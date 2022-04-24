You are here

Six dead in Tripoli boat capsizing, Lebanon minister says
An ambulace carrying survivors from a boat that sank off the coast of Tripoli leaves during the night of April 23, 2022. (AFP)
Reuters

  The Lebanese army announced earlier that 47 people were rescued and the body of a young girl was recovered
BEIRUT: Six people died when a boat capsized off the Lebanese coast of Tripoli overnight, including at least one child, Lebanese transport minister Ali Hamie told Reuters.
A small dinghy carrying around 60 people sunk off the coat on Saturday night with both Lebanese and Syrians aboard.
Hamie told Reuters that a young girl's body was retrieved on Saturday night and that the army had recovered another five on Sunday morning.
The army had previously said the vessel had left the coast illegally.
Lebanon's economic crisis has seen the local currency lose more than 90 percent of its value and pushed waves of Lebanese as well as Syrian refugees to try the dangerous sea journey to Europe on small dinghies.

DUBAI: Government sector employers in four emirates in the UAE have announced a 9-day break for Eid Al Fitr starting next Saturday.

The long break will apply for government sector employees in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah. 

The holiday will begin on Saturday, April 30, and run until Sunday, May 8. Official working hours will resume on Monday, May 9.

Eid Al Fitr marks the first day of Shawwal, the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar.

This year the Islamic feast is expected to fall on May 2 as per astronomical calculations.

  • Masks remain mandatory in hospitals, elderly care facilities and on international flights
  • Israel closed its borders in November after the emergence of the omicron variant of the virus
JERUSALEM: Israel has lifted an indoor mask mandate in place for nearly a year as the country’s new cases of coronavirus continue to drop.
The end of the masking requirement took effect Saturday night. Masks remain mandatory in hospitals, elderly care facilities and on international flights.
Israel has seen new cases of COVID-19 drop since the peak of the latest wave of infections in January. Serious cases of coronavirus have plummeted from a high of over 1,200 during the omicron variant outbreak to around 200.
Since the start of the pandemic two years ago, Israel has recorded over 4 million cases of coronavirus and at least 10,658 deaths — over one-fifth of them since January, according to the Health Ministry.
Over 72 percent of the country’s 9.4 million people have at least one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, and nearly half have received three shots.
Israel closed its borders in November after the emergence of the omicron variant of the virus, but in the months since has reopened the country to foreign visitors and lifted almost all coronavirus restrictions.

Lebanon banking group rejects latest draft of financial recovery plan

A man counts U.S. dollar banknotes next to Lebanese pounds at a currency exchange shop in Beirut, Lebanon. (REUTERS file photo)
A man counts U.S. dollar banknotes next to Lebanese pounds at a currency exchange shop in Beirut, Lebanon. (REUTERS file photo)
A man counts U.S. dollar banknotes next to Lebanese pounds at a currency exchange shop in Beirut, Lebanon. (REUTERS file photo)
BEIRUT: The Association of Banks in Lebanon said on Saturday it “completely rejects” the government’s latest draft of a financial recovery plan meant to pull the country out of an economic meltdown.
In a statement shared with Reuters, the ABL called the plan “disastrous” and said it would leave banks and depositors shouldering the “major portion” of losses.
The government estimates that the financial sector’s losses amount to $72 billion.
“ABL has assigned its legal advisers to examine and present a range of judicial measures that will allow the preservation and recovery of the rights of the banks and the depositors,” the association said.
Lebanon’s banks have been a major lender to the government for decades, helping to finance a wasteful and corrupt state that went into a financial meltdown in 2019.
The collapse has resulted in depositors being shut out of their savings and the local currency losing more than 90 percent of its value. The banking association rejected an earlier draft of the plan in February, saying it would cause a loss of confidence in the financial sector.
The ABL’s approval is not required for the government to begin implementing a plan, but experts say support from the banking sector could contribute to solving the crisis.
The current draft lays out a series of financial reforms, including an overhaul of the banking sector and caps on how much depositors would be able to recover from their accounts.

