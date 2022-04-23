You are here

Aid group says tribal violence kills 8 in Sudan’s Darfur

(AFP)
  • The clashes erupted Thursday with the killing of two people by an unknown assailant
CAIRO: Tribal violence between Arabs and non-Arabs in Sudan’s war-ravaged Darfur region killed at least 8 people including a woman and a child, an aid worker and activists said Saturday.
The clashes erupted Thursday with the killing of two people by an unknown assailant around the Kreinik area of West Darfur province, said Adam Regal, the spokesman for the General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced in Darfur charity.
The following day, militias known as janjaweed attacked a camp for displaced people just to the south of Kreinik, burning down dozens of houses and forcing large numbers of people to flee.
The violence, which lasted till late Friday, also wounded 16 others, including three in critical condition, he said.
Sudan’s Darfur region has seen bouts of deadly clashes between rival tribes in recent months as the country remains mired in a wider crisis following last year’s coup, when top generals overthrew a civilian-led government.
In December, tribal clashes in Kreinik killed 88 people. Most recently, at least 45 people were killed in intercommunal violence in South Darfur province.
The yearslong Darfur conflict broke out when rebels from the territory’s ethnic central and sub-Saharan African community launched an insurgency in 2003, complaining of oppression by the Arab-dominated government in the capital, Khartoum.
The government of now-deposed strongman Omar Al-Bashir responded with a campaign of aerial bombings and raids by the janjaweed, which have been accused of mass killings and rapes. Up to 300,000 people were killed and 2.7 million were driven from their homes in Darfur over the years.

Topics: Sudan

  • State television said ‘criminals’ had opened fire at a checkpoint
TEHRAN: Gunmen killed the bodyguard of a general from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Saturday in an attack on a checkpoint in the country’s restive southeast, state media said.
IRNA news agency said the shooting occurred in Sistan-Baluchistan, a province bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan that is often the scene of attacks or clashes between security forces and armed groups.
The slain bodyguard was identified as Mahmoud Absalan, the son of General Parviz Absalan, a commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the region.
State television said “criminals” had opened fire at the checkpoint, located at the entrance to the provincial capital of Zahedan.
IRNA said the security forces arrested those behind the attack.
Poverty-stricken Sistan-Baluchistan is a flashpoint for clashes with smuggling gangs, as well as separatists from the Baluchi minority and extremist militant groups.
In January, state media said three Guard members were among nine people killed in a clash with “armed criminals” in the same region.
And in November, IRNA said three members of the security forces were killed in similar circumstances also in Sistan-Baluchistan.
Saturday’s deadly shooting comes two days after Iran announced the arrest in Sistan-Baluchistan of three people it said were linked to Israel’s Mossad spy agency.

Topics: Iran

Israel closes crossing to Gazans after new rocket attacks

  • This comes after militants in the Palestinian enclave fired three rockets at the Jewish state
JERUSALEM: Israel said it will close its only crossing from the Gaza Strip for workers on Sunday in response to overnight rocket fire, stopping short of conducting retaliatory strikes in an apparent bid to ease tensions.

The rocket attacks on Friday night and Saturday morning followed days of clashes at Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound and a month of deadly violence.

The unrest — which comes as the Jewish festival of Passover overlaps with the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan — has sparked international fears of conflict, one year after similar violence led to an 11-day war between Israel and Gaza-based militants.

“Following the rockets fired toward Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip last night, it was decided that crossings into Israel for Gazan merchants and workers through the Erez Crossing will not be permitted this upcoming Sunday,” COGAT, a unit of the Israeli defense ministry responsible for Palestinian civil affairs, said in a statement on Saturday.

Two rockets were fired from Gaza at southern Israel on Friday night, one of them hitting the Jewish state and the other falling short and striking near a residential building in northern Gaza, Palestinian and Israeli sources said.

A third rocket was fired at Israel on Saturday morning, the army said, with no air raid sirens activated for any of the launches.

They followed rocket attacks on Wednesday and Thursday, and came as Israeli police clashed with Palestinian protesters at Al-Aqsa mosque, leaving at least one man hospitalized in serious condition.

Israel had retaliated against those attacks with air strikes, but in an apparent desire to prevent further violence, shifted its response this time to the painful economic measure of closing Erez, implying that further rockets would extend the penalty.

“The re-opening of the crossing will be decided in accordance with a security situational assessment,” COGAT added in its statement.

