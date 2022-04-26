You are here

Petro Rabigh's $2.1bn rights issue approved as it seeks to bolster equity

Petro Rabigh's $2.1bn rights issue approved as it seeks to bolster equity
Oil refinery plant from industry zone, Aerial view oil and gas petrochemical industrial. Shutterstock
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Petro Rabigh's $2.1bn rights issue approved as it seeks to bolster equity

Petro Rabigh's $2.1bn rights issue approved as it seeks to bolster equity
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. received Capital Market Authority approval for a rights issue valued at SR8 billion ($2.1 billion).

The offering price and size will be determined at the end of trading on the yet to be announced extraordinary general meeting day, CMA said in a statement.

Last year, the company’s board proposed a capital reduction of 14 percent from SR8.76 billion to SR7.55 billion, followed by the capital increase of SR8 billion.

The decision by the firm, better known as Petro Rabigh, comes as it seeks to raise additional capital, strengthen equity, and cut debt.

 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Oil Oil refinery

Meta opens retail store to showcase virtual reality hardware

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Meta opens retail store to showcase virtual reality hardware

Meta opens retail store to showcase virtual reality hardware
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Meta Platforms, an American multinational technology company, is opening its first-ever retail store in California, hoping to introduce people to the world of virtual reality through a try-before-you-buy approach, Bloomberg reported. 

The Meta Store will open May 9 in Burlingame to showcase the company’s hardware products. 

Store visitors will be encouraged to interact with everything including the portal video calling hub, Quest 2 virtual reality goggles and Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses. 

Meta has also partnered with EssilorLuxottica SA, the world’s largest eyewear company to produce Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses.

Topics: Meta VR retail

Swvl acquires Turkish transportation service Volt Lines in $40m deal

Swvl acquires Turkish transportation service Volt Lines in $40m deal
Updated 11 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Swvl acquires Turkish transportation service Volt Lines in $40m deal

Swvl acquires Turkish transportation service Volt Lines in $40m deal
Updated 11 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Swvl Holding Corp., a Dubai-based transportation and ride-sharing company, acquired Volt Lines, a Turkish transport company in a $40 million deal.

Marking its fourth acquisition since August, Swvl will now have access to Volt Lines technology as well as 110 corporate client contracts, according to MAGNiTT.

Last month, Swvl acquired Berlin-based Door2door.

Topics: Swvl acquisition deal expansion

Shares in Aramco, SABIC up as Fitch upgrades ratings of Saudi giants

Shares in Aramco, SABIC up as Fitch upgrades ratings of Saudi giants
Updated 42 min 27 sec ago
Salma Wael

Shares in Aramco, SABIC up as Fitch upgrades ratings of Saudi giants

Shares in Aramco, SABIC up as Fitch upgrades ratings of Saudi giants
Updated 42 min 27 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Shares in Saudi giants Aramco and Saudi Basic Industries Corp. advanced on Tuesday after credit rating agency Fitch upgraded its outlook for both firms.

Chemical firm SABIC’s stock gained 1 percent to SR122 ($33) as of 11:00 a.m. Saudi time, and it's parent Aramco edged 0.12 percent higher to SR43, implying a market cap of SR8.6 trillion.

Fitch Ratings had revised the long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating of SABIC to positive from stable and affirmed its A rating, following a similar upgrade on its majority parent Aramco.

The outlook for the state-owned oil giant was also revised from stable to positive on the back of improvements in the country’s sovereign balance sheet, thanks to higher oil revenues.

“SABIC’s rating is aligned with that of its parent Saudi Aramco, reflecting the strength of the ties between the two companies in accordance with Fitch’s Parent and Subsidiary Linkage Rating Criteria,” Fitch said.

“SABIC stands out among its ‘A’ rating category peers as it is a commoditized chemical company,” it added. 

The only other Fitch A-rated chemical company is German multinational BASF SE.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Aramco SABIC Saudi Aramco

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; Europeans charged over North Korea crypto conspiracy

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; Europeans charged over North Korea crypto conspiracy
Updated 59 min 58 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; Europeans charged over North Korea crypto conspiracy

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; Europeans charged over North Korea crypto conspiracy
Updated 59 min 58 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Tuesday, up 4.20 percent to $40,503 as of 09.45 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,995, up 5.52 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

US charges two Europeans over North Korea crypto conspiracy

The US Department of Justice on Monday announced the indictment of two Europeans for allegedly conspiring with a recently sentenced American cryptocurrency researcher to help North Korea evade US sanctions.

Alejandro Cao de Benos of Spain, who founded a pro-Pyongyang affinity organization, and Christopher Emms of Britain, a cryptocurrency businessman, were accused of recruiting the researcher Virgil Griffith to illegally provide cryptocurrency and blockchain technology services to North Korea.