Turkey closes airspace to Russian planes carrying troops to Syria

  • Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said talks were continuing between Russia and Ukraine
  • NATO member Turkey has good relations with both Russia and Ukraine
ISTANBUL: Turkey has closed its airspace to Russian civilian and military planes flying to Syria, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted as saying Saturday by local media.
The announcement marks one of the strongest responses to date by Turkey, which has cultivated close ties with Moscow despite being a member of the NATO defense alliance, to Russia’s two-month military assault on Ukraine.
“We closed the airspace to Russia’s military planes — and even civilian ones — flying to Syria. They had until April, and we asked in March,” Turkish media quoted Cavusoglu as saying to reporters on a plane en route to Uruguay. He said permission had been given for three month periods until April, and then the flights stopped.
Cavusoglu said he conveyed the decision to his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, who then relayed it to President Vladimir Putin.
“One or two days later, they said: Putin has issued an order, we will not fly anymore,” Cavusoglu was quoted as telling Turkish reporters aboard his plane to Uruguay.
Cavusoglu added that the ban would stay in place for three months.
There was no immediate response to Turkey’s announcement from Russia, which together with Iran has been a crucial supporter of Syrian President Bashar Assad during the war-torn country’s civil war.
Turkey has backed Syrian rebels during the conflict.
Ankara’s relations with Moscow briefly imploded after Turkey shot down a Russian warplane near the Turkish-Syrian border in 2015.
But they had been improving until Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Turkey views as an important trade partner and diplomatic ally.
Turkey has been trying to mediate an end to the conflict, hosting meetings between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in Istanbul, and another between Lavrov and Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Antalya.
Cavusoglu said talks were continuing between Russia and Ukraine and the sides were working toward a draft joint declaration.
Ankara is now trying to arrange an Istanbul summit between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, although Cavusoglu conceded that the prospects of such talks at this point remain dim.
“If they want a deal, it’s inevitable,” Cavusoglu was quoted as saying. “It might not happen for a long time, but it can happen suddenly.”
(With AFP and Reuters)

Boat carrying 60 migrants capsizes off north Lebanon

  • The boat carrying passengers departed illegally from the Qalamoun area, south of Tripoli
  • The government said Prime Minister Najib Mikati is following the incident
BEIRUT: A boat carrying 60 migrants capsized Saturday night off the Lebanese coast, the Lebanese Red Cross said. It was not immediately clear if there were any deaths.
The Red Cross said it sent 10 ambulances to the port of the northern city of Tripoli in case there were casualties.
Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s office said the boast capsized shortly after leaving the northern coastal town of Qalamoun near Tripoli, Lebanon’s second largest city.
Mikati’s office said the Lebanese army and authorities were on high alert following the case.
An AFP correspondent in northern Lebanon said the army had closed off the port, allowing entry only to ambulances which were zipping in and out.
Families of some of the passengers started gathering to check on their loves ones but they too were denied access.
The fate of the passengers was not immediately clear.
For many years Lebanon was a country that took in refugees, but since the country’s economic meltdown began in October 2019, thousands of people have left on boats heading to Europe.
Lebanon, a small Mediterranean nation of 6 million people, including 1 million Syrian refugees, is in the grip of the worst economic crisis in the country’s modern history. The economic meltdown has put more three-quarters of the country’s population into poverty.
The UN refugee agency says at least 1,570 people, 186 of them Lebanese, left or tried to leave illegally by sea from Lebanon between January and November 2021.
Most were hoping to reach European Union member Cyprus, an island 175 kilometers (110 miles) away.
This is up from 270 passengers, including 40 Lebanese, in 2019.
Most of those trying to leave Lebanon by sea are Syrian refugees, but Lebanese have increasingly joined their ranks.
(With AFP and AP)