More than 200 people, mostly Palestinians, have been hurt in clashes in and around Al-Aqsa in the past week.

Palestinians have been outraged by massive Israeli police deployment and repeated visits by Jews to the holy site.

Early on Friday, the Palestinian Red Crescent said 57 people were wounded after police stormed the compound in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem’s Old City when Palestinians began hurling stones toward the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray.

And after midday prayers, some Muslim worshippers chanted “incitement” and tried to damage a police post, police said, using a drone to spray tear gas from the air, AFP reporters said.

Al-Aqsa is Islam’s third-holiest site, and the most sacred site in Judaism where it is known as the Temple Mount.

By long-standing convention, Jews are allowed to visit under certain conditions but are not allowed to pray there.

The escalating unrest prompted concern at the United Nations, which on Thursday demanded a probe into the Israeli police actions.

“The use of force by Israeli police resulting in widespread injuries among worshippers and staff in and around the Al-Aqsa mosque compound must be promptly, impartially, independently and transparently investigated,” said Ravina Shamdasani, spokeswoman for the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Topics: Israel Gaza strip rocket attack

Sudden exchange rate turmoil angers Lebanese ahead of parliamentary elections

  • Currency hit low of LBP28,000 to the dollar on Friday
BEIRUT: A sudden upheaval in Lebanon's exchange rate has angered people ahead of parliamentary elections.

Economist Louis Hobeika said the turmoil should motivate people to “vote for change and not re-elect those in power.”

He told Arab News that the ruling parties had all the time they needed to issue laws but did nothing.

The Lebanese pound hit a sudden low, trading at LBP28,000 to the dollar on Friday, with the country on official holidays until Tuesday for Orthodox Easter.

The exchange rate turmoil caused a clamor in the markets, as people said on social media that shop owners had already started pricing goods based on a rate of LBP30,000 to the dollar.

Protesters cut off the southern highway with burning tires, denouncing the deteriorating living conditions, Lebanon’s National News agency reported.

Electricite du Liban, the state-owned electricity supplier, said on Thursday that the Deir Ammar power plant had shut down. The Zahrani power plant shut down last week, leaving the Lebanese with no electricity supply until a ship carrying a fuel delivery is unloaded and tested.

Subscription fees for private generators that are charged in dollars continue to rise.

The two plants depend exclusively on Iraqi fuel as part of an agreement concluded between the two countries last August.

The state is unable to secure dollars to import additional quantities of fuel, while the agreement to draw electricity from Jordan and gas from Egypt is yet to be implemented.

According to the agreement with Iraq, every month only one shipment of 40,000 tons of gas oil is supplied to Lebanon, for the benefit of EDL.

The agreement expires in September, and EDL had pledged to ensure “a minimum level of stability in electricity supply, until May 18,” that is after the parliamentary elections on May 15.

Lebanon was supposed to start importing electricity and gas from Jordan and Egypt in March, but the implementation was delayed due to the World Bank's failure to finance the two agreements.

Energy Minister Walid Fayyad said he had not been officially notified by the World Bank of the decision to delay funding.

“We are constantly contacting the World Bank and the US ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, and her French counterpart Anne Grillo, and the ball is now in the court of the US administration and the World Bank to begin formal negotiations, which is an essential stage for financing,” Fayyad said on Thursday.

On Friday, the US-based Al-Hurra TV channel quoted a State Department spokesperson as saying that the government was awaiting final contracts and financing terms from the parties to ensure the gas and electricity projects complied with US policy and address any potential sanctions concerns.

Egyptian gas will be pumped to Lebanon via Jordan as well as Syria, which is subject to US sanctions under the Caesar Act.

Hobeika said the “political confusion and failure to find solutions to the problems at hand, naturally leads to chaos again.”

He added that all signs indicated that Lebanon was further deteriorating, including the value of the national currency.

“There is a clear political inability to find solutions and deal with reality, and the best evidence is the chaos and sub-standard effort that happened in the Parliament session that was held to discuss the capital control bill.

“We are only three weeks away from the parliamentary elections, and such discussions should be postponed until the elections are held. Until then, chaos will prevail, and the national currency will further depreciate.

“This is due to the bad impression the ruling authority has left, which will increase demand for the dollar. The worst thing the ruling parties are doing is trying to outsmart the International Monetary Fund. They claim they are working on reforms, but things have remained the same. Reform needs laws, and such laws don't exist yet in Lebanon.”

