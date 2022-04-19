EL&N London opens first standalone cafe in Riyadh

After huge success at The Alley, Riyadh Boulevard and Riyadh Park Mall with their coffee and cake offerings, London’s “most Instagrammable” cafe is opening its standalone cafe in Riyadh. The cafe — renowned for its cheerful pink flower walls, unique interior design, innovative food and pastries, and specialty coffee — has officially opened its doors in one of Riyadh’s hot spots, The Zone.

Instagrammable moments are plentiful in the newly renovated site at The Zone, which features the brand’s largest and longest flower wall to date, using more than 11,000 artificial silk flowers to dress the feature staircase. Visitors can expect to see the space filled with neon signs, beautifully structured architectural framework and Instagrammable booths fit for a picture-perfect moment.

Bringing their menu classics over from the UK, the brand has recreated their bestselling breakfast, lunch and dinner dishes for the Riyadh locals to enjoy, with highlight items including the EL&N Shakshuka, Cheetos Cheese Burger, Dulce de Leche milk cakes and of course, the iconic Spanish Latte.

Alexandra Miller, founder of EL&N London, said: “We are so thrilled to be opening our first standalone cafe in Riyadh, The Zone. We’ve already been fortunate enough to receive such a fantastic response from our coffee and cake units in The Alley and Riyadh Park Mall, so I have absolutely no doubt that this site is going to be a huge hit with our guests who are wanting to immerse themselves in the full EL&N experience.

“Riyadh was always the first place we wanted to launch in Saudi Arabia as we already have such a loyal fan base built back from the UK. I look forward to watching our expansion throughout the Kingdom unfold with many more beautiful, unique cafes opening across Saudi Arabia.”

The new EL&N London outlet is located at The Zone, Al-Muhammadiyah, next door to David Burke and Wasabi, and is open every day from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m.

EL&N stands for Eat, Live and Nourish. The cafe was founded by Miller in the heart of Mayfair, Park Lane in 2017. Miller has more than 10 years of experience in the world of luxury fashion. Driven by her passion for healthy living, she wanted to open a fashion-led food and drink destination with a focus on delicacies that were not only stunning but delicious too.