nations-facilitated mechanisms we provided to support them in that regard.”

Grundberg said that during his meetings with Houthi representatives he stressed the importance of capitalizing on the “unique potential” of the current truce.

“The truce offers some immediate humanitarian relief and a break from violence (and) an opening for creating a conducive environment for a political process to end the conflict, as well as for more durable measures to improve the humanitarian and economic situation and for ending the violence.”

The Security Council also welcomed the announcement by Saudi Arabia and the UAE last week of a $3 billion economic support package for Yemen, and an additional commitment by the Kingdom of $300 million for the UN’s humanitarian response in the country.

Members expressed “deep concern about Yemen’s humanitarian crisis” and encouraged donors “to fully fund the UN humanitarian response plan and support the government of Yemen’s efforts to stabilize the economy.”

They pledged their full support for the new Presidential Leadership Council in its efforts to address the urgent humanitarian and economic needs of the Yemeni people. They also commended the contributions of the Gulf Cooperation Council and its member states in supporting the cause of peace, promoting political dialogue and addressing the humanitarian crisis.

Charities in Morocco report Ramadan slump in public donations

Charities in Morocco report Ramadan slump in public donations
Updated 13 April 2022
Mohand Hakhifi

Charities in Morocco report Ramadan slump in public donations

Charities in Morocco report Ramadan slump in public donations
  • Projects underway to distribute food baskets, clothes, meals, money to needy during holy month
  • ‘We have a lot more requests from people who live in precarious conditions and who have lost their jobs’: Charity activist
Updated 13 April 2022
Mohand Hakhifi

CASABLANCA: Ramadan in Morocco has traditionally been a time for increased acts of help and kindness toward the needy.

The distribution of food baskets, clothes, money, meals, and the organization of collective iftars normally abounds.

And while numerous initiatives are already underway in the country, this year charities have noticed a slump in public donations.

Appeals on social media platforms are fewer than usual and associations have witnessed a fall in collections.

Charity activist Ahmed Ghayet told Arab News En Francais: “We have noticed a significant drop in the collection of donations. Moroccans have been generous this year again, but less than before.

“The COVID-19 crisis, its economic repercussions, and the high cost of living have had an impact on charitable actions initiated during Ramadan. In addition, we have many more requests from people who live in precarious conditions and who have lost their jobs.”

Ghayet’s association, Marocains Pluriels, has launched a special Ramadan operation to hand out food baskets in the cities of Casablanca, Oujda, Rabat, Mohammedia, Fez, Marrakesh, Essaouira, and Agadir.

Twelve other charity groups have partnered in the project, now in its third edition, that distributes packages containing items such as flour, oil, sugar, lentils, chickpeas, dates, and milk.

“We favor donations in kind, in food staples. But donors can also contribute up to 200 Moroccan dirhams ($20.30), which represents the price of a basket. The food is left in front of the beneficiary’s door in order to preserve their dignity, as most beneficiaries do not ask for it. You know, Moroccans are worthy and many refuse to ask for charity,” Ghayet said.

He noted that this year there had been increased generosity from Jewish Moroccans.

“I don’t have a precise explanation, but I feel a closeness that has become greater and a mutual trust that has been consolidated in recent months. I get as many calls from Jews as from Muslims. It’s like breaking down the barriers.

“Overall, Moroccans, whatever their faith, help each other and provide support to the most vulnerable, especially in this period when precariousness is felt more and more,” he added.

And the Ramadan spirit of mutual aid is carried by the north African country’s highest authority. Moroccan King Mohammed VI recently launched the Ramadan 1443 initiative in the old medina of Rabat, a national program run since 1998 by the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity.

With a budget of 103 million dirhams, Ramadan 1443 will this year involve giving food parcels to around 3 million people (approximately 600,000 households) living in 83 provinces and prefectures of the country, 77 percent of them from rural areas.

Since its launch, the national food support operation has spent more than 1.5 billion dirhams on providing aid for families.

Backing has also come from other countries, with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar among nations offering financial and food support to thousands of Moroccans and charities.

Despite this year’s decrease in charity donations, Ramadan has once again seen solidarity, sharing, and mutual aid among Moroccans during difficult times.

Tunisia, Italy sign MoU to boost investments

Tunisia, Italy sign MoU to boost investments
Updated 13 April 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

Tunisia, Italy sign MoU to boost investments

Tunisia, Italy sign MoU to boost investments
  • Bilateral trade last year reached $5.95bn, up 22% from 2020
  • Over 800 Italian companies are established in Tunisia, employing more than 60,000 people
Updated 13 April 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: A memorandum of understanding to boost the investments of Italian companies in Tunisia was signed in Milan by the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency and Promos Italia.

