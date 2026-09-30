RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will deliver the annual royal address to the Shura Council on Wednesday on behalf of King Salman, marking the opening of the third year of the council’s ninth session.

Shura Council Speaker Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh said the address serves as a national reference point outlining the Kingdom’s policies and priorities, and guiding the council’s legislative and oversight work.

During the second year of its current session, the council held 46 sessions and issued 555 resolutions, while its committees held 376 meetings with 331 officials from government entities, Al-Asheikh said.

It also undertook 135 parliamentary diplomacy initiatives domestically and internationally, he added.