Saudi Cabinet approves investment of the PIF in Egypt

RIYADH: Saudi Cabinet has approved an agreement on the investment of the state's Public Investment Fund in Egypt.

The agreement between the North African country and the Kingdom was one of a number recently agreed.

The Saudi Cabinet also approved a Memorandum of Understanding, or MoU, between the government of Saudi Arabia and that of the Sultanate of Oman for cooperation in commercial fields.

Another agreement was also signed off by the Cabinet between the Saudi government and that of Azerbaijan regarding cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters.

The new agreements were part of a broader package of initiatives and decisions the cabinet approved during the session held by the council of ministers on Tuesday evening.