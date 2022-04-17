You are here

Palestinian families highlight plight of members in Israeli prisons

Palestinian families highlight plight of members in Israeli prisons
Palestinians hold pictures of relatives held in Israeli jails during a rally marking Palestinian Prisoners’ Day in the West Bank city of Nablus. (Reuters)
Mohammed Najib

  • Since the beginning of the Israeli occupation in 1967, Israel has imprisoned more than 1 million Palestinians
  • Prisoners’ Day comes amid an escalation of violence in the West Bank and East Jerusalem
RAMALLAH: Palestinians mark Prisoners’ Day on April 17 every year to highlight the plight of Palestinian political prisoners and detainees in Israeli prisons. This year a torch was lit in Jenin and Bethlehem on the evening of April 16, a march was organised in the centre of Ramallah, and schools talked in their classes about the status of prisoners.

Palestinians consider the prisoners to be freedom fighters who sacrificed their freedom to liberate their homeland, while Israel calls them terrorists. However, there is no Palestinian home or family that did not suffer at some point or have prisoners in the Israeli jails.

Since the beginning of the Israeli occupation in 1967, Israel has imprisoned more than 1 million Palestinians and continues to employ its policy of arbitrary mass detention through daily military raids and incursions. However, administrative detention is widely used to imprison Palestinians with no charge or trial for indefinite periods. Since 1967, Israeli authorities have issued more than 60,000 administrative detention orders.

According to Palestinian sources, there are currently 4,450 prisoners. Of these 160 are children, 32 are women, 20 are in solitary confinement, 600 are ill. There are 530 administrative detainees in Israeli jails.

Prisoners’ Day comes amid an escalation of violence in the West Bank and East Jerusalem for more than two weeks, as Israeli arrests of Palestinians continue.

The suffering of Palestinian families who have sons or daughters in Israeli prisons increases during Ramadan, as they are unable to visit them due to the time and distance of travel and long waits of more than 16 hours. Family members miss their captive children and relatives when they gather at the Ramadan dinner table.

Laila Zawahra, 70 years, the mother of prisoner Mohammed Zawahra, from Bethlehem, who is sentenced to life imprisonment, told Arab News that she misses her son most during Ramadan.

“I remember him and miss him a lot when we eat Ramadan dinner every evening, whenever we cook the dish he loved, Mansaf and fried chicken, and when eating the Ramadan sweets Qatayef.”

Zawahra says that she travelled from Bethlehem to Jerusalem on the first Friday of Ramadan to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque despite her poor health. She distributed the charity of Ramadan fasting on behalf of her son to the poor there, and called for his release during Friday prayers.

She remembered how Mohammed used to come at the end of the month of Ramadan and ask her about the gift she would like him to buy for her to mark the end of Ramadan.

She said that she will not be able to visit him during Ramadan while she is fasting, as the distance between her home in Bethlehem and Ashkelon Prison, where he is incarcerated, is long, and this may negatively affect her health. She visits her son once a month.

Bassam Darwish, the brother of Ghassan Darwish, 37, from Ramallah, who has spent 16 years in prison, described to Arab News the family’s feelings during Ramadan: “The 16th of Ramadan passed, and Ghassan was not among us at the Ramadan dinner table, nor the suhoor, and he did not share the atmosphere of Ramadan with us.”

He said that his family missed his brother Ghassan as he waited for the Maghrib call to announce the end of fasting.

Bassam said that when Ghassan was arrested, none of his brothers and sisters were married. Today Ghassan has 13 nephews and nieces but he has only seen them in photographs.

Before Ramadan, Ghassan asked family members not to visit him in his prison in Ketsaot in Negev, southern Israel, where the travel and waiting time is 16 hours. They have to travel from 7 in the morning and wait for long hours in scorching weather while the meeting with Ghassan is limited to 45 minutes. They can see him only through glass and talk to him through a telephone, while his father and older brother are prohibited from visiting him for security reasons.

“The Maqluba was Ghassan’s favourite dish, and every time we cook this dish, we remember him so much,” Bassam said.

To show respect for Palestinian prisoners, the PA Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh and Ramallah governor Leila Ghannam had a Ramadan dinner with Um Nasser Abu Humeid, who had 5 sons in Israeli jails.

“Prisoners are the conscience of the Palestinian people; they sacrificed their freedom to enable their people to live in freedom and dignity, and some of them have spent 42 years of their life in prison. There is no Palestinian family who has not lived and suffered from the experience of the arrest of one of its members,” said Muqbil Al-Barghouti, the younger brother of the prisoner Marwan Al-Barghouti, the Palestinian leader who has spent 20 years in prison under life imprisonment.

