NRG matters — Denmark to increase gas production; Global firms eye clean energy plans

RIYADH: On a macro level, European countries like Denmark are going out of their way to help the continent reduce its dependence on Russian energy.

On a micro level, however, firms such as multinational SSE plc and power producer Quantum are taking initiatives to guarantee a green future. Other firms, such as carmaker Volkswagen, are revamping growth plans to adjust to the aftermath of the current global conflicts.

Looking at the bigger picture:

Turkey and Germany’s Deutsche Bank AG are in talks regarding a 1-billion euro ($1 billion) loan to propel natural gas acquisitions to help the Middle Eastern country reduce dependency on Russia, Bloomberg reported.

State-owned crude oil and natural gas pipelines and trading firm Boru Hatlari ile Petrol Tasima AS will utilize the loan in acquiring liquefied natural gas from traders in Europe as well as US producers.

Denmark has announced that it plans to ramp up natural gas production temporarily to aid Europe gain independence from Russian energy. Nevertheless, the country will still stick to its target of quitting oil and gas production by 2050, Bloomberg reported, citing Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Denmark set to build more energy islands and accelerate renewable energy production to secure independence from Russian gas. Read more https://t.co/066pIyAqS9 pic.twitter.com/XONvXvuU2C — Denmark MFA (@DanishMFA) April 20, 2022

Through a micro lens: