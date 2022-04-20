You are here

Bahri's unit, TKHS partner to support hotel developers in Saudi Arabia

Bahri's unit, TKHS partner to support hotel developers in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: Bahri Logistics, the Saudi national shipping carrier's business unit, has partnered with the logistics services provider TKHS Group to support the Kingdom’s hotel developers to boost the hospitality sector. 

The deal includes a wide range of services including quality inspections of materials, import customs clearance, project warehousing and delivery services for furnishings and other equipment, according to a statement. 

“We look forward to working closely with TKHS to help empower the hospitality sector, in line with the goals of Vision 2030,” Bahri CEO Ahmed Ali Alsubaey said. 

Topics: Bahri Saudi Arabia logistics hospitality

CAIRO: Egypt is setting efforts toward a green economy, as it collaborates with CNN to highlight its sustainable development and signs a $3 billion agreement to produce green energy.  

On another note, the IMF revised Egypt's growth outlook upwards for the current fiscal year to 5.9 percent. 

Scaling up green energy 

Egypt’s Suez Canal Economic Zone has signed a $3 billion agreement to produce up to 350,000 tons of green energy annually in Ain Sokhna to supply ships. 

The deal is with a consortium that includes France’s EDF Renewables and the Egyptian sovereign wealth fund, according to the country’s Cabinet. 

Additionally, the Egyptian Ministry of International Cooperation has partnered with CNN to highlight sustainable development, as they collaborate on a new global advertising campaign, it said in a statement. 

The campaign, Building Forward: Stories from Egypt, comes as part of the North African country's efforts with bilateral and multilateral development partners and international financial institutions to push an inclusive, digital and green economy.

These moves align with Egypt's hosting of the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP27, in November in Sharm El-Sheikh.

Finance

Egypt’s government has formed a committee to restrict foreign borrowing “to very narrow limits,” Al Ahram reported citing the Finance Minister Mohamed Maait. 

This comes in response to MPs who voiced concern over the increase in Egypt’s external debt.

The International Monetary Fund has revised Egypt's growth upwards for the current fiscal year despite increasing food and energy prices.

The lender now forecast Egypt’s economy to rise at 5.9 percent in the fiscal year 2021-2022, up from 5.6 percent in its last outlook in January. 

Suez Canal 

Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority has signed a joint cooperation initial agreement with Port Said Co. for Engineering and Marine Construction, one of its subsidiaries, and the Alexandria Petroleum Maintenance Co., known as Petromaint. 

The agreement aims to open new cooperation opportunities between the parties in the petroleum tanks industry and the implementation of all marine works.

Topics: Egypt economy Suez

RIYADH: Saudi Cabinet has approved an agreement on the investment of the state's Public Investment Fund in Egypt.

The agreement between the North African country and the Kingdom was one of a number recently agreed.

The Saudi Cabinet also approved a Memorandum of Understanding, or MoU, between the government of Saudi Arabia and that of the Sultanate of Oman for cooperation in commercial fields.

Another agreement was also signed off by the Cabinet between the Saudi government and that of Azerbaijan regarding cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters. 

The new agreements were part of a broader package of initiatives and decisions the cabinet approved during the session held by the council of ministers on Tuesday evening.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)

RIYADH: The Emirates National Oil Co. has no immediate plans for an initial public offering, Meed reported quoting the firm’s CEO Saif Humaid Al-Falasi as saying.

Al-Falasi, however, said the firm is planning to list its shares on a stock market in near future.

“As a wholly-owned company of the government of Dubai, we are aligned with the UAE’s national agenda. We will continue to serve our customers and fuel the energy needs of the UAE in compliance with the vision and regulations of the government,” Meed reported, citing Al-Falasi.

The firm currently has 164 fuel stations in the UAE and the number is projected to hit 186 by the end of 2022. 

In Saudi Arabia, ENOC operates as many as 27 service stations and plans to raise this number to 124 by 2030.

In addition to this, the energy group has been recently investing in Egypt as part of a bigger long-term scheme to further expand its footprint in the region.

 

Topics: Dubai Enoc IPO

RIYADH: As part of its global expansion plans, Russian cybersecurity and anti-virus provider, Kaspersky, has opened a new office in Riyadh, according to a report published in Gulf Business.

Kasperksy’s arrival in Saudi Arabia comes at a time when the country is ranked first in cybersecurity readiness in the Middle East and North Africa region, according to the Global Cybersecurity Index.

“I am convinced that establishing a regional office will also underline our strong commitment in guiding, sharing our expertise with, and supporting the region in enhancing its cybersecurity resilience and sustainable growth,” Eugene Kaspersky, CEO of Kaspersky, said.

Mohamad Hashem, general manager, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain at Kaspersky, added: “Our presence, commitment and focus in Saudi Arabia is on giving organizations in Saudi Arabia the power, expertise, and knowledge to deliver on their promise to keep their customers and citizens protected.” 

Topics: cyber security Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The Saudi sovereign fund is planning to issue international green bonds in the near future, Asharq reported, citing Hani Al-Medaini, the head of the National Debt Management Center, which is responsible for managing the Kingdom’s sovereign borrowing. 

This comes as the Saudi government plans to enter the sustainable financing markets and use green bonds as a financing channel to expand funding sources, said the Acting CEO of NDMC.

To achieve this, consultants have been appointed to back the Kingdom in creating a framework for sustainable financing, he added.

The rise in oil production and prices in 2021 has bolstered Saudi Arabia’s financial conditions, helping it achieve a budget surplus of SR6.7 billion ($1.79 billion) in the third quarter of 2021. It represented the first quarterly surplus in two years, he revealed.

American credit rating agency Fitch has announced that the Saudi Public Investment Fund may resort to the debt markets “gradually.” 

Whereas, Moody’s has raised its outlook for Saudi Arabia to "stable" and affirmed the credit rating. 

The International Monetary Fund has raised its estimates of the growth rate of the Saudi economy by 2.8 percentage points, as it expects the Kingdom’s GDP to grow by 7.6 percent in 2022, compared to a growth of 3.2 percent in 2021.

Topics: NDMC sovergien fund suadi arabia

