Saudi Cabinet approves investment of the PIF in Egypt

Saudi Cabinet approves investment of the PIF in Egypt
Updated 13 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Cabinet approves investment of the PIF in Egypt

Saudi Cabinet approves investment of the PIF in Egypt
  • The new agreements were part of a broader package of initiatives and decisions the cabinet approved
Updated 13 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Cabinet has approved an agreement on the investment of the state's Public Investment Fund in Egypt.

The agreement between the North African country and the Kingdom was one of a number recently agreed.

The Saudi Cabinet also approved a Memorandum of Understanding, or MoU, between the government of Saudi Arabia and that of the Sultanate of Oman for cooperation in commercial fields.

Another agreement was also signed off by the Cabinet between the Saudi government and that of Azerbaijan regarding cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters. 

The new agreements were part of a broader package of initiatives and decisions the cabinet approved during the session held by the council of ministers on Tuesday evening.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Dubai's ENOC rules out plan for IPO anytime soon

Dubai’s ENOC rules out plan for IPO anytime soon
Updated 6 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

Dubai’s ENOC rules out plan for IPO anytime soon

Dubai’s ENOC rules out plan for IPO anytime soon
Updated 6 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: The Emirates National Oil Co. has no immediate plans for an initial public offering, Meed reported quoting the firm’s CEO Saif Humaid Al-Falasi as saying.

Al-Falasi, however, said the firm is planning to list its shares on a stock market in near future.

“As a wholly-owned company of the government of Dubai, we are aligned with the UAE’s national agenda. We will continue to serve our customers and fuel the energy needs of the UAE in compliance with the vision and regulations of the government,” Meed reported, citing Al-Falasi.

The firm currently has 164 fuel stations in the UAE and the number is projected to hit 186 by the end of 2022. 

In Saudi Arabia, ENOC operates as many as 27 service stations and plans to raise this number to 124 by 2030.

In addition to this, the energy group has been recently investing in Egypt as part of a bigger long-term scheme to further expand its footprint in the region.

 

Topics: Dubai Enoc IPO

Russian cyber security firm Kaspersky opens new office in Saudi Arabia

Russian cyber security firm Kaspersky opens new office in Saudi Arabia
Updated 14 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Russian cyber security firm Kaspersky opens new office in Saudi Arabia

Russian cyber security firm Kaspersky opens new office in Saudi Arabia
Updated 14 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: As part of its global expansion plans, Russian cybersecurity and anti-virus provider, Kaspersky, has opened a new office in Riyadh, according to a report published in Gulf Business.

Kasperksy’s arrival in Saudi Arabia comes at a time when the country is ranked first in cybersecurity readiness in the Middle East and North Africa region, according to the Global Cybersecurity Index.

“I am convinced that establishing a regional office will also underline our strong commitment in guiding, sharing our expertise with, and supporting the region in enhancing its cybersecurity resilience and sustainable growth,” Eugene Kaspersky, CEO of Kaspersky, said.

Mohamad Hashem, general manager, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain at Kaspersky, added: “Our presence, commitment and focus in Saudi Arabia is on giving organizations in Saudi Arabia the power, expertise, and knowledge to deliver on their promise to keep their customers and citizens protected.” 

Topics: cyber security Saudi Arabia

Saudi sovereign fund to issue green bonds to expand funding sources: NDMC head 

Saudi sovereign fund to issue green bonds to expand funding sources: NDMC head 
Updated 31 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi sovereign fund to issue green bonds to expand funding sources: NDMC head 

Saudi sovereign fund to issue green bonds to expand funding sources: NDMC head 
Updated 31 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi sovereign fund is planning to issue international green bonds in the near future, Asharq reported, citing Hani Al-Medaini, the head of the National Debt Management Center, which is responsible for managing the Kingdom’s sovereign borrowing. 

This comes as the Saudi government plans to enter the sustainable financing markets and use green bonds as a financing channel to expand funding sources, said the Acting CEO of NDMC.

To achieve this, consultants have been appointed to back the Kingdom in creating a framework for sustainable financing, he added.

The rise in oil production and prices in 2021 has bolstered Saudi Arabia’s financial conditions, helping it achieve a budget surplus of SR6.7 billion ($1.79 billion) in the third quarter of 2021. It represented the first quarterly surplus in two years, he revealed.

American credit rating agency Fitch has announced that the Saudi Public Investment Fund may resort to the debt markets “gradually.” 

Whereas, Moody’s has raised its outlook for Saudi Arabia to "stable" and affirmed the credit rating. 

The International Monetary Fund has raised its estimates of the growth rate of the Saudi economy by 2.8 percentage points, as it expects the Kingdom’s GDP to grow by 7.6 percent in 2022, compared to a growth of 3.2 percent in 2021.

Topics: NDMC sovergien fund suadi arabia

Bahrain to double contribution to Future Generations Reserve Fund

Bahrain to double contribution to Future Generations Reserve Fund
Updated 32 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain to double contribution to Future Generations Reserve Fund

Bahrain to double contribution to Future Generations Reserve Fund
Updated 32 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain is planning to double its contribution to the Future Generations Reserve Fund by setting aside $2 from every barrel of oil exceeding the $80 limit, Bloomberg reported. 

The Middle Eastern country has announced that it will set aside $1 for oil sold at over $40 and that it will pay $3 if the oil is sold at over $120.

Political conflicts between Russia and Ukraine have pushed the global benchmark Brent to trade at above $100 as of late February.

Back in 2018, Bahrain received a financial package worth $10 billion to deal with debt levels and budget deficits. 

The country aims to balance its budget in 2022 with financial support from neighboring countries such as Saudi Arabia. 

Topics: Bahrain Reserves fund

IMF expects Russian economy to shrink by 8.5% in 2022

IMF expects Russian economy to shrink by 8.5% in 2022
Updated 51 min 19 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

IMF expects Russian economy to shrink by 8.5% in 2022

IMF expects Russian economy to shrink by 8.5% in 2022
Updated 51 min 19 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The International Monetary Fund expects the Russian economy to shrink by 8.5 percent in 2022 due to sanctions from Western countries. 

Western sanctions on Russian exports have affected consumer confidence and the country's economic activities, Malhar Nabar, head of the World Economic Studies division in the IMF's Research Department, told CNBC Arabia. 

The IMF earlier in the week cut its global growth projections for 2022 and 2023, citing the economic hit from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

It forecast a growth of 3.6 percent this year, down sharply from 6.1 percent last year. It also expects the same growth for next year.

Topics: economy IMF world economy Russia Ukraine russia sanctions

