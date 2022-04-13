You are here

  • Home
  • UK has ‘abandoned’ US-Briton held in Iran: daughter

UK has ‘abandoned’ US-Briton held in Iran: daughter

UK has ‘abandoned’ US-Briton held in Iran: daughter
Roxanne Tahbaz, daughter of Morad Tahbaz detained in Iran, protests for the release of her father, outside of Britain’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in central London on Wednesday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/54jdv

Updated 14 April 2022
AFP

UK has ‘abandoned’ US-Briton held in Iran: daughter

UK has ‘abandoned’ US-Briton held in Iran: daughter
  • Tahbaz, 69, who holds British, US and Iranian citizenship, remains in prison in Tehran while Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori flew home in March
  • The British government "led us to believe all this time that he was to be a part of any deal they were making for the other hostages," Roxanne Tahbaz told AFP
Updated 14 April 2022
AFP

LONDON: The UK government has “abandoned” Morad Tahbaz, an environmental campaigner held in Iran, his daughter said on Wednesday, a month after two other UK-Iranians were freed and returned.
Tahbaz, 69, who holds British, US and Iranian citizenship, remains in prison in Tehran while Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori flew home in March after the UK government repaid a historic debt to Tehran.
The British government “led us to believe all this time that he was to be a part of any deal they were making for the other hostages,” Roxanne Tahbaz told AFP as she protested outside Britain’s foreign office in London.
“Yet he’s still there. He’s been abandoned by his government. And we have still yet to have any answers for that and a plan forward,” she said, holding a poster reading “Bring My Dad Home.”
Britain’s foreign ministry told Tahbaz’s family that when the other hostages were released, Iran had agreed to free Tahbaz on unrestricted curfew.
But Roxanne said that her father, who has been treated for cancer, was returned to Tehran’s Evrin prison within 24 hours of his partial release.
Officials from Foreign Secretary Liz Truss’s ministry have said that Tahbaz’s London-born father’s case was different because of his US nationality.
“The foreign office said that his situation was more complicated because the Iranians saw him as an American citizen,” Roxanne said.
“But we felt strongly that it wasn’t up to them actually, the UK should have stood their ground, he’s a British citizen. He was born here and that should have protected him.
“We’ve been patient for four years, and quiet, just as advised, but we can’t wait any more,” she said.
Campaigners are also calling for British-Iranian labor rights activist Mehran Raoof, who was detained in October 2020, to be freed.
Amnesty International’s Sacha Deshmukh said he was at the protest outside Truss’s office “to send a message to the British government and to the foreign secretary that no one should be left behind.”
“The important thing for us to remember, whether it’s Mehran or Morad, or indeed Nazanin or Anoosheh when they were in prison before, is that we’re talking about ordinary people,” Amnesty UK’s CEO Deshmukh told AFP.
“They have nothing to do with politics. They have nothing to do with governments. These are ordinary people, ordinary British nationals who are held and our government needs to focus on their return,” he said.

Topics: Iran Morad Tahbaz UK government

Related

Tehran must release UK-US-Iranian national held on ‘bogus’ charges: HRW
Middle-East
Tehran must release UK-US-Iranian national held on ‘bogus’ charges: HRW
Freed Zaghari-Ratcliffe does not owe us gratitude: Ex-UK foreign secretary
World
Freed Zaghari-Ratcliffe does not owe us gratitude: Ex-UK foreign secretary

Trump PAC gives $500,000 to attack Georgia state’s Brian Kemp

Trump PAC gives $500,000 to attack Georgia state’s Brian Kemp
Updated 47 min 50 sec ago
AP

Trump PAC gives $500,000 to attack Georgia state’s Brian Kemp

Trump PAC gives $500,000 to attack Georgia state’s Brian Kemp
  • The ad criticizes Kemp for not doing enough to combat voter fraud, citing discredited claims that a Georgia law enforcement agency examined and dismissed
  • Perdue has parroted Trump’s lies in his own attacks against Kemp, and declared that “our elections in 2020 were absolutely stolen”
Updated 47 min 50 sec ago
AP

ATLANTA, US: Former President Donald Trump’s political action committee has given $500,000 to a group that is running attack ads in Georgia against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.
The spending appears aimed at boosting former US Sen. David Perdue, whom Trump has endorsed in the GOP gubernatorial primary, but the ad never mentions Perdue by name.
It’s the first major outlay from Trump’s Save America PAC, underlining Trump’s continuing obsession with beating Kemp. Trump views Kemp as disloyal for refusing to help overturn his defeat in the state’s 2020 presidential election.
The ad criticizes Kemp for not doing enough to combat voter fraud, citing discredited claims that a Georgia law enforcement agency examined and dismissed.
The Save America PAC entered the year with $120 million in cash. But until now, the former president has been reluctant to spend that money beyond small contributions to candidates and money spent on rallies he is now holding almost every week.
Federal campaign records show the donation went to a group called Get Georgia Right PAC in March, as first reported by Politico.
The ad began airing earlier this month, according to Kantar Media. The Associated Press also obtained a copy of a text message the group sent urging people to watch the ad.
The spending comes at a time that Perdue is trailing in the polls and is being outspent by Kemp. Perdue, who’s worth $50 million, has suggested he could kick in some of his own money.
“We’re going to make sure this thing is well funded,” Perdue told reporters in March. “We’re going to get our message out.”
Kemp remains dismissive of Trump, with spokesperson Cody Hall attacking Perdue about remarks the challenger made Tuesday criticizing Kemp’s stewardship of the state police.
“David Perdue is going to need a lot more than $500,000 to distract from his unhinged rant attacking the Georgia State Patrol,” Hall said.
A Perdue loss in Georgia in the state’s May 24 primary could be particularly embarrassing for Trump, who recruited Perdue to challenge Kemp and pressed another Republican — Vernon Jones — to exit the governor’s race and run for Congress instead. Trump has also endorsed an extensive slate of other Republicans in Georgia running for statewide and congressional offices.
Trump called Kemp a “turncoat,” a “coward” and “a complete and total disaster” at a rally in Commerce, Georgia, last month. But the former president was noncommittal in an April 6 interview with conservative radio host John Fredericks about whether he would do an additional rally for Perdue. He told Fredericks that it’s “not easy to beat a sitting governor, just remember that,” adding that “it’s a close race and we’ll see what happens.”
Perdue has parroted Trump’s lies in his own attacks against Kemp, declaring at the Commerce rally that “our elections in 2020 were absolutely stolen.”

Topics: Donald Trump GOP George Kemp David Perdue Republican Party Save America PAC

Past comes to life as Japan's Kobe mosque celebrates Ramadan

Past comes to life as Japan's Kobe mosque celebrates Ramadan
The three-story mosque in Nakayamate Dori in Chuo-ku, Kobe, was designed by Czech architect Jan Josef Svagr and built in 1935. It has a central prayer hall on the ground floor, as well as a white marble mihrab and minbar. (Supplied)
Updated 14 April 2022
Shams El-Mutwalli

Past comes to life as Japan's Kobe mosque celebrates Ramadan

Past comes to life as Japan's Kobe mosque celebrates Ramadan
Updated 14 April 2022
Shams El-Mutwalli

DUBAI: Japan’s first mosque will look back on more than eight decades of history as it joins the rest of the Muslim world in Ramadan worship this month.

The three-story mosque in Nakayamate Dori in Chuo-ku, Kobe, was designed by Czech architect Jan Josef Svagr and built in 1935. It has a central prayer hall on the ground floor, as well as a white marble mihrab and minbar.

An Islamic Culture Center in the building also offers study sessions and general information about Islam. According to a 1936 Kobe mosque report, the building was opened by a Mr. Ferozuddin on Friday Aug. 2, 1935, before “a large gathering of Muslim ladies and gentlemen coming from many lands.”

On the afternoon of Oct. 11, 1935, “about 600 guests responded to our invitation to see the mosque building.  Later in the evening of the same day they gathered in the Tor Hotel, where a great reception was held.”

Ginjiro Katsuda, Kobe’s mayor at the time, shared a message that was printed in the same report.

FASTFACT

Kobe mosque gained further recognition by surviving both the Second World War and the devastating 1995 Kobe earthquake unscathed.

“As mayor of Kobe, I have much pleasure in extending to the Kobe Muslim Mosque Committee my hearty congratulations on the occasion of the opening of the mosque. It is the first Muslim mosque built in Japan, and Kobe may well be proud of it. The appearance of the new mosque is quite befitting such a cosmopolitan city as Kobe,” he said.

“The new mosque affords a place of worship for Muslim people not only in Kobe, but for those living in other places of Japan.”

Katsuda added that “it is my earnest wish that this new place of worship will prove to be another strong link in the chain of Muslim-Japanese friendship.”

The mosque gained further recognition by surviving both the Second World War and the devastating 1995 Kobe earthquake unscathed.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Japan Kobe mosque

Related

Japan industry minister asks Arab countries to increase oil production
World
Japan industry minister asks Arab countries to increase oil production
Japan to lift COVID-19 entry ban for 106 countries including US
World
Japan to lift COVID-19 entry ban for 106 countries including US

Thailand’s New Year water fight dried up by pandemic restrictions

Thailand’s New Year water fight dried up by pandemic restrictions
Updated 14 April 2022
Aksarapak Lapanunt

Thailand’s New Year water fight dried up by pandemic restrictions

Thailand’s New Year water fight dried up by pandemic restrictions
  • Songkran festivities this year remain largely water-free, with the government prohibiting water splashing and foam parties that made up the bulk of festivities before the pandemic
Updated 14 April 2022
Aksarapak Lapanunt

BANGKOK: Thailand began celebrating the Songkran water-splashing festival in dry mode for the third year in a row on Wednesday, as the kingdom retained careful restrictions to control an expected surge of COVID-19 infections.