Topics: Palestinians Israel Prisoners’ Day

El-Sisi hosts US delegation over Palestine issue

El-Sisi hosts US delegation over Palestine issue
Updated 17 April 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

El-Sisi hosts US delegation over Palestine issue

El-Sisi hosts US delegation over Palestine issue
  • US delegation noted the importance of US-Egypt ties and hailed joint cooperation between the two countries
  • Meeting discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, especially in politics, military and the economy
Updated 17 April 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has detailed Egypt’s stance on the Palestinian issue to a visiting US delegation.

During a meeting with the US Congressional group, headed by Sen. Richard Shelby, El-Sisi stressed the importance of reaching a just and comprehensive solution that guarantees the rights of the Palestinian people according to international law, which would open up prospects for coexistence and cooperation among all the peoples of the region.

Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency Bassam Rady said that El-Sisi welcomed the US delegation and “stressed the importance that Egypt attaches to permanent communication with Congressional leaders … within the framework of the established bilateral relations between Egypt and the US.”

El-Sisi urged “Egypt’s keenness to strengthen these relations in a framework of mutual respect and common interest, especially in light of the turbulence in the region and the escalating challenges it creates,” Rady said.

The US delegation noted the importance of US-Egypt ties and hailed joint cooperation between the two countries.

“Egypt is a pillar of security and stability in the Middle East and the Arab world, as well as a pivotal partner for the US in the region,” a statement from the group said.

They hailed Egypt’s success in combating terrorism and extremism, and the promotion of freedom of belief in Egyptian society, in addition to the great efforts being made in Egypt to achieve comprehensive development.

Rady added that the meeting discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations in a number of fields, especially in politics, military and the economy. Regional and international developments were also discussed.

Topics: Egypt Palestine Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Updated 10 min 2 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

Clashes continue in Jerusalem as Jordanian king urges Israeli restraint

Clashes continue in Jerusalem as Jordanian king urges Israeli restraint
  • Israel urged to stop illegal and provocative measures that drive aggravation
  • 20 wounded in clashes around Al-Aqsa mosque
Updated 10 min 2 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: King Abdullah II of Jordan on Sunday called on Israel to “stop all illegal and provocative measures” that drive “further aggravation” in occupied Jerusalem and to respect the existing historical and legal situation.

His remarks came as nearly 20 people were wounded on Sunday in several incidents in and around Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque, two days after major violence at the site.

Palestinian officials accused Israel of trying to divide the sensitive holy site.

The latest clashes take the number of wounded since Friday to more than 170, at a tense time when the Jewish Passover festival coincides with Ramadan.

The Palestinians expect another week of Ramadan full of tension as extremist Jewish groups shout the slogan “This Passover is in Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that 19 Palestinians were wounded, including at least five who were hospitalized, during Sunday’s confrontations that erupted in the vicinity of the mosque. Five of them were taken to hospital.

It said that some had been wounded by rubber-coated steel bullets.

According to Palestinian sources, violent clashes erupted at Al-Aqsa Mosque on Sunday morning after some 728 extremist Jewish people raided its courtyards. Several people were injured and arrested.

The Palestinian sources confirmed that the Israeli police closed Al-Aqsa Mosque and prevented entry to it, while trying to secure a path of entry for Jewish visitors to the major holy site.

Clashes erupted at the Bab Huttah neighborhood adjacent to the Mosque two days after the violent clashes that caused more than 150 injuries and the arrest of around 400 by Israeli police. The youths threw fireworks at the troops stationed at Al-Aqsa Gate and prevented worshippers from entering it.

Israeli police fired regular barrages of rubber bullets and sound bombs at Bab Huttah lane.

Palestinian sources in Jerusalem told Arab News that the Israeli forces had turned the Al-Aqsa compound into a military barracks, as they invaded before 7 a.m on Sunday and emptied its courtyards of worshipers.

The troops surrounded some people inside the Al-Qibli prayer mosque and fired rubber bullets toward them through the windows that they broke on Friday.

They also tampered with external speakers after young men called their friends to come to Al-Aqsa and prevented ambulance crews from entering the mosque to treat the injured.

On Friday morning, police clashed with Palestinians in the compound, including inside the mosque, drawing strong condemnation from Muslim countries. Some 150 people were wounded during those clashes.

Palestine Liberation Organization Executive Committee member Adnan Al-Husseini said: “Al-Aqsa has become an arena for the race to please the settlers among the members of the Israeli government, which lost the parliamentary majority.”

