Saudi aid agency continues health projects in Yemen

TAIZ: The prosthetic limb and physical rehabilitation center in Taiz governorate, Yemen, is continuing to provide medical services through the support of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.

It provided 1,601 services for 666 people in one month, including the manufacture, fitting, delivery, and maintenance of prosthetic limbs for 396 patients, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It also provided other treatments for 270 patients, including physical therapy and consultation sessions.

The services come as part of the Kingdom’s efforts, represented by KSrelief, to improve the capacities of the health sector in Yemen.

Al-Jada Health Center outlets in the Hajjah governorate provided treatment to 5,110 people in one week with the support of KSrelief.

They included clinics for epidemiology, emergencies, internal medicine, children, reproductive health, nutritional therapy, immunization, awareness and education, and surgery and surgical dressing.

KSrelief has also continued rolling out water supply and environmental projects in Hajjah and Saada governorates.

A second campaign, funded by KSrelief, to distribute pesticide-treated mosquito nets was launched in camps for the displaced, benefiting 118,000 people.

KSrelief supported the campaign in partnership with the World Health Organization and the National Malaria Control Program.

During the campaign, 85,000 mosquito nets will be distributed to camps in the governorates of Aden, Lahj, Abyan, Al-Dhale, Taiz, Hadramout, and Shabwa to combat epidemics and mosquito-borne diseases.

Yemen is among the top beneficiaries of KSrelief assistance. It has implemented 695 projects in Yemen costing more than $4 billion.

Worldwide, KSrelief has implemented 1,940 projects worth nearly $6 billion in 80 countries in cooperation with 144 local, regional, and international partners since it launched in May 2015.