The traditional Thai New Year, also known as the world’s biggest water fight, takes place from April 13 to 15, when participants spend some of the hottest days of the year crowding the streets with water guns and spraying water from pickup trucks.

Songkran festivities this year remain largely water-free, with the government prohibiting water splashing and foam parties that made up the bulk of festivities before the pandemic. Traditional celebrations, including pouring water on Buddhist statues or over the hands of the elderly to show respect, have been permitted.

“I usually go out to join the water battles almost every year before COVID-19, like last time I went to Pattaya,” Pype, a 25-year-old employee of an automobile company, told Arab News.

“I miss those activities so hopefully all the activities will be back next year.”

Though some coronavirus restrictions remain in place, officials are encouraging people to visit temples and have organized various cultural shows that usually attract crowds of tourists.

Prattana Samransuk, who traveled from Bangkok to her family in the country’s east to celebrate Songkran, said there was much enthusiasm in her hometown.

“I can see many people coming out on the street and many cars in Chonburi today. People seem to be excited as there are some activities, even though the government does not allow water splashing,” Samransuk told Arab News.

Because many people return to their hometowns to celebrate Songkran with relatives during the long holiday, the Ministry of Public Health has urged the public to follow disease control measures, as officials expect a surge in COVID-19 cases. The kingdom reported over 23,000 new cases and 106 deaths on Wednesday morning.

“We need to keep some social and economic activities going as well as balancing the disease control measures,” Suwanchai Wattayingcharoenchai, director general of the ministry’s health services department, said.

“It is expected that after Songkran we might find the number of infections increase dramatically … around 50,000 to 100,000 per day,” he added. “So, we need cooperation from everyone.”

Topics: Thailand Songkran

Related

Thailand faces early election as coalition cracks widen
World
Thailand faces early election as coalition cracks widen
MENA Tour back with Beautiful Thailand Swing
Sport
MENA Tour back with Beautiful Thailand Swing

Paris attacks suspect says he changed his mind at last moment

Paris attacks suspect says he changed his mind at last moment
Updated 13 April 2022
AFP

Paris attacks suspect says he changed his mind at last moment

Paris attacks suspect says he changed his mind at last moment
  • "The objective I was given was to go to a cafe in the 18th" district in northern Paris, Salah Abdeslam told the special Paris court hearing the case
  • Abdeslam, 32, said he was told about plans for the attack in Paris on November 11, two days before they were carried out
Updated 13 April 2022
AFP

PARIS: The last surviving suspected assailant in the deadly 2015 Paris attacks told a court Wednesday that he changed his mind about going through with the killings at the last moment.
“The objective I was given was to go to a cafe in the 18th” district in northern Paris, Salah Abdeslam told the special Paris court hearing the case.
“I’m going into the cafe, I’m ordering a drink, I’m looking at the people around me — and I said to myself: ‘No, I’m not going to do it’,” he added.
For the plaintiffs in the case, including the loved ones of victims of the November 2015 attacks that killed 130 people, this was testimony they had been waiting months to hear.
Abdeslam, 32, said he was told about plans for the attack in Paris on November 11, two days before they were carried out.
That happened at a meeting in Charleroi, in Belgium, with Abdelhamid Abaaoud, who is accused of having masterminded the attacks.
Until then, said Abdeslam, he thought he was going to be sent to Syria. Instead, he was told he had been chosen to carry out an attack using an explosive belt.
“It was a shock for me, but he ended up by convincing me,” he added.
“I ended up accepting and saying, ‘Okay, I’ll go ahead with it’.”
But at that meeting, he was given no details about the targets for the attack.
When he ultimately did not go through with the attack, he told the court how he took his car and drove around Paris at random until it broke down.
Then he got out and walked, he said, saying his memories of that period were “confused.”
Pressed by the president of the court Jean-Louis Peries, he said only that he knew what he had been supposed to do.
“My brother, he had a belt, a Kalashnikov, I know he’s going to open fire, I know he’s going to blow himself up, but I didn’t know the targets.”
The attackers killed 130 people in suicide bombings and shootings at the Stade de France stadium, the Bataclan concert hall and on street terraces of bars and restaurants on November 13, 2015, in France’s worst peacetime atrocity.
Abdeslam’s older brother Brahim opened fire on a cafe terrace before blowing himself up.
Earlier in court another defendant, Mohamed Abrini, said Abdeslam simply had not had the nerve to go through with the attack.
Abrini, who is accused of having provided weapons and logistical support to the attackers, said he had seen Abdeslam when he turned up at a safe house a day after the attacks.
“He was exhausted, tired, he looked pale,” said Abrini.
One of the organizers of the attacks had yelled at him for not having blown himself up.
“I think he told them that his belt hadn’t worked,” said Abrini.
Abdeslam told the court last month that in fact he had been lying about the malfunction.
After surviving the attack, Abdeslam fled to the Molenbeek district of Brussels where he grew up. He was captured in March 2016.
Alongside Abdeslam, co-defendants are answering charges ranging from providing logistical support to planning the attacks, as well as supplying weapons.

