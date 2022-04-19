You are here

Saudi Arabia issues $2.6bn worth of riyals-denominated Sukuk in April

Updated 19 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center issued SR9.98 billion ($2.6 billion) worth of riyals-denominated Sukuk in April.

In a statement, the office, known as NDMC, said the Sukuk issuance was divided into two tranches as follows:

  • The first tranche has a size of SR6.402 billion maturing in 2032
  • The second tranche with a size of SR3.580 billion maturing in 2037

 

 