Both defendants are at large. Lawyers for both could not immediately be identified.

Prosecutors said Cao de Benos and Emms arranged for Griffith, who holds a doctorate from the California Institute of Technology, to travel to North Korea via China in April 2019 to attend their Pyongyang Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Conference.

At the conference, Emms and Griffith allegedly taught members of North Korea’s government and other attendees about using cutting-edge blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to evade sanctions and launder money.

Such instruction was “all for the purpose of evading US sanctions meant to stop North Korea’s hostile nuclear ambitions” and protect American security interests, US Attorney Damian Williams in Manhattan said in a statement.

Canadian dollar to stay at core of financial system, not crypto: BoC

The Canadian dollar will remain at the center of the country’s financial system, the central bank chief said on Monday, responding to questions about a Conservative leadership candidate’s pledge to make the country the blockchain capital of the world.

“There are promising benefits from innovation in the financial sector. Having said that, we certainly expect the Canadian dollar will remain at the center of the Canadian financial system,” Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said in testimony before a committee of the House of Commons.

The Bank of Canada is currently working on its own central bank digital currency, a so-called digital loonie, that could be launched if a private digital tender were to take off as a payment system.

Pierre Poilievre, a leading candidate for the leadership of the opposition Conservative Party, has said if elected he would back a “new, decentralized, bottom-up economy and allow people to take control of their money from bankers and politicians.”

He has posted videos of himself buying lunch with Bitcoin to make a point about its usability and regularly touts cryptocurrencies as a means for Canadians to “opt-out of inflation.”

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Topics: CRYPTO bitcoin

India In-Focus — Minister asks Tesla not to import cars from China; India's Petcoke imports to double

India In-Focus — Minister asks Tesla not to import cars from China; India's Petcoke imports to double
Updated 26 April 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Minister asks Tesla not to import cars from China; India's Petcoke imports to double

India In-Focus — Minister asks Tesla not to import cars from China; India's Petcoke imports to double
Updated 26 April 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. is welcome to set up shop in India, make cars here for sale and export them, but must not import cars from China, the transport minister said on Tuesday.

“Making in China and selling here is not a good proposition,” the minister, Nitin Gadkari, said during a government conference.

Tesla is desperate to import and sell its electric vehicles in India, having lobbied officials in New Delhi for nearly a year to cut tariffs, which the company’s billionaire chief executive Elon Musk says are among the highest in the world.

But its efforts are at a stalemate as Tesla has not revealed a firm plan to invest in India, a step that would be in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Make in India” vision to boost local manufacturing and create jobs. 

Russia and India in talks to restart coking coal supplies

Russian and Indian officials met last week in an effort to resolve an impasse over the shipping of coking coal to Indian steelmakers that has dried up since March over payment methods, a trade source and an Indian government source said.

Russia usually supplies about 30 percent of EU, Japanese and South Korean coking coal needs, while India had planned to double its Russian imports to around 9 million tons this year. 

Imports make up around 85 percent of India’s overall coking coal needs, which total 50-55 million tons a year, and New Delhi last year signed a deal to import from Russia.

But complications with the processing of payments and logistics as a result of sanctions against Russia mean steel mills are opting for alternative sources such as Australia and the US, pushing up prices in the process.

Australia, India’s top supplier of coking coal, has raised its prices from $200 to $700 per ton this year, while flows from Russia have dried up completely since March, the two sources said on Monday, raising worries among India’s steelmakers over their supplies.

As a result, Indian government officials and executives from JSW Steel met a delegation from Russia in New Delhi on Friday, the sources said of the previously unreported meeting.

Russian trade officials expressed concerns during the meeting over the sanctions imposed by the West and asked India to move forward with last year’s deal, the sources said.

The Russian delegation asked Indian representatives to visit Moscow to work out how to achieve smooth shipments of coking coal, the sources said, while the state-owned Steel Authority of India requested better insurance cover for supplies.

India's petcoke imports to double

India’s imports of petroleum coke, or petcoke, are expected to more than double this year, industry officials say, as competitive prices are driving cement makers to switch to the fuel as an alternative to coal.

A ton of petcoke, a refinery byproduct, is more expensive than coal but produces more energy when burnt. It is generally not used as fuel because of toxic emissions, but is widely used by the cement industry — its largest consumer, as sulfur dioxide emissions are absorbed by limestone.

Global coal prices are near record highs due to fears of a supply crunch following the European Commission’s decision to ban coal imports from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

Imports of petcoke are expected to more than double in 2022, a coal trader and two executives at large Indian cement manufacturing companies told Reuters.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Topics: India EV Tesla