Topics: Paris court Bataclan Belgium attack

Related

Abrini is among 20 people who are due to go on trial on Wednesday for their alleged membership of a terrorist cell responsible for the attack on the Bataclan music venue and other sites across Paris in November 2015. (AFP/File Photo)
World
UK intelligence deterred Daesh from Bataclan-style attack on London: Attacker
In this Friday March 18, 2016 file framegrab taken from VTM, Salah Abdeslam, centre, is arrested by police and bundled into a police vehicle during a raid in the Molenbeek neighborhood of Brussels, Belgium. (AP)
World
France begins marathon trial over November 2015 Paris attacks

International agencies call for urgent aid to address food insecurity

International agencies call for urgent aid to address food insecurity
Updated 13 April 2022
AFP

International agencies call for urgent aid to address food insecurity

International agencies call for urgent aid to address food insecurity
  • The Russian invasion of Ukraine, and Western sanctions on Moscow, have sent energy and food prices soaring in recent weeks
  • "It is critical to quickly provide support for food insecure countries in a coordinated manner," the heads of the IMF, World Bank, World Trade Organization and UN World Food Program said
Updated 13 April 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: Major international organizations issued an appeal Wednesday for urgent measures to deal with rising food insecurity in poor countries, including financing to support farmers and increase food supplies.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine, and Western sanctions on Moscow, have sent energy and food prices soaring in recent weeks, while rising natural gas prices also have impacted fertilizer production, which in turn hurts farmers.
“It is critical to quickly provide support for food insecure countries in a coordinated manner,” the heads of the IMF, World Bank, World Trade Organization and UN World Food Program said in a joint statement.
Protests have erupted in some countries over high prices, and the statement said, “The increase in food prices and supply shocks can fuel social tensions in many of the affected countries, especially those that are already fragile or affected by conflict.”
The organizations called on the international community to provide financing for emergency food supplies, a safety net for poor families and farmers, and to increase agricultural production.
They also called for “open trade” that avoids export restrictions or “humanitarian food purchases.”
While the poor nations are most vulnerable to the crisis, middle income countries increasingly are at risk, the statement said.
“Surging fertilizer prices along with significant cuts in global supplies have important implications for food production in most countries, including major producers and exporters, who rely heavily on fertilizer imports,” they said.
IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, World Bank President David Malpass, WTO head Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and WFP director David Beasley issued the statement before next week’s meeting of the IMF and World Bank.
The war in Ukraine came as the global economy was trying to right itself following the Covid-19 pandemic, while navigating supply chain snarls that created shortages and a surge in inflation.
New lockdowns in China have added further uncertainty to the recovery.
Ukraine is a key source of grain while Russia is a major producer of energy and fertilizer needed for agriculture.
Protesters in Peru have taken to the streets to demand government action, as did people in Sri Lanka, where the government on Tuesday announced it was defaulting on its $51 billion in foreign debt.
Poverty rose sharply during the pandemic, and the World Bank warns that for each one percentage point increase in food prices, 10 million people are thrown into extreme poverty worldwide.
“Sharply higher prices for staples and supply shortages are increasing pressure on households worldwide and pushing millions more into poverty,” the officials said.
“Increased fragility and conflict pose persistent harm to people around the globe.”

Topics: IMF World Bank World Food Program

Related

‘Too dangerous’ for humanitarian corridors Wednesday: Ukraine
World
‘Too dangerous’ for humanitarian corridors Wednesday: Ukraine
KSrelief launches Pakistan food baskets project
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief launches Pakistan food baskets project

Latest updates

New York subway massacre suspect tipped off police to his location
New York subway massacre suspect tipped off police to his location
Trump PAC gives $500,000 to attack Georgia state’s Brian Kemp
Trump PAC gives $500,000 to attack Georgia state’s Brian Kemp
Saudi crown prince receives phone call from UN Secretary General
Saudi crown prince receives phone call from UN Secretary General
US agencies: Industrial control system malware discovered
US agencies: Industrial control system malware discovered
Man City eliminate Atletico in brawl-marred clash to advance to semifinals
Man City eliminate Atletico in brawl-marred clash to advance to semifinals

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.