Topics: Lebanon Beirut

US official urges Iraqi parties to expedite government formation

  • Delay impeding ‘progress on bilateral issues,’ Jennifer Gavito tells briefing attended by Arab News
  • ‘We’re committed to helping strengthen Iraqi sovereignty and democracy’
WASHINGTON: A US official on Friday called on all Iraqi parties to work together and form a new government to prevent Iraq from sliding into instability and insecurity.

In a press briefing attended by Arab News, Jennifer Gavito, deputy assistant secretary of state for Iraq and Iran, said it is critical that Iraqi parties work together so the US can continue to implement the strategic framework agreement with Iraq in support of its armed forces, economy and health sector.

Iraq held national elections last October in which Shiite cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr’s camp won 73 out 329 seats in Parliament, making it the largest single political bloc.

Other Shiite groups, especially the Fateh alliance that is affiliated with the Iran-backed Hashd Al-Shaabi militias, refused to concede defeat and contested the elections, preventing efforts to form a government.

“The current delaying of government formation is delaying our progress on bilateral issues and on all sectors including security, economy and cultural issues,” Gavito said.

“Once the government is formed, we’re looking forward to working with our Iraqi partners to implement our strategic framework agreement and continue to support the Iraqi armed forces to defeat ISIS (Daesh).”

Gavito said she traveled last month to Baghdad and Iraqi Kurdistan, meeting with government and business leaders.

She added that she discussed important legal and political reforms that would help attract major US corporations in the energy and health sectors. “We’re committed to helping strengthen Iraqi sovereignty and democracy,” Gavito said.

She added that the US government is eager to work with a new Iraqi government on key issues of mutual interest such as economic empowerment for all Iraqis, anti-corruption measures and human rights protections.

Gavito said the US government does not have a position on which personalities should be involved in government formation, as that is up to Iraqis.

She added that security cooperation between the US and Iraq is ongoing, especially in terms of combating Daesh.

She said Washington will continue to build up Iraq’s military and security capacity as “the United States wants to see a strong and resilient Iraq.”

Topics: Iraq

Jordan king urges unity to stop escalations in Jerusalem during Arab League meeting

  • An upsurge of violence in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories in recent weeks has raised fears of a slide back to wider conflict
RIYADH: Jordan’s King Abdullah on Thursday stressed the need to unify, coordinate, and step up Arab efforts to halt escalations in Jerusalem, again urging Israel to respect the historical and legal status quo in Al-Aqsa Mosque and safeguard the rights of Muslim worshippers.

Speaking during a meeting of the Arab League ministerial committee tasked with galvanizing international action to counter illegal Israeli measures in Jerusalem, the monarch expressed appreciation for Arab leaders’ stances in calling for calm in the Palestinian territories, and in supporting the steadfastness of the Palestinian people, as well as the Hashemite Custodianship.

He urged further efforts to prevent the recurrence of any form of escalation, state news agency Petra reported.

An upsurge of violence in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories in recent weeks has raised fears of a slide back to wider conflict.

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Al-Khuraiji participated in the work of the fourth emergency meeting in the capital, Amman, on behalf of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Saudi Press Agency said.

The committee is chaired by Jordan and includes Saudi Arabia, Tunisia — the president of the Arab League’s current cycle — Algeria, Palestine, Qatar, Egypt, and Morocco.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit also took part in the meeting, along with the UAE, as the Arab country which is currently a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

The meeting discussed ways to confront the dangerous Israeli escalation in the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and to solidify a joint action to stop the Israeli attacks and violations of the holy sites, halt the violence, and restore comprehensive calm.

The committee also called on the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to take immediate and effective action to stop the illegal and provocative Israeli practices in Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, in order to protect international law and the UN Charter, prevent an exacerbation of the wave of violence, and maintain security and peace.

The committee issued a final statement in which it stressed its condemnation of the Israeli attacks and violations against worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque. The committee also warned that the attacks and violations were a flagrant provocation to Muslims everywhere.

“These violations are a blatant affront and provocation of Muslim feelings everywhere and they risk a cycle of violence that threatens security and stability in the region and the world,” the Arab League said in a statement.

Topics: Middle East Jordan King Abdullah II Arab League Jerusalem Israel Palestine

