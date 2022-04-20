Amazon Payment Services appoints Mona Alsemayen as country head for Saudi Arabia

Egypt In-Focus — Egypt sets efforts towards a green economy; IMF revises up its growth outlook to 5.9%

CAIRO: Egypt is setting efforts toward a green economy, as it collaborates with CNN to highlight its sustainable development and signs a $3 billion agreement to produce green energy.

On another note, the IMF revised Egypt's growth outlook upwards for the current fiscal year to 5.9 percent.

Scaling up green energy

Egypt’s Suez Canal Economic Zone has signed a $3 billion agreement to produce up to 350,000 tons of green energy annually in Ain Sokhna to supply ships.

The deal is with a consortium that includes France’s EDF Renewables and the Egyptian sovereign wealth fund, according to the country’s Cabinet.

Additionally, the Egyptian Ministry of International Cooperation has partnered with CNN to highlight sustainable development, as they collaborate on a new global advertising campaign, it said in a statement.

The campaign, Building Forward: Stories from Egypt, comes as part of the North African country's efforts with bilateral and multilateral development partners and international financial institutions to push an inclusive, digital and green economy.

These moves align with Egypt's hosting of the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP27, in November in Sharm El-Sheikh.

Finance

Egypt’s government has formed a committee to restrict foreign borrowing “to very narrow limits,” Al Ahram reported citing the Finance Minister Mohamed Maait.

This comes in response to MPs who voiced concern over the increase in Egypt’s external debt.

The International Monetary Fund has revised Egypt's growth upwards for the current fiscal year despite increasing food and energy prices.

The lender now forecast Egypt’s economy to rise at 5.9 percent in the fiscal year 2021-2022, up from 5.6 percent in its last outlook in January.

Suez Canal

Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority has signed a joint cooperation initial agreement with Port Said Co. for Engineering and Marine Construction, one of its subsidiaries, and the Alexandria Petroleum Maintenance Co., known as Petromaint.

The agreement aims to open new cooperation opportunities between the parties in the petroleum tanks industry and the implementation of all marine works.