Sheikh Mohammed Hussein, mufti of Jerusalem and the Holy Palestinian Territories, told Arab News: “This is a worrying situation, and it is not acceptable in any way for the Al-Aqsa Mosque to be emptied of its Muslim owners and to allow the settlers to enter it in this harsh manner without taking into account the sanctity and sanctity of the mosque and the dignity of Muslim worshipers.”

He added: “The Israeli occupier does not take into account the situation of the worshipers in the mosque and does not want them to be present during the Jewish extremists’ incursions, and this is unacceptable.”

Israeli sources said that an Egyptian intelligence service delegation made a short visit to Israel on Friday to lead direct mediation efforts in light of the current escalation, which threatens another explosion of the situation in the Gaza Strip.

The sources added that the Egyptian side demanded the Hamas leadership to “control the situation” in the Gaza Strip, expressing fears that any mistake might lead to a new round of missile attacks from the Gaza Strip across its borders, which would push the situation to a point of no return.

The Israeli Channel 12, meanwhile, reported that Israeli right-wing extremist MK Itamar Ben-Gvir was considering moving his office from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood to the Damascus Gate area in Jerusalem.

The channel claimed that Ben-Gvir sent a message to the commander of the Jerusalem police on Sunday, saying: “If violence by the Palestinians continues in Jerusalem, and if the political level does not allow you to act freely against them, I will open a parliamentary office at Damascus Gate in the coming days.”

A Hamas statement said that it holds Israel responsible for the repercussions of attacking the Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque at dawn on Sunday and allowing the colonial settlers to raid and desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque, which provokes the feelings of the Palestinian people, Arabs and Muslims around the world.

The Hamas statement added: “The Palestinian people will confront the occupation’s continued aggression against the Palestinian worshippers and thwart its malicious schemes of the temporal and spatial sanctuary of Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. The Palestinian people are committed to protecting Al-Aqsa Mosque and holy land at all costs.”

Nevertheless, the last time the month of Ramadan coincided with Passover and Easter was three decades ago, when thousands of worshippers from all three faiths arrived at the old city area at the same time.

Topics: Al Aqsa Jerusalem Israel

Direct flights start between Tel Aviv and Sharm el-Sheikh

Direct flights start between Tel Aviv and Sharm el-Sheikh
Updated 17 April 2022
AFP

Direct flights start between Tel Aviv and Sharm el-Sheikh

Direct flights start between Tel Aviv and Sharm el-Sheikh
Updated 17 April 2022
AFP

TEL AVIV: The first direct flight between the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv and Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh took off on Sunday, Israeli national airline El-Al said.
Flight 5193, operated by El-Al subsidiary Sun d’Or, departed Ben Gurion International Airport at 0715 GMT, the carrier said in a statement.
Direct flights have long been in operation between Tel Aviv and Cairo, since Egypt in 1979 became the first Arab country to sign a peace accord with Israel.
The two countries have lately bolstered their ties.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has twice visited Egypt after coming to power in June, and met President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in September.
In early October, a plane branded with the logo of Egypt’s national carrier Egyptair landed in Israel for the first time, a flight described as “historic” by the Israel Airport Authority.
Prior to that, Egyptian flights to Israel had been operated by an Egyptair subsidiary, Air Sinai, set up exclusively for the Israeli route and without displaying the Egyptian flag on the exterior of its planes.
Some in Egypt continue to oppose ties with the Jewish state.
The Egyptian branch of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, which opposes Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories, has called for a boycott of two Israeli-organized dance festivals due to take place in Sinai over the coming days.
Until 2020, Egypt and Jordan were the only Arab governments to have normalized relations with Israel.
That year, they were joined by Bahrain, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates, which all now operate direct flights to the Jewish state.

Topics: Egypt Israel Travel

Iran confirms centrifuge workshop moved to underground site

Iran confirms centrifuge workshop moved to underground site
Updated 17 April 2022
AP

Iran confirms centrifuge workshop moved to underground site

Iran confirms centrifuge workshop moved to underground site
  • Iran’s centrifuge facility in Karaj found itself targeted in what it described as a sabotage attack
  • Natanz itself has twice been targeted in sabotage attacks amid uncertainty over the nuclear deal
Updated 17 April 2022
AP

