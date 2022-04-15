Riyadh airport launches notification service in sign language

You are here

A Saudi man checks the flight timings at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 16 April 2022
SPA

  • The company has recently announced several initiatives as part of its strategic plan for digital transformation
RIYADH: Riyadh Airports Co., in charge of running and operating King Khalid International Airport, has announced the launch of a flight notifications service in sign language.
KAIA is now the world’s first airport to do so.
Riyadh Airports Co. announced the launch on social media, emphasizing that it was committed to enhancing services for passengers with the use of digital technology.
In a statement, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Maghlouth, CEO of Riyadh Airports Co., said this would provide welcome support for people with disabilities.
The company has recently announced several initiatives as part of its strategic plan for digital transformation, he said, citing the new Ofoq platform designed to manage all the airport’s operations.

MAKKAH: The Guidance Robot is a new initiative from the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque. It is designed to provide advice to pilgrims, including guidance on how to perform rituals, as well as to provide fatwas on legal issues for performing Umrah. The robot is able to communicate in Arabic, English, and Urdu and is situated in the courtyard of the Grand Mosque, near the King Abdulaziz Gate.

Sheikh Badr bin Abdullah Al-Furaih, deputy president for guidance affairs, told Arab News that the robot is commonly asked between 100 to 150 questions daily regarding Umrah rituals during Ramadan. The majority of people interacting with the robot are Saudi, Syrian, Pakistani, or Indian, he added.

The robot is able to access information from numerous books, as well as advice provided by scholars from around the Arab world.

FASTFACT

The Guidance Robot has a 21-inch touch screen and is equipped with four wheels and a ‘smart stopping system’ that ensures ‘smooth and flexible movement,’ according to the presidency, as well as cameras at the front and rear that provide the robot with a panoramic image of its location, high-definition headphones and a microphone. It is connected to a high-speed 5GHz Wi-Fi network.

The Guidance Robot has a 21-inch touch screen and is equipped with four wheels and a ‘smart stopping system’ that ensures “smooth and flexible movement,” according to the presidency, as well as cameras at the front and rear that provide the robot with a panoramic image of its location, high-definition headphones and a microphone. It is connected to a high-speed 5GHz Wi-Fi network.

As part of its digital project, the General Presidency has also introduced a sterilization robot and a robot that dispenses Zamzam water to pilgrims. The robots can run for up to eight hours on a full battery charge.

The digital project has been developed in parallel to the General Presidency’s “How To Be A Role Model In The Digital World” campaign. Both initiatives are part of the presidency’s broader development plans for the Two Holy Mosques.

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia confirmed three new COVID-19-related deaths on Friday, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,066.

Saudi health authorities confirmed 105 new cases in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 752,396 people have now contracted the disease.

Of the new infections, 23 were recorded in Jeddah, 19 in Riyadh, 15 in Madinah and 15 in Makkah. Several other cities recorded fewer than 10 new cases each.

The Ministry of Health said that of the current cases, 62 people were in critical condition.

The ministry also announced that 265 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 738,531.

The ministry said that 4,799 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 11,476 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests to 41,727,951.

Nearly 65 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started.

Under the slogan “It’s our turn,” the ministry continued calling on parents to register their children between the ages of 5 and 11 for the vaccine to ensure their safety and protect them from variants and any other complications.

The ministry, which has 587 vaccine centers across the country, urged people who have not yet received their jabs to register for them through its Sehhaty app.

 

RIYADH: Thousands of Saudi Arabia’s neediest families are to own homes within five years, after the minister of municipal and rural affairs and housing signed agreements for 5,000 housing units in the Riyadh region.

Majed Al-Hogail signed the agreements on Thursday with the National Developmental Housing Corporation (Sakan) and the Charitable Society for Orphan Care in Riyadh (Ensan).

They were signed in the presence of Riyadh Gov. Faisal bin Bandar, who also chairs Ensan’s board of directors.

The governor praised the efforts of the ministry and the two organizations to “activate nonprofit and humanitarian work for the most important need of families, which is housing that provides a decent life and a future.”

Ensan is focused on helping orphans to lead a “decent life with high-quality programs and a distinguished method that will gain the trust of the community.”

HIGHLIGHT

There are 5,000 housing units in the agreements: 2,000 ready-made housing villas within the ministry’s projects, the allocation of 1,500 plots of land that the ministry is committed to providing, and the allocation of 1,500 plots from the beneficiaries’ land or land that has been allocated to them from charities.

The agreements aim to create the necessary environment for the nonprofit sector to increase its contribution to the country’s gross domestic product, achieve family stability for people, and increase Saudi home ownership in several cities.

They cover a five-year period and provide suitable housing for families registered with Ensan and according to the support mechanism approved by the Jood Eskan platform.

There are 5,000 housing units in the agreements: 2,000 ready-made housing villas within the ministry's projects, the allocation of 1,500 plots of land that the ministry is committed to providing, and the allocation of 1,500 plots from the beneficiaries’ land or land that has been allocated to them from charities.

The minister stressed the effective role of the agreements in promoting the participation of the third sector and stimulating housing development programs.

He also noted the role of Jood Eskan in empowering civil associations and providing the necessary financial resources in partnership with community members to provide housing for families in need, enhance the quality of life for families, and develop its members economically and socially.

“When families do not have their own housing, some of their members may be exposed to stress and difficult times that may lead to psychological disorders and may be reflected in a negative behavioral form as a result of frustration, especially with the head of the family,” said sociologist Dr. Abdullah Alhisan, adding that the government was encouraging the private and nonprofit sectors to sponsor homeowning initiatives.