FIPA Director General Abdelbasset Ghanmi and Promos Italia President Alessandro Gelli said at a press event attended by Arab News that the MoU seeks to “establish cooperation between the two structures, devise a joint strategy to improve trade relations between Italy and Tunisia, and encourage the exchange of technical competences and training opportunities.”

Tunisia is an attractive investment destination for Italian companies because of “its geographical closeness, its investment promotion regulations and the low cost of production,” said Gelli.

“Furthermore, Tunisia represents for Italy a bridge over the Mediterranean, a natural production platform for Italian companies committed to diversifying their activities and penetrating new markets in North Africa, the Gulf and French-speaking Africa. In this country, the presence of Italian companies is strong and well rooted.”

According to FIPA, more than 800 Italian companies are established in Tunisia, employing more than 60,000 people.

Bilateral trade in 2021 reached €5.5 billion ($5.95 billion), up 22 percent from €4.5 billion in 2020.

Truck hits tourist bus in Egypt, kills 10 including 4 French

Truck hits tourist bus in Egypt, kills 10 including 4 French
Updated 13 April 2022
AP

Truck hits tourist bus in Egypt, kills 10 including 4 French

Truck hits tourist bus in Egypt, kills 10 including 4 French
  • The bus was traveling to the Temple of Esna on the west bank of the Nile River
  • Many bodies were charred, and the injured suffered from burns, bruises and fractures, according to a health official
Updated 13 April 2022
AP

CAIRO: A tourist bus collided with a truck on a highway in southern Egypt and burst into flames on Wednesday, killing at least 10 people, including four French and a Belgian, authorities said.
The crash happened on a highway about 43 kilometers (27 miles) south of the city of Aswan, provincial authorities said in a statement. The bus was traveling to the Temple of Esna on the west bank of the Nile River, some 55 kilometers (34 miles) south of the ancient city of Luxor.
Along with the foreign tourists, five Egyptians were killed in the crash. At least 14 others were injured, including eight from France and six from Belgium, they said. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.
Many bodies were charred, and the injured suffered from burns, bruises and fractures, according to a health official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media.
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi posted on Twitter that he was closely following the crash and had instructed the government to “provide all medical and treatment care for the victims of the tragic accident.”
The Health Ministry said 30 ambulances were sent to the scene and took the causalities to hospitals. Aswan Provincial Governor Ashraf Attia said the injured were in stable condition.
Footage that circulated online showed a tourist bus in flames with people trying to put out the fire. “A guest is dying inside,” one person was heard screaming.
The bus in the video bore the logo of state-owned Misr Travel. The Cairo-based agency did not respond to a request for comment.
Wednesday’s accident came five days after a bus crashed on a highway near the Red Sea, killing three people, including two Polish tourists.
Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. The crashes and collisions are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads or poor enforcement of traffic laws.
Egypt’s official statistics agency says there were around 10,000 road accidents in 2019, the most recent year for which statistics are available, leaving over 3,480 dead. In 2018, there were 8,480 car accidents, causing over 3,080 deaths.

Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank: ministry

Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank: ministry
Updated 13 April 2022
AFP

Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank: ministry

Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank: ministry
  • The Palestinian Red Crescent medical service reported 31 people injured at the site and in a nearby village, including 10 people hit with live fire
Updated 13 April 2022
AFP

NABLUS: Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian in the city of Nablus on the fifth day of military operations in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said Wednesday.
“The young man, Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Assaf, 34, died after being shot in the chest by the Israeli occupation army during the aggression on the city of Nablus,” the ministry said.
The Israeli army did not immediately comment but had said earlier that troops were “conducting counterterrorist operations” in Nablus and other West Bank cities.
The Palestinian Red Crescent medical service reported 31 people injured at the site and in a nearby village, including 10 people hit with live fire.
The Israeli military has stepped up raids and arrests across the West Bank after four attacks in Israel in the past three weeks left 14 people dead, including in a shooting rampage last week in the heart of the coastal metropolis of Tel Aviv.
Israeli forces have killed 16 Palestinians, including assailants, in the same period, according to an AFP count.
The Palestinian Prisoners Club meanwhile reported 14 new arrests overnight across the West Bank.
Israeli public radio said troops entered Nablus to escort Israeli workers who are to repair damage done by Palestinians days ago to a site Jews revere as the tomb of Joseph.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has vowed that “we will not abide such an assault on a place that is holy to us — on the eve of Passover.”