TEHRAN, Iran: Iran has confirmed it relocated a centrifuge facility to its underground Natanz nuclear site, state media reported, days after the UN atomic watchdog said it installed surveillance cameras to monitor the new workshop at Tehran’s request.
The late Saturday report by the official IRNA news agency comes as diplomatic efforts to restore Iran’s tattered nuclear deal appear stalled.
The news agency quoted the spokesman for Iran’s atomic energy organization, Behrouz Kamalvandi, as saying authorities had moved the operation to a safer place.
Iran’s centrifuge facility in Karaj found itself targeted in what Iran described as a sabotage attack in June. Natanz itself has twice been targeted in sabotage attacks amid uncertainty over the nuclear deal, assaults that Iran has blamed on Israel.
“Unfortunately because of a terrorist operation that took place against Karaj, we were obliged to intensify security measures under which we moved an important part of the machines and transferred the rest to Natanz and Isfahan,” said Kamalvandi. Isfahan is the location of another Iranian nuclear facility.
On Thursday, The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency said it installed cameras and removed seals from machines at the new workshop in Natanz two days earlier. Those machines will be used to make centrifuge rotor tubes and bellows, crucial parts for the devices that spin at very high speeds to enrich uranium gas.
Talks between Iran and world powers in Vienna to revive the 2015 nuclear deal have stalled. There is concern that Iran could be closer to being able to construct an atomic weapon if it chose to pursue one.
The nuclear deal collapsed four years ago when former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States and imposed crushing sanctions on Iran. In the meantime, Iran has vastly expanded its nuclear work
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday insisted negotiations over the deal “are going ahead properly,” even after repeated comments by American officials that an agreement to restore the accord may not happen.
The nuclear deal saw Iran put advanced centrifuges into storage under the watch of the IAEA, while keeping its enrichment at 3.67 percent purity and its stockpile at only 300 kilograms of uranium.
As of Feb. 19, the IAEA says Iran’s stockpile of all enriched uranium was nearly 3,200 kilograms. Some has been enriched up to 60 percent purity — a short technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90 percent. Meanwhile, Iran has stopped the IAEA from accessing its surveillance camera footage.
Kamalvandi reiterated Iran’s stance that Tehran will not provide data from the cameras to the UN nuclear agency if a deal is not concluded.
Iran long has insisted its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes. However, US intelligence agencies and the IAEA believe Iran had an organized military nuclear program up until 2003.

Topics: Iran

Israel police enter flashpoint Jerusalem holy site, arrest 2

Israel police enter flashpoint Jerusalem holy site, arrest 2
Updated 17 April 2022
AP

Israel police enter flashpoint Jerusalem holy site, arrest 2

Israel police enter flashpoint Jerusalem holy site, arrest 2
  • Police clear Palestinians out of the sprawling esplanade outside the mosque itself early Sunday
  • Hilltop compound is in Jerusalem’s Old City, home to major sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims
Updated 17 April 2022
AP

JERUSALEM: Israeli police have entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a sensitive Jerusalem holy site, two days after clashes with Palestinians.
The police cleared Palestinians out of the sprawling esplanade outside the mosque itself early Sunday, while dozens of Palestinians remained inside the building chanting “God is Greatest.”
The police said they entered to facilitate the routine visit of Jews to the holy site. They said Palestinians had stockpiled stones and set up barriers in anticipation of violence. The police said they were committed to facilitating freedom of worship for Jews and Muslims.
The site is the third holiest in Islam and the holiest for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount. It has long been a flashpoint for Israeli-Palestinian violence.
Clashes erupted at the site before dawn on Friday after police said Palestinians had hurled stones toward the Western Wall, an adjacent Jewish holy site. Police entered in force and clashed with dozens of Palestinians shortly after dawn prayers.
The hilltop compound is in Jerusalem’s Old City, home to major sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims. This year the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Christian holy week culminating in Easter Sunday and the weeklong Jewish Passover are all occurring at the same time, with tens of thousands of visitors flocking to the city after coronavirus restrictions have been mostly lifted.
Israel captured east Jerusalem, which includes the Old City, along with the West Bank and Gaza in the 1967 war. The Palestinians want a future state in all three territories. Israel annexed east Jerusalem in a move not recognized internationally and is building and expanding settlements in the occupied West Bank. Hamas controls Gaza, which has been under an Israeli and Egyptian blockade since the Islamic militant group seized power there in 2007.
Palestinians have long feared that Israel plans to take over the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound or partition it.
Israeli authorities say they are committed to maintaining the status quo, but in recent years large groups of nationalist and religious Jews have regularly visited the site with police escorts, something the Palestinians view as a provocation.
A radical Jewish group recently called on people to bring animals to the site in order to sacrifice them for Passover, offering cash rewards for those who succeeded or even tried. Israeli police work to prevent such activities, but the call was widely circulated by Palestinians on social media, along with calls for Muslims to prevent any sacrifices from taking place.

Topics: Israel Al-Aqsa Mosque Al-Aqsa