“I call for the continuous adoption of campaigns to stimulate initiatives that contribute to providing the basic requirements of needy families, as this leads to positive effects on society. Unfortunately, donations or alms are still disbursed in a way to charities. We should put a slogan for each family of housing in light of the prevailing societal culture, which tends to own homes more than other cultures around the world.”

Alhisan urged for charitable housing initiatives to be supported until they became reality, saying such an outcome would achieve a general level of social stability.

He stressed the importance of stimulating the for-profit sector that contributed to securing housing through government privileges. He also hoped that the nonprofit sector would play a better role than the one it currently played by developing its tools.

He said that agreements like those signed on Thursday had a positive impact on people in need, their thoughts, actions, and behavior.

The lack of housing “may constitute bad incubators for the frustrated in one way or another. That's when they see that their basic needs are not being met.”

RIYADH: For the second year in a row, quality clothing was distributed for free to families in need at the Kiswa Charity Market, which took place this week in Riyadh under the patronage of Prince Abdullah bin Abdulrahman and Princess Adwa bint Fahd.

The market, which opened on Saturday and closed on Thursday, aimed to distribute 20,000 items of clothing for families in need across the Kingdom to wear during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday. Organizers said it is the biggest charitable event of its kind in the Kingdom.

The Kiswa Charity Market distributed clothings to families in need. (Photo/Lama Alhamawi)

“Kiswa Charity Market gives families the opportunity to choose their Eid clothing free of charge … for men, women and children, plus accessories, bags and shoes,” said Omar Al-Mansour, the market’s public relations representative.

At the official opening of the market the participating charities, their workers, volunteers and sponsors were thanked for their help in supporting families in need. The sponsors included retailers Red Tag and Centerpoint, healthcare providers Amass, the Society for Learning Disabilities, and the dairy Almarai, among others.

HIGHLIGHTS

● The Kiswa project aims to reduce environmental damage and waste in the textile industry by collecting and recycling clothing for charitable initiatives. Another objective is to strengthen community bonds by providing opportunities people to volunteer and help those less fortunate than themselves.

● The organizers of the market worked with seven major charities across the country to identify worthy recipients of the clothes: Ebsar Fondation, Tarahum, the Charity Society in Hail, the Cooperative Office for Call and Guidance, the Charitable Society for the Care of Orphans Al-Baha, Jana Charity Association for girls with special needs, and Alber Charity.

The organizers of the market worked with seven major charities across the country to identify worthy recipients of the clothes: Ebsar Fondation, Tarahum, the Charity Society in Hail, the Cooperative Office for Call and Guidance, the Charitable Society for the Care of Orphans Al-Baha, Jana Charity Association for girls with special needs, and Alber Charity. Saudi volunteers helped to collect and organize donations and set up and staff the market.

“The volunteers’ reactions were feelings of happiness because they helped families, especially the blind, for whom they described the clothing, its colors, sizes and all the details they needed,” said Al-Mansour.

The Kiswa Charity Market distributed clothings to families in need. (Photo/Lama Alhamawi)

The volunteers said that they were pleased with the reactions they saw from visitors to the market and were very proud of what they had achieved through their efforts to share the joy of Eid.

The market operates like any other except that all the items are free to the chosen recipients, who receive an invitation to visit the event and choose from a wide variety of clothing for their families, including dresses, pants, shirts, thobes and other traditional clothing. A wide range of sizes and styles is available for people of all ages, with the aim of helping as many as possible. The shoppers are free to browse racks of clothing and accessories to find exactly what they need.

“The families that benefited are very happy because they have options from which to choose the clothing they want to wear,” Al-Mansour said.

After attending the inauguration and touring this year’s clothing market, Princess Adwa proposed the introduction of a similar charitable market to distribute furniture and electronic appliances to thousands of families in need in the Kingdom.

The Kiswa project aims to reduce environmental damage and waste in the textile industry by collecting and recycling clothing for charitable initiatives. Another objective is to strengthen community bonds by providing opportunities people to volunteer and help those less fortunate than themselves.

 

RIYADH: Health ministers from Gulf Cooperation Council states have declared March 1 as Gulf Healthy Cities Day.

The event will be celebrated annually and is aimed at unifying the Gulf role in highlighting the development goals of the healthy cities program, while promoting community participation with decision-makers and various sectors within every healthy city.

Through the process, the initiative has been designed to boost the health of individuals, reduce the economic burden of healthcare, and achieve sustainable development goals. The SDGs were set up in 2015 by the UN General Assembly and are intended to be met by 2030.

The GCC health ministers have drawn up a work strategy for 2022 to 2026 to promote joint programs and projects with a view to stepping up health cooperation and furthering healthy cities.

The GCC joint drive is also in line with preventive programs set by the World Health Organization to protect populations through sustainable urban development.

The Gulf Healthy Cities Day declaration came as a culmination of the efforts of the Gulf countries that joined the healthy cities program, one of the community health initiatives launched by the WHO.

The Saudi Ministry of Health has adopted its implementation since 1999 and the developmental preventive program works to improve all aspects of the environment in relation to the lives and well-being of the population, which directly and indirectly affect health.

It has also received interest and support from decision-makers throughout the Kingdom — in more than 45 governorates and centers — as it is an integrated organizational model that reinforces modern concepts that the responsibility for health and well-being begins with the individual.

In recent years, the Kingdom has developed healthcare on a regional and global scale, and has obtained WHO accreditation for nine healthy cities, namely Diriyah, Madinah, Taif, Unaizah, Jalajil, Al-Mandaq, Jamoum, Riyadh Al-Khubra, and Sharurah.

This is in addition to the accreditation of Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University as the first health-promoting university in Riyadh.

